San Jeanetta's Table Kenwood
Mac Bowls
- Aunt Bae Bowl
Chicken chunks drizzled with a sweet brown sugar glaze atop our house mac & cheese$14.00
- Big John Bowl
Pan seared shrimp and all beef bacon atop our house mac$15.00
- Flamin' Donna May Bowl
Chicken chunks drizzled with our HOT Flamin' Parm sauce atop our house mac with jalapenos and extra heat!$15.00
- Hollywood Crystal Bowl
NEW Hot Honey glazed chopped chicken tenders atop a house mac & cheese.$14.50
- Meech Bowl
Grilled chicken breast, bell peppers, onions, and jerk sauce atop our house mac & cheese. (NO MODIFICATIONS)$15.50
- Willie George Bowl
House mac with chicken chunks, crispy turkey bacon strips drizzled in buffalo and ranch sauce.$15.00
- House Mac
Our famous mac and cheese!$12.00
Grit Bowls
- Brenda Grits
- Cleo Grits
House grits topped with blackened salmon & shrimp$15.00
- Kitty Grits
Cheesy Cajun grits topped with pan seared shrimp and all beef bacon$13.00
- Maddie Grits
NEW Hot Honey glazed chopped chicken tenders atop a house grit$12.00
- Wanda Lou Grits
Chopped chicken tenders drizzled with our sweet brown sugar glaze atop our cheesy, house grits.$12.00
- House Grits
Southern inspired cheesy, cajun grits. (NOT SPICY)$10.00
Wings & Tenders
- Wings
Beautifully seasoned jumbo party cut wings battered and sauced to perfection!$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Addl Wings
our delicious fried wings, bought by the piece!$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tenders
hand cut and battered chicken tenders made from all white chicken breast$6.00
- Addl Tenders
the tenders you love, bought by the piece$3.00
Chicken Sandwiches
- Buffalo Joe
breaded chicken sandwich with buffalo sauce and ranch$12.00
- Classic Joe
Breaded chicken sandwich topped with cheese.$10.00
- Flamin' Joe
Breaded chicken sandwich topped with fresh jalapenos and our Flamin' Parm sauce$12.00
- Hollywood Joe
breaded chicken sandwich drizzled with house made hot honey$12.00
- Jamaican Joe
Breaded chicken sandwich topped with bell peppers, onions, and Jerk sauce.$14.00
- Rodeo Joe
Breaded chicken sandwich topped with onions, beef bacon, and BBQ sauce.$14.00
Platters
Loaded Fries
Sides
- Smashed Potates$5.00
- Corn
buttery seasoned corn$5.00
- Broccoli
Broccoli florets sauteed in fresh garlic, herbs, and butter.$5.00
- Green Beans
house seasoned green beans$5.00
- Crinkle Fry
crispy crinkle fried with our delicious house seasoning!$5.00
- LOADED Crinkle Fry
Crispy crinkle fries loaded with shredded cheese, ranch and bacon!$8.00
- Mini Mac
Kid sized version of our famous house mac & cheese$6.00