Popular Items

Fresh Tableside Guacamole

$12.99

Comes with Chips

Fajitas for Two

$25.00

The perfect mix of beef, chicken, shrimp and pork. Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.

Family Fajitas for 4

$42.00

grilled steak, chicken, shrimp cooked with peppers and onions cooked to perfection. Served with rice, beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.


Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$7.00

Comes with chips

Chicken Wings (10)

$10.00

10 wings per order

Fresh Tableside Guacamole

$12.99

Comes with Chips

Grilled Pineapple Guacamole

$12.99

Creamy avocado, lime juice, grilled pineapple, sundried tomatoes, jalapenos, red onion, goat cheese and cilantro. Comes with chips.

Queso Fundido (choriqueso)

$10.00

A mix of Oaxaca and Chihuahua cheese, homemade chorizo, served in a sizzling skillet with a side of tortillas.

Camarones Gratinado

$10.50

Grilled shrimp chopped with onions and served in a sizzling skillet of melted cheese.

Pollo Gratinado

$9.00

Grilled chicken chopped with onions and served in a sizzling skillet of melted cheese.

Empanadas

$11.00

4 assorted empanadas. Your choice of chicken, beef or chicken & beef. Served with a perico relish and an avocado dipping sauce.

Queso Poblano

$11.00

Melted Oaxaca and Chihuahua cheese, roasted poblano pepper and corn. Served in a sizzling skillet with a side of tortillas.

OMG Nachos

$9.99

A mix of chicken, chorizo and applewood bacon. Topped wtih refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and pickled jalepenos.

Fajitas Nachos

$12.00

Grilled steak or chicken sauteed with onions and bell peppers.

Nachos Supreme

$9.75

You choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Shrimp Nachos

$15.00

Grilled shrimp with sauteed onion and bell peppers.

Beef Nachos

$4.75

ground beef topped over a bed of nachos, topped with cheese sauce

Chicken Nachos

$5.75

shredded chicken topped over a bed of nachos, topped with white melted cheese sauce

Ceviche tropical

$12.00

Lunch

Lunch Fajitas

$11.00

Lunch sized portion of a sizzling skillet with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, grated cheese and tortillas.

Burrito Espinaca

$9.50

One flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and sauteed spinach. Topped with a creamy spinach sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Fajita Burrito

$9.50

One burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak, sauteed onions topped with cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito Deluxe

$8.99

One beef or chicken burrito with beans topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Burrito San Jose

$9.50

Lunch sized burrito filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice and beans. Drizzled with cheese sauce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Enchiladas Suizas

$9.00

Two chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy tomatillo sauce, cheese and sour cream. Served with your choice of rice and beans.

Spinach Enchiladas

$8.50

Two corn tortillas filled with sauteed spinach. Topped with a creamy poblano pepper sauce. Served with rice.

Chimichanga

$8.99

Shredded beef or chicken filled flour tortilla, fried or soft, topped with sour cream and cheese sauce. Served with a side of rice and beans.

1/2 Quesadilla Grill

$8.50

grilled chicken or steak quesadilla served your choice of rice or beans and salad.

Enchiladas Bandera

$8.50

One chicken enchilada and one beef enchilada. Topped with green spinach sauce and red ranchera sauce.

Gringa

$10.00

Guadalajara lunch classic! Grilled steak or chicken quesadilla with onions and melted cheese wrapped in foil. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Torta La Milanesa

$12.00

Breaded beef steak, avocado spread, queso fresco, tomato, roasted rajas and a mayo chipotle spread all grilled in ciabatta bread. Served with a side of french fries.

Torta Juana La Cubana

$12.00

Juicy pork confit, ham, chorizo, provolone cheese, pickles, red onions in a ciabatta bread with a mayo chipotle spread. Served with a side of french fries.

Deluxe Wrap

$10.00

Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, rice, black beans, guacamole, cheese and lettuce.

Burrito Bowl

$15.00

Your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Served with rice, black beans, guacamole dip, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Arroz Con Pollo

$13.00

Grilled chicken served over mexican rice and cheese sauce.

Spinach & Chicken Enchiladas

$9.00

(2) corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken and spinach, topped with creamy poblano sauce and served with your chocie of rice or beans.

Tacos De Carnitas (2)

$8.99

(2) pork carnitas tacos topped with cilantro and diced onions. Served with rice or beans.

Lunch Pollo Santafe

$8.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms and topped with white melted cheese. Served with your choice of rice or beans.

Lunch Shrimp Fried Rice

$8.99

Grilled shrimp over a bed of rice and topped with white melted cheese.

Chicken Soup

$8.50

Chicken brother with shredded chicken, rice, avocado and pico de gallo.

Pollo Salad

$7.99

Grilled chicken, lettucem tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Topped with cheese and served with your choice of dressing.

Chori Pollo

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and white melted cheese. Served with your choice of rice or beans.

Fajita Nachos

$8.99

Tender sliced beef or chicken with onions and bell peppers. Served over a bed of nacho chips with white melted cheese.

Enchiladas Chipotle (2)

$7.99

(2) shredded chicken enchiladas. Topped with a creamy chipotle sauce, sour cream and pico de gallo, Served with your choice of rice or beans.

Lunch Pollo Loco

$7.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled zucchini, broccoli and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

1/2 Fresh Guacamole

$7.99

Comes with chips.

Lunch Texas Fajitas

$10.99

grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, peppers, and onions. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, and flour tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

3 eggs over easy topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.

Taco Salad

$9.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

Lunch # 1

$8.99

Chile relleno, spinach and chicken quesadilla and you choice of rice or beans

Lunch # 2

$8.99

Burrito Rice or Beans

Lunch # 3

$8.99

Enchilada, spinach and chicken quesadilla, and your choice of rice or beans.

Lunch # 4

$8.99

Chile relleno, taco rice and beans

Lunch # 5

$8.99

Burrito, taco and rice

Lunch # 6

$8.99

Two chicken enchiladas topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and a side of rice. Garnished with sour cream.

Lunch # 7

$8.99

grilled steak or chicken fajita quesadilla, salad and your choice of rice or beans

Lunch # 8

$8.99

Beef or chicken quesadilla and two beef tacos.

Lunch # 9

$8.99

Beef burrito, beef enchilada, and your choice of rice or beans

Lunch # 10

$8.99

Chicken enchilada and chicken burrito, topped with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Speedy Gonzalez

$9.00

Taco, enchilada, and your choice of rice or beans.

Sides

Rice

$1.99

Black Beans

$1.99

Rice and Beans

$2.25

Pinto Beans

$1.99

Broccoli

$1.99

Side Guacamole

$6.50

Side Grilled Spinach

$1.99

Side Grilled Corn

$1.99

Side Grilled Zucchini

$1.99

Side Grilled Squash

$1.99

Grilled Shrimp (6)

$4.99

Six Grilled Shrimp

Side of Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.00

Chips #4

$2.00

4 people

1 Taco Soft Beef

$1.99

Taco Hard Beef

$1.99

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Ground Beef

$3.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Pickled Jalapeños

$0.99

Side Fries

$2.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.75

Side Grilled Mushrooms

$1.99

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$1.00

Combos

Jalisco

$14.00

Taco, (2) enchiladas and your choice of rice or beans. Topped with sour cream.

Chapas

$14.00

Cheese enchilada, beef enchilada, rice and beans. Topped with sour cream.

Guerrero

$14.00

Enchilada, taco, rice and beans. Topped with sour cream.

Monterrey

$14.00

Enchilada, chile relleno, rice and beans. Topped with sour cream.

Hidalgo

$14.00

Enchilada, tamale, rice and beans. Topped with sour cream.

Yucatan

$14.00

Chicken burrito, chicken quesadilla and tamale. Topped with sour cream.

Chihuahua

$14.00

Fried chicken burrito, fried chicken flauta, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans. Topped with sour cream.

Puebla

$14.00

(2) tacos, rice and beans. Topped with sour cream.

Michoacan

$14.00

Burrito, enchilada, rice and beans. Topped with sour cream.

Zacatecas

$14.00

Burrito, enchilada, rice and beans. Topped with sour cream.

Guanajuato

$14.00

(2) chicken enchiladas with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with rice and beans. Topped with sour cream.

Colima

$14.00

Burrito, taco and enchilada. Topped with sour cream.

Family Packs

Family Fajitas for 4

$42.00

grilled steak, chicken, shrimp cooked with peppers and onions cooked to perfection. Served with rice, beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Family ACP for 4

$35.00

Arroz con Pollo (ACP) for four. Grilled chicken, Rice & Melted White Cheese. Everything separated in a large tray.

Chimichangas for 4

$35.00

8 Chimichangas with your choice of: chicken, ground beef, shredded beef. Served with rice, beans

A Little Bit of Everything

$35.00

4 Chicken Enchiladas, 4 Beef Burritos, 4 Soft Beef Tacos, Rice & Beans. Served with guacamole and cheese dip.

#1 Family Tacos

$35.00

12 tacos (hard or soft) ground beef or chicken served with a side of rice and beans

#2 Family Burritos

$35.00

8 burritos (ground beef or chicken) served with a side of rice and beans.

#3 Family Enchiladas

$35.00

12 enchiladas, choose from beef, chicken or cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Family Cheese Dip

$13.00

1/2 Gallon of Sweet Tea

$5.00

1/2 Gallon of Unsweetened Tea

$5.00

1/2 Gallon Margarita Mix

$10.99Out of stock

lime margarita mix

Family Chori Pollo

$35.00

Six grilled chicken breast, topped with chorizo and served with rice and beans. Cheese is on the side, served with flour tortilla, chips and salsa.

Family Quesadilas

$35.00

Salads

Taco Salad

$9.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Comes with cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Your choice of dressing.

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Comes with cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Your choice of dressing.

Chicken Fajita Salad

$10.00

Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado slices and cheese. Your choice of dressing.

La Flaka Chopped Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado slices, roasted corn, black beans, cucumbers, queso fresco with a piquin chile raspberry vinaigrette. Garnished with crispy corn tortillas strips.

Azteca Salad

$16.00

Grilled shrimp, chicken and mushrooms over shredded lettuce, avocado slices, tomatoes and cheese.

La Pinata Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, cucumber, pineapple, avocado, red onion, goat cheese, croutons, dried cranberries and pumpkin seeds in a honey vinaigrette dressing.

Fiesta Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, sliced zucchini, carrots, cucumber, mango, roasted pineapple, queso fresco, red onions, croutons in a citrus balsamic vinaigrette.

Seafood

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$16.00

Sauteed shrimp in garlic mojo sauce, onions, tomato and fresh acovado. Served over rice.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$17.00

Grilled shrimp over a bed of rice and cheese sauce.

Enchiladas Los Cabos

$15.00

(3) Flour tortillas filled with avocado and queso fresco. Topped with a creamy shrimp and scallop seafood sauce. Served with a citrus green mix salad.

Seafood Chimichangas

$15.00

(2) Flour tortillas, fried or soft, filled with shrimp and crab meat drizzled with a cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Pescado Azteca

$19.00

Mahi Mahi with fresh grilled shrimp, mushrooms, spinach and roasted peppers in a delicious white wine sauce. Served with a side of rice.

Salmon Tropikal

$19.00

Slamon fillet in a passion habanero glaze garnished with a perico relish. Served with a side of rice and grilled seasonal vegetables.

Plaza Del Mar

$18.00

Mahi Mahi fillet topped with scallops and shrimp topped with a seafood sauce. served with rice and a mango pico de gallo.

Pasta De Chipotle Con Camaron

$16.99

Pan seared delicious fettuccine with shrimp, chipotle roasted corn sauce, cilantro and queso fresco.

Camarones A La Diablo

$18.00

Jumbo shrimp cooked in our diablo sauce. Served with rice and black beans.

Coctel De Camaron

$18.00

Shrimp cocktail with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalepeno peppers and avocados in a tomato sauce.

Camarones San Jose

$16.00

Grilled shrimp cooked with green and yellow squash, mushrooms, carrots and broccoli. Served with rice and mixed salad.

Chicken

Chicken & Spinach

$14.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with a creamy spinach and bacon sauce. Served with salad and rice.

Arroz Con Pollo

$12.00

Grilled chicken served over Mexican rice and cheese sauce.

Pollo Relleno

$12.95

Pan roasted chicken breast stuffed with sauteed vegetables, cheese, roasted tomato, chipotle sauce and black beans.

Chori Pollo

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with homemade chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with a side of rice, black beans and tortillas.

Pollo Sonora

$13.00

Marinated chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms, onions and our classic cheese and ranchero sauce. servied with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Con Rajas

$14.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with poblano rajas and jalepenos in a sour cream base sauce. Served with a side of rice, black beans and tortillas.

Pollo Loco

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled zucchini, broccoli and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Arroz Texano

$18.00

Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, cooked with peppers and onions over a bed of rice. Topped with melted cheese.

Pollo Santa Fe

$13.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms and white melted cheese. Served with your choice of rice or beans.

Cicken Soup

$7.85

Chicken broth with shredded chicken, rice, avocado and pico de gallo.

Pollo Al Fogon

$14.00

Marinated chicken breast topped with grilled shrimp red peppers, and melted cheese. Served with rice and salad.

Pollo Jalisco

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh sliced mushrooms, spinach, onions and smothered with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Arroz Con Pollo & Vegetables

$13.00

Chicken strips grilled with broccoli, onions, zucchini, squash and mushrooms over a bed of rice. Topped with melted cheese.

Steaks

Carne Asada

$19.00

Tender rib-eye steak served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Carnitas Dinner

$17.00

Tender pork cubes in a citrus and Mexican spices marinade. Pork is slowly roasted until golden and is served with a side of onions, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Chori-Steak

$21.50

Grilled 12 oz. t-bone steak topped with homemade chorizo drizzled with cheese sauce. served with rice and beans.

El Paisano

$18.50

Your choice of a 12 oz. t-bone steak or a grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, mushrooms, onions and peppers. Drizzled with our cheese sauce. Served with a side of rice and beans. Price depends on selection

Ranchero Special

$17.00

A delicious combo of grilled chicken breast and a rib-eye steak, one chicken enchilada with a side of pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans and corn tortillas.

Molcajete Azteca

$30.00

A traditional feast! A hot volcanic stone bowl filled with a juice rib-eye steak, butterflied chicken breast, grilled shrimp, poblano peppers, onions, pineapple chunks and our homemade pasilla sauce topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas.

Chile Colorado

$14.00

Pork stew in a red chile tomato base sauce. Served with rice, black beans and tortillas. A Mexican classic.

Chile Verde

$14.00

Hearty beef stew in a chile verde and tomatillo sauce with potato. Served with a side of rice, black beans and tortillas.

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$16.00

Grilled tender sliced chicken. Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.00

Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.

Mixed Fajitas

$18.00

Grilled tender chicken and steak. Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.

Texas Fajitas

$19.00

Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp. Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.

Pina Loka

$19.00

Grilled pineapple stuffed with chicken, steak, peppers and onions in our homemade pasilla sauce topped with melted cheese. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.

Veggie Fajitas

$11.00

Fresh grilled pepper, mushrooms, squash, carrots, tomato and onions. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.

Fajitas for Two

$25.00

The perfect mix of beef, chicken, shrimp and pork. Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.

Fajitas Vallarta

$16.00

Mexican chorizo, grilled chicken and steak. Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.

Fajitas Poblanas

$14.00

Sliced chicken breast grilled with poblano peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms and corn. Topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas Rancheras

$14.50

(1) quesadilla with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Filled with beans, cheese and onions. Served with crema salad.

Quesadillas Rellenas

$12.50

(2) quesadillas with shredded beef or chicken with choice of rice and beans.

Quesadillas Del Mar

$15.00

(1) quesadilla filled with grilled shrimp, beans, onions and melted cheese. Served with a side of salad.

Spinach and Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and sauteed spinach. Served with a creamy poblano salsa.

Special Quesadilla Dinner

$14.00

Quesadilla filled with cheese, steak, shrimp, mushrooms and spinach. Topped with melted cheese and served with rice and beans.

Quesadilla Texana

$14.00

Extra large flour tortilla filled with cheese, chicken, steak, shrimp, grilled onions and peppers. Served with rice and salad.

Enchiladas

Spinach & Chicken Enchiladas

$13.00

(3) Grilled chicken enchiladas filled with sauteed spinach topped with a creamy poblano sauce. Served with a side of rice.

Enchiladas Suizas

$13.00

(3) Grilled chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy tomatillo sauce, topped with sour cream. Served with your choice of rice or beans.

Enchiladas Supreme

$13.00

(4) Enchiladas, one chicken, one ground beef, one shredded beef and one cheese, topped with sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$11.00

(2) cheese enchiladas topped with pork confit, cooked with onions and bell peppers. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Nortenas

$11.00

(3) corn tortillas, one filled with chicken topped with spinach sauce, one filled with shredded pork topped with chipotle sauce and one filled with potato and homemade chorizo topped with cheese sauce, served with a side of rice and beans.

Enchiladas Bandera

$13.00

(3) corn tortillas, one with chicken, one with ground beef and one with cheese. Topped with three different sauces. Served with your choice of rice and beans.

Enchiladas Chipotle

$13.00

Three enchiladas. one shredded beef, one ground beef, and one chicken Topped with a creamy chipotle sauce, sour cream and pico do gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Yolanda

$10.50

(3) enchiladas filled with shredded chicken in a green tomatillo sauce served with rice and a crema salad.

Tacos

California Fish Tacos

$14.00

Your choice of flour or corn tortillas filled with breaded or grilled mahi mahi. Topped with red cabbage and a creamy chipotle sauce. Comes with a side of rice and black beans.

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Sauteed shrimp in a bisque sauce topped with goat cheese, cilantro, tomato and chile de arbol sauce. Comes with a side of rice and black beans.

Tacos Al Pastor

$14.00

Pork confit in an al pastor marinade topped with a pineapple pico de gallo. Comes with a side of rice and black beans.

Tacos De Carne Asada

$14.00

Steak topped wtih onions, cilantro and chile de arbol sauce. Comes with a side of rice and black beans.

Tacos De Carnitas

$14.00

Pork confit topped with onions, cilantro and chile habanero sauce. Comes with a side of rice and black beans.

Tacos De Pollo

$14.00

Grilled chicken with tomato, cilantro, queso fresco, avocado and a chile de arbol sauce. Comes with a side of rice and black beans.

Burritos

Philly Steak Burrito

$12.50

Thinly slice steak meat, onions mushrooms and roasted poblano peppers. Drizzled with cheese sauce. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.

Burritos Fajitas (2)

$13.50

(2) burritos filled with steak or chicken, onions drizzled with cheese sauce. Served with a side of rice and beans. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.

Burrito San Jose

$13.00

10" flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, homemade chorizo rice and beans. Finished with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.

Burritos Deluxe (2)

$13.50

(2) burritos , one filled with chicken and beans another filled with beef and beans topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and beans. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.

Chimichanga Dinner

$13.00

(2) flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, drizzled with a cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.

Chimichanga Supreme

$14.00

(2) flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.

Burrito De La Ruleta

$13.00

(1) flour tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken, rice beans and onions. Drizzled with cheese sauce, ranchero sauce and pico de gallo. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.

Burrito De Espinaca

$13.50

(1) flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, beans and onions. Topped with guacamole dip, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and beans. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.

Burrito Mex

$13.00

(1) flour tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken rice, beans, and onions. Topped with guacamole dip, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and beans. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.

Burrito Chipotle

$13.00

(1) flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, peppers, your choice of rice or beans. Drizzled with a creamy chipotle sauce, sour cream and a mango pico de gallo. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.

Carnitas Burrito

$13.50

(1) flour tortilla filled with pork confit, rice, beans and guacamole dip. Drizzled with cheese sauce and a side of habanero sauce. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.

Burrito Bowls

$15.00

Your choice of steak, chicken, carnitas, al pastor, chorizo, shrimp or veggies. Comes with lettuce, rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and cheese.

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla & Rice

$6.00

Cheeseburger & Fries

$6.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.00

Cheese or Pepperoni PIzza & Fries

$6.00

Kid's Combo

$6.00

A ground beef burrito and a soft taco

Corn Dog with Fries

$6.00

Nachos Lokos

$6.00

Crispy tortilla chips topped with rice, cheese sauce and pico de gallo.

Dessert

Churros

$6.99

Comes with 4.

Flan

$6.99

Vanilla custard with a caramel top.

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

A delicious warm chocolate cake with strawberries and vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate syrup.

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Xango

$7.00

Cheesecake wrapped in flour tortilla with strawberries and cajeta (Mexican caramel sauce).

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Mist Twist

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Nature Twist Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Cheerwine

$2.99

Sweet Ice Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$1.50

Tea

$2.99

Jamaica

$2.99

Horchata

$2.99

Tamarindo

$2.99

flavor margarita 16 oz

$8.99

House MG

$7.99

Domestic Bottle

$5.00

Top Shelf

$15.99

Crazy Margarita

$15.99

Kiwi Strawberry

$15.99

Import Bottle

$5.00

Latin Lover

$15.99

Beer-Rita

$15.99

Exotic Rita

$15.99

Amazonia

$15.99

Brazilian Margarita

$15.99

Tropical Margarita

$15.99

Miami Vice

$15.99

Skinny Margarita

$15.99

Peach Sangria MG

$15.99

Cucumber Jala MG

$15.99

Angry Margarita

$15.99

Angry MG

$15.99

Henny Colada

$15.99

Vegas Bomb

$15.99

A La Carta

Side Burrito

$2.99

Side Soft Taco

$1.99

Side Quesadilla

$3.25

Side Enchilada

$1.99

3 Soft Beef Tacos

$5.25

Side Chile Relleno

$3.99

Side 2 Chili Relleno

$6.99

Side 3 Chili Relleno

$8.99

Side Tamal

$3.25

Side 2 Tamal

$5.99

Side 3 Tamal

$7.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Side Grilled Shrimp (6)

$6.99

Six grilled shrimp

Cheese Quesadilla

$1.99

Vegetarian

Sonora

$11.00

Cheese quesadilla, cheese enchilada and a bean burrito drizzled with cheese sauce.

Durango

$11.00

Potato burrito, mushroom quesadilla and a cheese enchilada.

Enchiladas Vegetarianas (3)

$12.00

Cheese, bean, and potato enchiladas, topped with cheese sauce and served with a side of rice.

Spinach Enchiladas

$9.99

Three corn tortillas with spinach, topped with a roasted poblano sauce. Served with rice.

Quesadilla Vegetariana

$13.00

Flour tortilla filled a mix of sauteed spinach, green zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms and baby corn.

Mushroom Quesadillas

$9.99

Two quesadillas filled with mushrooms, onions, and peppers. Topped with pico de gallo and cheese.

Burrito Bowl Plain

$14.00

A rice bowl topped with black beans, corn, guacamole dip, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Vegan Burrito Bowl

$13.00

A rice bowl topped with black beans, corn, guacamole, lettuce and pico de gallo.