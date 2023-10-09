Popular Items

Aloha Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana

Gatorade

$3.50

Mahalo Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry & Banana

Deli Sandwiches

Turkey & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$10.00+

Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$10.00+

Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.

Roast Beef & Cheese

Roast Beef & Cheese

$10.00+

Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.

Salami & Cheese

Salami & Cheese

$10.00+

Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$10.00+

Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.

Veggie

Veggie

$10.50+

With Cheddar & Jack cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, and “The Works”. *Note: “The Works” includes mayo, unless you request it to be left off.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$9.50+

Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.00+

Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$10.00+

Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.

chicken salad

chicken salad

$10.00+

Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.

Combo 1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$13.00

Choose any deli sandwich and small soup.

Combo 1/2 Soup & Salad

$14.00

Signature Sandwiches

T.C.A.

$11.00+

Turkey, Cheddar cheese and avocado. On your choice of bread with "the works" (mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, pepperonicinis and red onions)

Italiano

Italiano

$12.50+
B.L.T. Avocado

B.L.T. Avocado

$11.50+
Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$11.00+
California Tuna

California Tuna

$11.50+
Tasty Turkey

Tasty Turkey

$11.75+

Athena

$11.00+

Turkey & Bacon

$8.49+

Club Sandwiches

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$12.50+

RB & T Club

$12.50+
Super Club

Super Club

$12.50+

Wraps

Chicken Pesto Wrap

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$11.50
Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.50

Veggie-Cali Wrap

$11.50

Mediterranean Wrap

$11.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Sandwich

Kickin' Thanksgivin' Melt

$12.50+
Tuscan Turkey Melt

Tuscan Turkey Melt

$12.50+
Ham & Cheese Melt

Ham & Cheese Melt

$9.50+

Tuna Melt

$9.50+

Classic Grilled Cheese

$8.50+

BBQ Chicken Club

$11.50+

Chicken Panini

$11.50+

Hot Pastrami

$12.50+

Reuben

$12.50+

French Dip

$11.00+

Dipper Deluxe

$12.00+

Cubano

$12.00+

Salad

Premium Salads

Harvest Apple Salad

$11.75+

CranAlmond Salad

$11.75+

Southwest BBQ Salad

$11.75+

Caesar Salad

$11.75+

Italian Chopped Salad

$11.75+

Greek Salad

$11.75+

Cobb Salad

$11.75+

Chef Salad

$11.75+

Garden Salad

$8.00+

Dressing (SIDE)

$0.50

Scoops

1 Scoop of tuna salad, comes with crackers and cherry tomatoes.

Tuna Salad Scoop

$6.99

Chicken Salad Scoop

$6.99

Egg Salad Scoop

$6.50

Bowl

Thai Yellow Curry with Chicken

Thai yellow curry with chicken. Savory curry with chicken, potatoes, carrots. Served in a bowl with steamed Jasmine Rice
Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$12.00Out of stock

Soups

Soups (Copy)

Baja Enchilada Soup

Baja Enchilada Soup

$7.50+

Baked Potato Soup

$7.50+

Snack & Baked Goodies

Desserts

Chips

$1.99

Small Cookie

$1.00
Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$4.00

Pickle, Whole

$3.00
Large cookie

Large cookie

$3.00
Mochi-Boba

Mochi-Boba

$1.85

5 Brown sugar boba milk tea mochi.

Fresh Fruit

$3.00
Blueberry cake

Blueberry cake

$4.00Out of stock
Brownie

Brownie

$3.00
Amazing Lemon Bars

Amazing Lemon Bars

$4.00

Snacks (Online Order)

Pickle, Whole

$3.00

Chips

$1.99

Cookie

$1.00

Coffee/Smoothies/Frappes

100% Maui Coffee - Small

$3.00

100% Maui Coffee - Large

$3.50

Refill

$1.35

Aloha Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana

Mahalo Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry & Banana

Ohana Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry, Mango, Raspberry

Nalu Smoothie

$6.00

Pineapple, Mango, Banana

Teddy's Caramel Frappe

$6.00+

Mochi's Mocha Frappe

$5.50+

Snow White's Vanilla Frappe

$5.00+

Maui Frappe

$6.00+

Sugar Free Mocha Frappe

$6.00+

Sugar Free Vanilla Frappe

$6.00+
Thai Tea Frappe

Thai Tea Frappe

$5.00+

Brewed from authentic "Cha Tra Mue," the original Thai tea recipe. Sweet, Creamy, Smooth with the aroma of vanilla spiced authentic Thai tea.

Espresso Bar & Hot Tea

Prepared Beverages

Chai

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Caffe Latte

$4.00+

Vanilla Latte

$4.50+

Teddy's Caffe Mocha

$4.50+

Americano

$4.50+

Mocha Bianco

$4.50+

Caffe Mexicano

$5.00+

Mochi's Caramel Mocha

$5.00+

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Maui

$5.25+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Mooncake's Sweet Cream

$4.50+

Espresso, Sweet Cream, and Milk

Espresso Shot

$2.50+

Matcha

$4.25+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Arnold Palmer

$2.75+

Lemonade

$2.75+

Sides

Pickle, Whole

$3.00

Avocado Side

$2.00

Bacon - Side Order

$2.99

Chicken Salad Scoop

$6.99

Tuna Salad Scoop

$6.99

Egg Salad Scoop

$6.50

Side Salad

$1.99+

Bagel

$3.00

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Toast

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Today's Special

$12.00

Meal Deal with canned soda only

$3.50

Canned & Bottled Drinks

Canned & Bottled

Snapple

$3.00

Coke/Pepsi Bottle

$2.50+

Sparkling Ice

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.50

Big Water

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.19

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Arizona Tea

$3.00

V8

$2.00

Monster Energy

$4.00

Redbull

$4.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Perrier

$3.50

coconut juice

$2.25

Acai Bowls

Acai

Lahaina

$8.50

Granola, Banana, Strawberry

Kihei

$9.50

Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Peanut Butter

Napili

$10.50

Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut, Honey

Lunch Catering

Sandwiches & Wraps

Cafe Sandwiches - Small Box

$60.50

Assortment of Deli Sandwiches cut in half. (12 Halves; Serves 6) labled

Cafe Sandwiches - Large Box

$120.00

Assortment of Deli Sandwiches cut in half. (24 Halves;Serves 12) each half is labled

Croissant Sandwich Tray- Small

$42.00

A variety of deli sandwiches on flaky butter croissants, cut in half, individually wrapped, and labeled. (8 halves; Serves 4)

Croissant Sandwich Tray- Medium

$84.50

A variety of deli sandwiches on flaky butter croissants, cut in half, individually wrapped, and labeled. 16 halves; Serves 8

Croissant Sandwich Tray- Large

$120.00

A variety of deli sandwiches on flaky butter croissants, cut in half, individually wrapped, and labeled. 20 halves; Serves 10.

Wraps - Small

$45.50

A variety of fresh wraps, cut in half and individually wrapped and labeled. 8 halves; Serves 4.

Wraps - Medium

$65.75

A variety of fresh wraps, cut in half, individually wrapped, and labeled. 12 halves; Serves 6.

Wraps - Large

$90.00

A variety of fresh wraps, cut in half, individually wrapped, and labeled. 16 halves; Serves 8.

Wrap & Croissant Tray - Large

$111.50

(8) Wrap halves and (12) Croissant sandwich halves

Wrap & Croissant Tray - Medium

$84.50

(6) Wrap Halves & (10) Croissant Halves

Wrap & Croissant Tray - Small

$42.50

(4) Wrap Halves and (4) Croissant Halves

Boxed Lunches

Standard Box Lunch

$13.75

Includes a sandwich, bag of chips, and a chocolate chip cookie.

Individually Portioned

Sandwiches (Deli Menu)

$12.00

A full-size sandwich. Comes standard with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, & Tomato.

Premium Salads (Deli Menu)

$12.00

Fresh salads individually portioned with the dressing on the side.

Wraps (Deli Menu)

$12.00

Full-sized wraps in a flour tortilla

Party Subs

Party Sub

$69.99

2 Foot Party Sub- Each sub is cut into 14-16 slices and comes standard with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Please note: The bread for our party subs are a specialty item. We require a 48 hour notice.

Fresh Green Salads

Spring Salad - Small

$32.50

Mixed greens with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and shredded carrots. Served with basil vinaigrette.

Spring Salad - Medium

$48.50

Mixed greens with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and shredded carrots. Served with basil vinaigrette.

Spring Salad - Large

$62.50

Mixed greens with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and shredded carrots. Served with basil vinaigrette.

Greek Salad - Small

$32.50

Cucumbers, grape tomatoes, olives, peperoncinis, feta cheese, and red onions on crisp romaine. Served with Greek vinaigrette.

Greek Salad - Medium

$48.50

Cucumbers, grape tomatoes, olives, peperoncinis, feta cheese, and red onions on crisp romaine. Served with Greek vinaigrette.

Greek Salad - Large

$62.50

Cucumbers, grape tomatoes, olives, peperoncinis, feta cheese, and red onions on crisp romaine. Served with Greek vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad - Small

$32.50

Crisp romaine with Parmesan cheese and house-made garlic croutons. Served with creamy caesar dressing on the side.

Caesar Salad - Medium

$48.50

Crisp romaine with Parmesan cheese and house-made garlic croutons. Served with creamy caesar dressing on the side

Caesar Salad - Large

$62.50

Crisp romaine with Parmesan cheese and house-made garlic croutons. Served with creamy caesar dressing on the side.

Cran-Almond Salad - Small

$32.50

Mixed greens with feta cheese, dried cranberries,and sliced almonds. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Cran-Almond Salad - Medium

$48.50

Mixed greens with feta cheese, dried cranberries, and sliced almonds. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Cran-Almond Salad - Large

$62.50

Mixed greens with feta cheese, dried cranberries,and sliced almonds. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Harvest Apple Salad - Small

$32.50

Mixed greens with granny smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, and candied walnuts. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Harvest Apple Salad - Medium

$48.50

Mixed greens with granny smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, and candied walnuts. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Harvest Apple Salad - Large

$62.50

Mixed greens with granny smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, and candied walnuts. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Southwest BBQ Salad - Small

$32.50

Crisp romaine, corn and black beans, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with BBQ Ranch dressing.

Southwest BBQ Salad - Medium

$48.50

Crisp romaine, corn and black beans, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with BBQ Ranch dressing.

Southwest BBQ Salad - Large

$62.50

Crisp romaine, corn and black beans, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with BBQ Ranch dressing.

Side Salads

Pasta Salad - Small

$45.50

Pasta tossed with cucumbers, red onions,grape tomatoes, pickled veggies, artichokes, and feta cheese in a delicious vinaigrette.

Pasta Salad - Medium

$58.50

Pasta tossed with cucumbers, red onions,grape tomatoes, pickled veggies, artichokes, and feta cheese in a delicious vinaigrette.

Pasta Salad - Large

$92.50

Pasta tossed with cucumbers, red onions,grape tomatoes, pickled veggies, artichokes, and feta cheese in a delicious vinaigrette.

Potato Salad - Small

$45.50

Classic potato salad with celery, sweet pickles, and onion.

Potato Salad - Medium

$58.50

Classic potato salad with celery, sweet pickles, and onion.

Potato Salad - Large

$92.50

Classic potato salad with celery, sweet pickles, and onion.

Fresh Fruit Salad - Small

Fresh Fruit Salad - Small

$39.25

A seasonal assortment of fresh fruit.

Fresh Fruit Salad - Medium

$53.50

A seasonal assortment of fresh fruit.

Fresh Fruit Salad - Large

$75.50

A seasonal assortment of fresh fruit.

Beverages

Canned Soda

$2.00

Choose from: Coke Diet Coke Sprite

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chilled Bottle Water

Orange Juice Carafe

$15.99

Half Gallon (Serves 7)

Coffee Tote - Regular

Coffee Tote - Regular

$15.99

Fresh brewed coffee (Serves 10-12) Includes creamers & Sweeteners Our coffee 100% Maui beans, grown and roasted on Maui. Amazing coffee . . . never bitter. . . Aloha in your cup!!

Coffee Tote- Decaf

Coffee Tote- Decaf

$15.99

Fresh brewed coffee (Serves 10-12) Includes creamers & Sweeteners Our coffee 100% Maui beans, grown and roasted on Maui. Amazing coffee . . . never bitter. . . Aloha in your cup!!

Hot Tea Tote

Hot Tea Tote

$15.99

Hot Water in a portable container with a selection of tea bags, sweeteners, cups, and stirs (Serves 10-12)

Iced Tea Tote (Unsweetened)

$17.99

Fresh brewed iced tea (Serves 10-12)

Lemonade Tote

$17.99

Sides & Desserts

Brownies-Small

$36.00

YUMMY fresh baked brownies (12 pieces)

Brownies-Medium

$58.50

Fresh baked brownies (24 pieces)

Brownies-Large

$92.50

Fresh baked brownies (48 pieces)

Cookie Platter - Small

$39.50

2 dozen. Fresh baked cookies are the perfect way to finish a delicious meal.

Cookie Platter - Medium

$59.50

4 dozen. Fresh baked cookies are the perfect way to finish a delicious meal. Ask in store about our current variety.

Cookie Platter - Large

$79.50

5 dozen. Fresh baked cookies are the perfect way to finish a delicious meal.

Cookie & Brownie Platter - Small

$39.50

Serves 12. One dozen cookies and 6 brownies.

Cookie & Brownie Platter - Medium

$59.50

1 Dozen Brownies and 2 dozen cookies

Cookie & Brownie Platter - Large

$79.50

2 dozen cookies & 2 dozen brownies (48pcs)

Assorted Chips

$2.00

We carry a variety of Hawaiian Chips, Lays®, Sunchips®, and “Dirty” chips.

Fruit & Veggie Trays

Veggie Tray- Small

$39.49

Crudite platter with ranch dip. (Serves 8-10)

Veggie Tray-Medium

$49.50

Crudite platter with ranch dip (Serves 16-20)

Veggie Tray-Large

$79.50

Crudite platter with ranch dip (Serves 40-50)

Breakfast Catering

Hot Breakfast Packages

Classic American Breakfast

$17.50

Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, roasted potatoes, and muffins. Add on . . . Fresh brewed coffee Includes creamers & Sweeteners Our coffee 100% Maui beans, grown and roasted on Maui. Amazing coffee . . . never bitter. . . Aloha in your cup!!

Breakfast Burrito Package (Complete)

$14.50

Assortment of breakfast burritos (half-sized), fresh fruit, coffee, and orange juice. Served with our amazing Maui Coffee. choice of meats or veggies. Add (Sausage, Bacon, Ham or veggies for $1.00) Served with a side of salsa. (Minimum 10)

Breakfast Sandwich Package (Complete)

$15.50

Includes assortment of breakfast sandwiches, coffee, orange juice, and fresh fruit salad. choice of meats or veggies. Add (Sausage, Bacon, Ham or veggies for $1.00) . (Minimum 10)

Baked Goods

Assorted Muffins & Pastries Platter-Medium

$72.00

Assorted Muffin & Pastry Platter (Large)

$96.00

Assorted Bagel Platter-Medium

$36.00

An Assortment of flavored bagels, sliced and arranged on a tray. Served with cream cheese, butter, and jelly.

Assorted Bagel Platter- Large

$72.00

Two dozen bagels, sliced and arranged on a tray. Served with cream cheese, butter, and jelly.

Continental Breakfast Package

$12.50

Fresh fruit, assorted pastries, coffee, and orange juice. (Per Person) 10 person minimum. Fresh brewed coffee Includes creamers & sweeteners Our coffee 100% Maui beans, grown and roasted on Maui. Amazing coffee . . . never bitter. . . Aloha in your cup!!

Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit Salad - Small

Fresh Fruit Salad - Small

$42.50

A seasonal assortment of fresh fruit.

Fresh Fruit Salad - Medium

$58.50

A seasonal assortment of fresh fruit.

Fresh Fruit Salad - Large

$92.50

A seasonal assortment of fresh fruit.

Breakfast Sandwiches & Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$8.75

These are amazing breakfast burritos. Perfect when adding additional items to your breakfast selection. Each burrito has scrambled egg, potato, cheese. Add (Sausage, Bacon, Ham or veggies for $1.00) (half-sized) Served with a side of salsa. (Minimum 10)

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

$9.75

With scrambled egg and cheddar cheese on a butter croissant.

Beverages

Coffee Tote - Regular

Coffee Tote - Regular

$23.99

Fresh brewed coffee (Serves 10-12) Includes creamers & Sweeteners Our coffee 100% Maui beans, grown and roasted on Maui. Amazing coffee . . . never bitter. . . Aloha in your cup!!

Coffee Tote- Decaf

Coffee Tote- Decaf

$23.99

Fresh brewed coffee (Serves 10-12) Includes creamers & Sweeteners Our coffee 100% Maui beans, grown and roasted on Maui. Amazing coffee . . . never bitter. . . Aloha in your cup!!

Hot Tea Tote

Hot Tea Tote

$19.99

Hot Water in a portable container with a selection of tea bags, sweeteners, cups, and stirs (Serves 10-12)

Orange Juice Carafe

Orange Juice Carafe

$15.99

Half Gallon (Serves 7)