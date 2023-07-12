Pickup
Sand Hill Kitchen 491 Sardis Rd
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Drinks
PINTS
Sides
Drinks
1/2 Gallon Tea
$5.75
Out of stock
Coffee
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Sweet Tea
$2.50
Out of stock
Unsweet Tea
$2.50
Out of stock
1/2 Gallon Lemonade
$6.50
Shanti Jun Elixir
$4.95
Half and Half Tea
$2.50
Out of stock
PINTS
Chicken Salad Pint
$8.50
Pickle Pint
$6.25
Ranch Pint
$6.75
Pasta Salad Pint
$6.50
Potato Salad Pint
$6.50
Pimento Cheese Pint
$8.25
Sides
Side Ranch
$0.35
SM SIDE PICKLE
$0.35
Side Chips
$2.50
Side Potato Salad
$2.50
Side Pasta Salad
$2.50
Sand Hill Kitchen 491 Sardis Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(828) 633-6868
491 Sardis Rd, Asheville, NC 28806
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 7:30AM
All hours
