Sand trap cafe 94 Hobble Creek Canyon Rd
Entrees
Leons Breakfast Sandwich
$8.50
Sausage with a Pepper Jack Cheese and Habanero Spread. Served on Ciabatta
Chicken Strips
$15.00
Gyro Sandwich
$14.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$9.50
Malibu Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
Philly Cheesesteak
$15.00
Club Sandwich
$12.50
Turkey, Ham, Bacon sandwich with your choice of side and 32 ounce drink
Ham Sandwich
$11.00
Turkey Sandwich
$11.00
Grilled Cheese
$8.50
Chili Cheese Dog
$6.50
Hot Dog Smothered in Chili and Cheese
Fish and Chips
$15.50
Fish and Chips Served with Shrimp and your choice of side
Specialty Dog
$5.00
Hot Dog
$4.50
Bacon Cheeseburger
$15.50
Cheeseburger
$13.50
Cheeseburger on Chiabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, served with your choice of fries, tots or chips and a 32 oz drink
Hamburger
$12.00
Hamburger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and served with a side of fries, tots or chips
Sunrise Special
$1.50+
Two eggs your way, hasbrowns,2 slices of toast or pancake or waffle, your choice of bacon, sausage or ham.
Breakfast Sandwich
$8.50
Sausage Bacon or Ham.
French Toast
$12.00
French Fries
$5.00
Tots
$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
Chili Cheese Fries
$7.00
Beverages
32 FOUNTAIN
$2.50
24 FOUNTAIN
$2.00
32 REFILL
$1.50
24 REFILL
$1.00
SMALL WATER BOTTLE
$1.00
WATER CUP
$0.50
CORE WATER
$2.25
GATORADE
$2.50
BOTTLE SODA
$2.25
CALYPSO
$2.25
ENERGY DRINK
$3.50
ICE CAFFEINE
$2.25
CANNED SODA
$1.00
APPLE BEER
$1.50
ARNOLD PALMER
$2.00
FAIRLIFE
$3.50
PREMIER
$3.00
MILK
$1.50
ORANGE JUICE
$2.00
16 OZ COFFEE
$2.00
SHOT OF ESPRESSO
$1.00
BEER
SHOCK TOP
$2.50
COORS EDGE
$2.50
BLUE MOON BOTTLE
$3.00
BLUE MOON CAN
$2.50
BUD LIGHT BOTTLE
$3.00
SIERRA NEVADA
$3.00
UINTAH IPA
$3.00
HEINEKEN
$3.00
BUD LIGHT CAN
$2.50
COORS
$2.50
BUDWEISER BOTTLE
$3.00
BUDWEISER CAN
$2.50
SAM ADAMS
$3.00
COORS LIGHT
$2.50
MICHELOB BOTTLE
$3.00
AP 24
$5.00
AP 12
$2.50
MILLER LITE
$3.00
CORONA
$3.00
MILLER
$2.50
WHITE CLAW
$2.50
VIZZY
$2.50
Sand trap cafe 94 Hobble Creek Canyon Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(801) 489-2783
Open now • Closes at 6PM