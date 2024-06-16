Skip to Main content
1742 W 99th St, Chicago, IL 60643
Meats by 1/2lb
Meats by each
Sandwiches
Seafood
Sides
Salads
Desserts
1/2lb Brisket
$16.00
1/2lb Pulled Pork
$14.00
1/2lb Ribs
$14.00
Beef Rib
$35.00
SM Rib Tip
$12.00
LG Rib Tip
$18.00
Chicken Wings
$14.00
Jalapeno Cheddar Link
$9.00
House Sausage Link
$9.00
Turkey Leg
$21.00
Slab of Ribs
$60.00
Brisket Sandwich
$15.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$14.00
Jackfruit Sandwich
$15.00
Smoked Cheeseburger
$15.00
Fried Catfish
$17.00
Fries
$7.00
Sm Elote
$6.00
LG Elote
$10.00
SM Mac & Cheese
$6.00
LG Mac & Cheese
$10.00
SM Bean
$6.00
LG Bean
$10.00
SM Cole Slaw
$6.00
LG Cole Slaw
$10.00
SM Potato Salad
$6.00
LG Potato Salad
$10.00
SM Collard Greens
$6.00
LG Collard Greens
$10.00
Cornbread
$6.00
Pop
$2.00
Mixed Green Salad
$15.00
Watermelon Cucumber Salad
$9.00
Brown Butter Bourbon Cookies
$10.00
Sanders BBQ Supply Co. 1742 W 99th St Location and Ordering Hours
(312) 273-9797
1742 W 99th St, Chicago, IL 60643
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 11AM
All hours
