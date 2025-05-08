Online Orders for Pickup & Delivery!
Sandwich Stop Deli 5640 Kearny Mesa Rd Ste H
Featured Items
Turkey Supreme
turkey, avocado, bacon & cheese w/ mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion & tomato
Chicken Club
avocado, bacon, mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & choice of cheese$14.99
Torpedo Sub
turkey, ham, salami, prosciutto & provolone cheese w/ mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & Italian dressing$14.99
Catering
Fresh Fruit 16" Platter
A variety of fresh seasonal fruits serves 10-16 people$99.95
Sandwich Stop Classic Platter
A variety of our classic sandwiches on French rolls serves 8-10 people serves 8-10 people$99.00
Sandwich Stop Specialty Platter
A variety of our specialty sandwiches on French rolls serves 8-10 people$125.95
Packaged Lunch Boxes
classic sandwich, potato or pasta salad, cookie & chips$16.75
Small cookie$1.00
Square treat$2.99
Ghost energy drink$3.50
Bucked up energy drink$3.50
Evian water$2.99
Daily Special
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.99OUT OF STOCK
Birria Bowl$13.99OUT OF STOCK
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.99OUT OF STOCK
Pulled Pork Quesadilla$14.99OUT OF STOCK
Ortega Chicken Sandwich
Italian marinated chicken breast with fire roasted green chile pepper, double cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, onion & tomato on a classic hoagie roll$13.99OUT OF STOCK
Santa Fe Turkey Sandwich
Deli sliced Santa Fe turkey seasoned with roasted red pepper & sundried tomato with Havarti cheese, bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato & chipotle mayo$13.99OUT OF STOCK
Breakfast
Eye Opener
fresh grilled egg & American cheese w/ your choice of ham, bacon or sausage$7.99
Breakfast Croissant
fresh grilled egg & cheese w/ your choice of ham, bacon or sausage$8.99
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
served toasted$5.99
Ham & Cheese Croissant
toasted & served hot$6.99
Breakfast Burrito
fresh grilled egg, cheese, potato & salsa w/ your choice of ham, bacon or sausage$9.99
San Diego Harley Davidson Breakfast Burrito
fresh grilled egg, cheese, salsa, potato, avocado, ham , bacon & sausage$14.99
Hash Brown
Hash brown patty$1.50
Sandwiches
Turkey Breast
mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & choice of cheese
Chicken Salad
mayo, lettuce, onion & tomato
Roast Beef
mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & choice of cheese
Ham Sandwich
mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & choice of cheese
Egg Salad
mayo, lettuce, onion & tomato
Veggie
avocado, mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & choice of cheese
Salami
mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & choice of cheese
Tuna
mayo, lettuce, onion & tomato
Specialty Sandwiches
Turkey Supreme
turkey, avocado, bacon & cheese w/ mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion & tomato
Torpedo Sub
turkey, ham, salami, prosciutto & provolone cheese w/ mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & Italian dressing$14.99
Tuna Special
tuna salad, avocado & provolone cheese w/ mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion & tomato
Ham Supreme
ham, avocado, bacon & cheese w/ mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion & tomato
California Sub
turkey, ham, avocado & cheese w/ mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & choice of cheese
The Natural
avocado, provolone, swiss & american cheeses w/ mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion & tomato
Hot Sandwiches
Italian Mariinated Chicken Breast
mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & choice of cheese$12.99
Hot Roast Beef
bacon, mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & choice of cheese
Reuben
pastrami, corned beef, sauerkraut, sliced pickles, double Swiss cheese & Thousand Island dressing on rye bread$14.99
Chicken Club
avocado, bacon, mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & choice of cheese$14.99
Philly Cheese Steak
cali style w/ peppers & onion, mayo, lettuce & provolone cheese on French roll$14.99
Chicken Quesadilla
avocado & salsa on the side on your choice of tortilla$14.99
Greek Gyros
beef & lamb gyros w/ onion, cucumber, tomato & tzatziki sauce$14.99
Hot Pastrami
mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & choice of cheese
BLT
generous portion of bacon w/ mayo, lettuce & tomato
New Yorker
pastrami, corned beef & provolone cheese w/ mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion & tomato
Grilled Cheese
panini pressed w/ american cheese on sourdough bread
Spicy Tuna Melt
Pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, mayo & tomato on jalapeno cheese bread$14.99
Tuna Melt
Provolone cheese, mayo & tomato on sourdough bread$13.99
Burritos & Wraps
Chicken Breast Burrito
shredded cheese, avocado, lettuce & salsa on your choice of tortilla$14.99
Gyro Wrap
lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese & tzatziki sauce$14.99
Lentil Burrito
lentils & rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, avocado & salsa on your choice of tortilla$12.99
Philly Cheese Steak Burrito
shredded cheese, avocado, lettuce & salsa on your choice of tortilla$14.99
Tuna Wrap
shredded cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato & cucumber w/ your choice of dressing$14.99
Veggie Wrap
shredded cheese, avocado, lettuce, onion, tomato & cucumber w/ your choice of dressing$11.99
Chicken Breast Wrap
shredded cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato & cucumber w/ your choice of dressing$14.99
Salads
Tuna Salad
romaine lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheese & your choice of dressing$14.99
Greek Chicken Salad
romaine lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, Greek olives, banana or pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese & balsamic dressing$14.99
Chef Salad
romaine lettuce, turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, onion, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheese & your choice of dressing$14.99
Chicken Breast Salad
romaine lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheese & your choice of dressing$14.99
Fresh Garden Salad
romaine lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheese & your choice of dressing$11.99
Rio Acai Bowl
acai sorbet, granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, honey & shredded coconut$14.99
Potato Salad
Potato, celery, red & green onion, Italian parsley, eggs, mayo & sour cream.$3.99
Chips
Baked Lays | Orginal
Orginal$2.99
Doritos | Nacho Cheese
Nacho Cheese$2.99
Doritos | Spicy Sweet Chili
Spicy Sweet Chili$2.99
Hot Fries$2.99
Ruffles | Cheddar
Cheddar$2.99
Ruffles | Queso
Queso$2.99
Tostitos | Salsa Verde
Salsa Verde$2.99
Kettle Chips (Choose Your Flavor)$2.99
Rap Snack Chips (Choose Your Flavor)$3.99
Frito Lays Chips (Choose Your Flavor)$2.99
Asian chips regular$4.99
Asian chips large$5.99
Drinks
Red Bull - Sea Blue Edition
Sea Blue Edition$3.99
Red Bull - Red Edition
Red Edition$3.99
Red Bull - Yellow Edition
Yellow Edition$3.99
Red Bull | Green Edition
Green Edition$3.99
Red Bull | Amber Edition
Amber Edition$3.99
Red Bull | Coconut Edition
Coconut Edition$3.99
Red Bull | Peach Edition
Peach Edition$3.99
Red Bull | 8.4oz Orignal
8.4oz Orignal$2.99
Red Bull | 8.4oz Red Edition
8.4oz Red Edition$2.99
Red Bull | 12oz SugarFree
12oz SugarFree$3.99
Red Bull | 12oz Orginal
12oz Orginal$3.99
Red Bull | 16oz Orignal
16oz Orignal$4.99
Red Bull | 16oz SugarFree
16oz SugarFree$4.99
Liquid Death Tea | Grim Leafer
Grim Leafer$3.25
Liquid Death Tea | Rest In Peach
Rest In Peach$3.25
Liquid Death Tea | Armless Palmer
Armless Palmer$3.25
Liquid Death Water | Moutain Water
Moutain Water$2.50
Liquid Death Water | Berry It Alive
Berry It Alive$2.50
Liquid Death Water | Severed Lime
Severed Lime$2.50
Liquid Death Water | Sparkling Water
Sparkling Water$2.50
Liquid Death Water | Mango Chainsaw
Mango Chainsaw$2.50
Liquid Death Water | Convited Melon
Convited Melon$2.50
Jarritos | Fruit Punch
Fruit Punch$1.99
Jarritos | Tamarind
Tamarind$1.99
Jarritos | Pineapple
Pineapple$1.99
Jarritos | Strawberry
Strawberry$1.99
Jarritos | Mandarin
Mandarin$1.99
Jarritos | Sangria
Sangria$1.99
Jarritos | Sparkling Water
Sparkling Water$1.99
Yerba Mate | Enlighten Mint
Enlighten Mint$3.75
Yerba Mate | Revel Berry
Revel Berry$3.75
Yerba Mate | Bluephoria
Bluephoria$3.75
Yerba Mate | Lemon Elation
Lemon Elation$3.75
Yerba Mate | Peach Revival
Peach Revival$3.75
Yerba Mate | Orange Exuberance
Orange Exuberance$3.75
Poppi | Strawberry Lemon
Strawberry Lemon$2.99
Poppi | Orange
Orange$2.99
Poppi | Rootbeer
Rootbeer$2.99
Poppi | Doc Pop
Doc Pop$2.99
Koe | Raspberry Dragonfruit
Raspberry Dragonfruit$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Koe | Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Koe | Mango
Mango$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Koe | Blueberry Ginger
Blueberry Ginger$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Clean | Blackberry
Blackberry$3.75
Clean | Raspberry
Raspberry$3.75
Clean | Peach
Peach$3.75OUT OF STOCK
Clean | Lemonade & Tea
Lemonade & Tea$3.75
Clean | Mint & Honey
Mint & Honey$3.75
Clean | Blueberry
Blueberry$3.75OUT OF STOCK
C2O Coconut Water | Pineapple
Pineapple$3.50
C2O Coconut Water | With Pulp
With Pulp$3.50
C2O Coconut Water | Mango
Mango$3.50
C2O Coconut Water | Original
Original$3.50
Babe Kombucha | Maui Wowie
Maui Wowie$4.25
Babe Kombucha | Hawaiian Pog
Hawaiian Pog$4.25OUT OF STOCK
Babe Kombucha | Apple Pie Chai
Apple Pie Chai$4.25
Babe Yerba Mate | Pineapple & Mint
Pineapple & Mint$3.75
Babe Yerba Mate | Strawberry & Coconut
Strawberry & Coconut$3.75
PH Water$2.99
Carlsbad Water$2.99
Kirkland Alkaline Water$2.99
Crystal Geyser$1.50
Pure Leaf | Unsweet Tea
Unsweet Tea$2.50
Pure Leaf | Sweet Tea
Sweet Tea$2.50
Coke Can$1.50
Diet Coke Can$1.50
Coke Zero Can$1.50
Sprite$1.50
Crush
Orange$1.50
Dr. Pepper Can$1.50
Diet Dr. Pepper Can$1.50
A&W Rootbeer$1.50
Squirt$1.50
Fanta
Pineapple$1.50
Pepsi$1.50
La Croix | Razz-Cranberry
Razz-Cranberry$2.00
La Croix | Berry
Berry$2.00
La Croix | Tangerine
Tangerine$2.00
Sanpellegrino
Sparkling Natural Mineral Water$2.50
Sanpellegrino
Tangerine & Wild Strawberry$2.50
Sanpellegrino
Blood Orange & Black Raspberry$2.50
Sanpellegrino
Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate$2.50
Sanpellegrino
Melograno & Arancia$2.50
Diet Coke Bottle$2.99
Coke Bottle$2.99
Dr. Pepper Bottle$2.99
7up Bottle$2.99
Coke Glass
Big$3.00
Coke Glass
Small$2.50
Snapple
Peach Tea$1.99
Snapple
Raspberry Tea$1.99
Snapple
Snapple Apple$1.99
Snapple
Strawberry Pineaaple Lemonade$1.99
Snapple
Kiwi Strawberry$1.99
Snapple
Mango Madness$1.99
Monster | White
White$3.50
Monster | Green
Green$3.50
Monster | Blue
Blue$3.50
Rockstar
Kiwi Guava$3.00
Celsius
Grape Rush$3.50
Celsius
Mango Passionfruit$3.50
Celsius
Wildberry$3.50
Celsius
Peach Vibe$3.50
Dunkin Iced Coffee
Orignal$3.99
Starbucks Espresso$3.75
Kirkland Cold Brew$2.50
La Colombe
Vanilla$2.99
La Colombe
Triple$2.99
Vitamin Water Energy
Tropical Citrus$1.99
Vitamin Water Power-C
Dragonfruit$1.99
Vitamin Water XXX
Acai Blueberry Pomegrante$1.99
Gatorade
Orange$1.99
Gatorade
Fruit Punch$1.99
Sprecher Cream Soda$3.00
Tractor 12oz$2.59
Tractor 16oz$2.99
Coffee$2.50
Coffee Nespresso$3.50
Health Ade Kombucha$4.99
Sparkling ICE$1.99
C4$3.50
Bai Coconut Water$3.50
Yerba glass$3.99
Arizona 15 ounce$1.99
Humm kombucha$4.99
Chameleon coffee$3.75
High Brew coffee$3.75
Ramyum noodles$3.99
Itoen tea$2.99
Tejava tea$2.99
Jarrettos bottle$2.50
Gatorade squeeze bottle$2.99
Arizona 20oz bottle$1.99
Humm kombucha cans$2.99
Weird yerba$3.75
Yum Yum's
Snickers | 2 bars
2 bars$3.00
Snickers | Regular
Regular$1.50
Skittles | Regular
Regular$1.50
Twix | Share Size
Share size$2.99
Reese's | 2 Cups
2 cups$1.50
M&M's | Peanut
Peanut$2.50
Starbust | Original
Original$1.50
Hi Chew | Original
Original$1.50
Trident | Cinnamon
Cinnamon$1.75
Trident | Mint Bliss
Mint Bliss$1.75
Trident | Spearmint
Spearmint$1.75
Orbit | Peppermint
Peppermint$1.75
Oy Chamoy | Sour Strawberry Bites
Sour Strawberry Bites$4.99
Oy Chamoy | Skittlz
Skittlz$4.99
Oy Chamoy | Sour Strawberry Straws
Sour Strawberry Straws$4.99
Oy Chamoy | Sour Mango Bites
Sour Mango Bites$4.99
Oy Chamoy | Sour Kiwi Slices
Sour Kiwi Slices$4.99
Oy Chamoy | Sour Splash Bites
Sour Splash Bites$4.99
Oy Chamoy | Sour Clustie Bites
Sour Clustie Bites$4.99
Oy Chamoy | Sour Rainbow Belt Bites
Sour Rainbow Belt Bites$4.99
Oy Chamoy | Sour Watermelon Rings
Sour Watermelon Rings$4.99
Sour Strips | Green Apple
Green Apple$4.99
Sour Strips | Appleberry
Appleberry$4.99
Sour Strips | Cotton Candy
Cotton Candy$4.99
Sour Strips | Rainbow
Rainbow$4.99
Sour Strips | Pink Lemonade
Pink Lemonade$4.99
Sour Strips | Wild Cherry
Wild Cherry$4.99
Sour Strips | Strawberry
Strawberry$4.99
Sour Strips | Blue Raspberry
Blue Raspberry$4.99
Twistorice | Watermelon
Watermelon$5.99
Twistorice | Blue Raspberry
Blue Raspberry$5.99
Twistorice | Huckleberry
Huckleberry$5.99
Twistorice | Green Apple
Green Apple$5.99
Freeze Dried Candy | Watermelon Taffy Planets
Watermelon Taffy Planets$8.99
Freeze Dried Candy | Cotton Candy Taffy Planets
Cotton Candy Taffy Planets$8.99
Freeze Dried Candy | Air Blasts
Air Blasts$8.99
Freeze Dried Candy | Lemon Stars
Lemon Stars$8.99
Freeze Dried Candy | Moon Frittles Orignal
Moon Frittles Orignal$8.99
Freeze Dried Candy - Moon Frittles Sour
Moon Frittles Sour$8.99
Pickle Kit
Oy Chamoy Pickle Kit$11.99
Chamoy Pickle
Big Tex Dill Pickle in Chamoy$5.99
Jack Link Beef Sticks
Orignal$2.99
Jack Links | Spicy Sweet Chili
Spicy Sweet Chili$9.99
Jack Links | Orignal
Orignal$3.99
Pillsbury Mini Cookies
Chocolate Chip$1.00OUT OF STOCK
Oh Snap Pickles$1.99
Boiled eggs$2.99