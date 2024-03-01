Saneh Bangkok 2634 Pleasant Hill Road
Food
Specialties
- Saneh Tacos$16.00
Crispy chicken breast tossed with homemade sweet and sour sauce, mixed greens, carrots, wrapped in a crispy roti, side of crispy russet potatoes
- Kanom Jeen Nam Prik$21.00
Vermicelli, peanut curry sauce, shrimp, boiled egg, cabbage, green beans, cilantro, fried shallots, dry chili
- Kao Pad Prik Pla$24.00
Choice of grilled fish filet (branzino or salmon), scrambled eggs, steamed vegetables, cilantro, stir-fried chili-garlic jasmine rice, homemade shrimp paste sauce
- Kai Jeow Puu$23.00
Thai-style omelet, jumbo lump crab meat, green onions, cilantro, side of jasmine rice, clear broth, and Thai sriracha sauce
- Roti Gai Tod$20.00
Crispy chicken thigh, crispy roti, cucumber salad, green onions, cilantro, fried shallots, side of jasmine rice, massaman curry, and sweet sour sauce
- Sam Chun Tod Nam Pla$20.00
Marinated crispy pork belly, fried sunny side up egg, cucumbers, green onions, cilantro, fried shallots, side of jasmine rice, clear broth, and tamarind sauce
- Kao Muu Toon$21.00
Slow cooked pork belly in sweet sauce, boiled egg, Chinese broccoli, cilantro, side of jasmine rice, clear broth, and Thai chili vinaigrette
- Gra Pow Gai Kai Dao$20.00
Stir-fried ground chicken in a thai basil saute sauce, fried sunny side up egg, onions, bell peppers, basil, chili, garlic, side of jasmine rice
- Neur Gra Tiem$19.00
Stir-fried sliced beef in a garlic saute sauce, fried sunny side up egg, garlic, cilantro, green onions, cucumbers, side of jasmine rice, clear broth, and Thai sriracha sauce
Appetizers
- Taro Puff$12.00
Deep-fried pastry shells stuffed with sweet taro, side of cucumber salad
- Roti Dip$8.00
Crispy roti, side of massaman curry sauce
- Po Piah$10.00
Crispy rolls stuffed with vermicelli, cabbage, carrots, sesame oil, side of sweet and sour sauce
- Roll Sod$12.00
Soft rice paper rolls, crispy shrimp, spring mix, carrots, cucumbers, chives, side of peanut sauce
- Peak Gai Tod$12.00
Marinated crispy whole chicken wings, fried shallots, green onions, side of sweet and sour sauce
- Goong Grabog$12.00
Marinated crispy shrimp rolls, side of sweet and sour sauce
- Taohu Tod$10.00
Crispy fried tofu, side of sweet and sour sauce, crunchy peanuts
- Tod Mun$11.00
Fried fish paste mixed with red curry paste, kaffir lime, green beans, cucumber salad, sweet and sour sauce, crunchy peanuts
- Muu Ping$12.00
Grilled marinated pork, side of jeaw sauce
Salads
- Yum Quinoa$15.00
Red quinoa, spring mix, green beans, red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries, mint, roasted peanuts, tamarind dressing, side of coconut milk
- Som Tum Thai$13.00
Green papaya, carrots, green beans, cherry tomatoes, garlic, peanuts, chili-lime dressing
- Yum Nom Jeen$14.00
Vermicelli, green beans, red onions, cucumbers, cilantro, mint, dried chili, roasted rice powder, fried shallot, chili-lime dressing
Soups
- (S) Tom Yum$8.00
Sour and spicy soup, choice of protein, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, fragrant herbs
- (L) Tom Yum$14.00
Sour and spicy soup, choice of protein, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, fragrant herbs
- (S) Tom Kha$8.00
Coconut milk soup, choice of protein, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, galangal, fragrant herbs
- (L) Tom Kha$14.00
Coconut milk soup, choice of protein, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, galangal, fragrant herbs
Curry + Jasmine Rice
Saute + Jasmine Rice
- Pad Gra Pow$16.00
Thai basil saute sauce, choice of protein, onions, bell peppers, string beans, basil, chili, garlic
- Pad Makheur$16.00
Eggplant saute, spicy Thai basil sauce, choice of protein, onions, bell peppers, basil
- Pad Cashew Nut$16.00
House saute sauce, choice of protein, carrots, onions, bell peppers, dry chili, cashew nuts
- Pad Pak Ruam$16.00
Garlic saute sauce, choice of protein, carrots, chinese broccoli, cabbage, onions, bell peppers, bean sprouts
Noodles
- Pad Thai$15.00
Thin rice noodles, tangy tamarind sauce, choice of protein, eggs, fried tofu, chives, bean sprouts, crunchy peanuts
- Pad See Ew$15.00
Flat rice noodles, homemade sweet sauce, choice of protein, eggs, Chinese broccoli
- Pad Kee Mao$15.00
Flat rice noodles, homemade spicy sauce, choice of protein, eggs, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, basil