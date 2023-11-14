San Francisco Bakery & Café
BREAKFAST
Breakfast
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.49
Boar's Head Black Forest Ham and provolone warmed on a fresh baked croisssant.
- Breakfast Sandwich$7.79
Cage free egg (2), provolone cheese, and your choice of meat.
- Provolone Omelet$7.89+
Cage free egg, provolone cheese and toast
- Meat Omelet$9.09+
Cage free egg, your choice of meat and toast
- Veggie Omelet$9.69+
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, bell pepper and provolone
- French Toast$9.49
Batter soaked bread pan fried, topped with powder sugar and butter
Quiche
- Veggie Quiche$9.59
Zucchini, squash, baby portabella, and gouda cheese, topped with tomato and provolone. Served with baguette.
- Spinach & Bacon Quiche$9.59
Spinach, bacon, gouda cheese, topped with provolone. Served with baguette.
- Lorraine Quiche$9.59
Ham and provolone, topped with provolone. Served with baguette.
- Chicken & Broccoli Quiche$9.59
Chicken and broccoli topped with provolone. Served with baguette.
- WHOLE Quiche$34.99
Breakfast Side Orders
LUNCH
Salads
- Garden Salad$6.49+
Lettuce, red cabbage, marinated carrots, cucumber, tomato. Served with baguette. (Note: if you add chicken or tuna to your salad it will also be topped with parmesan.)
- Caesar Salad$6.09+
Homemade croutons, parmesan cheese. Served with baguette.
- Chef Salad$12.59
Turkey, Black Forest Ham, provolone cheese with sliced egg on a bed of lettuce, red cabbage, marinated carrots, tomato and cucumber. Served with baguette.
- Italian Chef Salad$12.59
Peppered Ham, hot capicola, genoa salami and parmesan cheese on a bed of lettuce, marinated carrots and sliced tomato. Served with baguette.
- Cobb Salad$13.09
Diced grilled chicken, bacon, sliced egg, avocado, diced tomato and diced provolone on a bed of lettuce. Recommended with Honey Mustard Dressing. Served with baguette.
- Napa Salad$13.59
Londonport roast beef, sliced egg, avocado and parmesan on a bed of lettuce, red cabbage, marinated carrots and cucumber. Recommended with Napa Blend Dressing. Served with baguette.
Regular Sandwiches
- Black Forest Ham & Swiss$10.59
Black forest ham, swiss, mayo, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, marinated carrots, tomato. Served with ruffles chips.
- Turkey$10.59
Turkey, provolone, mayo, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, marinated carrots, tomato. Served with ruffles chips.
- Londonport Roast Beef$10.59
Londonport roast beef, provolone, mayo, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, marinated carrots, tomato. Served with ruffles chips.
- Black Forest Ham & Genoa Salami$10.59
Black forest ham, genoa salami, provolone, mayo, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, marinated carrots, tomato. Served with ruffles chips.
- Turkey & Bacon Club$10.59
Turkey, bacon, provolone, mayo, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, marinated carrots, tomato. Served with ruffles chips.
Specialty Sandwiches
- Avocado & Fresh Vegetable$10.59
On wheat bread. Avocado, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, red cabbage, marinated carrots, tomato, provolone and mayonnaise. Served with ruffles chips.
- Grilled Eggplant & Vegetable$10.89
On parmesan focaccia. Eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, bell pepper, lettuce, provolone and pesto. Served with ruffles chips.
- Albacore Tuna Salad$10.59
On parmesan focaccia. Albacore tuna salad, lettuce and provolone. Served with ruffles chips.
- Italian Ham & Genoa Salami$12.29
On baguette. Pepper ham, hot capicola, genoa salami, lettuce, tomato, provolone, italian dressing and seasoning. Served with ruffles chips.
- Union Square$12.29
On baguette. Turkey, Londonport roast beef, pepper ham, hot capicola, lettuce, tomato, provolone, mayo and dijon. Served with ruffles chips.
- Santa Clara$12.29
On wheat bread. Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, provolone and ranch dressing. Served with ruffles chips.
- Santa Cruz Grilled Chicken$12.29
On sourdough bread. Marinated grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, provolone and ranch dressing. Served with ruffles chips.
- Grilled Chicken$12.29
On rosemary focaccia. Marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, provolone and pesto. Served with ruffles chips.
- California BLT$11.59
On sourdough bread. Avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone and mayonnaise. Served with ruffles chips.
Soups
- Soup of the Day$6.29+
Soup of the day. Served with baguette.
- Bread Bowl of Soup of the Day$8.89
Soup of the day. Served with veggie sticks.
- French Onion Soup$6.29+
With a crouton and provolone. Served with baguette.
- New England Clam Chowder$6.29+
Served with baguette.
- Bread Bowl of New England Clam Chowder$8.89
Served with veggie sticks.
- Chili$6.49+
Served with cheddar and crackers.
- Bread Bowl of Chili$9.29
Served with cheddar.
Combinations
- Sandwich and Soup$15.29
Your choice of sandwich and soup.
- Sandwich and Salad$15.19
Your choice of sandwich and salad. Served with ruffles chips.
- Soup and Salad$12.89
Your choice of soup and salad. Served with baguette.
- Quiche and Soup$15.29
Your choice of quiche and soup. Served with baguette.
- Quiche and Salad$15.19
Your choice of quiche and salad. Served with baguette.
BEVERAGES
- Soda Can$2.19
- Iced Tea$2.89
Fresh brewed daily
- Bottle Tea & Juices$2.99
- Martinelli's Apple$2.69
- Bottle Water$2.49
- Bottle Sodas$3.19
Assorted variety
- Seltzer Water$3.39
Assorted variety
- Coco Joy$3.99+
- Cali Water$3.19
- Guayaki$4.39
- Lemonade$2.59+
- Arnold Palmer$3.39
- Arnold Palmer Refill$1.49
- Orange Juice$2.79+
- Milk$2.39+
- Choc Milk$2.89+
Made with Ghirardelli Chocolate.
- Drip coffee$3.09+
Roasts rotated daily.
- Bottomless coffee$3.89
In house only
- Iced Coffee$3.29+
Choose between our daily light, dark, or decaf roasts.
- Cold Brew$3.59+
Fresh brewed in house.
- French Press$3.79+
Choose between daily light, dark, and decaf roasts.
- Shot in the Dark$3.59+
Drip coffee with single shot of espresso
- Cafe Au Lait$3.79+
Half drip coffee, half steamed milk
- Joe with the Flow$23.99
Need coffee for the group? Grab this pot to go, 96 oz. of your favorite daily roast. Be sure to let us know if you need cups packed with your coffee.
- Espresso$3.09+
- Americano$3.29+
- Cortado$3.89+
- Cappuccino$3.89+
- Latte$4.19+
- Flat White$4.19+
- Breve$4.69+
- Cafe Mocha$4.69+
Made with Ghirardelli Chocolate
- White Chocolate Mocha$4.89+
Made with Ghirardelli Chocolate
- Mocha Breve$5.19+
Made with Ghirardelli Chocolate
- Chai Tea Latte$4.09+
Republic of Tea Chai
- Dirty Chai$4.69+
- Matcha Latte$4.09+
- HotTea$2.79+
Republic of Tea
- Craft Iced Teas$3.59+
- Matte Latte$3.59+
Republic of Tea Matte Latte
- London Fog$3.59+
- Steamer$3.19+
Warm and frothy milk flavored with your favorite Monin flavor.
- Hot Chocolate$3.29+
Made with Ghirardelli Chocolate
BAKED GOODS
Pastries
- Croissant$2.89Out of stock
- Filled Croissant$2.89
- Danish$3.19
Fresh baked daily. Limited quantity. Call us for special order options.
- Mini Danish$2.39
- Cinnamon Roll$3.19
Fresh baked daily. Limited quantities. Call us for special order options.
- Muffin$3.09
- Cookie$1.89
- Cookie 3$5.49
- Cookie 6$10.99
- Cookie 12$21.49
- Mini Danish 12$25.99
- Fresh Croissant Bag$7.29
- Day Old Pastry Bag$6.59