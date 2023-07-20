Sanger Hall
Food
brunch
BISCUIT BRUNCH
1 house Biscuit, 2 sausage links, 2 eggs (Fried or Scrambled), side salad Choice of French fries or Sweet potato fries Side of house sauce, Italian dressing, hot honey & Strawberry Jam
BISCUITS N JAM
2 house biscuits w/strawberry jam, cream cheese & hot honey
CHICKEN N WAFFLES
2 buttermilk fried chicken breast, 2 belgian waffles & seasonal fruit, side of strawberry jam & maple syrup
FRENCH TOAST STIX
9 french toast sticks, tossed in cinnamon sugar, finished w/powder sugar, topped seasonal fruit, w/ side strawberry jam & maple syrup
HANGOVER BURGER
2 beef patties, american cheese, jalpeno jam, on a brioche bun, w/1 sunny side egg, bacon, & house sauce
combo
BACON, EGG N CHEESE
2 eggs scrambled, or fried, 3 pieces of bacon, american cheese, house sauce, on brioche bun w/ choice of french fries, salad or sweet potato fries
FRIED CHICKEN
buttermilk fried chicken w/lettuce, tomato, raw onion, rem sauce, 2 pieces of bacon, cajun seasoning, on brioche bun w/choice of french fries, salad, or sweet potato fries
HONEY MONSTER
buttermilk fried chicken, honey mustard, ranch sauce, grilled onion, pickles, crispy onions, & bacon on brioche bun w/choice of french fries, salad, or sweet potato fries
SANGER HALL
2 Smash beef patties, American cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Raw onions, Cripsy onions, House sauce on a brioche bun. Choice of french fries, sweet potato fries or Salad
SANGER HALL OVER SALAD
2 Smash beef patties, American cheese, Lettuce, Cabbage, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Crispy onions Side of Italian dressing and House sauce
SMOKEY BAR
2 smash beef patties, American cheese, Chipotle bbq sauce, Grilled onions, Cripsy onions on a Brioche bun. Choice of french fries, Sweet potato fries or Salad
VEGAN
Veggie burger, Garlic vegan mayo, lettuce, onions, pickles, tomatoes, crispy onions on a vegan bun. choice of French fries, sweet potato fries or salad
VEGGIE BURGER
Veggie burger, American cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Crispy onions, Pickles, House sauce on a brioche bun. Side of french fries, Sweet potato fries or Salad
VEGGIE OVER SALAD
Veggie Burger, Lettuce, Cabbage, Pickles, American cheese, Raw Onions, Tomatoes, Crispy Onions w/ side of Italian dressing & house sauce
SMOKEY OVER SALAD
FRIED CHICKEN OVER SALAD
HONEY MONSTER OVER SALAD
GRILLER OVER SALAD
PLAIN HAMBURGER
special
PRETZEL
Salted pretzel with side of Honey mustard, Creole mustard
THE GRILLER
2 Smash Patties, Roasted Garlic aioli, Grilled onions, Grilled tomatoes, Grilled jalapenos, Crispy onions on a brioche bun Choice of French fries, Sweet potato fries or salad
TUES BURGER N BEER
WED WINGS N BEER
BASKET OF SHRIMP
wings
tenders
sides
snack
BRUNCH SALCHIPAPAS
French fries & hot dogs 2 eggs choice of fried or scrambled Side of: house sauce, green sauce, ranch, chipotle bbq & golden bbq
CAULIFLOWER BITES
House made Fries Cauliflower bites Choice of : Hot honey, Buffalo, Chipotle bbq, Lemon pepper dry rub, Mango habanero
CHIPS N SALSA
Basket of chips with salsa verde
JALAPENO CHEESE CURDS
Fried cheese curds Side of Green sauce (Jalapeno cilantro aioli)
SALCHIPAPAS
French fries & Hotdogs Side of Chipotle mayo, House sauce, Green sauce, Ranch & Golden bbq
PLAIN CHEESEBURGER
two patties, american cheese on a brioche bun
HH SALCHIPAPAS
SANGER DOG
kids
CHILD CHEESEBURGER N FRIES
2 smash beef patties with American cheese on a brioche bun Choice of: French fries, sweet potato fries or salad Choice of toppings: Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, raw onions, house sauce
CHILD CHICKEN SAN N FRIES
Fried butter milk chicken on a brioche bun Choice of: French fries, sweet potato fries or salad Choice of Toppings: Lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, house sauce
CHILD DOG N FRIES
100% all beef hot dog Choice of: French fries, sweet potato fries or salad
CHILD HAMBURGER N FRIES
2 smash beef patties on a brioche bun Choice of toppings: American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, house sauce
CHILD SAPCHIPAPAS
French fries & Hotdogs
CHILD TENDER N FRIES
4 chicken tenders choice of: french fries, sweet potato fries or salad