Sanguchon Eatery
FOOD
Sandwiches
BBQ Sandwich
Duroc pork spareribs, tamarind-BBQ sauce, coleslaw & Huacatay Aioli
Fried Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Mary's chicken marinated in lime-chile amarillo w/Salsa Criolla & Chile Rocoto Aioli
Lomo Saltado Sandwich
beef tenderloin, tomatoes, onions, Pisco-soy reduction w/fries & Chile Rocoto Aioli
Pan con Chicharron
roasted pork loin, fried yams, lime marinated onions, Chile Rocoto Aioli
Pan con Adobo
slow-braised pork shoulder in panca paste, beer w/Salsa Criolla & Chile Rocoto Aioli
Pollo Saltado Sandwich
Chicken, tomatoes, onions, Pisco-soy reduction w/fries & Chile Rocoto Aioli
Pollo Brasero Sandwich
Grilled shredder chicken with melted cheese, lettuce, tomate, onions and cilantro marinated with lime juice, rocoto aioli and huancaina sauce
Pork Belly Sandwich
Grilled pork belly with BBQ sauce, cabbage, onions, sliced carrots and cilantro marinated with lime juice, rocoto aioli sauce
Salchicha De Pollo Con Huevo
Chicken sausage with fried egg, lettuce, tomate, onions and cilantro marinated with lime juice, rocoto aioli sauce
Anticuchos: Skewers
Empanadas
Salads
Bowls
Aji de Gallina Bowl
shredded chicken in a creamy chile-amarillo stew, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla
Adobo Bowl
slow-cooked pork shoulder in aderezo & Cusquena beer sauce, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla
Lomito al Jugo Bowl
stir-fried beef tenderloin with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, soy sauce & fries, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla
Arroz Chaufa Bowl
Peruvian-style fried rice with pork belly
Pollipapas
Vegetales Salteados
Pollo Saltado Bowl
Tacos De Chicharron
Tallarin Saltado Bowl
stir-fried beef tenderloin with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, soy sauce & fries, served with noodle and salsa criolla
Sides
Kids Meals
Burritos Criollos
Lomo Saltado Burrito
Stir-fried beef tenderloin with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, soy sauce & fries, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla, wrapped in a burrito.
Aji De Gallina Burrito
Shredded chicken in a creamy chile-amarillo stew, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla, wrapped in a burrito.
Adobo Burrito
Slow-cooked pork shoulder in aderezo & Cusquena beer sauce, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla, wrapped in a burrito.
Arroz Chaufa Burrito
Peruvian-style fried rice wrapped in a burrito. (Vegetarian)
ALCOHOL
Sangria
red sangria & sparkling wine with fresh fruit and fruit juice
Cusquena
House Wine White
House Wine Red
Margarita
sake-infused blanco tequila, vodka, lime & black salt
Moscow Mule
sake-infused vodka, ginger beer, mint & lime
Paloma
Lagunitas IPA
Loud! Hazy DIPA
Coast Kolsch
Modelo Especial
Anchor Steam
Sangria Pitcher
Corona
Modelo Negra
London G&T
Ranchwater
Sparkling Wine
Bottomless Mimosa
Mojito
Mimosa
Grapefruit Sculpin IPA
Cristal
CATERING
SANDWICH BOX (10 orders min)
Pan con chicharron
Sliced roasted porkloin, fried yams, marinated onions in lime juice & crema de rocoto
Lomo Saltado
Stir-fried beef tenderloin with tomatoes & onions in Pisco-soy reduction, topped with French fries and crema de rocoto
Fried crispy chicken
Crispy chicken marinated in aji-amarillo, lemon & sea salt, coleslaw, crema de rocoto & cilantro
ENTREE BOX (10 orders min)
Aji de Gallina
Stewed chicken in Peruvian aji-amarillo pepper & cheese sauce with potato, Botija olive & egg. Served with rice
Adobo
Slow cooked pork shoulder in aderzo & Cusqueña beer sauce. Served with rice
Lomito al Jugo
Stir-fried beef tenderloin with tomatoes, onions,cilantro & soy sauce, topped with French fries. Served with rice
FAMILY STYLE
Lomito al Jugo ( half tray)
Stir-fried beef tenderloin, tomatoes, onions, Lomo saltado sauce, shoestring fries. Serves 5-6
Lomito al Jugo ( full tray)
Stir-fried beef tenderloin, tomatoes, onions, Lomo saltado sauce, shoestring fries. Serves 10-12
Adobo (half tray)
Snake River pork shoulder slow cooked in Cusqueña beer adobo sauce. Serves 5-6
Adobo (full tray)
Snake River pork shoulder slow cooked in Cusqueña beer adobo sauce. Serves 10-12
Aji de gallina (half tray)
Chicken breast, shredded, braised in an aji-amarillo sauce, with potato, olives, & cheese. Serve 5-6
Aji de gallina (full tray)
Chicken breast, shredded, braised in an aji-amarillo sauce, with potato, olives, & cheese. Serve 10-12
Veggie salteado ( half tray)
Seasonal roasted vegetable medley topped with French fries. Serve 5-6
Veggie salteado (full tray)
Seasonal roasted vegetable medley topped with French fries. Serve 10-12
Quinoa salad (half tray)
Toasted quinoa, mixed greens, tomatoes, choclo, green apple, Queso fresco, passion fruit vinaigrette Serve 5-6
Quinoa salad (full tray)
Toasted quinoa, mixed greens, tomatoes, choclo, green apple, Queso fresco, passion fruit vinaigrette Serve 10-12