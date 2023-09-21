Popular Items

Aji de Gallina Empanada

$9.00

crispy, flakey, savory chicken pastry served with Chile Rocoto Aioli

Platanos Fritto

$5.00
Adobo Bowl

$18.00

slow-cooked pork shoulder in aderezo & Cusquena beer sauce, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla

FOOD

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$15.50

Duroc pork spareribs, tamarind-BBQ sauce, coleslaw & Huacatay Aioli

Fried Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Mary's chicken marinated in lime-chile amarillo w/Salsa Criolla & Chile Rocoto Aioli

Lomo Saltado Sandwich

$16.00

beef tenderloin, tomatoes, onions, Pisco-soy reduction w/fries & Chile Rocoto Aioli

Pan con Chicharron

$15.50

roasted pork loin, fried yams, lime marinated onions, Chile Rocoto Aioli

Pan con Adobo

$15.50

slow-braised pork shoulder in panca paste, beer w/Salsa Criolla & Chile Rocoto Aioli

Pollo Saltado Sandwich

$15.50

Chicken, tomatoes, onions, Pisco-soy reduction w/fries & Chile Rocoto Aioli

Pollo Brasero Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled shredder chicken with melted cheese, lettuce, tomate, onions and cilantro marinated with lime juice, rocoto aioli and huancaina sauce

Pork Belly Sandwich

$16.50

Grilled pork belly with BBQ sauce, cabbage, onions, sliced carrots and cilantro marinated with lime juice, rocoto aioli sauce

Salchicha De Pollo Con Huevo

$15.00

Chicken sausage with fried egg, lettuce, tomate, onions and cilantro marinated with lime juice, rocoto aioli sauce

Anticuchos: Skewers

two per order with grilled potatoes & cilantro chimichurri
Chicken Skewer

$15.00
Pork Belly Skewer

$16.00

Empanadas

Aji de Gallina Empanada

$9.00

crispy, flakey, savory chicken pastry served with Chile Rocoto Aioli

Champinones Empanada

$10.00

crispy, flaky, savory mushroom pastry served with Chile Rocoto Aioli

Salads

Quinoa Salad

$14.00

toasted quinoa, greens, tomatoes, and cucumber, served with Passion Fruit Vinaigrette and queso fresco

Papa A La Huancaina

$9.00

Bowls

Aji de Gallina Bowl

$17.00

shredded chicken in a creamy chile-amarillo stew, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla

Adobo Bowl

$18.00

slow-cooked pork shoulder in aderezo & Cusquena beer sauce, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla

Lomito al Jugo Bowl

$19.00

stir-fried beef tenderloin with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, soy sauce & fries, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla

Arroz Chaufa Bowl

$17.00

Peruvian-style fried rice with pork belly

Pollipapas

$14.50
Vegetales Salteados

$14.00
Pollo Saltado Bowl

$18.00
Tacos De Chicharron

$10.00
Tallarin Saltado Bowl

$19.00

stir-fried beef tenderloin with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, soy sauce & fries, served with noodle and salsa criolla

Sweets

Alfajores

$4.00
Flan De Quinoa

$8.00
Bag

$0.25

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
Yucca Fries

$6.00
French Fries

$5.00
Side Of Rice

$4.00
Cole Slaw

$4.00
Platanos Fritto

$5.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Kids Meals

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

two crispy chicken tenders served with french fries or rice

Quesadilla

$8.00

grilled cheese wrap served with french fries or rice

Burritos Criollos

Lomo Saltado Burrito

$16.00

Stir-fried beef tenderloin with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, soy sauce & fries, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla, wrapped in a burrito.

Aji De Gallina Burrito

$17.00

Shredded chicken in a creamy chile-amarillo stew, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla, wrapped in a burrito.

Adobo Burrito

$15.50

Slow-cooked pork shoulder in aderezo & Cusquena beer sauce, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla, wrapped in a burrito.

Arroz Chaufa Burrito

$15.00

Peruvian-style fried rice wrapped in a burrito. (Vegetarian)

DRINKS

Inca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mango Punch

$4.00

Chicha Morada

$4.00

Guava Soda

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Coca Cola Bottle

$4.00

Sprite Bottle

$4.00

Mineragua

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

ALCOHOL

Sangria

$9.00

red sangria & sparkling wine with fresh fruit and fruit juice

Cusquena

$7.00

House Wine White

$8.00

House Wine Red

$8.00

Margarita

$9.00

sake-infused blanco tequila, vodka, lime & black salt

Moscow Mule

$9.00

sake-infused vodka, ginger beer, mint & lime

Paloma

$9.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Loud! Hazy DIPA

$7.00

Coast Kolsch

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Anchor Steam

$7.00

Sangria Pitcher

$30.00

Corona

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

London G&T

$9.00

Ranchwater

$9.00

Sparkling Wine

$9.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$22.00

Mojito

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Grapefruit Sculpin IPA

$7.00

Cristal

$7.00

CATERING

SANDWICH BOX (10 orders min)

Pan con chicharron

$18.00

Sliced roasted porkloin, fried yams, marinated onions in lime juice & crema de rocoto

Lomo Saltado

$18.00

Stir-fried beef tenderloin with tomatoes & onions in Pisco-soy reduction, topped with French fries and crema de rocoto

Fried crispy chicken

$18.00

Crispy chicken marinated in aji-amarillo, lemon & sea salt, coleslaw, crema de rocoto & cilantro

ENTREE BOX (10 orders min)

Aji de Gallina

$22.00

Stewed chicken in Peruvian aji-amarillo pepper & cheese sauce with potato, Botija olive & egg. Served with rice

Adobo

$22.00

Slow cooked pork shoulder in aderzo & Cusqueña beer sauce. Served with rice

Lomito al Jugo

$22.00

Stir-fried beef tenderloin with tomatoes, onions,cilantro & soy sauce, topped with French fries. Served with rice

FAMILY STYLE

Lomito al Jugo ( half tray)

$100.00

Stir-fried beef tenderloin, tomatoes, onions, Lomo saltado sauce, shoestring fries. Serves 5-6

Lomito al Jugo ( full tray)

$200.00

Stir-fried beef tenderloin, tomatoes, onions, Lomo saltado sauce, shoestring fries. Serves 10-12

Adobo (half tray)

$100.00

Snake River pork shoulder slow cooked in Cusqueña beer adobo sauce. Serves 5-6

Adobo (full tray)

$200.00

Snake River pork shoulder slow cooked in Cusqueña beer adobo sauce. Serves 10-12

Aji de gallina (half tray)

$100.00

Chicken breast, shredded, braised in an aji-amarillo sauce, with potato, olives, & cheese. Serve 5-6

Aji de gallina (full tray)

$200.00

Chicken breast, shredded, braised in an aji-amarillo sauce, with potato, olives, & cheese. Serve 10-12

Veggie salteado ( half tray)

$70.00

Seasonal roasted vegetable medley topped with French fries. Serve 5-6

Veggie salteado (full tray)

$140.00

Seasonal roasted vegetable medley topped with French fries. Serve 10-12

Quinoa salad (half tray)

$50.00

Toasted quinoa, mixed greens, tomatoes, choclo, green apple, Queso fresco, passion fruit vinaigrette Serve 5-6

Quinoa salad (full tray)

$100.00

Toasted quinoa, mixed greens, tomatoes, choclo, green apple, Queso fresco, passion fruit vinaigrette Serve 10-12

SIDES

Jasmine rice (half tray)

$35.00

Jasmine rice (full tray)

$60.00

Yucca fries (half tray)

$40.00

Yucca fries(full tray)

$80.00

Sweet potato fries (half tray)

$35.00

Sweet potato fries (full tray)

$60.00

Platano fritto (half tray)

$35.00

Platano fritto (full tray)

$60.00

MINI EMPANADAS

Aji de Gallina (10 count)

$45.00

Aji de Gallina (20 count)

$85.00

Champiñones (10 count)

$45.00

Champiñones (20 count)

$85.00

Chorizo (10 count)

$45.00

Chorizo (20 count)

$85.00

MINI ALFAJORES

Mini Alfajores (40 count)

$60.00

Our homemade Peruvian cookies filled with dulce de leche