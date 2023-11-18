CYBER MONDAY SPECIAL FOR NOVEMBER 27TH ONLY-25% OFF ONLINE ORDERS. THANK YOU FOR BEING A GREAT CUSTOMER!
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant Clermont
Popular Items
MENU
APPETIZERS
- Cheese Dip$5.90+
This SJ’s signature melted white cheese and jalapeño sauce will have you asking for more!
- Guacamole Dip$7.00+
Our fresh avocado dip made with secret ingredients and topped with pico.
- Beef Dip$6.00+
Ground beef in a bowl of cheese dip.
- Refried Bean Dip$6.00+
Refried beans and Cheese Dip
- Queso Fundido$11.90
Grilled chorizo on top of melted San Jose’s cheese in a hot skillet. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side, plus soft tortillas to prepare cheesy tacos, your way.
- Huevos de Armadillo$14.90
Fresh deveined jalapeños stuffed with a tender shrimp, wrapped in bacon and fried to a spicy crunch! Served with smoky chipotle cream.
NACHOS & QUESADILLAS
- Cheese Nachos$9.00
Keep it simple! Melted San Jose’s cheese galore, plus jalapeños upon request.
- House Nachos$11.00
Choose up to two toppings from our delicious selections, plus jalapeños upon request.
- Nachos Supreme$16.90
These nachos are loaded with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, SJ’s shredded cheese and smothered in our SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo, plus jalapeños upon request.
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.90
Grilled, melted San Jose’s cheese.
- House Quesadilla$10.90
Pick one of your choices from our delicious options. Great for sharing!
SOUPS & SALADS
- Sopa de Pollo$4.90+
Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, and pico de gallo.
- Sopa de Carne$4.90+
Beef tinga, Mexican rice, and pico de gallo.
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.90+
Shredded chicken, crispy tortilla strips, fresh avocado, pico, and SJ’s cheese.
- Taco Salad$12.90
A crispy, flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, beans, SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce, guacamole, sour cream, pico, SJ’s shredded cheese and your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or beef tinga.
- Naked Fajita Salad$16.29
A salad bowl with your favorite fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions. Filled with lettuce, Mexican rice, beans, SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce, sour cream, guacamole, pico, and SJ’s cheese.
- House Salad$4.90
Lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, and SJ’s cheese.
TACOS
- Tacos Supreme$15.50
Our classic crispy corn shell or soft flour tortilla with ground beef, shredded chicken, or juicy beef tinga. Three tacos loaded with lettuce, SJ’s cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes. Traditionally served with Mexican rice and beans.
- Tacos Chicago$16.90
The traditional taco Mexicano, also known as street tacos! Grilled diced carne asada on soft grilled corn tortillas with fresh cilantro and onions upon request. Tacos served with beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo on the side.
BURRITOS
- ORIGINAL California Burrito$17.90
Our burrito starts with a foot-long flour tortilla stuffed with your favorite choice from below as well as Mexican rice, beans, SJ’s cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico. To top it all off it’s smothered in our signature SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce.
- JR. California Burrito$15.90
Everything the California Burrito has to offer in a 10 inch tortilla!
- Naked California Burrito$16.90
Everything the California Burrito has to offer without the tortilla! Served in a bowl.
- JR. Naked California Burrito$14.90
Everything the California Burrito has to offer without the tortilla! Served in a bowl.
- Burritos Supreme$14.90
Two flour burritos stuffed with our ground beef or shredded chicken and smothered in our chunky tomato burrito sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and SJ’s cheese.
- Burritos Texanos$15.90
Two crispy, grilled flour burritos with diced steak, SJ’s cheese, grilled onions, and cilantro. Served with salsa verde and beans on the side.
ENCHILADAS
- Enchiladas San Diego$16.90
SJ’s cheese enchiladas dressed in red guajillo sauce topped with diced grilled carne asada or chicken and pico.
- Enchiladas Chipotle$16.50
Juicy beef tinga enchiladas dressed in spicy, smoky chipotle sauce.
- Enchiladas Con Mole$15.90
Shredded chicken enchiladas dressed in traditional red mole sauce.
- Enchiladas Dinner Platter$15.90
Three enchiladas dressed in red guajillo sauce filled with your choice from below.
SIGNATURE FAVORITES
- Chimichanga$16.90
A large flaky flour tortilla, wrapped and deep-fried, stuffed with ground beef, shredded chicken or juicy beef tinga. Filled with SJ’s cheese, a spread of beans, and smothered in SJ's Cheese Dip. Served with guaca side salad and Mexican rice.
- Quesadilla Rellena$16.90
A large folded, grilled flour tortilla filled with our ground beef, shredded chicken or juicy beef tinga and melted SJ’s cheese. Served with guaca side salad and Mexican rice.
- Flautas$15.90
Hand-rolled, deep fried crispy corn flautas filled with our shredded chicken, or juicy beef tinga. Four flautas sprinkled with queso fresco crumbles, served with sour cream, guaca side salad and Mexican rice.
DINNER COMBOS
- D Combo 1$13.90
Two enchiladas, one classic taco, and Mexican rice.
- D Combo 2$13.90
Enchilada, classic taco, Mexican Rice and refried beans.
- D Combo 3$13.90
Two enchiladas, Mexican rice and refried beans.
- D Combo 4$13.90
Two classic tacos, Mexican rice and refried beans.
- D Combo 5$13.90
Burrito, enchilada, and classic taco.
- D Combo 6$13.90
Burrito, classic taco, Mexican rice and refried beans.
- D Combo 10$13.90
Burrito, enchilada, Mexican rice and refried beans.
FAJITAS
- Chicken Fajitas Skillet$17.90
Your favorite fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions, and served on a sizzling skillet.
- Steak Fajitas Skillet$19.90
Your favorite fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions, and served on a sizzling skillet.
- Fajitas Mixtas Skillet$19.90
Can’t decide? Why not both! Marinated chicken and steak fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions, served on a sizzling skillet.
- Fajitas Texanas Skillet$23.00
By land, air and sea! Juicy marinated steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions served on a sizzling skillet.
PLATTERS
- Carne Asada$19.90+
Our marinated, top sirloin flap steak, grilled to your liking, topped with sautéed onions. Served with guaca side salad, Mexican rice and refried beans. Includes your choice of soft tortillas and a chile frito.
- Bistec Ranchero$19.90
A rustic dish, juicy steak slowly simmered in red ranchero sauce with tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions. Traditionally served with Mexican rice and beans.
- Tinga Poblana$15.90
Our juicy, shredded beef slowly cooked in a smoky chipotle sauce with your choice of soft tortillas. Traditionally served with Mexican rice and beans.
- San Fernando$16.90
A grilled white chicken breast topped with melted SJ’s cheese, tomatoes, onion, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and soft tortillas.
- Chipotle Chicken$16.90+
Grilled white chicken breast strips sautéed in smoky chipotle sauce and sprinkled with SJ’s cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and soft tortillas.
- Filete de Pescado$17.90
A grilled white fish fillet in our red garlic sauce with bell peppers and onions. Served with guaca side salad and Mexican rice.
- Ceviche de Camaron$17.90
From the coast, chilled shrimp cured with freshly squeezed lime juice, mixed with tomatoes, onions, avocados, and cilantro. Served with crispy corn tostadas on the side.
TORTAS & BURGERS
- San Jose's Burger$15.90
A juicy, grilled sirloin beef patty topped with grilled chorizo, queso fresco, avocado, tomato, lettuce, onions and a spread of beans on a toasted hamburger bun.
- Mexi Burger$15.90
A juicy, grilled sirloin beef patty with fresh, homemade guacamole, pico, lettuce and SJ’s cheese on a toasted hamburger bun.
- Double Cheeseburger$18.00
Two juicy, grilled sirloin beef patties with SJ’s cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions.
DESSERTS
- Tres Leches$7.90
Made from scratch, this delicious moist cake is famous for using three kinds of milk!
- Churros$8.50
Sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. Enjoy this sweet treat with a side of sweetened condensed milk and chocolate dipping sauce.
- Bunuelo$4.50
A light, flaky flour tortilla pastry drizzled in honey. Great with fresh coffee!
KIDS MENU
FAMILY PACKAGES
TACO KITS
- TACO KIT A$45.00
10 premade ready to eat tacos! Comes with cilantro, onions, a side of limes and your choice of soft corn or flour tortillas. (Feeds up to 4-5 guest)
- TACO KIT B$45.00
10 ready to eat tacos! Order comes with shredded cheese, tomato, lettuce, and sour cream. All on a delicious corn or flour tortilla.
FAJITA FIESTA
- Chicken Fiesta$75.00
Enjoy our delicious and juicy Chicken Fajitas with a generous side of rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, and a dozen warm corn or flour tortillas! (feeds 4-5 people)
- Pork Fiesta$75.00
Enjoy our delicious and juicy Pork Fajitas with a generous side of rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, and a dozen warm corn or flour tortillas! (feeds 4-5 people)
- Steak Fiesta$80.00
Enjoy our delicious and juicy Steak Fajitas with a generous side of rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, and a dozen warm corn or flour tortillas! (feeds 4-5 people)
- Shrimp Fiesta$85.00
Enjoy our delicious and juicy Shrimp Fajitas with a generous side of rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, and a dozen warm corn or flour tortillas! (feeds 4-5 people)
- Veggie Fiesta$70.00
Enjoy our delicious Veggie Fajitas with a generous side of rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, and a dozen warm corn or flour tortillas! (feeds 4-5 people)