N/A BEVERAGES

SOFT DRINKS

Coca-Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Pibb Xtra

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

MENU

APPETIZERS

Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip

$10.00

This SJ’s signature melted white cheese and jalapeño sauce will have you asking for more!

Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$12.00

Our fresh avocado dip made with secret ingredients and topped with pico.

Huevos de Armadillo

Huevos de Armadillo

$18.00

Fresh deveined jalapeños stuffed with a tender shrimp, wrapped in bacon and fried to a spicy crunch! Served with smoky chipotle cream.

Queso Fundido

$15.00

Grilled chorizo on top of melted San Jose’s cheese in a hot skillet. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side, plus soft tortillas to prepare cheesy tacos, your way.

NACHOS & QUESADILLAS

House Nachos

$13.00

Choose up to two toppings from our delicious selections, plus jalapeños upon request.

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$20.00

These nachos are loaded with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, SJ’s shredded cheese and smothered in our SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo, plus jalapeños upon request.

House Quesadilla

House Quesadilla

$13.00

Pick one of your choices from our delicious options. Great for sharing!

SOUPS & SALADS

Sopa de Pollo

Sopa de Pollo

$8.00

Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, and pico de gallo.

Beef Birria Soup

Beef Birria Soup

$9.00

Beef tinga, Mexican rice, and pico de gallo.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.00

Shredded chicken, crispy tortilla strips, fresh avocado, pico, and SJ’s cheese.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.00

A crispy, flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, beans, SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce, guacamole, sour cream, pico, SJ’s shredded cheese and your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or beef tinga.

Fajita Salad Bowl

$15.00

A salad bowl with your favorite fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions. Filled with lettuce, Mexican rice, beans, SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce, sour cream, guacamole, pico, and SJ’s cheese.

TACOS

Tacos Supreme

Tacos Supreme

$16.00

Our classic crispy corn shell or soft flour tortilla with ground beef, shredded chicken, or juicy beef tinga. Three tacos loaded with lettuce, SJ’s cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes. Traditionally served with Mexican rice and beans.

Tacos Chicago

Tacos Chicago

$17.00

The traditional taco Mexicano, also known as street tacos! Grilled diced carne asada on soft grilled corn tortillas with fresh cilantro and onions upon request. Tacos served with beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo on the side.

Baja Tacos

$18.00

Three grilled soft corn street tacos with grilled tilapia or tender shrimp. Served with guacamole side salad and chipotle cream. Fresh cilantro and onions available upon request.

Sonora Tacos

$18.00

Three tacos with skirt steak a la parilla on soft flour tortilla, garnished with pico de gallo, jalpeños and shredded cheese. Limes and salsa served on the side.

Birria Tacos

$19.00

Three grilled corn tortilla tacos with SJ's cheese, filled with our juicy beef birria slowly cooked. Topped with cilantro and onions, served with a side of Mexican rice and savory consomé to dip your tacos.

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas San Diego

Enchiladas San Diego

$19.00

SJ’s cheese enchiladas dressed in red guajillo sauce topped with diced grilled carne asada or chicken and pico.

Enchiladas Dinner Platter

$19.00

Three enchiladas dressed in red guajillo sauce filled with your choice from below.

SIGNATURE FAVORITES

Chimichanga

$18.00

A large flaky flour tortilla, wrapped and deep-fried, stuffed with ground beef, shredded chicken or juicy beef tinga. Filled with SJ’s cheese, a spread of beans, and smothered in SJ's Cheese Dip. Served with guaca side salad and Mexican rice.

Quesadilla Rellena

Quesadilla Rellena

$18.00

A large folded, grilled flour tortilla filled with our ground beef, shredded chicken or juicy beef tinga and melted SJ’s cheese. Served with guaca side salad and Mexican rice.

ORIGINAL California Burrito

ORIGINAL California Burrito

$20.00

Our burrito starts with a foot-long flour tortilla stuffed with your favorite choice from below as well as Mexican rice, beans, SJ’s cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico. To top it all off it’s smothered in our signature SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce.

JR. California Burrito

JR. California Burrito

$17.00

Everything the California Burrito has to offer in a 10 inch tortilla!

SJ's California Burrito Bowl

$20.00

Everything the California Burrito has to offer without the tortilla! Served in a bowl.

JR. California Burrito Bowl

$17.00

Everything the California Burrito has to offer without the tortilla! Served in a bowl.

Burritos Texanos

Burritos Texanos

$19.00

Two crispy, grilled flour burritos with diced steak, SJ’s cheese, grilled onions, and cilantro. Served with salsa verde and beans on the side.

Burritos Supreme

Burritos Supreme

$18.00

Two flour burritos stuffed with our ground beef or shredded chicken and smothered in our chunky tomato burrito sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and SJ’s cheese.

FAJITAS

Chicken Fajitas Skillet

Chicken Fajitas Skillet

$19.00

Your favorite fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions, and served on a sizzling skillet.

Steak Fajitas Skillet

$22.00

Your favorite fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions, and served on a sizzling skillet.

Fajitas Mixtas Skillet

Fajitas Mixtas Skillet

$22.00

Can’t decide? Why not both! Marinated chicken and steak fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions, served on a sizzling skillet.

Fajitas Texanas Skillet

Fajitas Texanas Skillet

$30.00

By land, air and sea! Juicy marinated steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions served on a sizzling skillet.

PLATTERS

Carne Asada

$21.00+

Our marinated, top sirloin flap steak, grilled to your liking, topped with sautéed onions. Served with guaca side salad, Mexican rice and refried beans. Includes your choice of soft tortillas and a chile frito.

San Fernando

$19.00

A grilled white chicken breast topped with melted SJ’s cheese, tomatoes, onion, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and soft tortillas.

Chipotle Chicken

$19.00

Grilled white chicken breast strips sautéed in smoky chipotle sauce and sprinkled with SJ’s cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and soft tortillas.

Grilled Salmon

$21.00

Grilled salmon dressed in tangy habanero and mango salsa. Served with a side of Mexican rice and sautéed vegetables.

Ceviche de Camaron

Ceviche de Camaron

$19.00

From the coast, chilled shrimp cured with freshly squeezed lime juice, mixed with tomatoes, onions, avocados, and cilantro. Served with crispy corn tostadas on the side.

TORTAS & BURGERS

San Jose's Burger

$17.00

A juicy, grilled sirloin beef patty topped with grilled chorizo, queso fresco, avocado, tomato, lettuce, onions and a spread of beans on a toasted hamburger bun.

DESSERTS

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$9.00

Made from scratch, this delicious moist cake is famous for using three kinds of milk!

Churros

$9.00

Sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. Enjoy this sweet treat with a side of sweetened condensed milk and chocolate dipping sauce.

KIDS MENU

Kids ages 10 and under. All kids’ meals served with choice of one side: Mexican rice and beans, French fries, or a bowl of fresh fruit. Includes kids’ juice, milk, or refillable soft drink.

N11. Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

N12. Classic Taco

$9.00

N12. Enchilada

$9.00

N13. Chicken Fingers

$9.00

N14. Cheeseburger

$9.00

N16. Chicken Fajitas

$10.00

N16. Steak Fajitas

$11.00

BAR

MARGARITAS

House Margarita

House Margarita

$7.00

Jumbo House Magarita

$12.00

Topshelf Margarita

$18.00

Organic Margarita

$21.00

Cabo Blue

$16.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Pomegrenate Margarita

$18.00

Signature Skinny

$17.00

SangriaRita

$21.00

CoronaRita

$21.00

Kickin Cucumber Margarita

$18.00

Hibiscus Margarita

$18.00

House Margarita Pitcher

$35.00

Topshelf Margarita Pitcher

$45.00

Organic Margarita Pitcher

$55.00

FAMILY PACKAGES

TACO KITS

TACO KIT A

$45.00

10 premade ready to eat tacos! Comes with cilantro, onions, a side of limes and your choice of soft corn or flour tortillas. (Feeds up to 4-5 guest)

TACO KIT B

$45.00

10 ready to eat tacos! Order comes with shredded cheese, tomato, lettuce, and sour cream. All on a delicious corn or flour tortilla.

FAJITA FIESTA

Enjoy delicious and juicy Fajitas with a generous side of rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, and a dozen warm corn or flour tortillas! (feeds 4-5 people)

Chicken Fiesta

$75.00

Enjoy our delicious and juicy Chicken Fajitas with a generous side of rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, and a dozen warm corn or flour tortillas! (feeds 4-5 people)

Pork Fiesta

$75.00

Enjoy our delicious and juicy Pork Fajitas with a generous side of rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, and a dozen warm corn or flour tortillas! (feeds 4-5 people)

Steak Fiesta

$80.00

Enjoy our delicious and juicy Steak Fajitas with a generous side of rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, and a dozen warm corn or flour tortillas! (feeds 4-5 people)

Shrimp Fiesta

$85.00

Enjoy our delicious and juicy Shrimp Fajitas with a generous side of rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, and a dozen warm corn or flour tortillas! (feeds 4-5 people)

Veggie Fiesta

$70.00

Enjoy our delicious Veggie Fajitas with a generous side of rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, and a dozen warm corn or flour tortillas! (feeds 4-5 people)