sankaku
Food Menu
onigiri (rice ball)
- ume konbu$6.50
pickled plum, konbu seaweed, sesame
- shiso Potato$6.50
Japanese sweet potato, fresh shiso, shiso flake, sesame
- nasu miso$6.50
eggplant, organic miso,ginger,leek,sesame
- corn$6.50
Roasted corn, fresh dill, toasted tamari flavor.
- tuna mayo$6.50
albacore tuna,mayo,sesame
- salmon basil$6.50
sockeye salmon,basil,sesame
osozai (sides)
Bar Menu
Sake (one cup)
- Lucky cup$14.00
Okunomatsu, Form Fukushima, Japan. Light, Smooth
- Tanuki$14.00
Hakushika, from Hyogo Japan. Classic dry
- Kikumasamune$14.00
From Hyogo, Japan. Flavorful, Smooth
- Kobe$14.00
from Kobe, Japan. light, smooth
- Onikoroshi$9.00
From Aichi, Japan. In juice box with straw. Classic dry
- Otokoyama$15.00
From Hokkaido, Japan. Draft nama sake. Clean, Smooth, Flavorful.
- Perfect snow$15.00
from Hyogo. Unfiltered. bold, light sweetness
Sake (Bottle)
Beer
N/A Beverage Menu
N/A Bev Menu
sankaku Deli
sankaku at home
- Miso soup mix$16.00
miso soup mix . about 10 serving. one tea spoon of mix and a cup of hot water. just stir and done!
- Nasu Miso pack$12.00
Eggplant, miso, garlic, onion, ginger. Great for onigiri filling, on rice , on noodle or pasta!
- Tofu Furikake$14.00
Fried tofu, House made umeboshi, sesame, nori. Great on Rice, Noodle and anything!
sankaku Merch
T-shirt (sankaku Face logo)
- T-shirt SF size XS$45.00Out of stock
White base, Black ink, sankaku face logo. Hand printed with love in Hawaii!
- T-shirt SF size S$45.00Out of stock
White base, Black ink, sankaku face logo. Hand printed with love in Hawaii!
- T-shirt SF size M$45.00
White base, Black ink, sankaku face logo. Hand printed with love in Hawaii!
- T-shirt SF size L$45.00
White base, Black ink, sankaku face logo. Hand printed with love in Hawaii!
- T-shirt size size XL$45.00Out of stock
White base, Black ink, sankaku face logo. Hand printed with love in Hawaii!
T-shirt (sankaku letter print)
- T-shirt SL size XS$45.00Out of stock
White base, Black ink, sankaku letter logo. Hand printed with love in Hawaii!
- T-shirt SL size S$45.00Out of stock
White base, Black ink, sankaku letter logo. Hand printed with love in Hawaii!
- T-shirt SL size M$45.00
White base, Black ink, sankaku letter logo. Hand printed with love in Hawaii!
- T-shirt SL size L$45.00
White base, Black ink, sankaku letter logo. Hand printed with love in Hawaii!
- T-shirt SL size XL$45.00Out of stock
White base, Black ink, sankaku letter logo. Hand printed with love in Hawaii!
Sweatshirt (Sankaku Face)
- Sweatshirt SF XS$75.00
Black base, White ink. Hand printed with love in Hawaii!
- Sweatshirt SF S$75.00
Black base, White ink. Hand printed with love in Hawaii!
- Sweatshirt SF M$75.00
Black base, White ink. Hand printed with love in Hawaii!
- Sweatshirt SF L$75.00Out of stock
Black base, White ink. Hand printed with love in Hawaii!
- Sweatshirt SF XL$75.00
Black base, White ink. Hand printed with love in Hawaii!
Sweatshirt (Sankaku Letter)
- Sweatshirt SL XS$75.00Out of stock
Black base, White ink. Hand printed with love in Hawaii! "sankaku" letters print.
- Sweatshirt SL S$75.00
Black base, White ink. Hand printed with love in Hawaii! "sankaku" letters print.
- Sweatshirt SL M$75.00
Black base, White ink. Hand printed with love in Hawaii! "sankaku" letters print.
- Sweatshirt SL L$75.00
Black base, White ink. Hand printed with love in Hawaii! "sankaku" letters print.
- Sweatshirt SL XL$75.00Out of stock
Black base, White ink. Hand printed with love in Hawaii! "sankaku" letters print.