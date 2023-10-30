Sankalp Warrenville
FOOD
SOUPS
(The spicy south Indian appetizer)
(Soup made from ripe red tomatoes)
(A traditional Mexican soup made of tomatoes, corn, beans and topped with fried tortilla)
(The spicy south Indian appetize)
(Chef’s recipe)
(Indo style sweet corn soup with veg.)
(Indo Chinese style soup)
(Indo Chinese style soup with fried noodles)
(Indo style sweet corn soup with chicken.) (Non-Vegetarian Delicacies)
(Indo Chinese style chicken soup) (Non-Vegetarian Delicacies)
(Indo Chinese style chicken soup with fried noodles) (Non-Vegetarian Delicacies)
VEG APPETIZERS
(Plain French fries)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)
(Fried lentil balls with onion, tomatoes and special masala)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)
(Boondi mixed with sweet / salted curd)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)
(Spicy tangy potato wedges tossed in a special masala)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)
(8 Pcs Steamed dumplings stuffed with a lightly spiced paneer filling.)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)
(6 Pcs Florets of cauliflower marinated in Indian herbs, spices and garlic and char grilled) Option: Mint flavor / garlic flavor. (Vegetarian North Indian Tandoori Delicacies)
(Cauliflower 65 is a popular south Indian spicy deep fried cauliflower preparation)(Vegetarian North Indian Tandoori Delicacies)
(Deep fried kebabs made of vegetables, paneer & bread crumbs)(Vegetarian North Indian Tandoori Delicacies)
(6 Pcs Chunks of cottage cheese, marinated in Yoghurt and aromatic Indian spies, cooked in clay oven) Option: Malai – Creamy Flavour / Lehsuni - Garlic flavour / Hariyali - Mint Flavour / Tiranga - three different flavours)(Vegetarian North Indian Tandoori Delicacies)
(Paneer 65 is a popular south Indian spicy deep fried Paneer preparation)(Vegetarian North Indian Tandoori Delicacies)( Option of - No onion & No garlic) ( Takes longer time)
(8 Pcs Steamed dumplings stuffed with a lightly spiced vegetable filling.)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)
NON VEG APPETIZERS
SIDE KICKS
(2 Pc special Indian burger from Kutch, Gujarat)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
(2 Pc special Indian burger)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
(2 Pcs Indian savoury)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
(Indian spicy tangy delicacy)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
(Chic peas in Indian style with 2 Pcs fried Indian puff bread)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
CHAAT COUNTER
(2 Pcs samosa topped with a curd, different chutneys and masala)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
(2 Pcs potato patty with a curd, different chutneys and masala)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
PIZZA AND SANDWICH
(Chef’s recipe)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
(Paneer tikka with Indian style topped on pizza)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
(Onion, jalapeno, olive, green pepper & cheese Indian style topped on pizza)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
(Chef recipe)(Non-Vegetarian Delicacies)
(Chicken tikka with Indian style topped on pizza)(Non-Vegetarian Delicacies)
INDO CHINESE
(Fried crispy corn)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
(Fried vegetables in Indo Chinese style with honey added)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
(Fried rice with veggie added)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
(Manchurian dumplings)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
(Noodles tossed in Indo Chinese style with vegetables)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
(Noodles tossed in Indo Chinese style with schezwan sauce)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
(Paneer with bell peppers and onions Indo chinese style )(Vegetarian Delicacies)
(Paneer with bell Peppers and onions with Schezwan sauce)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
(Fried rice with schezwan sauce & vegetables)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
(Chicken with bell peppers and onions Indo chinese style )(Non-Vegetarian Delicacies)
(Chicken with bell Peppers and onions with Schezwan sauce)(Non-Vegetarian Delicacies)
SIZZLERS
(Rice, Saute vegetables, French fries placed on cabbage layer topped with veg. patty and tomato topped with chef’s special sizzler sauce served on a sizzler plate)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
(Assortment of bar-be-cued veg kebabs and tikkas served on a sizzler plate with chef’s special sauce)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
(Assortment of Indo - Chinese dishes served on a sizzler plate with chef’s special sauce)(Vegetarian Delicacies)( Option of - No onion & No garlic) ( Takes longer time)
IDLI-VADA-UPMA
(8 Pcs mini rice cakes)(Idli is a steamed rice cake)
(8 Pcs mini idlis dipped in spicy Indian soup)(Idli is a steamed rice cake)
(8 Pcs Fried pieces of mini rice cakes in sweet / salted yoghurt)(Idli is a steamed rice cake)
(A combination of 4 pcs mini rice cakes with 2 pcs fried Ientil doughnuts)(Idli is a steamed rice cake)
DOSA/SPECIALITY DOSA/UTTAPAM
(Simple tastier & favorite dosa)(Dosa is crispy rice & lentil crepe cooked on hot plate)(All dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
(Basic authentic masala Dosa)(Dosa is crispy rice & lentil crepe cooked on hot plate)(All dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
(Spicy dosa with coriander & garlic chutney)(Dosa is crispy rice & lentil crepe cooked on hot plate)(All dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
(The crispy long paper thin dosa)(Dosa is crispy rice & lentil crepe cooked on hot plate)(All dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
(Miniature version of the Guinness hit dosa)(Dosa is crispy rice & lentil crepe cooked on hot plate)(All dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
RAVISHING RAVA
(Dosa made from semolina flour)(Rava dosa is a traditional south indian dosa made from semolina)(All dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
(Rava dosa with sliced onion in the layer)(Rava dosa is a traditional south indian dosa made from semolina)(All dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
(Rava dosa with sliced onion, chilli & flavor of garlic)(Rava dosa is a traditional south indian dosa made from semolina)(All dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
INDIAN CURRIES-VEG
(Delicious and hearty dish made with red kidney beans and aromatic spices in a rich tomato gravy) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
(Mixed seasonal vegetables and roasted papad, simmered in cashew brown gravy, garnished with cream and papad) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
(Dish made from roasted eggplants, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
(Mixed seasonal vegetables simmered in brown gravy with cubes of onion, capsicum and tomato, garnished with coriander leaves) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
(Cubes of fresh vegetables and shredded cottage cheese cooked in tomato gravy enriched with butter and cream, flavored with fenugreak leaves) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
(baton of garden fresh vegetables, onion, capsicum and tomatoes cooked in brown gravy with aromatic spices and garnished with julienne of green chilly, ginger and coriander leaves) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
(Ideal combination of nice choicest vegetables, fruits & nuts prepared in mild rich sweet cashew nut gravy) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
(Delicious dumplings of paneer in rich creamy Indian sauces) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
(Paneer tossed in tomato gravy our speciality) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
(barbecue cottage cheese with capsicum and onion pieces simmered in tomato gravy, finished with cream, garnished with coriander leaves) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
(Cubes of cottage cheese, with dices of onion, tomatoes and capsicum, simmered in brown gravy, garnished with coriander leaves) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
(An exotic combination of fenugreek leaves, corn, simmered in sweet cashew gravy, finished with cream, garnished) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
(Semi dry preparation of cottage cheese tossed in tomato gravy along with capsicum and tomatoes) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
(Cottage cheese delicacy cooked in rich tomato gravy with fresh fenugreek & garlic) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
(Mildly spiced cottage cheese preparation in spinach and onion gravy, garnished with coriander leaves, ginger julienne and cream) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
(A special two layred tomato and brown gravy preparation with cottage cheese along with capsicum, and tomatoes) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
(Cashew nuts cooked in Khoya enriched creamy mild brown and sweet cashew nut gravy) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
(Cashew nuts cooked in spicy enriched creamy tomato gravy)( Option of - No onion & No garlic) ( Takes longer time) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
INDIAN CURRIES-NON VEG/EGG/FISH
CHOICE OF DAL
BASMATI KHAZANA/BIRYANIS
(Seasoned boiled rice tossed in butter & cumin seeds)
(Fresh Vegetable Pulao prepared with Indian spices served with veg. raita)
(The cooking recipe comes all the way from Hyderabad – A special style of minty flavored rice with fried onions, served with raita & mirchi salan)
(Long grained rice cooked with aromatic spices and herbs with fresh vegetables & served with raita & mirchi salan)
(The cooking recipe comes all the way from Hyderabad – A special style of minty flavored rice with chicken & fried onions, served with raita & mirchi salan)
(An authentic dum styled lamb biryani served with raita and papadum)
(An authentic dum styled goat biryani served with raita and papadum)
INDIAN BREADS
ACCOMPANIMENTS
ICE CREAMS & DESSERTS
(Soft, melt-in-your-mouth, fried dumplings that are traditionally made of thickened or reduced milk and soaked in sugar syrup)
(The traditional South Indian sooji (semolina) halwa)
(The sugary yellow coloured balls of chenna soaked in rich milk cream flavoured with saffron, cardamom and pistachios)
(Sitafal /Anjeer / Kaju Draksh)
(Chocolate brownie with Vanilla on a sizzler plate)
(Betal Leaf with nuts, fragrant chutneys, spices and roase marmalade)