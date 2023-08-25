Sankalp - The Taste of India Parsippany
FOOD
SOUPS
(Veg) RASAM
(The spicy south Indian appetizer)
(Veg) TOMATO SOUP
(Soup made from ripe red tomatoes)
(Veg )MEXICAN TORTILLA SOUP
(A traditional Mexican soup made of tomatoes, corn, beans and topped with fried tortilla)
(Veg) MEXICAN CHILLI BEAN SOUP
(The spicy south Indian appetize)
(Veg) TOMATO DHANIYA SHORBHA
(Chef’s recipe)
VEG. SWEET CORN SOUP
(Indo style sweet corn soup with veg.)
(Veg) HOT AND SOUR SOUP
(Indo Chinese style soup)
(Veg) MANCHOW SOUP
(Indo Chinese style soup with fried noodles)
CHICKEN SWEET CORN SOUP
(Indo style sweet corn soup with chicken.) (Non-Vegetarian Delicacies)
CHICKEN HOTAND SOUR SOUP
(Indo Chinese style chicken soup) (Non-Vegetarian Delicacies)
CHICKEN MANCHOW SOUP
(Indo Chinese style chicken soup with fried noodles) (Non-Vegetarian Delicacies)
VEG APPETIZERS
CHIPS ‘N’ CHIPS
(Plain French fries)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)
MASALA BOONDI
(Fried lentil balls with onion, tomatoes and special masala)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)
THAYIR BOONDI
(Boondi mixed with sweet / salted curd)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)
CHIPS ‘N’ CHIPS MASALA
(Masala French fries)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)
TELANGANA ALOO
(Spicy tangy potato wedges tossed in a special masala)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)
VEG STEAM MOMOS
(8 Pcs Steamed dumplings stuffed with a lightly spiced vegetable filling.)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)
PANEER STEAM MOMOS
(8 Pcs Steamed dumplings stuffed with a lightly spiced paneer filling.)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)
GOBHI TIKKA
(6 Pcs Florets of cauliflower marinated in Indian herbs, spices and garlic and char grilled) Option: Mint flavor / garlic flavor. (Vegetarian North Indian Tandoori Delicacies)
GOBHI 65
(Cauliflower 65 is a popular south Indian spicy deep fried cauliflower preparation)(Vegetarian North Indian Tandoori Delicacies)
HARA BHARA KEBAB
(Deep fried kebabs made of vegetables, paneer & bread crumbs)(Vegetarian North Indian Tandoori Delicacies)
PANEER TIKKA
(6 Pcs Chunks of cottage cheese, marinated in Yoghurt and aromatic Indian spies, cooked in clay oven) Option: Malai – Creamy Flavour / Lehsuni - Garlic flavour / Hariyali - Mint Flavour / Tiranga - three different flavours)(Vegetarian North Indian Tandoori Delicacies)
PANEER 65
(Paneer 65 is a popular south Indian spicy deep fried Paneer preparation)(Vegetarian North Indian Tandoori Delicacies)( Option of - No onion & No garlic) ( Takes longer time)
NON VEG APPETIZERS
INDO CHINESE
CRISPY CORN
(Fried crispy corn)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
HONEY CHILLY VEG.
(Fried vegetables in Indo Chinese style with honey added)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
VEG. MANCHURIAN DRY
(Manchurian dumplings)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
VEG MACHURIAN GRAVY
VEG. HAKKA NOODLES
(Noodles tossed in Indo Chinese style with vegetables)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
VEG. FRIED RICE
(Fried rice with veggie added)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
PANEER CHILLY DRY
(Paneer with bell peppers and onions Indo chinese style )(Vegetarian Delicacies)
PANEER CHILLY GRAVY
SCHEZWAN PANEER CHILLY
(Paneer with bell Peppers and onions with Schezwan sauce)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
VEG. SCHEZWAN NOODLES
(Noodles tossed in Indo Chinese style with schezwan sauce)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
SCHEZWAN FRIED RICE
(Fried rice with schezwan sauce & vegetables)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
CHICKEN CHILLY DRY
(Chicken with bell peppers and onions Indo chinese style )(Non-Vegetarian Delicacies)
CHICKEN CHILLY GRAVY
SCHEZWAN CHICKEN CHILLY
(Chicken with bell Peppers and onions with Schezwan sauce)(Non-Vegetarian Delicacies)
SIZZLERS
MIX VEGETABLE SIZZLER
(Rice, Saute vegetables, French fries placed on cabbage layer topped with veg. patty and tomato topped with chef’s special sizzler sauce served on a sizzler plate)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
ASSORTED VEGETABLE BAR-BE-CUE SIZZLER
(Assortment of bar-be-cued veg kebabs and tikkas served on a sizzler plate with chef’s special sauce)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
INDI - CHINI SIZZLER
(Assortment of Indo - Chinese dishes served on a sizzler plate with chef’s special sauce)(Vegetarian Delicacies)( Option of - No onion & No garlic) ( Takes longer time)
SIDE KICKS
DABELI
(2 Pc special Indian burger from Kutch, Gujarat)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
MUMBAI VADA PAV
(2 Pc special Indian burger)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
SAMOSA
(2 Pcs Indian savoury)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
PAV BHAJI
(Indian spicy tangy delicacy)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
CHOLE BHATURE
(Chic peas in Indian style with 2 Pcs fried Indian puff bread)(Vegetarian Delicacies)
CHAAT COUNTER
IDLI-VADA-UPMA
IDDLILITTLES
(8 Pcs mini rice cakes)(Idli is a steamed rice cake)
RASAM IDLI
(8 Pcs mini idlis dipped in spicy Indian soup)(Idli is a steamed rice cake)
THAYIR IDLI
(8 Pcs Fried pieces of mini rice cakes in sweet / salted yoghurt)(Idli is a steamed rice cake)
IDLI VADA
(A combination of 4 pcs mini rice cakes with 2 pcs fried Ientil doughnuts)(Idli is a steamed rice cake)
VAGHAR IDLI
COCKTAIL RICE CAKES
CHETTINAD RICE CAKE
MASALA VEGETABLE RICE CAKES
MEDU VADA
THAYIR VADA
RASAM VADA
UPMA
SAMBHAR IDLI
DOSA/SPECIALITY DOSA/UTTAPAM
GOLDEN CRISP
(Simple tastier & favorite dosa)(Dosa is crispy rice & lentil crepe cooked on hot plate)(All dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
TRADITIONAL MASALA DOSA
(Basic authentic masala Dosa)(Dosa is crispy rice & lentil crepe cooked on hot plate)(All dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
ONION DOSA
(Dosa with chopped onion & garlic chutney)(Dosa is crispy rice & lentil crepe cooked on hot plate)(All dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
MYSORE CHATPATA DOSA
(Spicy dosa with coriander & garlic chutney)(Dosa is crispy rice & lentil crepe cooked on hot plate)(All dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
SUPER PAPER DOSA
(The crispy long paper thin dosa)(Dosa is crispy rice & lentil crepe cooked on hot plate)(All dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
SANKALP 4 FEET LONG DOSA
(Miniature version of the Guinness hit dosa)(Dosa is crispy rice & lentil crepe cooked on hot plate)(All dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
CHEESE DOSA
SPRING DOSA
CHEESY SPRING DOSA
CHETTINAD SPICY DOSA
KARA MURA DOSA(GUN POWDER)
SPECIAL INDIAN BHAJI DDOSA
MILATRY GHEE ROAST DOSA
KERAI CHEESE GARLIC DOSA
SPOOKY DOSA
PANEER DOSA
THREE BARREL DOSA
DOUBLE ROAST-PLAIN UTTHAPPA
DOUBLE ROAST-TOPPING UTHAPPA
ONION TOMATO CHILLI UTHAPPA
TOMATO CORN UTHAPPA
PANCHAVARNA UTHAPPA
ONION RAVA MASALA DOSA
RAVISHING RAVA
CRISP ‘N’ CRUNCHY RAVA
(Dosa made from semolina flour)(Rava dosa is a traditional south indian dosa made from semolina)(All dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
ONION RAVA
(Rava dosa with sliced onion in the layer)(Rava dosa is a traditional south indian dosa made from semolina)(All dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
ONION CHILLI GARLIC RAVA
(Rava dosa with sliced onion, chilli & flavor of garlic)(Rava dosa is a traditional south indian dosa made from semolina)(All dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
INDIAN CURRIES-VEG
RAJMA MASALA
(Delicious and hearty dish made with red kidney beans and aromatic spices in a rich tomato gravy) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
BAIGAN BURTHA
(Dish made from roasted eggplants, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
VEG. DIWANI HANDI
(Mixed seasonal vegetables simmered in brown gravy with cubes of onion, capsicum and tomato, garnished with coriander leaves) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
VEG. JAIPURI
(Mixed seasonal vegetables and roasted papad, simmered in cashew brown gravy, garnished with cream and papad) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
VEG. MAKHANWALA
(Cubes of fresh vegetables and shredded cottage cheese cooked in tomato gravy enriched with butter and cream, flavored with fenugreak leaves) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
VEG. JALFRAZEE
(baton of garden fresh vegetables, onion, capsicum and tomatoes cooked in brown gravy with aromatic spices and garnished with julienne of green chilly, ginger and coriander leaves) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
NAVRATAN KORMA
(Ideal combination of nice choicest vegetables, fruits & nuts prepared in mild rich sweet cashew nut gravy) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
CORN METHI MALAI
(An exotic combination of fenugreek leaves, corn, simmered in sweet cashew gravy, finished with cream, garnished) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
MALAI KOFTA
(Delicious dumplings of paneer in rich creamy Indian sauces) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
PANEER BUTTER MASALA
(Paneer tossed in tomato gravy our speciality) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
PANEER TIKKA MASALA
(barbecue cottage cheese with capsicum and onion pieces simmered in tomato gravy, finished with cream, garnished with coriander leaves) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
PANEER HANDI
(Cubes of cottage cheese, with dices of onion, tomatoes and capsicum, simmered in brown gravy, garnished with coriander leaves) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
PANEER AFGHANI BHURJI
(Semi dry preparation of cottage cheese tossed in tomato gravy along with capsicum and tomatoes) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
PANEER METHI GARLIC
(Cottage cheese delicacy cooked in rich tomato gravy with fresh fenugreek & garlic) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
PALAK PANEER
(Mildly spiced cottage cheese preparation in spinach and onion gravy, garnished with coriander leaves, ginger julienne and cream) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
PANEER BALTI
(A special two layred tomato and brown gravy preparation with cottage cheese along with capsicum, and tomatoes) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
KHOYA KAJU
(Cashew nuts cooked in Khoya enriched creamy mild brown and sweet cashew nut gravy) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
KAJU CURRY
(Cashew nuts cooked in spicy enriched creamy tomato gravy)( Option of - No onion & No garlic) ( Takes longer time) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
INDIAN CURRIES-NON VEG/EGG/FISH
EGG AFGHANI BHURJI
EGG CURRY
SURTI EGG GOTALA
BUTTER CHICKEN
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
KADAI CHICKEN
CHICKEN CURRY
CHICKEN KALI MIRCH
CHICKEN CHETTINADU
MADRAS CHICKEN MASALA
BHUNA LAMB
LAMB SPINACH
LAMB MILAGU CURRY
LAMB ROGANJOSH
GOAT ROGANJOSH
BENGALI FISH CURRY
GOAN FISH CURRY
CHOICE OF DAL
DAL FRY
(Toor dal tempered with butter, cumin seed & red chilly powder, garnished with coriander)
DAL TADKA
(Yellow toor dal cooked to perfection tempered with cumin, tomato, garnished with coriander leaves and ginger)
DAL BUKHARA
(Urad dal and kidney beans, simmered on slow heat for overnight, tempered with garlic, tomato, finished with cream and butter)
BASMATI KHAZANA/BIRYANIS
JEERA RICE
(Seasoned boiled rice tossed in butter & cumin seeds)
SPECIAL VEGETABLE PULAO
(Fresh Vegetable Pulao prepared with Indian spices served with veg. raita)
HYDERABADI VEG. DUM BIRYANI
(The cooking recipe comes all the way from Hyderabad – A special style of minty flavored rice with fried onions, served with raita & mirchi salan)
HYDERABADI PANEER DUM BIRYANI
(The cooking recipe comes all the way from Hyderabad – A special style of minty flavored rice with paneer & fried onions, served with raita & mirchi salan)
VEG AWADHI DUM BIRYANI
(Long grained rice cooked with aromatic spices and herbs with fresh vegetables & served with raita & mirchi salan)
CHICKEN SOFIANI BIRYANI
(Served with raita and papad)
HYDERABADI CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI
(The cooking recipe comes all the way from Hyderabad – A special style of minty flavored rice with chicken & fried onions, served with raita & mirchi salan)
HYDERABADI BONELESS CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI
(The cooking recipe comes all the way from Hyderabad – A special style of minty flavored rice with boneless chicken & fried onions, served with raita & mirchi salan)
LAMB DUM BIRYANI
(An authentic dum styled lamb biryani served with raita and papadum)
GOAT DUM BIRYANI
(An authentic dum styled goat biryani served with raita and papadum)