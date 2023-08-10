San Marcos Mexican Grill Marianna
Appetizers
Nachos Locos
Supreme Nachos
Choice of meat topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole.
Jalapeno Poppers
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Wings
(8) Chicken wings served with a side of buffalo sauce.
San Marcos Dip
Steak, Grilled Chicken, and Shrimp covered with cheese dip. Served with tortillas.
Cheese Dip
Bean Dip
Beef Dip
Choriqueso
House Guacamole Dip
Tableside Guacamole
Avocados, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapenos, onions, salt, pepper and lime juice.
Trio Dip
Bean dip, Guacamole dip, and Cheese dip.
Lg Cheese Dip
Togo Lg Cheese Dip
Salads
Tossed Salad
Fresh lettuce, onions, bell peppers,and tomatoes.
Guacamole Salad
Lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp, lettuce, shredded cheese, avocado slices, and pico de gallo.
San Marcos Salad
Tortilla shell filled with choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole, and cheese. Served with a side of beans.
Fajita Taco Salad
Tortilla shell filled with lettuce, choice of meat, bell peppers, onions, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce with cheese and pico de gallo.
Chicken
16. Chicken Enchiladas
three corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese. Served with guacamole salad.
17. Flautas Mexicanas
four corn tortillas filled with chicken then fried. Served with a lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.
18. Tacos Supreme
Three tacos topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes, Side of sour cream.
19. Quesadilla Suprema
Round quesadilla served with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
20. Burrito Deluxe
Two chicken and bean burritos, topped with cheese, salsa, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.
21. Quesadilla Dinner
Two shredded chicken quesadillas served with rice & beans.
22. Chicken Mole
Shredded chicken cooked in a traditional chile salsa with a touch of Mexican chocolate. Served with rice & beans.
23. Melania's Favorita
Grilled chicken breast served with rice or french fries.
Pollo Loco
Mexican Chicken
New. Fresh sliced chicken breast grilled to order and covered with pico de gallo and cheese dip, served with rice and beans.
Beef or Pork
24. Burrito Supreme
Flour tortilla filled with beef or shredded chicken and refried beans with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
25. Steak and Shrimp Plate
Slice of ribeye topped with 5 jumbo shrimp and covered with shredded cheese. Served with rice and salad.
26. Bistec a la Mexicana
Diced steak, onions, and bell peppers cooked with Mexican spices, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
27. Taco Loco
Grilled steak or chicken, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, chipotle sauce, sour cream, lettuce and guacamole served in a flour tortilla shell.
28. Burrito Caliente
A big flour tortilla filled with chile con carne, rice, beans, and topped with cheese.
29. Burritos de Bistec
Two flour tortillas filled with steak and beans and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese dip.
30. Mexican Tacos (Street Tacos)
31. Carne Asada
Grilled steak, cooked with Mexican spices. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
32. Carnitas Dinner
Chunks of pork fried with onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Steak sliced and sauteed with onions in a spicy red salsa. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Fajitas
Fajita Rice
38. Steak Fajitas
39. Chicken Fajitas
40. Steak & Chicken Fajitas
41. Fajitas Mixtas
42. Shrimp Fajitas
Alambres
Hawaiian Fajitas
Steak or chicken, bacon, ham, poblano peppers, and pineapple.
Fajita Sandwich
Steak or chicken with onions, bell peppers, and melted cheese. Served with french fries.
Fajita Quesadilla
Choice of steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, and salad.
Platos San Marcos
43. Enchiladas Supremas
One chicken, one bean, one cheese, and one ground beef enchilada all topped with salsa, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
44. Chiles Rellenos
Tostada, enchilada, burrito, taco.
45. Enchilada Dinner
Two enchiladas with choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken. Served with rice and beans.
46. Plato Mexicano
One enchilada and chile con carne served with rice and beans.
47. Plato Especial
One chalupa, one tamal, and one enchilada served with rice and beans.
48. Enchilada & Burrito Dinner
One enchilada and one burrito served with rice and beans.
49. Pechuga a la Plancha
Chicken breast grilled with Mexican spices and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tortillas
49a. Pollo Fundido
50. Plato San Marcos
Grilled chicken breast over a bed of mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. Covered in melted cheese and chorizo. Served with rice beans, and guacamole salad.
51. Burrito California
Chile relleno, tostada, taco, enchilada, burrito, and flauta (one of each).
52. Chimichanga Dinner
Flour tortilla filled with chicken or shredded beef and deep fried. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole, rice, and beans.
53. Combo Plate
Rib-eye steak and fajita-style shrimp. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Tres Amigos
Parillada
Molcajete
Combinations
A. Taco, Enchilada, Rice & Beans
B. Chile Relleno, Rice & Beans
C. Chalupa, Cheese Taco, Enchilada
D. Taco, Enchilada, Burrito
E. Chile Relleno, Enchilada, Taco, Rice & Beans
F. Two Tamales, Rice & Beans
G. Two Enchiladas, Taco, Tamal
H. Quesadilla, Rice & Beans
I. Chile Con Carne, Rice & Beans
J. Burrito, Rice & Beans
K. Burrito, Chalupa, Enchilada, Taco
L. Burrito, Flauta, Tostada
Specials
Kids
M. Taco, rice & beans
soft or crispy
N. Burrito, rice & beans
burrito topped with red sauce and cheese
O. Enchilada, rice & beans
enchilada topped with red sauce and cheese
P. Quesadilla, rice & beans
Q. Chicken fingers & fries
R. Cheeseburger & fries
T. Grilled Chicken or Steak
rice & beans or french fries
U. Corn Dog & Fries
S. Hot Dog and Fries
Seafood
54. Shrimp Quesadilla
One round quesadilla filled with fajita-style shrimp and cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
55. Chile Relleno Estilo Jalisco
Bell pepper topped with fajita-style shrimp and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.
56. Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp cooked in a spicy salsa. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
57. Caldo de Camaron
Traditional Mexican shrimp stew cooked with vegetables. Served with a lime and side of rice.
58. Shrimp Tacos
Three tacos cooked with onions and bell peppers. Garnished with tomatoes, lettuce, and cheese. Served with a side of rice.
59. Fish Tacos
Two fish tacos garmished with lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice & beans.
60. Filet & Shrimp San Marcos
A grilled tilapia fillet and shrimp served with rice and guacamole salad.
61. Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, avacodo, tomatoes, onions, lime juice, cilantro, jalapeno, and clamato juice.
Camarones A La Crema
Vegetarian
33. Plato Vegetariano
One cheese enchilada and one bean tostada with rice & beans.
34. Enchiladas Rancheras
Four cheese enchiladas topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
35. Burritos de Frijoles
One bean burrito and one cheese enchilada served with rice.
36. Chalupas
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and broccoli cooked with mexican spices. Served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas.
37. Elvia’s Favorita
Two chiles poblanos filled with cheese and served with guacamole salad.
Veggie Quesadilla
Quesadilla filled with veggies. Served with rice and beans.
Veggie Fajita
Side Items
1. Enchilada
2. Chile con Carne
3. Burrito
Beans and choice of meat, topped with cheese dip.
4. Tostada
Choice of meat on a crispy, fried tortilla with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Chimichanga
6. Chile Relleno
Shrimp Chile Relleno
7. Soft Taco
lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes
8. Crispy Taco
lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes
9. Poblano
10. Tamal
11. Flauta
12. Quesadilla
13. Refried Beans
14. Mexican Rice
Rice & Beans
15. Tortillas
Flour (3) or Corn (4)
Avocado Slices
Chiles Toreados
1xBistec Taco
1xTaco Al Pastor
5. Chalupa
Fries
1xShrimp Taco
Lunch Specials
L1. Fajitas
Steak or Chicken
L2. Speedy Gonzales
Enchilada, taco, rice and beans.
L3. Burrito, chalupa, and taco.
L4. Burrito, enchilada, and taco.
L5. Beef tostada, tamal, and rice.
L6. Burrito, rice & beans.
L7. Two tacos, rice & beans.
L8. Burrito, chile con carne, and rice.
L9. Burrito, flauta, and taco.
L10. Chile Relleno, guacamole salad, and beans.
L11. Choripapas
L12. Burrito Supremo
L13. Two enchiladas, rice & beans
L14. Quesadilla, rice & beans
L15. San Marcos Salad
L16. Your Choice of Eggs
Choice of: huevos rancheros (Mexican style) or chorizo & eggs. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
L17. Lunch Chimichanga
Beef or chicken, covered with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.
L18. Burrito, enchilada, chalupa, and taco
L19. Quesadilla, chalupa, and taco
L20. Chile relleno, flauta, and taco
L21. Quesadilla Suprema
L22. Chalupa, chile relleno, and flauta
L23. Grilled Chicken Salad
L24. Steak Burrito
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
L25. Grilled Chicken Breast
Served with rice or french fries.
L26. Taco Salad
Crispy tortilla shell filled with steak or grilled chicken, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
L27. Chicken Fingers & Fries
L28. Lunch Carnitas
Fried chunks of pork grilled with onions. Served with rice, beans, and a side of pico de gallo.
L29. Chilaquiles
Choice of two eggs or a side of rice & beans.