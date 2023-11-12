Santa Barbara Pizza House 515 State Street
Appetizers
- Garlic Cheesy Bread$8.00+
Served with our own homemade marinara sauce
- Nonna's Homemade Meatballs$12.00+
Traditional homemade meatballs slowly simmered in our own made-from-scratch tomato sauce.
- Chicken Wings$14.00+
Six of our delicious chicken wings, made to order with your choice of seasoning. Add three more wings for $4
- Potato Crunch$12.00
Our twist on the classic potato skins topped with sour cream, chorizo, and green onions
- Spicy Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
Salads
- The Caprese Salad AKA House Salad$8.00+
Mix baby greens, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and basil. Tossed in a balsamic dressing.
- Caesar Salad$7.00+
Romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese and our traditional Caesar dressing and topped with garlic croutons.
- Mediterranean Salad$8.00+
- Keep it Basic$8.00+
Romaine lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons with your choice of dressing: ranch, creamy garlic, balsamic, lemon-herb
Sandwiches
- The Chicken Club$14.00
Herbed seasoned Chicken Breast, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomatoes with a Basil Mayo on Toasted Ciabatta Bread.
- The Chicken Marinara$14.00
Breaded Chicken Breast with our Marinara Sauce topped with Melted Mozzarella Cheese on Toasted Ciabatta Bread.
- The Caesar$14.00
Roasted Herbed Chicken Breast with Romaine Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, smothered with our Pesto Caesar dressing.
- The BBQ chicken sandwich$14.00
Roasted Chicken Breast smothered in our own bbq sauce, Red onions, Mozella Cheese in our freshly baked and warm Italian roll.
- The Meatball$14.00
Drinks
Pizza
- The State Street Deep Dish Chicago Style Pizza$28.00+
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, White Onion, and Olives topped with freshly chopped Basil.
- The La Cumbre Deep Dish Chicago Style Pizza$30.00+
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Salami and Chorizo
- The Garden St. Deep Dish Chicago Style Pizza$25.00+
Mozzarella, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, White Onion, Bell Pepper, Spinach, Mushrooms, and Roasted Garlic.
- The Hollister Ave Deep Dish Chicago Style Pizza$28.00+
Mozzarella, BBQ Chicken, Onions, Spicy BBQ Sauce, Jalapenos, and Pineapple topped with freshly chopped cilantro.
- The Cliff Drive Deep Dish Chicago Style Pizza$26.00+
Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple and Red Onions
- The Cabrillo Blvd Pizza$16.00+
The classic Margherita with fresh Mozzarella & Basil.
- The Anacapa Pizza$22.00+
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Mushroom, Olives, Bell Pepper, and White Onions.
- The De la Vina Pizza$16.00+
Mozzarella, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, and Olives.
- The Meigs Rd Pizza$20.00+
BBQ sauce, Ham, Chicken, Ham, Mozzarella, Red Onions, and Pineapple topped with freshly chopped cilantro.
- The Garden St. Pizza$18.00+
Mozzarella, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, White Onion, Bell Pepper, Spinach, Mushrooms, and Roasted Garlic.
- The Cota Street Pizza$18.00+
Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, and Red Onions.
- The Mission Street$22.00+
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Salami, Italian Sausage, and Chorizo.
- The Linden Ave$20.00+
Mozzarella, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese.
- Just Pepperoni$15.00+
- Just Cheese$13.00+
- The Las Positas Road$18.00+
Prosciutto and Arugula