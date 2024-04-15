Santa Maria's 158 S Main Street
STARTERS
- STEAK BRUSCHETTA$13.00
Sourdough Crostini with shaved Sirloin tips with fresh tomatp basil Bruschetta and finished with Feta Cheese and Balsamic drizzle
- BACON BLUE CHEESE KETTLE CHIPS$12.00
Thick Kettle Chips with melted Blue Cheese Crumbles, crispy Bacon, Green Onions, goes great with Tabasco
- STREET CORN ELOTE CUP$8.00
Shallow bowl of sweet corn, mayo, Cotija Cheese, tajin, fresh lime and topped with Green Onion
- CARNE ASADA STREET TACOS$13.00
4 mini corn tortillas with seasoned Carne Asada topped with cilanto-onion, Cotija Cheese and Pickled Red Onion
- WEDGE SALAD$12.00
Crisp Salad Wedge, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Dressing, Bacon, Tomato, Walnuts, Pickled Red Onion with a Balsamic Vinnaigrette
- COWBOY TRI TIP ASADA FRIES$15.00
Crispy Fries, Ranch Beans, melted cheese, Carne Asada, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Jalapeno and Green Onions
- BBQ CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE TACOS$12.00
4 Crispy cheese skirt shell topped with Mac & Cheese, slow cooked shredded chicken, bbq sauce and finished with jalapenos
A LA CARTE SIDES
- HOUSE MADE MAC n CHEESE$6.00+
Topped with crispy cheese skirt
- RANCH STYLE BEANS$6.00+
Peruano Beans, tomato, garlic, Ortega Chilis, Onion and Bacon
- BAKED POTATO$6.00+
Salt Crusted Skin, served with Butter & Sour Cream
- CILANTRO LIME RICE$6.00+
Jasmine Rice in a fresh Cilantro-Lime sauce
- FRIES$6.00+
1/2lb crispy golden fries
- CORN COB$6.00+
Steamed, Deep Fried & Buttered
- ZUCCHINI & SQUASH$6.00+
Seasined with Olive Oil, salt & pepper char-broiled to perfection
- GARDEN SALAD$6.00+
Crisp lettuce, tomato, Green Beans Kidney Beans and pickled red onion
- WHIPPED GARLIC MASHED POTATOES$6.00+
Butter, cream, garlic, salt & pepper
- CHEF'S CHOICE SEASONAL SALAD$6.00+
Chef's Choice
ENTREES
- TRI TIP PLATE$17.00
Slow cooked over Oak and Hand carved, served with your choice of two sides. Served with Grilled toast point
- TRI TIP SANDWICH$16.00
Hand cut tri tip, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion on Toasted Sourdough Roll
- TRI TIP FRENCH DIP$16.00
Tender slices of tri tip, melted White Cheddar Cheese
- TRI-NAMI SUB SANDWICH$17.00
Thinly hand cut tri tiip, Pastami, melted Mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and shaved onion on toasted Sourdough with garlicky dijionaise, with jalapenos
- COWBOY TRI TIP SANDWICH$18.00
Tri tip, BBQ sauce, crispy onion straws and jalapenos
- BIG TRI TIP BURRITO$15.00
Tender chunks of tri tip, Ranch style beans, potato, cheese, bacon and jalapeno
- CHICKEN PLATE$15.00
Slow cooked over Oak and glazed with our house made BBQ sauce, served with choice of 2 sides and grilled toast points
- CHICKEN MOLE$15.00
We take our slowly grilled chicken and topped with Maria's house made mole sauce, served with 2 sides and flour tortillas
- CHICKEN PATO$15.00
Tender pieces of hand shredded chicken, potato and corn off the cob in a semi-spicy tomato sauce, served over rice. Finished with green onions and comes with flour tortillas
- Hal’s Burger$11.00
- Tri Tip / Chicken Combo$18.00
Slow cooked over Oak wood Santa Maria Style