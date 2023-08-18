Santiago's Cuban Cuisine
Dinner
Sharables
Tri-Charitas
Green plantain, Boniato and Malanga chips served with our homemade black bean dip and Caribbean salsa.
Camarones al ajillo
Sauteed shrimp in our homemade garlic sauce. Accompanied with toasted cuban bread sliced into points.
Chicharrones
Crispy fried pork belly. Simple, crunchy, delicious. A staple across Latin America. Served with lime wedges.
Ceviche
Fresh red snapper, red onions, cubanelle pepper, lime juice and herbs.
Tomato Toast with Jamòn
Serrano ham and tomato puree on a thick slice of toast, finished with spanish extra virgin olive oil drizzle
Patria Y Vida Sampler
Salad
Cienfuegos Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, black beans, crumbled queso blanco, avocado, red onion and roasted corn w/signature citrus dressing and our plantain crumbles.
Avocado Salad / Ensalada de Aguacate
Avocado paired with sliced heirloom tomatoes and thinly sliced red onion. Enjoy this classic with Spanish extra virgin olive oil & red wine vinegar
Main
Sides
Mojo Sauce
Our signature sauce is exclusive to Santiago’s. A blend of garlic and citrus that elevates anything with wow factor.
French Fries w/Salsa Rosada
Tostones w/ mojo and salsa rosada
Green Plantain fritters, crispy and savory.
Maduros
Ripe plantains with a chewy outer crust and soft creamy interior that melts in your mouth.
Frijoles Negro
Our house made black bean soup. A family recipe shared for generations.
Tia Elsa’s Frijoles Rojo
Aunt Elsa’s family recipe. Red beans are slowly cooked with sofrito, chorizo, pork and tropical root vegetables.
White rice
Yuca con Mojo
Yuca or Cassava is a nutty flavored starch tuber found throughout Latin America. This traditional rendering is boiled and then tossed with sauteed onions and our signature mojo.
House Slaw
Side Salad
Desserts
Nancy's Flan
Tres Leche
A rich and soupy sponge cake soaked in three milks (evaporated, condensed, and whole), topped with whipped meringue that is toasted for a rich complex flavor that contrasts the sweetness of the cake underneath it. As is tradition a maraschino cherry graces the top.