Coffee

Latte

$3.85+
Cappuccino

$3.85+
Drip Coffee

$2.50+
Cafe Caramel

$4.85+
Cafe Mocha

$4.85+
Cold Brew

$5.10+
Espresso

$2.50
White Mocha

$4.85+
Cortado

$2.90
Americano

$3.00+

Signature Drinks

Mint Latte

$4.75+
Basil Lavender Latte

$4.75+
Café Nutella

$4.75+
Café Maya

$4.75+
Hot Chocolate

$3.25+
Ice Water

Seasonal Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.35+

Pumpkin Chai Latte

$4.35+

Caramel Apple Latte

$4.35+

Maple Latte

$4.35+

Snickerdoodle Latte

$4.35+

Shakes & Frappes

Frozen Mocha

$5.50
Frozen Cappuccino

$5.50
Milkshake

$5.50
Latte Shake

$5.50
Mocha Milkshake

$5.50

Smoothies

Strawberry

$5.50+
Bananaberry

$5.50+
Triple Berry

$5.50+
Mango

$5.50+
Guava Hibiscus

$5.50+
Harvest Green

$5.50+

Frescas

Guava Hibiscus

$4.80+
Mint Strawberry

$4.80+
Mango

$4.80+
Basil Lavender

$4.80+
Harvest Green

$4.80+
Triple Berry

$4.80+

Teas

Mint Infusion

$2.90+
Basil Lavender Infusion

$2.90+
Tea Steamers

$3.85+
Chai Latte

$3.85+
Brewed Tea

$2.90+

Breakfast & Lunch

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$7.95
Ham, Egg, and Cheese

$7.95
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$7.95
Egg and Cheese

$7.95
Crepe

Bagel

$4.10
Croissant

$4.10
French Toast

$9.75
Avocado Toast

$10.25
Banana

$1.20
Fruit Cup

$4.50
Sandwich

$9.45
Healthy Savory Bowls

$9.75
Healthy Sweet Bowl

$8.75
Crepe

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50
Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$4.50
Banana Nut Loaf

$4.50
Blondie

$4.50
Brownie

$3.50
Lemon Squares

$3.25
Orange Loaf

$4.50
Banana Nut Loaf

$4.50
Cookie on a Cloud

$4.50
Ooey Gooey Butter Cake

$4.50

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.50
Blueberry Muffin

$4.50
Chocolate Croissants

$4.50
Marble Brownie

$3.50
Strawberry Square

$3.25
Maya Pops

$4.25

Coffee By The Bag

San Nicolas

$15.00
San Antonio

$15.00
San Margarita

$15.00
Obata

$18.00
Yellow Bourbon

$18.00
Gesha

$35.00

Display Drinks

Blue Spring Water

$2.80
Coke

$3.90
San Pellegrino

$3.00
Apple Juice

$2.80
Orange Juice

$2.80
Orange Fanta

$3.90

Kombucha

$5.00

Ice Water

Glass of Milk

$2.80

Merchandise

Port Authority Caps

$30.00

Richardson Cap

$35.00

T-Shirt

$30.00

16 oz Ceramic Mug

$20.00

13 oz Mug with Sleeve

$20.00

9 oz Ceramic Mug with Sleeve

$25.00

12 oz Miir Coffee Canister

$45.00

Bamboo Coffee Canister

$35.00

16 oz Miir Tumbler

$38.00

16 Oz MiiR Travel Tumbler

$42.00

MiiR Pourigami

$55.00

Silicone Boot

$9.00

Box with 16 oz Ceramic Mug

$38.00

Basket with 13 oz Mug w/Sleeve

$38.00

Christmas Tree with 12oz Ceramic Mug

$34.00

Christmas Tree with 16oz Tumbler

$29.99

Christmas Tree with MiiR 16 oz Tumbler

$74.99

Randy Custom 20oz

$25.00

Randy Custom 15oz

$20.00