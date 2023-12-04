Sapore Di Italia Restaurant Sapore
Food
Appetizers
- Tuscan Fried Calamari$14.95
Calamari marinated in buttermilk, coated in tuscan spices and served with marinara hot or mild
- Mozzarella in Carrozza$10.95
Golden fried mozzarella sandwich with san marzano tomato dipping sauce
- Prosciutto & Burrata$15.95
Prosciutto di Parma, burrata, basil, Roasted red peppers, imported olive oil
- Fried Mozzarella$9.95
Golden fried mozzarella cheese, topped with an Alfredo drizzle, served with marinara sauce
- Garlic Bread$5.95
Garlic butter spread over Italian bread
- 5 Cheese Riceballs$13.95
Four golden fried 5-cheese rice balls served with marinara sauce
- Caprese$10.95
Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil, reduced balsamic, imported olive oil
- Prosciutto & Melon$9.95
Prosciutto di parma wrapped in fresh cantaloupes and drizzle of balsamic
- Chicken Wings$13.95
Deep fried breaded wings, hot, mild, or garlic parmesan, with a side of blue cheese and celery
- Burrata Italia$13.95
Burrata, cherry tomatoes, pesto sauce over a bed of arugala, with a side of Italian bread
- Mussels Marinara$15.95
Mussels and marinara sauce
- Homemade Potato Chips$7.95
Salads
- Spinach Cranberry$12.00
Spinach, cranberry, toast almond, onions, feta cheese with balsamic dressing
- Arugala Salad$12.00
Baby arugula, shaved fennel, radicchio, parmesan with lemon vinaigrette dressing
- Walnut Pear Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, cinnamon pear, candied walnuts, crumbled blue cheese with lemon vinaigrette dressing
- Octopus Salad$22.00
Baked octopus with potato on a bed of arugula, drizzle of imported olive oil
- Goat Cheese Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, fried goat cheese, red onions, tomatoes, candied walnuts with balsamic dressing
- Rustica Salad$12.00
Grilled zucchini, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, green olives on top of four slices of foccacia, feta cheese with balsamic dressing
- Italian Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, croutons, parmesan cheese with Italian vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine heart, parmesan, croutons with creamy caesar dressing
- House Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, cucumber with balsamic dressing
Sandwiches
- Chicken Francaise Sandwich$12.00
Egg battered chicken cutlet, butter lemon sauce, mozzarella on Italian bread
- Meatball Parm Sandwich$10.00
Homemade meatballs with rich tomato sauce and mozzarella on Italian bread
- Eggplant Parm Sandwich$10.00
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce and mozzarella on Italian bread
- Chicken Broccoli Rabe Sandwich$12.00
Grilled or breaded chicken with broccoli rabe, fresh mozzarella, garlic mayo on Italian bread
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$10.00
Breaded chicken with tomato sauce and mozzarella on Italian bread
- Steak Sandwich$12.00
Top sirloin with lettuce, tomato, red onion, mozzarella, garlic mayo on Italian bread
Pastas
- 4 Mushrooms Fettuccine$19.95
Homemade fettuccine, Porcini, champignon, shiitake, truffle sauce served with
- Sausage & Broccoli Rabe$18.95
Italian sausage, broccoli rabe sautéed in extra virgin olive oil & garlic served with rigatoni
- Fettuccine Alfredo$16.95
Buttery cream parmigiana cheese sauce served with homemade fettuccine
- Penne Vodka$16.95
Pink vodka cream sauce, Pancetta, served with penne pasta
- Gnocchi Di Zucca$18.95
Homemade pumpkin gnocchi with pesto sauce and gorgonzola
- Linguine With Clams$18.95
White clams tossed in garlic, imported olive oil, white wine served over linguine
- Linguine With Shrimp$20.95
Sautéed shrimp with garlic, lemon sauce, spinach, parmesan served over linguine
- Gnocchi Sorrentina$16.95
Homemade gnocchi with rich tomato sauce baked with cheese
- Gnocchi Bolognese$16.95
Delicious meat sauce served over homemade gnocchi
- Penne Boscaiola$17.95
Creamy mushroom sauce with sausage and peas served over penne pasta
- Spinach Cannelloni$20.95
Homemade spinach and ricotta cannelloni served with bolognese sauce
- Spaghetti With Meatballs$16.95
Homemade meatballs in rich tomato sauce served with spaghetti
- Larg Pasta Marinara$12.95
- Frutti di Mare$24.95
Entrees
- Chicken Marsala$20.95
golden pan-fried chicken cutlets and mushrooms in a rich marsala wine sauce served with mashed potato & vegetable or linguine
- Tuscan Steamed Mussels & Shrimp$24.95
Steamed mussels & shrimp on garlic butter white wine sauce served with vegetables
- Atlantic Salmon$24.95
Pan-seared salmon served with champagne sauce & vegetables
- Veal Scaloppini$20.95
Braised veal scaloppini mushrooms sauce served with risotto parmesan or vegetables
- Stuffed Eggplant$20.95
Crisp fried eggplant stuffed with ricotta, basil, shrimp and pecorino Romano cheese served with spaghetti marinara
- Chicken Francaise$20.95
Egg battered cutlets served with a lemon butter white wine sauce over linguine
- Grilled Swordfish$23.95
Grilled swordfish topped with Italian green sauce served with risotto parmesan or vegetables
- Sirloin Madeira$23.95
Sirloin steak, cooked on mushrooms madeira sauce served with mashed potatoes & vegetables or parmesan risotto
- Shrimp Risotto$22.95
Arborio rice with sautéed shrimp onion butter, chopped tomatoes and tomato sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$20.95
Breaded chicken cutlet baked with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served over spaghetti marinara
- Eggplant Parmesan$20.95
Crisp fried eggplant baked with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with spaghetti marinara
- Pistachio Crusted Chicken$20.95
Pistachio crusted chicken breast served with parmesan risotto or vegetables
- 4 Mushroom Risotto$18.95
Arboreal rice with porcini, champignon, shiitake, truffle oil
Side Dish
- Sautéed Broccoli Rabe$8.95
Sautéed fresh broccoli rabe with garlic, imported olive oil and lemon
- Sautéed Vegetables$6.95
Seasonal veggies sautéed with garlic and imported olive oil
- Sautéed Spinach$8.95
Fresh spinach sautéed with garlic, imported olive oil and lemon
- Meatball$7.95
Beef meatball served with rich tomato sauce
- Mashed Potato$6.95
- Penne Tomato Sauce$6.95
- Grilled Chicken$6.96
Kids Menu
Pizza
Large Pizza
- LRG Regular$15.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, reg. mozzarella
- LRG Margherita$22.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, imported olive oil
- LRG Mediterranean$26.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, reg. mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, ricotta cheese, garlic & roasted peppers
- LRG Chicken Roasted Pepper$26.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, reg. mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red pepper, fresh garlic, fresh basil & imported olive oil
- LRG Prosciutto di Parma$25.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, reg. mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, cherry tomatoes, arugula, imported olive oil
- LRG Vodka$24.95
Pink pancetta vodka cream sauce, cheese, mushrooms, prosciutto di parma
- LRG Supremo$26.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, reg. mozzarella, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, sausage, pepperoni
- LRG Caprese$24.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, reg. mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
- LRG Vegetariana$24.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, reg. mozzarella, zucchini, bell pepper, black olives, eggplant
- LRG Pesto$26.95
Pesto sauce, reg. mozzarella, caramelized onion, peppadew
- LRG Meat Lovers$26.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, reg. mozzarella, steak, bacon, pepperoni sausage
- LRG Hawaiian$22.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, reg. mozzarella, imported ham, pineapple
- LRG 5 Cheeses$25.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, reg. mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, gorgonzola, pecorino romano
- LRG Truffled$25.95
reg. mozzarella, no sauce, mushrooms, arugula, shave parmesan, truffle oil
Small Pizza
- SM Regular$11.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, reg. mozzarella
- SM Margherita$15.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, imported olive oil
- SM Mediterranean$17.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, reg. mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, ricotta cheese, garlic & roasted peppers
- SM Chicken Roasted Pepper$17.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, reg. mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red pepper, fresh garlic, fresh basil & imported olive oil
- SM Prosciutto di Parma$16.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, reg. mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, cherry tomatoes, arugula, imported olive oil
- SM Vodka$16.95
Pink pancetta vodka cream sauce, cheese, mushrooms, prosciutto di parma
- SM Supremo$17.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, reg. mozzarella, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, sausage, pepperoni
- SM Caprese$16.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, reg. mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
- SM Vegetariana$15.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, reg. mozzarella, zucchini, bell pepper, black olives, eggplant
- SM Pesto$17.95
Pesto sauce, reg. mozzarella, caramelized onion, peppadew
- SM Meat Lovers$17.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, reg. mozzarella, steak, bacon, pepperoni sausage
- SM Hawaiian$15.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, reg. mozzarella, imported ham, pineapple
- SM 5 Cheeses$16.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, reg. mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, gorgonzola, pecorino romano
- SM truffled mushrooms$16.95
Regula mozzarella, Mushroom, Arugula, shave parmesan, truffle oil
- SM Al pastor$17.95Out of stock
Cauliflower Crust 10"
- Cauliflower Crust Regular$11.95
- Cauliflower Crust Margherita$15.95
- Cauliflower Crust Mediterranean$17.95
- Cauliflower Crust Chicken Roasted Pepper$17.95
- Cauliflower Crust Prosciutto di Parma$16.95
- Cauliflower Crust Vodka$16.95
- Cauliflower Crust Supremo$17.95
- Cauliflower Crust Caprese$16.95
- Cauliflower Crust Vegetariana$15.95
- Cauliflower Crust Pesto$17.95
- Cauliflower Crust Meat Lovers$17.95
- Cauliflower Crust Hawaiian$15.95
- Cauliflower Crust 5 Cheeses$16.95
- Cauliflower Crust Truffle$16.95
Regula mozzarella, Mushroom, Arugula, shave parmesan, truffle oil