Smuzi Island Whip 4pk

$23.00

Smoothie Sour with Passionfruit, Guava, Cream of Coconut, and Mango Dole Whip® A Sapwood smoothie sour… what a time to be alive! We loaded this batch with the tropical flavors of passionfruit and pink guava purees. Then we added extra richness with both cream of coconut and Mango Dole Whip! It’s sweet-and-sour with a thick texture from all of the fruit and the richness of the coconut and soft-serve. Each sip will transport you to an all-inclusive island resort! Roll the can before opening to ensure an even texture in the glass!