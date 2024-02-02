Welcome To Our Official Online Ordering site More
Sarang Yeah - Orem 266 N State St
Sarang Yeah Menu
Kids Menu
Daily Special
- Tteokboki$4.99
Our Korean traditional dish. It's rice cake serve in Korean chili sauce with hard boiled egg, fish cake, cabbage, and spring onion. This is our snack portion of the tteokbokki
- Kimari & Tteokboki$8.99
- Mandu & Tteokboki$7.99
- Tteokbokki+ Chicken$9.99
Our tteokbokki & chicken is spicy Korean rice cake serve with an egg, fish cake and top with Korean fried chicken. So perfectly match to satisfy your Korean food craving!
Korean Fried Chicken
- Korean Fried Chicken
- Chicken Meal Combo with Side Salad$13.50
This meal comes with a can of soda. Please indicate what flavor of drink you like. Our combo meal provides a balance meal with protein, carbs and salad. You can choose to have bone or boneless chicken, 8 oz of chicken, either wings or thighs. There are red
Main Dish
Hotdog
Rolls
Sides
Dessert
Drinks
Nin Hao Menu
Main Dishes
- Wonton Soup$7.99
- Wonton Noodle Soup$9.99
- Fish Ball Noodle Soup$9.99
- Mongolian Beef with Broccoli & Rice$12.99
- Sweet & Spicy Chicken$9.99
- Oriental Char Siu Fried Noodle$8.99
- Oriental Char Siu Fried Rice$8.99
- Char Siu BBQ Pork Rice$10.99
- Char Siu BBQ Pork Noodle (Combination Meat)$9.99
- 1 lb Char Siu BBQ Pork$10.99
Side Dishes
