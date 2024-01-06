Saratoga Hot Springs Resort
Food Menu
Starter
- Coconut Shrimp$19.00
Jumbo Shrimp dredged in Coconut Batter, fried golden brown & served with an Orange Ginger Soy dipping sauce.
- Firecracker Wings$17.00
Monster wings tossed in our Signature firecracker sauce. Served with veggie sticks & bleu cheese dressing.
- Brewery Nachos$15.00+
Tortilla chips fired in house and topped with picco de gallo, black olives, jalapenos, queso sauce, sour cream & salsa. Add chicken +$4 Add ground beef + $3
- Ultimate Quesadilla$17.00
Huge tortilla stuffed with spinach, peppers, onions, jalapenos, black olives, choice of chicken or Latin spiced ground beef, garnished with queso sauce
- Cheese Curds & Fries$14.00
Golden fried cheese curds, garnished with fries & served with a zesty marinara sauce.
- Crab Stuffed Mushrooms$16.00
Chef's special crab filling recipe stuffed inside a jumbo mushroom cap & roasted. Topped with a Spinach Alfredo sauce.
- Baby Beef Purse$17.00
Medallions of beef, sauteed shallots, & bleu cheese stuffed into a baby pastry crust, served with a Shiraz Demi-Glace.
- Giant Bavarian Pretzel$9.00
Giant Bavarian Pretzel soft & hot dredged in salt & served with a spicy mustard sauce. Pairs well with Our White Buffalo Stout Micro Brew!!
Salad
- Black & Bleu$18.00
Blackened steak placed on an iceberg lettuce wedge, dressed in bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits, crispy onion, & pear tomatoes. Enhanced with House Bleu cheese dressing & balsamic glaze.
- HailCaesar$15.00+
Crisp Romaine leaves tossed in House made dressing, finished with shaved Parmesan cheese & herb croutons. Add chicken +$4 Add Steak + $5
- Terrific Tofu$14.00
Spring Mix, grilled tofu, candied asparagus & pecans, roasted red pepper, European cucumber, roasted corn relish. Served with a lemon ginger vinaigrette.
- Spectacular Spinach$18.00
Baby spoon spinach leaves tossed in bacon vinaigrette, served with hard boiled eggs, fried caper berries, sliced red onion, topped with grilled marinated citrus shrimp. A champagne citrus mayo finished the salad.
- Madre Chopped Salad$15.00
Shredded lettuce, chopped ham, turkey, hard-boiled egg, tomato, cheddar & Swiss cheeses, green peas, baby corn, finished with a Peppercorn Ranch dressing.
- Avocado Caprese$12.00
Layers of Avocado, mozzarella cheese, grilled vine ripe beefsteak tomatoes, & fried basil leaves. Garnished with a green goddess dressing & balsamic drizzle.
Sandwich
- Lakeside Chicken$16.00
Marinated chicken breast grilled topped with grilled beefsteak tomatoes, avocado slices, & pepperjack cheese. Placed on a Kaiser roll dressed in a cucumber ranch mayo served with a pickle spear & choice of side.
- Steak & Cheese Hoagie$18.00
Shaved angus steak smothered in sauteed onions & peppers, melted provolone & cheddar cheese, served with a pickle spear& choice of side.
- Cajun Chicken Wrap$18.00
Sweet heat blackened chicken breast topped with shredded lettuce, jalapenos, sauteed onions & peppers, pepperjack cheese & roasted red pepper aioli, rolled in a tomato tortilla & served with choice of side. Goes great with a Treasure Island IPA!
- Big Boy Blt$18.00
Heavy portion of crisp bacon, tomato, avocado, Bibb lettuce, layered & stacked on garlic mayo spread on Texas Toast, pickle spear, served with choice of side.
- Crunchy Cod Sandwich$17.00
Tender cod filet dredged in beer batter & fried golden brown. topped with a lemon tarragon mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, pickle, red onion, placed on a toasted hoagie roll & served with coleslaw, pickle spear & choice of side.
- Pub Fried Chicken Breast$16.00
Hand breaded chicken breast dusted with Chef's special spice blend & fried. Topped with a sweet honey mustard spread, leaf lettuce, tomato slices, red onion rings, & pickle spear served with choice o f side.
Burger
- All American Burger$17.00
1/2-pound burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle spear, placed on a kaiser roll. Up to 2 toppings are included & choice of side. All additional toppings are $1.50 extra. Add Fried Egg +$2
- Fat Cheese$19.00
Two 1/2-pound burgers smothered in American cheese & piled high with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle spear & choice of side. Additional Toppings + $1.50 Add Fried Egg +$2
- Bacon Bad Boy$19.00
House Favorite!! 1/2-pound burger topped with sauteed onions w, bacon & cheddar cheese, placed on a bourbon bacon jam mayo lined kaiser roll, dressed with pickle spear & choice of side.
- Spinach Mushroom Swiss$19.00
1/2-pound burger, Swiss cheese, spinach leaves, sauteed mushrooms, placed on a creamy spinach sauce lined kaiser roll, dressed with a pickle spear, & choice of side.
- Impossible Burger$17.00
vegan based burger patty for ultimate meat substitute! Great flavor & dressed with lettuce, tomato slices, red onion, pickle spear, & choice of side. Up to 2 toppings are included.
Pizza
- Pepproni Power$25.00
16" pizza smothered in Pepperoni, marinara sauce, & mozzarella cheese
- Manja Meatball$26.00
16' pizza with meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese,
- Sausage Smackdown$25.00
16' pizza with sausage, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese,
- Vibrant Veggie$18.00
16' pizza with vegetables, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese,
- Chilling Coastal$29.00
16' pizza spinach leaves, baby mozzarella cheese, sliced grilled tomatoes, Prosciutto ham, kalamata olives, topped with herbs, olive oil, & balsamic drizzle.
Steak
- 12oz Ribeye Steak$45.00
cooked to temperature, served with Chef's choice of starch & vegetable, finished with a Port Wine Demi
- Fashionable Filet$49.00
8oz angus tenderloin steak charbroiled & cooked to temperature, dressed in crispy onions & a peppercorn demi, served with starch & veggie of the day. All steaks come with a small house salad with choice of dressing or cup of soup of the day.
Sides
- Fries$3.00+
Thin cut fries fried golden brown.
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.00+
sweet potato fries fried golden crisp!
- Chips$3.00+
House made potato chips!
- Onion Rings$4.00+
Beer Battered Colossal onion rings fried golden brown!
- Soup$3.00+
Soup of the day, only the finest & freshest ingredients are used in the preparation!
- Side Salad$3.00
served with choice of dressing.
- cottage Cheese$3.00
Only the highest quality used.
Soft Drinks
- Pepsi$3.00
soft drink beverage
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
soft drink beverage
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
soft drink beverage
- Root Beer$3.00
soft drink beverage
- Mountain Dew$3.00
soft drink beverage
- 7-Up$3.00
soft drink beverage
- Lemonade$3.00
soft drink beverage
- Unsweet Iced Tea$3.00
cold beverage
- Ginger Ale$4.00
beverage served in a bottle
- Tonic$4.00
beverage served in a bottle
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Coffee/ Decaf$3.00
- Hot Cocoa$3.00
- Juice$3.00
- Coffee Carafe$6.00
- Coffee Guys$5.00