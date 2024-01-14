Sasa Japanese Restaurant
Food
Starters
- Edamame$5.00
Steamed edamame with sea salt
- Gyoza$10.00
5 pieces. Pork pot stickers
- Ebi Sunomono$9.00
Tiger prawn, cucumber, seaweed salad
- House Salad$8.00
Mixed green with sesame dressing
- Spicy Salmon Tataki$20.00
Seared salmon, ikura, avocado, onion
- Hamachi Truffle$20.00
Yellowtail with truffle ponzu
- Scallop Crudo$20.00
Hokkaido scallop with yuzu vinaigrette
- Wagyu Beef Carpaccio$20.00
Seared with yuzu soy, pepper, and asparagus
- Mini Uni Ikura Don$28.00
Santa Barbara uni, ikura over sushi rice
- Kani Dofuno Agedashi$12.00
Deep-fried tofu coated and snow crab dashi
- Shishito Pepper$12.00
Grilled shishito pepper topped with itogaki flakes
- Tempura$15.00
Shrimp, pumpkin, shiso and Japanese sweet potato
- Chicken Karaage$12.00
Japanese style fried chicken
- Momoiro Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Roasted brussels sprouts with salmon furikake
- Mini Bafun Uni & Ikura Don$30.00
Sushi Tasting
- Sashimi Tasting 12 Pieces$56.00
- Sashimi Tasting 8 Pieces$38.00
- Exclusive Toro Don$75.00
3 pieces each chu toro, zuke toro, o-toro, and sake toro
- Kaisen Don$75.00
Sea urchin, scallop, soy cured ikura, negitoro, o-toro and ebi
- Salmon Tasting$22.00
4 pieces chef's choice
- Sushi Moriawase$36.00
7 pieces chef's choose nigiri and 1 futomaki
- Sushi Tasting 10 pcs$60.00
10 pieces nigiri chef's choice
- Toku Betsu Sushi$46.00
3 Kinds sashimi, 6 pieces nigiri and 1 hosomaki
- Toro Tasting$30.00
4 pieces chef's choice
- Mystery Chirashi Don TOGO$40.00
Sasa Gozen
Nigiri and Sashimi
- Maguro$12.00
Blue fin tuna
- Zuke Chu Toro$18.00
Soy cured medium fatty tuna belly
- Chu Toro$17.00
Medium fatty tuna belly
- Otoro$22.00
Fatty blue fin tuna
- Negi Toro$14.00
Fatty blue fin tuna tartare
- Zuke Bincho$10.00
Soy cured albacore
- Hamachi$12.00
Yellowtail
- Hamachi Toro$14.00
Yellowtail belly
- Kanpachi$11.00
Amberjack
- Shima Aji$12.00
Stripedjack
- Umi Masu$11.00
Ocean trout
- Umi Masu Toro$13.00
Ocean trout belly
- King Sake$11.00
King salmon
- Zuke Sake Toro$13.00
Soy cured king salmon belly
- Iwana$11.00
Arctic char
- Shoyu Ikura$11.00
Soy cured salmon roe
- Tsuri Aji$14.00
Line caught horse mackerel
- Sawara$13.00
Smoked japanese spanish mackerel
- Madai$12.00
Red snapper
- Kurodai$10.00
Black snapper
- Kasugodai$14.00Out of stock
Baby red snapper
- Hirame$12.00
Flounder
- Engawa$14.00
Limited. Flounder fin
- Kamasu$15.00
Seared barracuda
- Akamutsu$18.00
Limited. Rosy seabass
- Ji-Kinmedai$16.00
Limited. Golden eye snapper
- Hotate$11.00
Scallop
- Amaebi----((H))$14.00
Spot prawn with deep-fried head
- Santa Barbara Uni$22.00
Sea urchin, Santa Barbara
- Bafun Uni$26.00
Sea urchin, Hokkaido
- Sumi Ika$10.00
Ink squid
- Wagyu$26.00
Japanese beef striploin A5 BMS 12
- Tobiko$7.00
Umami flying fish roe
- Anago$14.00
Saltwater eel
- Unagi$9.00
Freshwater eel
- Tamago$7.00
House made egg omelette
Rolls
- Kaisen Futomaki$20.00
Tuna, salmon, hamachi, scallop, white fish, ikura, shiso, tamago, and avocado
- Creamy Salmon Roll$20.00
Seared salmon with spicy miso aioli, white tuna tartare, avocado, and tobiko
- Creamy Scallop Roll$22.00
Seared hokkaido scallop with kyoto white miso aioli, snow crab, avocado, and tobiko
- 49Ers Roll$22.00
Salmon, scallop, avocado with yuzu citrus
- Spicy Tuna Maki$14.00
Tuna with spicy aioli, shiso, and avocado
- Miso Snow Crab Roll$15.00
Snow crab with kyoto miso aioli, avocado
- Salmon and Avo$14.00
Salmon with avocado
- Unagi and Avo$14.00
Grilled eel with avocado
- Sake Kawa Maki$10.00
Grilled king salmon skin with cucumber, shiso, scallions, bonito flakes
- Crispy Dynamite Roll$20.00
Deep-fried hamachi, salmon, crab meat with avocado, tobiko, ichimi
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.00
Deep-fried shrimp, cucumber, tobiko
- Soft Shell Crab Roll$15.00
Deep-fried soft shell crab, cucumber, tobiko
- Crunch Roll$20.00
Grilled eel with miso snow crab, avocado, topped with tempura flakes, aonori, and aged unagi sauce
- Dragon Roll$18.00
Deep-fried shrimp tempura, cucumber and eel
- Toku Dragon Roll$22.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, with eel, miso snow crab and tempura flakes
- Negitoro Maki$14.00
Fatty blue fin tuna tartare with green onion
- Oshinko Maki$6.00
- Umeshiso Maki$6.00
- Tuna & Avocado Maki$14.00
- Kappa Maki$6.50
- Tekka Maki$10.00
- Avocado Maki$6.50
- Sake Maki$8.00
- Negihama Maki$10.00
Drinks
Sake
- 720 Ml Akabu (BTL)$74.00
Full of umami, juicy, balanced, notes white peach and grapefruit. Iwate
- 720 Ml Yuki No Bosha (BTL)$71.00
Balanced, mellow, notes of honey, roasted chestnuts. Akita
- Junmai Shibata "Black"$28.00
200 ml. Yuzu infused, refreshing, crisp, light earthy floral aromas. Aichi
- 720 Ml Taiheizan (BTL)$70.00
Rich, earthy, creamy, chewy, notes of mushroom, nuts, banana and vanilla. Akita
- 720 Ml Heiwa "Kid" (BTL)$80.00
Seasonal, Wakayama ~please ask our servers for details
- Chikurin "Bamboo Forest" (BTL)$98.00
Mild, ricey, light, notes of cherry, melon, and cedar, light effervescent. Okayama
- 720 Ml Fukuju (BTL)$74.00
Soft, fruitful, smooth, notes of strawberries, melon and banana. Hyogo
- 720 Ml Shichihon Yari (BTL)$82.00
Earthy, balanced, nutty, notes of green apple. Shiga
- 720 Ml Kuroushi (BTL)$73.00
Earthy, full bodied, full of richness, notes of honey and rice, made from omachi rice. Wakayama
- 720 Ml Konteki (BTL)$86.00
Full bodied on palate with velvety and smooth finish, notes of banana and anise seed. Kyoto
- 720 Ml Chokaisan nama (BTL)$105.00
Unpasteurized, undiluted, elegant, creamy, floral, blueberry, lively, cinnamon and bright. Akita
- 720 Ml Nanbu Bijin (BTL)$89.00
Fruitful, smooth, dry finish, notes of peach, strawberry. Iwate
- Junmai Daginjo Tenko 40 "Heavenly Grace"$135.00
Smooth, well balanced, rich, soft, pear, robust, white flower and fresh fruits. Akita
- 720 Ml Joto (BTL)$93.00
Balanced, notes of spiced apple and melon, satin like textured finish. Hiroshima
- 720 Ml Born Muroka (BTL)$78.00
Refreshing, smooth, balanced, notes of green apple, sweet rice, peach, grapes and pear. Fukui
- 720 Ml Dassai 45 (BTL)$82.00
Smooth, light, clean, slightly dry finish, notes of floral, grape, cotton candy, and a hint of lemonade. Yamaguchi
- 720 Ml Kiku Masamune (BTL)$69.00
Freshly pressed, rich, dry finish, rustic and elegant at the same time, umami and clean. Hyogo
- Dassai 23 (BTL)$150.00
Very clean, layered structure, deep, notes of grapes and strawberries, the flavor is as luscious as the aroma. Yamaguchi
Sake - Nigori
Sake - Sparkling
Beer
Wine
Sparkling
White
- 750 Ml Marine Dubard (Sauvignon Blanc)$45.00
Aromas and flavors of lemon, lime zest and oyster shell, with a subtle ginger note. An elegant combination of silky texture and tensile minerality. Southwest, France, 2020
- 750 Ml Sandhi (Chardonnay)$54.00
Green apple, pear, hints of dried. Dry, crisp, soft, light minerality, citrus finishing and refreshing. Santa Barbara, California, 2020
- 750 Ml Hiedler (Grüner Veltiner)$50.00
Fresh apple fruit backed by hints of herbs, subtle notes of orange zest. Juicy and elegant structure, crisp acidity, a salty touch and animating. Kamptal, Austria, 2020