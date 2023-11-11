Sassy Bird 706 W Lancaster Blvd #101
Popular Items
- Sassy Sando$13.00
Toasted brioche bun, Sassy dip (sauce), hand cut pickles, creamy coleslaw and our fried and crispy, never frozen, premium chicken breast.
- Loaded Fries$16.65
Seasoned thick fries, Sassy Dip (sauce), creamy coleslaw, hand cut pickles, our fried and crispy, never frozen, premium chicken breast and more sauce!
- Sassy Mac Bowl$17.00
Bed of 5 cheeese blend Mac & Cheese, crispy tator tots or fries, Sassy Dip (sauce), creamy coleslaw, handcut pickles, fried and crispy, never frozen, premium chicken breast and more sauce!
Sassy OG Items
Sassy Favorites
- Sassy Cheese Sando$13.00
Toasted brioche buns, 100% cheddar nacho cheese and sliced jalapeños with our fried and crispy, never frozen, premium chicken breast.
- Blue Cheese Buffalo Sando$14.00
Toasted brioche bun with chunky blue cheese and Buffalo Sauce.
- Sassy Wrap$14.00
Flour Tortilla Wrap, with mixed greens, tomatoes, shaved parmesan cheese, Sassy Dip (sauce), cripsy never froze nashvile hot chicken
- Sassy Crunch$15.00
Giant flour tortilla, shredded cheese, tater tots, Sassy Dip (sauce), fried and crispy never frozen, premium chicken breast, wrapped up and sealed with crispy cheese.
- Sassy Cheese Crunch$15.00
Giant flour tortilla, 100% cheddar nacho cheese, tater tots, jalapeños, fried and crispy never frozen, premium chicken breast, wrapped up and sealed with crispy cheese.
- 2 Sassy Tacos$10.35Out of stock
(Two tacos) Corn tortilla dipped in our seasoned oil and cooked to crispy perfection. Crusted Cheddar Cheese on top, Sassy Dip, crispy chopped Chicken, more Sassy Dip, Coleslaw and a thick cut Pickle. Tacos the Sassy Way!
Bowls & Boxes
- Loaded Tots$16.75
Crispy tater tots, Sassy Dip (sauce), creamy coleslaw, hand cut pickles, our fried and crispy, never frozen, premium chicken breast and more sauce!
- Loaded 1/2 & 1/2$16.75
Seasoned crispy fries ans tater tots, Sassy Dip (sauce), creamy coleslaw, hand cut pickles, our fried and crispy, never frozen, premium chicken breast and more sauce!
- Sassy Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, shaved parmesan, tomatoes, fried and crispy, never frozen, premium chopped chicken breast, Sassy dip (sauce) or Sassy Ranch
- Sassy Cheese Loaded Fries$16.65
Seasoned thick fries, 100% cheddar nacho cheese and jalapeños.
- Sassy Cheese Tots$16.75
Crispy tater tots, 100% cheddar nacho cheese and jalapeños.
Sassy Tenders and Nuggets
- 1 Sassy Tender$5.79
2 hand cut, fried and crispy, never frozen, premium white chicken tenders.
- 2 piece Sassy Tenders$11.00
Thick Hand cut never frozen chicken tenders
- 3 Piece Sassy Tenders$16.25
3 hand cut, never frozen, crispy and fried, premium white chicken tenders.
- 10 Pc. Sassy Nuggets$6.99
100% premium chicken breast meat, seasoned in house, crispy and fried to order.
- 20 Pc. Sassy Nuggets$11.99
100% premium chicken breast meat, seasoned in house, crispy and fried to order.
Sassy Wings
Breakfast
- Breakfast burrito$14.00
cheesy eggs, cheese, tater tots, Sassy Dip (sauce), never frozen crispy nashville hot chicken.
- Morning Wood$13.00
Garlic toast, cheesy eggs, crispy tater tots, sassy dip (sauce) and never frozen nashville hot chicken
- Chicken bacon egg sando$13.00
Toasted Brioche bun, Sassy Dip, juicy Fried Chicken, Scrambled Eggs, melted Cheddar Cheese and thick cut Bacon)
- Avocado Egg & Bacon Sando$13.00
Brioche Bun, Sassy Dip, Scrambled Eggs, melted Chedda, thick cut Bacon and avocado.
Sassy Sides
- Fries$6.00
Box of crispy made to order thick seasoned fries
- Tater Tots$6.00
Box of crispy made to order tater tots
- 3 Piece Jalapeño Poppers$4.00
Cheddar Jalapeño Poppers
- Cheese Curds$4.00
Made to order fried cheddar bites
- 8oz Sassy Mac & Cheese$6.00
5 cheese blend Mac & Cheese
- Garlic Toast$1.00
- Fried pickles$10.00
- Chickenrrones$5.00
- Cole Slaw 8oz$3.00
Creamy home made colesalw
- Pickles 8oz$3.00
thick handcut pickes
- Sassy Guac$3.89Out of stock
Fresh Guacamole made at the coop!
Drinks
- Sassy Strawberry Lemonade$5.00
- Blue Raspberry Lemonade$5.00
- Sassy Pineapple$5.00
Agua de piña made by my mom with pineapples cut and blended here at the coop.
- Sassy Watermelon$5.00Out of stock
Hibiscus/ Jamaica flowers brewed here at the coop by Mom. Made into a refreshing agua de Jamaica.
- Jarritos$3.00
- water$2.00