Sassy's Red House - N College Ave 708 North College Avenue
SASSY'S STARTERS
Chili Cheese DIp & Chips
Topped with Jalapenos and Mozzarella Cheese
Chips and Homemade Salsa
BBQ Quesadilla
Quesadilla filled with chicken or pork with pico de gallo, BBQ sauce, & cheese.
Homemade Fried Pickles
Served with a side of ranch.
Homemade Mushroom Fries
Portobello mushrooms cut french fry length battered and fried
Smoked Sausage and Cheese Board
Smoked sausages, cheese, crackers, pickles, pepperoncinis, and sauces.
1/2 BBQ Nacho
Corn chips topped with pork or chicken, pico de gallo, queso, melted mozzarella, and BBQ sauce.
Full BBQ Nacho
Corn chips topped with pork or chicken, pico de gallo, queso, melted mozzarella, and BBQ sauce.
1/2 Irish Nacho
Waffle Fries topped with bacon, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, queso, and melted cheddar.
Full Irish Nacho
Waffle Fries topped with bacon, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, queso, and melted cheddar.
1/2 Tex Mex Nacho Supreme
Corn Chips topped with chicken or ground beef, lettuce. tomatoes, jalapenos, kidney beans, and queso.
Full Tex Mex Nachos Supreme
Corn Chips topped with chicken or ground beef, lettuce. tomatoes, jalapenos, kidney beans, and queso.
Oysters
Our Award-Winning Smoked Wings
Eat Your Greens
Rio Chicken Salad
Bed of mixed greens with Smoked Chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes. chives, and taco seasoning. Jalapenos and Italian dressing on the side
Sassy's Chicken Salad
Smoked Chicken on a bed of mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, and your dressing of choice
BBQ Salad
Smoked Chicken, Pulled Pork, or Smoked Turkey on a bed of mixed greens, with tomatoes, bacon bits, and cheese. Topped with Honey BBQ and Ranch. Substitute Beef Brisket for $3.00.
Home Cookin'
Sassy's Famous Baby Back Ribs
Full Rack Dinner
Pork Loin Baby Back Ribs rubbed with Sassy Jones' awesome "Suga Rib Rub" and smoked daily!
Half Rack Dinner
Pork Loin Baby Back Ribs rubbed with Sassy Jones' awesome "Suga Rib Rub" and smoked daily!
Third Rack Dinner
Pork Loin Baby Back Ribs rubbed with Sassy Jones' awesome "Suga Rib Rub" and smoked daily!
Meat Plates
2 Meat Plate
Your choice of two of our smoked meats served with two sides and your choice of bread.
3 Meat Plate
Your choice of three of our smoked meats served with two sides and your choice of bread.
4 Meat Plate
Your choice of four of our smoked meats served with two sides and your choice of bread.
Ole Hickory Tray
1/2 pound each of brisket, pork, sausage, & turkey plus 6 ribs!
BBQ Plates
Beef Brisket Dinner
Our Prime Brisket is a customer favorite & a must try on one of your visits. We use Prime Brisket & smoke them to perfection.
Pulled Pork Dinner
Pulled Pork is always a must at any BBQ Joint & ours has it going on.
Smoked Turkey Dinner
We inject our turkey with Creole butter and slow smoke 'em to juicy oerfection.
Smoked Chicken Dinner
Awesome, sliced smoked chicken breast.
Half Chicken Platter
Bane-in 1/2 Chicken served with 2 sidekicks and choice of bread
BBQ Sandwiches
BBQ Creations
BBQ Sliders
Pick your combo - Chicken, Pork, or Turkey. 3 Sliders on King's Hawaiin Buns & 1 sidekick. Substitute Brisket for $1.00 per slider.
Sass-Attack
Brisket, Pork, & Sausage topped with onions, pickles, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce on French Bread with 1 side.
Sassy's Deluxe Sandwich
Chicken or pork topped with jalapenos, queso, and melted mozzarella. Substitute brisket for $3.00 or turkey for $2.00.
B.L.T.R
Brisket, lettuce, tomato, and ranch on Texas toast.
T.L.T.R
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, and ranch on Texas toast.
BBQ Baked Potato
Topped with your choice of pork, chicken, or turkey and bacon bits, chives, shredded cheddar, and BBQ sauce. Sour cream on the side
Sass n Mac
Choice of chopped brisket or pulled pork topped with our homemade mac n cheese on a bun.
Sandwiches
Sassy's Po'Boy
Our delicious hand breaded catfish served with lettuce, tomatoes, and remoulade on French bread.
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Sliced smoked chicken breast topped with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle ranch. Served on French Bread.
Turkey Bacon Ranch
Sliced smoked turkey topped with Swiss, Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch. Served on French bread.
Fresh 1/2 lb Burgers
Cheese Burger
Burger topped with your choice of cheese and all the fixings.
Fuego Burger
Burger topped with Buffalo sauce, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, and all the fixings. Served with a side of ranch.
BBQ Burger
Burger topped with grilled onions, original BBQ sauce, and shredded cheddar with all the fixings.
Moo Pig Sooie Burger
Burger topped with pork, BBQ sauce. jalapenos, queso, and mozzarella with all the fixings.
Veggie Burger
Veggie patty with cheese. Served with all fixings
Slider Burgers
3 slider burgers with cheese, pickles, and onions on King's Hawaiin Buns.
Sassy's Tacos
Prime Brisket Tacos
2 tacos with brisket shredded and seasoned with taco seasoning & salsa in flour tortillas. Topped with pico de gallo, lettuce, and mozzarella. Served with a side of Chips and Queso.
Verde Pulled Pork Tacos
2 tacos with pulled pork marinated in our homemade verde salsa in flour tortillas topped with mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, and cilantro. Served with a side of Chips and Queso.
Honey Sriracha Chicken Tacos
2 tacos with pulled chicken marinated in honey sriracha in flour tortillas topped with lettuce, coleslaw, and mozzarella. Served with a side of Chips and Queso.
Extra Brisket Taco
Extra Pork Taco
Extra Chicken Taco
Wraps
BBQ Wrap
Pork, turkey, or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and grilled onions with honey BBQ and ranch dressing. Served in a jalapeno cheddar wrap.
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
Smoked Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, and grilled onions with chipotle ranch dressing. Served in a jalapeno cheddar wrap.
Turkey Club Wrap
Deli Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon bits, and cheddar cheese with your choice of ranch, chipotle ranch, or honey mustard. Served in a jalapeno cheddar wrap.
Sidekicks
Desserts
Fried Pies
Letha's Fried Pies out of West Fork, AR. Served with two scoops of Ice Cream
Granny's Homemade Banana Pudding
Delicious banana pudding made right her at Sassy's using Granny's recipe.
Terri's Possum Pie
Mixed chocolate and vanilla pudding delight on a pecan crust.
Sassy's Cookies
Scoop of Ice Cream
Kids Menu
Extra Stuff
Tomatoes
Sliced Pickle&Onion
2 oz Jalapeños
2 oz Queso
Small Bowl Queso
Pickles
1 Catfish Piece
Shredded Cheese
Extra Ranch
Small Bowl Ranch
Onions
Extra 2 oz BBQ
1 Rib
Bacon
Extra Dressing
2 oz Salsa
Small Bowl Salsa
Toast
Roll
Extra Meat
Catering
Bulk Catering
LB Pork
LB Brisket
LB Chicken
LB Turkey
LB Sausage
Full Rack
1/2 LB Pork
1/2 LB Brisket
1/2 LB Chicken
1/2 LB Turkey
1/2 LB Sausage
1/2 Rack
Smoked Half Chicken
24 Smoked Wings
48 Smoked Wings
Sausage and Cheese Cater
Full Pan Side
1/2 Pan Side
Pan House Salad
Quart Side
Pint Side
Cheese Dip Cater
Pickles
Pepperoncinis
Sauce
4 Buns
Cater Banana Pudding
Cater Apple Cobbler
Cater Peach Cobbler
Gallon Drink
Catering Packs
Family Pack
Serves around 4
Rib & Pig Pack
Serves around 4-6
The Whole Family Pack
Serves around 10-12
Game Day Razorpack
Serves around 15
Back Yard Razorpack
Serves around 25
Pork Box Lunch
Mimimum of 10
Chicken Box Lunch
Mimimum of 10
Brisket Box Lunch
Mimimum of 10
Turkey Box Lunch
Mimimum of 10
Pork Sandwich Cater
Mimimum of 10
Chicken Sandwich Cater
Mimimum of 10
Turkey Sandwich Cater
Mimimum of 10
Brisket Sandwich Cater
Mimimum of 10
Pork Platter Cater
Mimimum of 10
Chicken Platter Cater
Mimimum of 10
Turkey Platter Cater
Mimimum of 10
Brisket Platter Cater
Mimimum of 10