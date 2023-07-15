SAUCE
Popular Items
Brass Knuckles
SICILIAN CRUST (Buffalo chicken) cheese +chunky blue cheese, franks hot sauce, chopped chicken cutlets, ricotta cheese & red pepper flakes
Neo Neapolitan
Thin & Crispy crust
Sonnys Revenge
SICILIAN CRUST red sauce w/ cheese +pepperoni, roasted red peppers, jalapenos, red pepper flakes, fresh garlic
Killer Pasta Dishes
Sunday Sauce
Our 100+ year old family sauce recipe. Sweet, deep red meat sauce served w/ one of our signature meatballs
Classic Marinara
Imported San Marzano tomato sauce w/ red wine, fresh herbs & spices
Alla Vodka
Spicy San Marzano tomato sauce w/ fresh cream, red pepper flakes, & shot of top shelf American Vodka
White Wine Artichoke
Artichoke hearts sauteed in a white wine butter sauce w/ tomatoes, fresh herbs & garlic, red onion, lemon & sprinkle of breadcrumbs
Carbonara
Crispy pancetta, parmesan cheese, sweet peas, red onion, fresh garlic finished w/ creamy egg yolk glaze & fresh cracked black pepper
Alfredo
Silky buttery cream sauce w/ 3 Imported Italian Cheeses
Puttanesca
Spicy San Mazano tomato sauce w/ anchovies, capers, kalamata olives, & red onion
Chicken Parmigiana
Crispy breaded chicken cutlet topped w/ melted mozzaella & side of pasta
Eggplant Parmigana
Crispy breaded eggplant topped w/ melted mozzarella & side of pasta
Chicken Alla Ava
Chicken cutlet topped w/ melted mozzarella, our marinated tomatoes, fresh basil & balsamic glasze & side of pasta
Basil Pesto
Fresh basil leaves, Sicilian olive oil, fresh garlic & imported Italian Cheese
Cacio E Pepe
Fresh cracked black pepper, red onion, fresh garlic & pecorino Romano cheese
7 Deadly Cheeses
SAUCE style Mac & Cheese
Chicken Piccata
Chicken cutlet topped w/ melted mozzarella, sauteed spinach, capers,& fresh lemon in a white wine sauce w/ side of spaghetti in an oive oil & herb sauce
Chicken Marsala
Chicken cutlet topped w/ melted mozzarella, fresh portabella mushrooms & garlic in a Marsala wine sauce w/ side of spaghetti in an olive oil & herb sauce
Hit List Pasta Dishes
#40
SAUCE style scampi w/ sauteed shrimp, sweet peas, fresh tomatoes, & smahed garlic in a white wine sauce over fettuccine
#51
Penne pasta in a roasted eggplant San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh garlic, fresh mozzarella, topped w/ fried eggplant
#44
Sauteed Shrimp & premium lump crab meat in a San Marzano cream sauce served over spaghetti
Lucky #7
Fresh, made to order lasagna created w/ our Sunday Sauce meats , sausage & 4 cheeses
#56
White pancetta cream sauce w/ sauteed chicken, charred red peppers, red onion & sauteed artichoke hearts served over penne
#45
Fresh little neck clams & whole baby clams sauteed in fresh garlic & white wine then finished w/ lemon & italian parsley served over spaghetti
Italian Heroes
Eggplant Hero
Fried eggplant topped w/ melted mozzarella & choice of sauce
Chicken Cutlet Hero
Chicken cutlet topped w/ capicola & mozzarella, lettuce tossed in our Italian dressing, tomato, onion & mayo
The Pinky Ring
Chicken cutlet smothered in homemade buffalo sauce, topped w/ fried provolone cheese, lettuce tossed in choice of our Ranch or Chunky Blue Cheese dressing, tomato, onion & extra drizzle of Buffalo sauce
Meatball Hero
Our house made meatballs toppped w/ mozzarella cheese & choice of sauce
The Italian Stallion
Chicken cutlet, crispy eggplant & our meatball topped w/ mozzarella & choice of sauce, lettuce tossed in our Italian dressing, tomato & onion
HEART STOPPER
Specialty meatball hero topped our spicy vodka sauce, fried provolone, melted mozzarella & crispy cup&char pepperoni
Dessert
Pizza
Whole Sicilian Style Cheese Pizza (BYO)
Thick & crunchy crust
1/2 Sicilian Style Cheese Pizza (BYO)
Thick & crunchy crust
Neo Neapolitan
Thin & Crispy crust
The Colosseum
Double Decker Pretzel Crust
The Lefty
SICILIAN CRUST red sauce w/ cheese +sausage, green pepper, onion, breadcrumbs
Jimmy 2 Times
SICILIAN CRUST red sauce w/ cheese +fresh garlic, black olives, kalamata olives, mushrooms
The Butcher
SICILIAN CRUST red sauce w/ cheese +pepperoni, sausage, capicola, meatballs
Luca Brazi
SICILIAN CRUST red sauce w/ cheese +anchovies, fresh oregano, onion
Sonnys Revenge
SICILIAN CRUST red sauce w/ cheese +pepperoni, roasted red peppers, jalapenos, red pepper flakes, fresh garlic
The Boot
SICILIAN CRUST red sauce w/ cheese +fried eggplant, goat cheese, fresh basil-cold arugula salad, balsamic glaze
Permanent Vacation
SICILIAN CRUST red sauce w/ cheese +crispy pancetta, pineapple & ricotta cheese
The Margherita
SICILIAN CRUST cheese w/ choice of sauce+fresh tomatoes & basil
The 5 Families
SICILIAN CRUST cheese & choice of sauce+provolone, ricotta, feta & romano cheeses
The Tommy Gun
SICILIAN CRUST white sauce w/ cheese pizza +prosciutto, black olives, onion, provolone & ricotta cheese, capers
Corrado's Garden
SICILIAN CRUST, white sauce w/ cheese +spinach, artichokes, onion, black olives, capers, feta & provolone cheese, fresh garlic
Don The Jewler
SICILIAN CRUST white sauce w/ cheese +prosciutto, capicola, sausage, onion, provolone & ricotta cheese
Brass Knuckles
SICILIAN CRUST (Buffalo chicken) cheese +chunky blue cheese, franks hot sauce, chopped chicken cutlets, ricotta cheese & red pepper flakes
Drunken Nonna
SICILIAN CRUST w/ cheese +ricotta cheese & our house-made spicy vodka sauce
Sides
Eggplant Stack
Crispy eggplant, fresh mozzarella, marinated tomatoes stacked in tower topped w/ sprinkle of arugula & balsamic glaze
Spicy Sicillian Fried Provolone
2 provolone slices hand breaded & deep fried then topped w/ marinara sauce
Enzo Bread
Fresh baked cheesy garlic bread w/ sprinkle of fresh basil
Meatball
Hand crafted meatballs from fresh ground veal beef & pork
Little Italy
Side portion of pasta w/ choice of sauce
Salads
Garden Salad
Fresh made daily romanine lettuce, cucumber, red onion, black olives, grape tomatoes, chick peas, peperoncino, croutons & shaved parmesan
House Pasta Salad
Chilled bowtie pasta, red onion, kalamata olives, fresh basil, sliced prosciutto, grape tomatoes & fresh mozzarella tossed in our Italian dressing