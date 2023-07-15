Popular Items

Brass Knuckles

$14.00+

SICILIAN CRUST (Buffalo chicken) cheese +chunky blue cheese, franks hot sauce, chopped chicken cutlets, ricotta cheese & red pepper flakes

Neo Neapolitan

$20.00

Thin & Crispy crust

Sonnys Revenge

$13.00+

SICILIAN CRUST red sauce w/ cheese +pepperoni, roasted red peppers, jalapenos, red pepper flakes, fresh garlic


Killer Pasta Dishes

Sunday Sauce

$19.50

Our 100+ year old family sauce recipe. Sweet, deep red meat sauce served w/ one of our signature meatballs

Classic Marinara

$14.00

Imported San Marzano tomato sauce w/ red wine, fresh herbs & spices

Alla Vodka

$16.00

Spicy San Marzano tomato sauce w/ fresh cream, red pepper flakes, & shot of top shelf American Vodka

White Wine Artichoke

$16.50

Artichoke hearts sauteed in a white wine butter sauce w/ tomatoes, fresh herbs & garlic, red onion, lemon & sprinkle of breadcrumbs

Carbonara

$18.00

Crispy pancetta, parmesan cheese, sweet peas, red onion, fresh garlic finished w/ creamy egg yolk glaze & fresh cracked black pepper

Alfredo

$18.00

Silky buttery cream sauce w/ 3 Imported Italian Cheeses

Puttanesca

$15.50

Spicy San Mazano tomato sauce w/ anchovies, capers, kalamata olives, & red onion

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

Crispy breaded chicken cutlet topped w/ melted mozzaella & side of pasta

Eggplant Parmigana

$17.00

Crispy breaded eggplant topped w/ melted mozzarella & side of pasta

Chicken Alla Ava

$19.00

Chicken cutlet topped w/ melted mozzarella, our marinated tomatoes, fresh basil & balsamic glasze & side of pasta

Basil Pesto

$15.50

Fresh basil leaves, Sicilian olive oil, fresh garlic & imported Italian Cheese

Cacio E Pepe

$15.50

Fresh cracked black pepper, red onion, fresh garlic & pecorino Romano cheese

7 Deadly Cheeses

$18.50

SAUCE style Mac & Cheese

Chicken Piccata

$19.50

Chicken cutlet topped w/ melted mozzarella, sauteed spinach, capers,& fresh lemon in a white wine sauce w/ side of spaghetti in an oive oil & herb sauce

Chicken Marsala

$19.50

Chicken cutlet topped w/ melted mozzarella, fresh portabella mushrooms & garlic in a Marsala wine sauce w/ side of spaghetti in an olive oil & herb sauce

Hit List Pasta Dishes

#40

$22.00

SAUCE style scampi w/ sauteed shrimp, sweet peas, fresh tomatoes, & smahed garlic in a white wine sauce over fettuccine

#51

$20.00

Penne pasta in a roasted eggplant San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh garlic, fresh mozzarella, topped w/ fried eggplant

#44

$25.00

Sauteed Shrimp & premium lump crab meat in a San Marzano cream sauce served over spaghetti

Lucky #7

$21.00Out of stock

Fresh, made to order lasagna created w/ our Sunday Sauce meats , sausage & 4 cheeses

#56

$22.00

White pancetta cream sauce w/ sauteed chicken, charred red peppers, red onion & sauteed artichoke hearts served over penne

#45

$24.00

Fresh little neck clams & whole baby clams sauteed in fresh garlic & white wine then finished w/ lemon & italian parsley served over spaghetti

Italian Heroes

Eggplant Hero

$14.00

Fried eggplant topped w/ melted mozzarella & choice of sauce

Chicken Cutlet Hero

$14.50

Chicken cutlet topped w/ capicola & mozzarella, lettuce tossed in our Italian dressing, tomato, onion & mayo

The Pinky Ring

$14.50

Chicken cutlet smothered in homemade buffalo sauce, topped w/ fried provolone cheese, lettuce tossed in choice of our Ranch or Chunky Blue Cheese dressing, tomato, onion & extra drizzle of Buffalo sauce

Meatball Hero

$15.00

Our house made meatballs toppped w/ mozzarella cheese & choice of sauce

The Italian Stallion

$15.50

Chicken cutlet, crispy eggplant & our meatball topped w/ mozzarella & choice of sauce, lettuce tossed in our Italian dressing, tomato & onion

HEART STOPPER

HEART STOPPER

$18.00

Specialty meatball hero topped our spicy vodka sauce, fried provolone, melted mozzarella & crispy cup&char pepperoni

Dessert

Chocolate Tiramisu

$7.00

chocolate espresso liquor soaked lady fingers layered in a sweet mascarpone cream, topped w/ marachino cherry & dusting of cocoa

Sweet & Salty Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Creamy peanut butter pie in a homemade pretzel crust, topped w/ chopped reeses cups & hersheys syrup

Pizza

Whole Sicilian Style Cheese Pizza (BYO)

$19.00

Thick & crunchy crust

1/2 Sicilian Style Cheese Pizza (BYO)

$10.00

Thick & crunchy crust

Neo Neapolitan

$20.00

Thin & Crispy crust

The Colosseum

$25.00Out of stock

Double Decker Pretzel Crust

The Lefty

$12.00+

SICILIAN CRUST red sauce w/ cheese +sausage, green pepper, onion, breadcrumbs

Jimmy 2 Times

$12.00+

SICILIAN CRUST red sauce w/ cheese +fresh garlic, black olives, kalamata olives, mushrooms

The Butcher

$14.00+

SICILIAN CRUST red sauce w/ cheese +pepperoni, sausage, capicola, meatballs

Luca Brazi

$12.00+

SICILIAN CRUST red sauce w/ cheese +anchovies, fresh oregano, onion

Sonnys Revenge

$13.00+

SICILIAN CRUST red sauce w/ cheese +pepperoni, roasted red peppers, jalapenos, red pepper flakes, fresh garlic

The Boot

$25.00+

SICILIAN CRUST red sauce w/ cheese +fried eggplant, goat cheese, fresh basil-cold arugula salad, balsamic glaze

Permanent Vacation

$14.00+

SICILIAN CRUST red sauce w/ cheese +crispy pancetta, pineapple & ricotta cheese

The Margherita

$13.00+

SICILIAN CRUST cheese w/ choice of sauce+fresh tomatoes & basil

The 5 Families

$13.00+

SICILIAN CRUST cheese & choice of sauce+provolone, ricotta, feta & romano cheeses

The Tommy Gun

$13.00+

SICILIAN CRUST white sauce w/ cheese pizza +prosciutto, black olives, onion, provolone & ricotta cheese, capers

Corrado's Garden

$13.00+

SICILIAN CRUST, white sauce w/ cheese +spinach, artichokes, onion, black olives, capers, feta & provolone cheese, fresh garlic

Don The Jewler

$14.00+

SICILIAN CRUST white sauce w/ cheese +prosciutto, capicola, sausage, onion, provolone & ricotta cheese

Brass Knuckles

$14.00+

SICILIAN CRUST (Buffalo chicken) cheese +chunky blue cheese, franks hot sauce, chopped chicken cutlets, ricotta cheese & red pepper flakes

Drunken Nonna

$13.00+

SICILIAN CRUST w/ cheese +ricotta cheese & our house-made spicy vodka sauce

Sides

Eggplant Stack

$12.00

Crispy eggplant, fresh mozzarella, marinated tomatoes stacked in tower topped w/ sprinkle of arugula & balsamic glaze

Spicy Sicillian Fried Provolone

$10.00

2 provolone slices hand breaded & deep fried then topped w/ marinara sauce

Enzo Bread

$9.00

Fresh baked cheesy garlic bread w/ sprinkle of fresh basil

Meatball

$5.50

Hand crafted meatballs from fresh ground veal beef & pork

Little Italy

$7.50

Side portion of pasta w/ choice of sauce

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.00

Fresh made daily romanine lettuce, cucumber, red onion, black olives, grape tomatoes, chick peas, peperoncino, croutons & shaved parmesan

House Pasta Salad

$9.50

Chilled bowtie pasta, red onion, kalamata olives, fresh basil, sliced prosciutto, grape tomatoes & fresh mozzarella tossed in our Italian dressing

Extras

Sauteed Shrimp

$8.00

Sauteed Chicken

$7.00

Chicken Cutlet - Plain

$7.00

Side of Sunday Sauce

$3.00

12 oz

Side of Marinara Sauce

$3.00

12 oz

Ranch Dressing

$2.00

Italian Dressing

$2.00

Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing

$2.00

Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

Franks Hot Sauce

$0.75