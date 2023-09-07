Popular Items

Cheesesticks

$8.25

10" Cheese + Toppings

$9.75

your choice of crust, sauce, topped with cheese, and your selection of our fresh veggies and meats.

Salad - Cheese + Toppings

$9.75

select from our fresh cut romaine or spinach as you base (or both), then top with cheese, fresh veggies, meats, then choose your favorite dressing.

FOOD (Online Ordering)

Craft Your Sauced Creation

10" Cheese Only

$8.50

your choice of crust, sauce, and topped with shredded mozzarella cheese.

10" Cheese + Toppings

$9.75

your choice of crust, sauce, topped with cheese, and your selection of our fresh veggies and meats.

16" Cheese Only

$13.50

our XL family size pizza, with your choice of sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.

16" Cheese + Toppings

$16.75

our XL family size pizza, with your choice of sauce, topped with mozzarella and your selection of our fresh veggies and meats.

Pasta - Cheese + Toppings

$9.75

penne pasta, topped with your choice of one of our house-made sauces, fresh veggies and meats, then topped with mozzarella cheese, and baked to perfection.

Salad - Cheese + Toppings

$9.75

select from our fresh cut romaine or spinach as you base (or both), then top with cheese, fresh veggies, meats, then choose your favorite dressing.

Signature Pizza

10" PIZZA: Off The Chain (Rock)

10" PIZZA: Off The Chain (Rock)

$9.75

house-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, and topped with a pesto drizzle

10" PIZZA: Buffalo Clucker

10" PIZZA: Buffalo Clucker

$9.75

buffalo sauce base, shredded mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, topped with a ranch drizzle

10" PIZZA: White Pie

10" PIZZA: White Pie

$9.75

house-made alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, sliced tomatoes, topped with a pesto drizzle

16" PIZZA: Off The Chain (Rock)

16" PIZZA: Off The Chain (Rock)

$16.75

house-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, and topped with a pesto drizzle

16" PIZZA: Buffalo Clucker

16" PIZZA: Buffalo Clucker

$16.75

buffalo sauce base, shredded mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, topped with a ranch drizzle

16" PIZZA: White Pie

16" PIZZA: White Pie

$16.75

house-made alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, sliced tomatoes, topped with a pesto drizzle

Signature Pasta

PASTA: Pinnacle Noodles

PASTA: Pinnacle Noodles

$9.75

house-made alfredo sauce, bacon, spinach, sliced tomatoes, topped with parmesan cheese

PASTA: Loaded Lasagna

PASTA: Loaded Lasagna

$9.75

house-made marinara, ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, topped with parmesan cheese

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$9.75

Limited Time Offering-- penne pasta topped with house-made marinara, breaded chicken pieces, shredded mozzarella, and italian cheese blend.

Signature Salad

SALAD: Hail Caesar

SALAD: Hail Caesar

$9.75

fresh cut romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, croutons, and topped with parmesan cheese

SALAD: 606 Cobb

SALAD: 606 Cobb

$9.75

your choice of romaine lettuce or spinach (or both!), smoked ham, onion, tomatoes, bacon, and a hard boiled egg

SALAD: Farmers Bounty

SALAD: Farmers Bounty

$9.75

your choice of romaine lettuce or spinach, cucumber, broccoli, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, and sunflower seeds

Appetizers

Single Breadsticks

$1.00

Order of Breadsticks (5)

$4.50

Cheesesticks

$8.25

Topped Cheesesticks

$9.75

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$8.00

Sides

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Side Of Sauce

$0.75

pick your fav!! house-made marinara, traditional marinara, house-made ranch, or any of our other dressings

Extra Toppings

$1.25

Extra egg

$0.75

Drinks

Coke (20oz Bottle)

$2.50

Coke Zero (20oz bottle)

$2.50

Diet Coke (20oz bottle)

$2.50

Mello Yello (20oz bottle)

$2.50

Sprite (20oz bottle)

$2.50

Horizon Chocolate Milk (8 oz)

$2.25

Horizon Vanilla Milk (8 oz)

$2.25

Cumberland Gap Bottle Water

$2.00

Dessert

Gourmet Cookie Choc. Chunk

$1.75

fresh baked double chocolate chunk cookie

Lemoncello Cake

$4.75Out of stock

RETAIL

Shirts

Small T-Shirt

$15.00

Medium T- Shirt

$15.00

Large T-shirt

$15.00

XL T-Shirt

$15.00

XXL T-Shirt

$15.00

Travel Mugs

Travel Mug

$8.00