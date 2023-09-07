Sauced: Pizza. Pasta. Salad - Pineville
Popular Items
Cheesesticks
10" Cheese + Toppings
your choice of crust, sauce, topped with cheese, and your selection of our fresh veggies and meats.
Salad - Cheese + Toppings
select from our fresh cut romaine or spinach as you base (or both), then top with cheese, fresh veggies, meats, then choose your favorite dressing.
FOOD (Online Ordering)
Craft Your Sauced Creation
10" Cheese Only
your choice of crust, sauce, and topped with shredded mozzarella cheese.
10" Cheese + Toppings
your choice of crust, sauce, topped with cheese, and your selection of our fresh veggies and meats.
16" Cheese Only
our XL family size pizza, with your choice of sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.
16" Cheese + Toppings
our XL family size pizza, with your choice of sauce, topped with mozzarella and your selection of our fresh veggies and meats.
Pasta - Cheese + Toppings
penne pasta, topped with your choice of one of our house-made sauces, fresh veggies and meats, then topped with mozzarella cheese, and baked to perfection.
Salad - Cheese + Toppings
select from our fresh cut romaine or spinach as you base (or both), then top with cheese, fresh veggies, meats, then choose your favorite dressing.
Signature Pizza
10" PIZZA: Off The Chain (Rock)
house-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, and topped with a pesto drizzle
10" PIZZA: Buffalo Clucker
buffalo sauce base, shredded mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, topped with a ranch drizzle
10" PIZZA: White Pie
house-made alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, sliced tomatoes, topped with a pesto drizzle
16" PIZZA: Off The Chain (Rock)
house-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, and topped with a pesto drizzle
16" PIZZA: Buffalo Clucker
buffalo sauce base, shredded mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, topped with a ranch drizzle
16" PIZZA: White Pie
house-made alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, sliced tomatoes, topped with a pesto drizzle
Signature Pasta
PASTA: Pinnacle Noodles
house-made alfredo sauce, bacon, spinach, sliced tomatoes, topped with parmesan cheese
PASTA: Loaded Lasagna
house-made marinara, ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, topped with parmesan cheese
Chicken Parmesan
Limited Time Offering-- penne pasta topped with house-made marinara, breaded chicken pieces, shredded mozzarella, and italian cheese blend.
Signature Salad
SALAD: Hail Caesar
fresh cut romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, croutons, and topped with parmesan cheese
SALAD: 606 Cobb
your choice of romaine lettuce or spinach (or both!), smoked ham, onion, tomatoes, bacon, and a hard boiled egg
SALAD: Farmers Bounty
your choice of romaine lettuce or spinach, cucumber, broccoli, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, and sunflower seeds