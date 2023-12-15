Saucy Asian Bay Street 5614 Bay St., ste. 210
Bowl It
- SAUCY ASIAN BOWL$13.99
rice, japchae noodles, choice of topping, carrots, fresh slaw, kimchi, gochujang aioli
- BIBIMBAP$13.99
rice, mix greens, choice of topping, carrots, pickled daikon, cucumbers, fresh slaw, poached egg, gochujang aioli, and gochujang
- BURRITO BOWL$12.99
spanish rice, refried beans, mix greens, choice of topping, crema, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeno slices, kimchi aioli
Wrap It
- SAUCY ASIAN BURRITO$12.99
spanish rice, choice of topping, refried beans, guacamole, crema, cheese, pico, gochujang aioli
- CALI BURRITO$12.99
fries, choice of topping, guacamole, crema, garlic aioli, cheese, pico de gallo,
- KIMCHI BURRITO$12.99
spanish rice, choice of topping, refried beans, kimchi, crema, cheese, pico de gallo, kimchi aioli
Fold It
- SAUCY ASIAN TACOS$12.99
corn tortillas, choice of topping, fresh slaw, pico de gallo, crema, guacamole, cotija cheese, cilantro
- STREET TACOS$12.49
corn tortillas, choice of topping, onion, crema, cheese, cilantro
- KIMCHI QUESADILLA$11.49
mozzarella cheese, choice of topping, kimchi, crushed tortilla chips, kimchi aioli
Poke It
- SAUCY ASIAN POKÉ$14.99
rice, mix green, choice of fish, spicy marinade, carrots, fresh slaw, white onions, kimchi, gochujang aioli
- ISLAND POKÉ$14.99
rice, soy marinade, choice of fish, seaweed salad, white onions, tobiko, pickled ginger, miso aioli
- SPICY POKÉ$14.99
rice, mix greens, spicy marinade, choice of fish, fresh slaw, cilantro, cucumbers, jalapeńo slices, tobiko, kimchi aioli
Side It
- CHICKEN WINGS$10.49
soy garlic or sweet & spicy
- POTSTICKERS$9.49
deep fried beef or veggie potstickers with homemade soy sauce mix
- DDEOKBOKKI$9.49
rice cake in sweet & spicy marinade, green onion, sesame seeds
- KIMCHI FRIED RICE$10.49
fried rice with kimchi and house made spicy sauce, topped with a poached egg and kimchi aioli
- SPICY KIMCHI$2.49
- KOREAN PICKLED JALAPEÑO$2.49
Korean Style Sliced Pickled Jalapeńo