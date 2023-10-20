Saucy Chick Goat Mafia Pasadena, CA
PLATES & MEALS
Mexican & Indian come together with: 1/4 Yucatan inspired Pibil chicken, 2 scratch crafted sauce, 2 sides, house-pickled onions, and 2 hand-crafted Mejorado tortillas. PIBIL: Inspired by the Yucatán and naturally crimson from the achiote, notes of garlic, citrus and Mexican oregano. Chicks are free-range, hormone free, antibiotic free, vegetarian fed, nonGMO, air-chilled, born and bred in California. Each chick is hand-brined and set in a scratch-crafted marinade for 24 hours.
Mexican & Indian come together with: 1/4 Indian inspired Jeera chicken, 2scratch crafted sauce, 2 sides, house pickled onions and 2 hand-crafted tortillas. JEERA: Warm earthy Indian notes of caramelized onions, fresh ginger, garlic and cumin 2 ways. Absolutely delicious, approachable and not spicy. Chicks are free-range, hormone free, antibiotic free, vegetarian fed, nonGMO, air-chilled, born and bred in California. Each chick is hand-brined and set in a scratch-crafted marinade for 24 hours.
1/4 Pibil + 1/4 Jeera rotisserie chicken, 2 scratch crafted sauce, 2 sides, house pickled onions and 4 hand-crafted tortillas. Feeds 2-3 PIBIL: Inspired by the Yucatán and naturally crimson from the achiote, notes of garlic, citrus and Mexican oregano. Chicks are free-range, hormone free, antibiotic free, vegetarian fed, nonGMO, air-chilled, born and bred in California. Each chick is hand-brined and set in a scratch-crafted marinade for 24 hours.
Mexican & Indian come together with: 1/2 Yucatan inspired Pibil chicken, 2 scratch crafted sauce, 2 sides, house pickled onions and 4 hand-crafted tortillas. Feeds 2-3 PIBIL: Inspired by the Yucatán and naturally crimson from the achiote, notes of garlic, citrus and Mexican oregano. Chicks are free-range, hormone free, antibiotic free, vegetarian fed, nonGMO, air-chilled, born and bred in California. Each chick is hand-brined and set in a scratch-crafted marinade for 24 hours.
Mexican & Indian come together with: 1/2 Indian inspired Jeera chicken, 2 scratch crafted sauce, 2 sides, house pickled onions and 4 hand-crafted tortillas. Feeds 2-3 JEERA: Warm earthy Indian notes of caramelized onions, fresh ginger, garlic and cumin 2 ways. Absolutely delicious, approachable and not spicy. Chicks are free-range, hormone free, antibiotic free, vegetarian fed, nonGMO, air-chilled, born and bred in California. Each chick is hand-brined and set in a scratch-crafted marinade for 24 hours.
Smoked, tamarind
Mexican & Indian come together with: Whole Yucatan inspired Pibil chicken, 2 scratch crafted sauces, 2 large sides, escabeche, house pickled onions and 8 hand-crafted, Mejorado tortillas. Feeds 4-6. PIBIL: Inspired by the Yucatán and naturally crimson from the achiote, notes of garlic, citrus and Mexican oregano. Chicks are free-range, hormone free, antibiotic free, vegetarian fed, nonGMO, air-chilled, born and bred in California. Each chick is hand-brined and set in a scratch-crafted marinade for 24 hours.
Mexican & Indian come together with: Whole Indian inspired Jeera chicken, 1 scratch crafted sauce, 2 large sides, house pickled onions and 8 hand-crafted tortillas. Feeds 4-6. JEERA: Warm earthy Indian notes of caramelized onions, fresh ginger, garlic and cumin 2 ways. Absolutely delicious, approachable and not spicy. Chicks are free-range, hormone free, antibiotic free, vegetarian fed, nonGMO, air-chilled, born and bred in California. Each chick is hand-brined and set in a scratch-crafted marinade for 24 hours.
TACOS
Choose any 3 tacos Taco choices: Pibil Rotisserie Jeera Rotisserie Birria Carne Asada Charred Haldi Cauliflower
100+ year old family tradition, hailing from Jalisco. Served on fresh, hand-pressed corn tortillas
Citrus kissed steak, served fresh, hand-pressed corn tortilla
Turmeric roasted cauliflower, pistachio dust, fresh torn mint, herbaceous GG sauce.
Hand-pulled Pibil nestled with Mom's Beans, herbaceous and garlicky GG Sauce, lime pickled onions, queso fresco. Plancha seared. (1)
Hand-pull Jeera rotisserie chicken, herbaceous GG Sauce, mayocoba beans, lime pickled onions, mint
SALADS AND WARM BOWLS
Hand-pulled Pibil rotisserie, cumin scented rice, Mom's Beans, lime pickled onions, tomatoes, fenugreek esquites, queso fresco, herbaceous and garlicky GG sauce.
Mexican & Indian in one bowl! Hand-pulled Jeera rotisserie, cumin scented rice, Mayocoba beans, fenugreek corn, cucumber coconut-peanuts, lime pickled onions, cucumbers, queso fresco, Raita.
Charred Haldi Cauliflower, Jeera Rice, Mayocoba Beans, Kachumber Salad, Pickled Onions, Cilantro
Coming Soon: Crisp romaine, biquinho peppers, cucumbers, carrots, roasted corn, queso fresco, pepitas w/ lime vinaigrette
Century old family recipe hailing from Jalisco, goat birria. Served with Jeera Rice, Mayocoba Beans, and hand-pressed corn tortillas
BURRITOS
Mexican & Indian in one burrito! Hand-pulled Pibil rotisserie, choice of beans, cumin scented rice, herbaceous and garlicky GG sauce, lime pickled onions.
A 100+ year family tradition and recipe: Jalisco style goat birria, simmered for hours wrapped in a Mejorado tortilla.
Citrus kissed steak, Jeera Rice, Mom's Beans, herbaceous GG sauce, wrapped in Mejorado tortilla
Roasted turmeric cauliflower, cumin scented rice, Mayocoba beans, herbaceous GG Sauce, fresh torn mint, pistachio dust, lime pickled onions. contains: dairy, gluten, pistachios (can substitute with pepitas)
Jeera chicken, Jeera Rice, Mayocoba Beans, GG Sauce, Ambli, Mint, Cilantro
TO SHARE OR SELF-CARE
Hand-pulled Pibil rotisserie sits on a bed of nonGMO corn chips, slathered with Mom's Beans (contains pork chorizo,), herbaceous GG sauce, Ambli Molasses, crema, lime pickled onions, cilantro. Trust, it's a good time.
Hand-pulled Jeera rotisserie, on a bed of hand-rolled and crafted Indian airy, melt-in your mouth para crisps, Mayocoba beans, herbaceous GG Sauce, Ambli Molasses, crema, roasted peanuts, lime spiced coconut, fresh torn mint, sev crunch. Replace para for nonGMO corn chips as a gluten-free option.
A bed of hand-rolled and crafted Indian airy, melt-in your mouth para crisps, Mayocoba beans, herbaceous GG Sauce, Ambli Molasses, crema, roasted peanuts, lime spiced coconut, fresh torn mint, sev crunch. Replace para for nonGMO corn chips as a gluten-free option.
HOUSE CRAFTED SIDES
tempered cumin, masala
Our take on Mexican esquites, kissed with kasoori fenugreek.
Basmati rice with cumin and aromatics
Braised for hours, buttery and creamy in texture. Comfort found in every bite. vegan.
cucumbers, roasted peanuts, coconut, mint, lime vinaigrette.
Turmeric roasted cauliflower, kissed with red chili flakes, mint, cilantro and pistachio. Perfect side for any of the Chicks. vegan. Saucy Tip: create your own Charred Haldi Cauliflower taco/roll and layer with G.G. Sauce, Raita, Macha Chili Oil and house pickled onions. Flavors are next level.
Mom's famous, secret-recipe beans were anticipated all year long as they only came out during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Pure decadence of whipped pinto beans, chorizo, cheeseS and other magical mom kisses. Treat yo'self.
BEVIES
This tropical water is made of primarily herbs & flowers that delivers antioxidants. The light, refreshing, floral blend has a unique flavor that quenches hydration, while providing a just enough sweet taste to pleasure your cravings. Topped off with a hint of lemon, this is how the locals in Ecuador have been drinking it for 500+ years.
SWEET ENDINGS
If cookies were a love language: The Mayan - spiced brown butter chocolate chip cookies - a tribute to Mexican Hot Cocoa! Notes of Cinnamon and Cayenne. Abuela approved! About Lei'd Cookies:: Cookies with a purpose, one bite at a time. Local, organic, sustainable, and small batch. Each batch is a three-day process and when you try their cookies, you’ll know they’re theirs because they are so good, you’ll feel like you just got Lei’d!
The Guju Girl: a nod to Guajarati profiles of sweet, savory and spice: cardamom, pistachios, and nutmeg come together effortlessly. About Lei'd Cookies:: Cookies with a purpose, one bite at a time. Local, organic, sustainable, and small batch. Each batch is a three-day process and when you try their cookies, you’ll know they’re theirs because they are so good, you’ll feel like you just got Lei’d!
About Lei'd Cookies:: Cookies with a purpose, one bite at a time. Local, organic, sustainable, and small batch. Each batch is a three-day process and when you try their cookies, you’ll know they’re theirs because they are so good, you’ll feel like you just got Lei’d!
SCRATCH CRAFTED SAUCES
Samples of all our sauces. Enjoy layering in flavors and personalizing your Saucy Chick meal experience! - G.G. Sauce - Macha Chili Oil - Raita - Ambli Molasses
Green and garlicy. Mild kick. vegetarian. We encourage mixy-matchy! Drizzle or double dip with any or all of the other sauces!
Tamarind reduction simmered with aromatics. Sweet, sticky, tart. vegan. We encourage mixy-matchy! Drizzle or double dip with any or all of the other sauces!
Macha: Spanish for feminine brave. Fresh blend of chilis, garlic and sesame. Fruit forward, smoky, spicy and addictive. vegan. ¡ella sí que puede! Saucy Tip: 1) We encourage mixy-matchy! Drizzle or double dip with any or all of the other sauces! 2) If you have any left over, some of our favorite uses include pairing with eggs, drizzling on avocado toast or rice, pour into soup, or dip some good crusty bread!
Cool, creamy cumin scented yogurt with cucumber. vegetarian. Saucy Tip: We encourage mixy-matchy! Drizzle or double dip with any or all of the other sauces
Vibrant and naturally pink. Freshly sliced and brined. vegan.
ALA CARTE
Yucatan notes of citrus, achiote, garlic and cloves. Hand brined and marinated overnight with real ingredients Free-range. No hormones, no anti-biotics. Air-chilled. California born and bred.
East Indian warm, earthy notes of caramelized onions, cumin, garlic, cilantro. Hand brined and marinated overnight with real ingredients Free-range. No hormones, no anti-biotics. Air-chilled. California born and bred.
Yucatan notes of citrus, achiote, garlic and cloves. Hand brined and marinated overnight with real ingredients Free-range. No hormones, no anti-biotics. Air-chilled. California born and bred.
East Indian warm, earthy notes of caramelized onions, cumin, garlic, cilantro. Hand brined and marinated overnight with real ingredients Free-range. No hormones, no anti-biotics. Air-chilled. California born and bred.
TORTILLAS
Iconic, Los Angeles based, fresh, hand-crafted tortillas. Pliant, soft, buttery and no added preservatives. vegetarian. A secret family recipe of the Bañuelos Lugo family, Burritos La Palma has been awarded many coveted culinary accolades: a Michelin Bib Gourmand, Vendy Cup at Tacolandia LA, multiple Best Of lists such as LA Times 101, and beloved by Jonathan Gold.
Iconic, Los Angeles based, fresh, hand-crafted tortillas. Pliant, soft, buttery and no added preservatives. vegetarian. A secret family recipe of the Bañuelos Lugo family, Burritos La Palma has been awarded many coveted culinary accolades: a Michelin Bib Gourmand, Vendy Cup at Tacolandia LA, multiple Best Of lists such as LA Times 101, and beloved by Jonathan Gold.
Iconic, Los Angeles based, fresh, hand-crafted tortillas. Pliant, soft,and no added preservatives. vegetarian. A secret family recipe of the Bañuelos Lugo family, Burritos La Palma has been awarded many coveted culinary accolades: a Michelin Bib Gourmand, Vendy Cup at Tacolandia LA, multiple Best Of lists such as LA Times 101, and beloved by Jonathan Gold.