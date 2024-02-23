Savannah Pizza Company -Millen 131 N Masonic Street
FOOD MENU
Make Your Own Pizza
SIGNATURE PIZZA
- BBQ Pizza
We start with our made from Scratch dough then cover it with our sweet BBQ sauce and top it with your choice of our smoked chicken breast or smoked Pork, then covered in Freshly Grated Mozzarella Cheese.
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza
We start with our made-from-scratch dough and cover it in buffalo sauce, topped with chopped smoked chicken breast and then Covered in freshly grated Mozzarella Cheese
- Deluxe Pizza
We start with our made-from-scratch Dough, covered with Your Choice of Sauce, Topped with Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, and Covered in Freshly Grated Mozzarella Cheese
- Hawaiian Pizza
We start with our made-from-scratch dough, cover it with your Choice of Sauce, Topped with Ham, Pineapple, Covered in freshly grated Mozzarella cheese, then baked to perfection
- Italian Steak Pizza
We start with our made-from-scratch dough, cover it with our white sauce ingredients and then top it with Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Grade A Steak with Italian seasonings, Covered in Freshly grated Mozzarella Cheese.
- Meat Trio
We start with our Made from Scratch Dough covered with Your Choice of Sauce, Topped with Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Covered in Freshly Grated Mozzarella Cheese, and a Mound of Crispy Bacon.
- Pesto Pie$10.99Out of stock
Made with our Signature fresh-made dough, slathered with pesto sauce and then topped with tomatoes, a dabble of Olive oil, and covered in freshly Grated Mozzarella cheese.
- Veggie Pizza
We start with our made-from-scratch dough then cover it with marinara, then pile on onion, green pepper, tomato, banana pepper black olives, mushrooms, spinach, and then cover it all with Freshly Grated Mozzarella cheese.
- White Chicken Pizza
We start with our Made from Scratch dough and cover it with our white sauce ingredients and then add Mushrooms, onions, chicken, Spinach and Tomatoes, Covered in freshly grated Mozzarella Cheese to make our delicious colorful white chicken Pizza.
CALZONES & STROMBOLIS
STICKS & ROLLS
SALADS
SANDWICHES
SPC SENSATIONAL SWEETS
SPC SPECIAL DEALS
- TWO LARGE TWO TOPPING PIZZA$22.22
Two Large Two Toppings
- PIZZA WING DEAL$19.99Out of stock
large 2 topping and 1 wing Box
- SNACK ATTACK$29.99
1 Large Wing Box,Cheesy Bread and 6 Half Baked Cookies
- BOGO SMALL CALZONE$8.99Out of stock
- BOGO LARGE CALZONE$14.99Out of stock
- 100 POUND PEPPERONI PIZZA$24.99
18
- SUPERBOWL PARTY PACK$58.00
30 WINGS 3 LARGE ONE TOPPING PIZZAS
- THE FAMILY DEAL$32.99
1 Large pizza your way (up to 5 toppings) a large wing box and 2 liter of soda
- PIZZA & ROLL$24.99Out of stock
One large your way (up to 5 toppings),Pepperoni roll,and a 2 liter your choice.
- LARGE ONE TOPPING PIZZA$11.99
Large with one topping of your choice
- THE SUPER DEAL$26.99
2 large pizzas with your choice of 1 topping one each and 6 cookies.
- THE LUNCH SPECIAL$5.99