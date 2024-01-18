Savor Restaurant & Bar
Savor Menu
Three Course Menu
Choose Your Style Apps
- 4 Broiled Oysters$14.00
- 6 Broiled Clams$14.00
- 8 Jumbo Chicken Wings$14.00
- Chicken Dumplings$11.00
Crispy dumplings tossed in our asian sesame sauce finished with sesame seeds & scallion with a wasabi dip
- Fried Calamari$16.00
- Prince Edward Island Mussels$15.00
- Vegan Dumplings$11.00
Crispy dumplings tossed in our asian sesame sauce finished with sesame seeds & scallion with a wasabi dip
Hot Appetizers
- 2 Eggplant & Prosciutto Rollantine$14.00
Thin sliced eggplant rolled with prosciutto, Parmesan & ricotta topped with fresh mozzarella with a pink sauce
- Bacon Wrapped Dates$9.00
Stuffed with creamy goat cheese & finished with a sweet balsamic drizzle
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops$17.00
Day boat scallops wrapped in hickory smoked bacon with a maple syrup sauce
- Butternut Squash Ravioli$12.00
Topped with a brown butter sage sauce & candied walnuts
- Coconut Shrimp$11.00
Shaved coconut & panko breaded, served with our honey mustard dipping sauce
- Crack Fire Chicken Bites$9.00
Polenta crusted chicken bites tossed in a sweet & spicy orange chile sauce, sesame seeds & scallion
- Garlic Parmesan Shrimp$14.00
Pan seared jumbo shrimp topped with a garlic cream sauce & topped with oreganato breadcrumb
- Grilled Octopus$15.00
With sauteed onions & garlic finished with white wine, garlic & lemon, served with a baby arugula salad
- Hand Made Cannelloni$13.00
Ground veal & beef with fontina & spinach rolled in a light crepe topped with a pesto cream sauce
- Lager Steamed Littlenecks$17.00
Long island littlenecks simmered in a Boston lager withdrawn butter & lemon
- Lump Crab Cakes$16.00
Blue crab with fresh herbs & panko breadcrumbs, served with a red pepper remoulade
- Manicotti$13.00
2 pasta rolled with ricotta topped with mozzarella, finished with choice of marinara or pink sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Battered mozzarella fried crispy served with a marinara dip
- Spiedini Ala Romana$14.00
Sliced brioche stuffed with mozzarella & provolone, Italian breaded & topped witha brown butter caper sauce
- Teriyaki Steak Bites$16.00
Seared NY strip bites tossed in our teriyaki sauce over a garlic crostini with a piquant dip
- Truffle Arancini$12.00
Mozzarella, Parmesan & arborio rice with a panko crust over a truffle cream sauce
12" Pizza
- 12" Pie Buratta Margherita$16.00
Fresh mozzarella stuffed with ricotta, fresh basil & extra virgin olive oil
- 12" Pie Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.00
Breaded chicken cutlet, bacon & ranch on a NY style pizza
- 12" Pie Clams Oreganato$18.00
Mozzarella, fresh chopped clams, oreganato breadcrumbs & garlic
- 12" Pie Eggplant & Goat Cheese$17.00
Eggplant, crumbled goat cheese, roasted red pepper, balsamic drizzle
- 12" Pie Fig & Prosciutto$17.00
Parma prosciutto, diced fig & fig jam, baby arugula, shaved Parmesan
- 12" Pie Fungi Truffile$18.00
Mozzarella, ricotta cheese, mushrooms & truffle oil
- 12" Pie Italian Veggie$16.00
Eggplant, zucchini, red pepper, broccoli rabe, basil & garlic on a NY style pizza
- 12" Pie Margherita$14.00
Fresh mozzarella & tomato, fresh basil & garlic
- 12" Pie Meat Lovers$18.00
Prosciutto, pepperoni, sausage & meatball on a NY style pizza
- 12" Pie Meatball & Ricotta$16.00
Sliced meatball, ricotta cheese, melted mozzarella, red sauce
- 12" Pie NY Style$13.00
Melted mozzarella cheese with our signature sauce
- 12" Pie Penne Vodka$17.00
White pizza, penne, vodka sauce, bacon & pancetta
- 12" Pie Savor Specialty Salad Pizza$16.00
Please refer to the salad section of the menu to see the ingredients
- 12" Pie Shrimp Scampi$19.00
Mozzarella, shrimp, sauce with white wine, lemon & garlic
- 12" Pie White Pizza$17.00
Mozzarella, ricotta & Parmesan, garlic & basil
16" Pizza
- 16" Pie Buratta Margherita$21.00
Fresh mozzarella stuffed with ricotta, fresh basil & extra virgin olive oil
- 16" Pie Chicken Bacon Ranch$21.00
Breaded chicken cutlet, bacon & ranch on a NY style pizza
- 16" Pie Clams Oreganato$24.00
Mozzarella, fresh chopped clams, oreganato breadcrumbs & garlic
- 16" Pie Eggplant & Goat Cheese$22.00
Eggplant, crumbled goat cheese, roasted red pepper, balsamic drizzle
- 16" Pie Fig & Prosciutto$22.00
Parma prosciutto, diced fig & fig jam, baby arugula, shaved Parmesan
- 16" Pie Fungi Truffile$23.00
Mozzarella, ricotta cheese, mushrooms & truffle oil
- 16" Pie Italian Veggie$21.00
Eggplant, zucchini, red pepper, broccoli rabe, basil & garlic on a NY style pizza
- 16" Pie Margherita$17.00
Fresh mozzarella & tomato, fresh basil & garlic
- 16" Pie Meat Lovers$24.00
Prosciutto, pepperoni, sausage & meatball on a NY style pizza
- 16" Pie Meatball & Ricotta$21.00
Sliced meatball, ricotta cheese, melted mozzarella, red sauce
- 16" Pie NY Style$16.00
Melted mozzarella cheese with our signature sauce
- 16" Pie Penne Vodka$22.00
White pizza, penne, vodka sauce, bacon & pancetta
- 16" Pie Savor Specialty Salad Pizza$21.00
Please refer to the salad section of the menu to see the ingredients
- 16" Pie Shrimp Scampi$25.00
Mozzarella, shrimp, sauce with white wine, lemon & garlic
- 16" Pie White Pizza$22.00
Mozzarella, ricotta & Parmesan, garlic & basil
Entrées
- Angus NY Strip$36.00
With a peppercorn sauce, caramelized onions & mushrooms & whipped potatoes
- Chicken Francese$21.00
Egg battered & topped with a white wine & lemon sauce served with spinach & whipped potatoes
- Chicken Limoncello$26.00
Breaded & topped with spinach, fresh mozzarella & limoncello sauce, served with zucchini & risotto balls
- Chicken Marsala$21.00
Simmered in a marsala wine & mushroom sauce served with choice of pasta & house salad
- Chicken Martini$21.00
Panko breaded, topped with a champagne, citrus sauce with broccoli rabe & whipped potatoes
- Chicken Mazzei$26.00
Topped with prosciutto & fresh mozzarella, finished with a pink sauce served with Italian zucchini & capellini
- Chicken Milanese$21.00
Panko breaded, topped with arugula, grape tomatoes & Parmesan in an Italian vinaigrette
- Chicken Parmigiana$21.00
Italian breaded and topped with grated Parmesan & mozzarella served with spaghetti & house salad
- Eggplant Parmigiana$21.00
Italian breaded and topped with grated Parmesan & mozzarella served with spaghetti & house salad
- Filet Mignon with Prosciutto$43.00
Topped with a truffle porcini sauce served with whipped potatoes & sautéed baby spinach
- Filet Oscar$47.00
Filet mignon topped with our house crab cake, finished with a hollandaise sauce, roasted potato & broccoli
- Honeycomb Tripe$25.00
Braised with plum tomatoes, fresh herbs, onion & garlic, finished with potato & escarole
- Shrimp Parmigiana$27.00
Italian breaded and topped with grated Parmesan & mozzarella served with spaghetti & house salad
- Sole Francese$27.00
Egg battered & topped with a white wine & lemon sauce served with spinach & whipped potatoes
- Veal Marsala$27.00
Simmered in a marsala wine & mushroom sauce served with choice of pasta & house salad
- Veal Martini$27.00
Panko breaded, topped with a champagne, citrus sauce with broccoli rabe & whipped potatoes
- Veal Milanese$27.00
Panko breaded, topped with arugula, grape tomatoes & Parmesan in an Italian vinaigrette
- Veal Osso Bucco$49.00
Braised veal shank with a mushroom bordelaise, served with a truffle risotto & broccoli rabe
- Veal Parmigiana$27.00
Italian breaded and topped with grated Parmesan & mozzarella served with spaghetti & house salad
Seafood
- Blackened Mahi Mahi$32.00
Cajun spiced & topped with a pineapple & mango salsa over risotto & sauteed broccoli rabe
- Bourbon Salmon$32.00
Porcini & sweet bourbon glaze with whipped potatoes & sauteed baby spinach
- Broiled Seafood Platter$35.00
Sea scallops, jumbo shrimp, cod & salmon served with our tartar sauce & mega crunch fries
- Cod Oreganato with Basil Pesto$31.00
Topped with pesto & Italian breadcrumb, garlic cream sauce, with escarole & beans & whipped potatoes
- Day Boat Sea Scallops$35.00
Pan seared, finished with white wine, lemon & garlic sauce, whipped potatoes & sautéed spinach
- Fried Seafood Platter$35.00
Sea scallops, jumbo shrimp, cod & salmon served with our tartar sauce & mega crunch fries
- Horseradish Crusted Chilean Bass$40.00
Topped with dijon & horseradish breadcrumb, served with sautéed broccoli rabe & roasted potatoes
- Naked Lobster Roll$30.00
Maine lobster in a toasted new England bun, truffle Parmesan fries, drawn butter & lemon
- Porcini Salmon$32.00
Porcini & truffle cream sauce with whipped potatoes & sauteed baby spinach
- Savor Surf & Turf$45.00
Filet mignon served with 2 crab stuffed jumbo shrimp served with whipped potatoes & spinach
- Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna$31.00
Topped with teriyaki & sesame seeds, sriracha aioli & wasabi dip, spinach & whipped potatoes
- Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp$32.00
With our crab stuffing over a garlic cream sauce, served with broccoli rabe & whipped potatoes
Pasta Dishes
- Beef Stroganoff$25.00
Braised with mushrooms & peas in a beef bordelaise tossed with pappardelle with a crème fraiche drizzle
- Chicken & Sausage$23.00
Cavatelli pasta with sausage, chicken, red peppers & broccoli rabe in a garlic & white wine sauce
- Fettuccini Alfredo$20.00
Imported grated Parmesan, white wine & garlic in a cream & butter sauce
- Linguine Vongole$26.00
Little necks simmered with white wine, clam juice, garlic & butter with chopped clams over linguine
- Lobster Ravioli$31.00
Striped ravioli with chunks of lobster over a black truffle garlic Parmesan cream sauce
- Mozzarella & Eggplant$23.00
Diced eggplant & fresh mozzarella in a plum tomato & white wine sauce tossed with fusilli pasta
- Penne Alla Vodka$20.00
Prosciutto, pancetta & bacon with sauteed onions, cream & vodka finished with marinara
- Penne Primavera$20.00
Zucchini, broccoli rabe & roasted pepper, in a white sauce with wine, garlic, Parmesan & cream
- Pesto Shrimp Rigatoni$25.00
Seared shrimp in a pesto & Parmesan cream sauce, tossed with mezzi rigatoni & roasted pepper
- Purse Pasta with Shrimp$26.00
Pasta pouches stuffed with ricotta & Parmesan cheese tossed in a pink sauce with shrimp & pea
- Rigatoni Bolognese$23.00
Veal, beef & pork with tomato & red wine, touch of cream, green peas & grumbled goat cheese
- Shrimp & Truffle Mac$33.00
Our cheese sauce with truffle oil, tossed with rigatoni & topped with jumbo shrimp & a savory ritz crust
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$20.00
Homemade meatballs with veal, beef & pork in our marinara over spaghetti
- Spaghetti Carbonara$23.00
Chopped bacon, Parmesan, onion, butter & egg yokes with green peas
- Truffle Cream Bolognese$25.00
Beef, veal & pork with tomato, red wine, cream & truffle oil with cavatelli, sweet peas & ricotta
- Wild Mushroom Ravioli$23.00
Forest mushroom ravioli topped with a porcini & truffle cream sauce
- Zuppa Di Pesce$37.00
Mussels, clams, scallops, shrimp & calamari in a tomato & seafood broth served over capellini
- 1/2 Linguine Vongole$13.00
Little necks simmered with white wine, clam juice, garlic & butter with chopped clams over linguine
- 1/2 Pesto Shrimp Rigatoni$13.00
Seared shrimp in a pesto & Parmesan cream sauce, tossed with mezzi rigatoni & roasted pepper
- 1/2 Shrimp & Truffle Mac$17.00
Our cheese sauce with truffle oil, tossed with rigatoni & topped with jumbo shrimp & a savory ritz crust
- 1/2 Chicken & Sausage$12.00
Cavatelli pasta with sausage, chicken, red peppers & broccoli rabe in a garlic & white wine sauce
- 1/2 Spaghetti & Meatballs$12.00
Homemade meatballs with veal, beef & pork in our marinara over spaghetti
- 1/2 Spaghetti Carbonara$13.00
Chopped bacon, Parmesan, onion, butter & egg yokes with green peas
- 1/2 Rigatoni Bolognese$13.00
Veal, beef & pork with tomato & red wine, touch of cream, green peas & grumbled goat cheese
- 1/2 Penne Primavera$12.00
Zucchini, broccoli rabe & roasted pepper, in a white sauce with wine, garlic, Parmesan & cream
- 1/2 Fettuccini Alfredo$12.00
Imported grated Parmesan, white wine & garlic in a cream & butter sauce
- 1/2 Penne Alla Vodka$12.00
Prosciutto, pancetta & bacon with sauteed onions, cream & vodka finished with marinara
Risotto Dishes
- Chicken Cacciatore GF$23.00
Braised with peppers, mushroom & onion in tomato & wine sauce
- Chicken Scarpariello GF$23.00
Chicken & sausage in a rosemary, lemon & white wine sauce, with hot cherry & roasted red peppers
- Seafood Putanesca GF$32.00
Scallops, cod & shrimp simmered in a white wine & plum tomato sauce with olives & capers
- Shrimp Scallop Scampi GF$31.00
Jumbo shrimp & sea scallops in a garlic, white wine & lemon sauce
- 1/2 Seafood Putanesca GF$16.00
Scallops, cod & shrimp simmered in a white wine & plum tomato sauce with olives & capers
- 1/2 Chicken Cacciatore GF$13.00
Braised with peppers, mushroom & onion in tomato & wine sauce
- 1/2 Chicken Scarpariello GF$13.00
Chicken & sausage in a rosemary, lemon & white wine sauce, with hot cherry & roasted red peppers
- 1/2 Shrimp Scallop Scampi GF$16.00
Jumbo shrimp & sea scallops in a garlic, white wine & lemon sauce
Side Dishes
- Baby Spinach$8.00
Sautéed with garlic & olive oil
- Broccoli Florets$6.00
Steamed then sautéed with garlic & olive oil
- Broccoli Rabe$8.00
Poached then sautéed with garlic & olive oil
- Creamy Risotto$8.00
Arborio rice braised with white, onion & veggie stock finished with Parmesan & cream
- Escarole & Beans$8.00
Escarole leaf & cannelloni beans sauteed with garlic & olive oil
- Italian Zucchini$7.00
Sliced & oven roasted with slivered onion, thyme, garlic & oil. Dusted with oreganato breadcrumb
- Mega Crunch Shoe String French Fries$7.00
Fried crispy served with ketchup
- Mega Crunch Truffle Parmesan Fries$10.00
Fried crispy & tossed with black truffle oil & grated Parmesan
- Pasta$8.00
- Potatoes$7.00
Choice of roasted crispy with garlic & oil finished with Parmesan or whipped yukon's with butter, cream & garlic
- Risotto Rice Balls$9.00
Creamy risotto with mozzarella, provolone & Parmesan panko crusted & served with our marinara
- Savor Chicken Cutlets$7.00
Choice of panko or Italian bread chicken breast pounded thin
- Savor Jumbo Meatballs$4.00
Blend of veal, beef & pork with onion, garlic & fresh herbs & seasoning simmered in our marinara
Desserts
Savor Weekly Specials
Appetizer
- Lolli Pop Lamb Chops$16.00Out of stock
5 New Zealand lamb chops pan seared, served over a cherry & mint bordelaise
- Saku Bloc Tuna Sashimi$14.00
#1 ahi served with Japanese seaweed salad, wasabi & sriracha aioli & teriyaki drizzle
- Beet & Goat Cheese$12.00
Red beet & panko crusted goat cheese ball drizzled with olive oil & balsamic drizzle
- Shrimp Salad Sliders$13.00
Pacific shrimp with fresh herbs, celery, onion & mayo served on Hawaiian buns
Entrée's
- Twin Stuffed Lobster Tails$49.00
2 - 6 Oz Brazilian lobster tails split with a crab stuffing withdrawn butter & lemon served with truffle Parmesan roasted potatoes & asparagus
- Center Cut Swordfish$39.00
Domestic fresh swordfish steak pan seared & topped with a herbal, citrus & chardonnay sauce, served with whipped potatoes & sauteed baby spinach
- Red Snapper Putanesca$30.00
Pan seared boneless fillet topped with a white wine, plum tomato, olives & caper sauce served over our creamy risotto
- Stuffed Faroe Island Salmon Fillet$35.00
Boneless & skinless fillet split & stuffed with baby spinach & cremini mushrooms finished with a lemon dill sauce & served with oven roasted rosemary potatoes
- Tempura Jumbo Shrimp$35.00
Pacific white jumbo shrimp tempura battered & fried, topped with a soy & sweet chile sauce served over our creamy risotto with pineapple & mango salsa
- Pepper Crusted Dry Aged NY Strip$55.00
Served bone-in & cooked to your desired temp, coated with black pepper & coarse salt served with whipped potatoes & sauteed mushrooms & onions, with side cognac cream sauce
- Wagyu Beef Burger$18.00
Topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon & frizzled vidalia onions toasted bun with mega crunch shoe string fries, lettuce, tomato & pickles
Desserts
Everyday 3 Course Menu
Parlor Menu
Cold Appetizers
- Mozzarella with Tomato & Basil$13.00
Fresh mozzarella sliced with garden tomato, fresh basil, cold pressed olive oil & balsamic reduction
- Meatball & Ricotta Insalata$13.00
House made meatball with ricotta, mixed greens & tomato in our creamy Italian, Parmesan & garlic crostini
- Prosciutto Wrapped Bocconcini$13.00
Fresh mozzarella wrapped with thin sliced parma prosciutto with olive oil, fresh basil & balsamic reduction
- Ahi Tuna Scoops$13.00
Diced ahi tuna mixed with sriracha aioli & scallion served in wonton shell teriyaki & wasabi drizzle
- Eggplant & Burrata$13.00
Per order. Breaded eggplant witha ricotta stuffed fresh mozzarella with red pepper, basil, olive oil, & balsamic reduction
- Spicy Tuna & Avocado Stack$16.00
Per order. Ahi tuna stacked with avocado, topped with sesame seeds, panko & scallions with a wasabi & sesame cream drizzle
- Filet Mignon Carpaccio$16.00
Per order. Raw filet pounded thin & topped witha baby arugula salad with capers, Parmesan, truffle oil drizzle
- Rick's Shrimp Cocktail$13.00
Per order. 7 pacific white shrimp cooked in our shrimp tea & chilled served with our cocktail sauce & lemon
Hot Appetizers
- Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel$11.00
Dusted with coarse salt & served with cheese sauce & mustard sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Battered mozzarella fried crispy served with a marinara dip
- Teriyaki Steak Bites$16.00
Seared NY strip bites tossed in our teriyaki sauce over a garlic crostini with a piquant dip
- Mega Crunch Shoe String Fries$8.00
Choice of house seasoned or truffle Parmesan with cheese sauce & ketchup
- Crack Fire Chicken Bites$9.00
Polenta crusted chicken bites tossed in a sweet & spicy orange chile sauce, sesame seeds & scallion
- Lager Steamed Littlenecks$17.00
Long island littlenecks simmered in a Boston lager with drawn butter & lemon
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$10.00
Fresh baked bastone with fresh cooked garlic & melted mozzarella served with a marinara dip
- Fried Clam Strips$12.00
Fresh clam strips breaded & fried served with house made tarter sauce
- Fried Calamari$16.00
- Chicken Teriyaki Dumplings$11.00
Crispy dumplings tossed in our asian sesame sauce finished with sesame seeds & scallion with a wasabi dip
- 8 Jumbo Chicken Wings$14.00
- Prince Edward Island Mussels$15.00
Homemade Soups
- Pint Crab & Corn Chowder$13.00
Hand-picked blue crab with sweet corn, cream & Maryland bay seasoning
- Pint Mushroom & Truffle Bisque$9.00
Pureed cremini & forest mushroom, black truffle oil with cream & brandy
- Pint New England Clam Chowder$11.00
Fresh chopped clams, herbs & cream with diced potato
- Pint Pasta Fagioli$9.00
Light tomato broth with cannellini beans, ditalini & Parmesan
- Quart Crab & Corn Chowder$23.00
Hand-picked blue crab with sweet corn, cream & Maryland bay seasoning
- Quart Mushroom & Truffle Bisque$15.00
Pureed cremini & forest mushroom, black truffle oil with cream & brandy
- Quart New England Clam Chowder$18.00
Fresh chopped clams, herbs & cream with diced potato
- Quart Pasta Fagioli$14.00
Light tomato broth with cannellini beans, ditalini & Parmesan
Salads
- Chopped$14.00
Chopped field greens & red onion with grape tomatoes, diced fresh mozzarella & balsamic vinaigrette
- Small Arugula & Artichoke$7.00
Baby arugula, artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, crispy pancetta, shaved Parmesan & citrus vinaigrette
- Small Caesar$7.00
Romaine heart, Parmesan crisps, shaved Parmesan, croutons, anchovy, creamy Caesar dressing
- Small Fig & Goat Cheese$7.00
Field greens, roasted goat cheese, sundried fig, toasted almond, raspberry vinaigrette, balsamic drizzle
- Small Gorgonzola & Balsamic$7.00
Field greens, crumbled gorgonzola, candied walnuts, craisins, Bermuda onion, white balsamic vinaigrette
- Small Santa Fe$7.00
Field greens, black bean & corn salsa, tomato, crumbled queso, tortilla strips, avocado ranch dressing
- Small Savor House Salad$6.00
Lettuce blend, grape tomato, Bermuda onion, homemade croutons, creamy Italian vinaigrette
- Large Arugula & Artichoke$14.00
Baby arugula, artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, crispy pancetta, shaved Parmesan & citrus vinaigrette
- Large Caesar$13.00
Romaine heart, Parmesan crisps, shaved Parmesan, croutons, anchovy, creamy Caesar dressing
- Large Fig & Goat Cheese$13.00
Field greens, roasted goat cheese, sundried fig, toasted almond, raspberry vinaigrette, balsamic drizzle
- Large Gorgonzola & Balsamic$14.00
Field greens, crumbled gorgonzola, candied walnuts, craisins, Bermuda onion, white balsamic vinaigrette
- Large Santa Fe$13.00
Field greens, black bean & corn salsa, tomato, crumbled queso, tortilla strips, avocado ranch dressing
- Large Savor House Salad$10.00
Lettuce blend, grape tomato, Bermuda onion, homemade croutons, creamy Italian vinaigrette
Slice Pizza
- Slice Chicken Bacon Ranch$4.75
Breaded chicken cutlet, bacon & ranch on a NY style pizza
- Slice Fungi Truffile$3.75
Mozzarella, ricotta cheese, mushrooms & truffle oil
- Slice Italian Veggie$3.75
Eggplant, zucchini, red pepper, broccoli rabe, basil & garlic on a NY style pizza
- Slice Margherita$2.75
Fresh mozzarella & tomato, fresh basil & garlic
- Slice Meat Lovers$3.75
Prosciutto, pepperoni, sausage & meatball on a NY style pizza
- Slice Meatball & Ricotta$4.50
Sliced meatball, ricotta cheese, melted mozzarella, red sauce
- Slice NY Style$2.50
Melted mozzarella cheese with our signature sauce
- Slice Penne Vodka$3.75
White pizza, penne, vodka sauce, bacon & pancetta
- Slice Shrimp Scampi$5.75
Mozzarella, shrimp, sauce with white wine, lemon & garlic
- Slice White Pizza$3.50
Mozzarella, ricotta & Parmesan, garlic & basil
12" Pizza
- 12" Pie Buratta Margherita$16.00
Fresh mozzarella stuffed with ricotta, fresh basil & extra virgin olive oil
- 12" Pie Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.00
Breaded chicken cutlet, bacon & ranch on a NY style pizza
- 12" Pie Clams Oreganato$17.00
Mozzarella, fresh chopped clams, oreganato breadcrumbs & garlic
- 12" Pie Eggplant & Goat Cheese$17.00
Eggplant, crumbled goat cheese, roasted red pepper, balsamic drizzle
- 12" Pie Fig & Prosciutto$17.00
Parma prosciutto, diced fig & fig jam, baby arugula, shaved Parmesan
- 12" Pie Fungi Truffile$16.00
Mozzarella, ricotta cheese, mushrooms & truffle oil
- 12" Pie Italian Veggie$16.00
Eggplant, zucchini, red pepper, broccoli rabe, basil & garlic on a NY style pizza
- 12" Pie Margherita$13.00
Fresh mozzarella & tomato, fresh basil & garlic
- 12" Pie Meat Lovers$17.00
Prosciutto, pepperoni, sausage & meatball on a NY style pizza
- 12" Pie Meatball & Ricotta$16.00
Sliced meatball, ricotta cheese, melted mozzarella, red sauce
- 12" Pie NY Style$12.00
Melted mozzarella cheese with our signature sauce
- 12" Pie Penne Vodka$15.00
White pizza, penne, vodka sauce, bacon & pancetta
- 12" Pie Savor Specialty Salad Pizza$15.00
Please refer to the salad section of the menu to see the ingredients
- 12" Pie Shrimp Scampi$18.00
Mozzarella, shrimp, sauce with white wine, lemon & garlic
- 12" Pie White Pizza$15.00
Mozzarella, ricotta & Parmesan, garlic & basil
16" Pizza
- 16" Pie Buratta Margherita$21.00
Fresh mozzarella stuffed with ricotta, fresh basil & extra virgin olive oil
- 16" Pie Chicken Bacon Ranch$21.00
Breaded chicken cutlet, bacon & ranch on a NY style pizza
- 16" Pie Clams Oreganato$22.00
Mozzarella, fresh chopped clams, oreganato breadcrumbs & garlic
- 16" Pie Eggplant & Goat Cheese$22.00
Eggplant, crumbled goat cheese, roasted red pepper, balsamic drizzle
- 16" Pie Fig & Prosciutto$22.00
Parma prosciutto, diced fig & fig jam, baby arugula, shaved Parmesan
- 16" Pie Fungi Truffile$21.00
Mozzarella, ricotta cheese, mushrooms & truffle oil
- 16" Pie Italian Veggie$21.00
Eggplant, zucchini, red pepper, broccoli rabe, basil & garlic on a NY style pizza
- 16" Pie Margherita$16.00
Fresh mozzarella & tomato, fresh basil & garlic
- 16" Pie Meat Lovers$22.00
Prosciutto, pepperoni, sausage & meatball on a NY style pizza
- 16" Pie Meatball & Ricotta$21.00
Sliced meatball, ricotta cheese, melted mozzarella, red sauce
- 16" Pie NY Style$15.00
Melted mozzarella cheese with our signature sauce
- 16" Pie Penne Vodka$20.00
White pizza, penne, vodka sauce, bacon & pancetta
- 16" Pie Savor Specialty Salad Pizza$20.00
Please refer to the salad section of the menu to see the ingredients
- 16" Pie Shrimp Scampi$23.00
Mozzarella, shrimp, sauce with white wine, lemon & garlic
- 16" Pie White Pizza$20.00
Mozzarella, ricotta & Parmesan, garlic & basil
NA Beverages
