Savory Sub Cafe & Pizzeria 3840 Center Road, Suite B
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Gourmet Pizza
Savory Sicilian
Our signature gourmet pizza. Pepperoni, fresh Italian sausage, smoked bacon, ham, lightly dressed with a maple drizzle (optional)
Savory Exxxtreme Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni 3 ways! Traditional pepperoni, old world cupping pepperoni and chopped pepperoni ensure the joy of pepperoni in every bite
Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Roast beef, mushrooms, fresh sliced green peppers, red onions, swiss, provolone, and mozzarella cheese on our white mushroom sauce (garlic butter sauce optional)
6 Topping Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, fresh Italian sausage, mushrooms, fresh sliced green peppers, red onions, black olives, mozzarella & provolone cheese on our traditional savory red sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Tender grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, red onions, mozzarella & provolone cheese on our savory buttermilk ranch sauce
Hawaiian Luau Pizza
Ham, smoked bacon, pineapple, mandarin orange, mozzarella & provolone cheese on your choice of our traditional savory red sauce, BBQ, or garlic butter sauce
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled buffalo chicken breast, red onion, mozzarella & provolone cheese on our mild buffalo sauce (hot buffalo sauce optional)
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Tender grilled chicken breast, red onions, fresh sliced green peppers mozzarella & provolone cheese on tangy BBQ sauce
Tuscan 7 Cheese Pizza
Provolone, mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, sharp Cheddar, mild Cheddar, Swiss cheese on our traditional savory red sauce or garlic butter sauce
Half and Half Gourmet Pizza
Other
Calzone
Pizza sauce and our fresh mozzarella and provolone cheeses round out your two selected toppings. The calzone is folded closed and cooked golden brown. 6 large pieces, easily serves two
Stromboli
Over 12" long baked with savory ham, Italian salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, red onion, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, and Italian dressing - 8 pieces, easily serves two
Main Menu
Savory Subs
Savory Sub
Ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese
Roast Beef Club
Top round roast beef, turkey, ham and cheddar cheese
Club
Turkey, ham, smoked bacon and swiss cheese
Smoked Turkey Sub
Oven-roasted smoked turkey and provolone cheese
Grilled Chicken Sub
Tender grilled chicken and provolone cheese
Cajun Grilled Chicken Sub
Tender grilled chicken and provolone cheese
Meatball Sub
Italian meatballs topped with marinara sauce and a blend of four melted cheeses
BLT
Smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Tender grilled chicken, topped with marinara sauce and a blend of four melted cheeses
Honey Ham and Cheese Sub
Honey ham and swiss cheese
Pizza Sub
Tender Cajun chicken and provolone cheese
Roast Beef and Cheddar Sub
Top round roast beef and cheddar cheese
Veggie and Cheese Sub
Your choice of cheese and veggie toppings
Tuna Sub
Tuna with mayonnaise, provolone cheese
All American Sub
Top round roast beef, turkey, ham and cheddar cheese
Savory Wraps
Asian Wrap
Teriyaki chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, red onion, julienned veggies, sliced almonds and toasted rice noodles with sweet & sour dressing in a white wrap
Fiesta Turkey Wrap
Smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, chopped romaine lettuce, tomato and red onion with guacamole in a spinach wrap
Philly Beef Wrap
Tender slices of roast beef, shredded mozzarella, provolone and swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, peppers, onions & horseradish sauce in a white wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped romaine lettuce, and tomato with bleu cheese dressing in a white wrap
Tuna Wrap
Tuna with mayo, white American cheese, chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, and red onion in a wheat wrap
Deluxe Veggie Wrap
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, julienned veggies, oil & vinegar dressing with hummus or guacamole in a tomato basil wrap
Specialty Sandwiches
Corned Beef Sandwich
Generous portions of corned beef and swiss cheese on rye (deli style add 2.00)
Italian Beef Sandwich
Generous portions of seasoned Italian beef, and provolone cheese with hot or mild giardiniera peppers on our Italian baguette
Grilled Reuben Sandwich
Generous portions of corned beef and swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing on rye (deli style add 2.00)
Philly Beef Sandwich
Generous portions of thinly sliced roast beef, blend of melted cheeses, smothered with sautéed mushroom, peppers & onions, on our Italian baguette
Gyro
Generous portions of hand-carved gyro meat, freshly sliced tomato, red onion, laced with our cucumber sauce and served on an authentic pita bread
Combo Meals
Savory Sides
Macaroni Salad
Potato Salad
Lay's Chips
All varieties
Regular Crinkle Cut Fries
Large Crinkle Cut Fries
Regular Jojos
Large Jojos
Regular Onion Rings
Large Onion Rings
Regular Mozzarella Sticks
Large Mozzarella Sticks
Regular Tots
Large Tots (Copy)
Desserts
Gourmet Breadsticks
Garlic Breadsticks
Provolone, mozzarella, parmesan, and Romano cheese
Bacon, Cheddar, and More Bacon Breadsticks
Bacon, mild & sharp cheddar, more bacon, provolone, mozzarella, parmesan, and Romano cheese
Chopped Pepperoni Breadsticks
Chopped pepperoni, provolone, mozzarella, parmesan, and Romano cheese
Jalapeño Cheddar Breadsticks
Jalapeño peppers, mild cheddar, sharp cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, parmesan, and Romano cheese
Savory Salads
Greek Salad
Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomato, red onion and banana peppers on our crispy house salad blend with grilled herb, encrusted pita, and vinaigrette dressing
Savory Antipasto Salad
Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, shredded cheese, banana peppers, black olives, tomato and red onion on our crispy house salad blend with spicy Italian dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Tender grilled chicken, cheese, tomato, red onion, fresh grated parmesan cheese, homemade croutons on our crispy house salad blend with creamy caesar dressing
Teriyaki Chicken Salad
Tender teriyaki chicken, mandarin oranges, sliced almonds, red onion, and toasted rice noodles, on our crispy house salad blend with sweet & sour dressing
Chef Salad
Ham, smoked turkey, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, sliced hard-boiled egg, tomato, red onion, and homemade croutons on our crispy house salad blend with choice of salad dressing
Tuna Salad
Generous portion of tuna with mayo, shredded cheese, tomato, red onion on our crispy house salad blend, with choice of salad dressing
Garden Salad
Shredded cheese, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, and black olives on our crispy house salad blend, choice of salad dressing