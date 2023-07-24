Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.99+

Gourmet Pizza

Savory Sicilian

$16.99+

Our signature gourmet pizza. Pepperoni, fresh Italian sausage, smoked bacon, ham, lightly dressed with a maple drizzle (optional)

Savory Exxxtreme Pepperoni Pizza

$16.99+

Pepperoni 3 ways! Traditional pepperoni, old world cupping pepperoni and chopped pepperoni ensure the joy of pepperoni in every bite

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$16.99+

Roast beef, mushrooms, fresh sliced green peppers, red onions, swiss, provolone, and mozzarella cheese on our white mushroom sauce (garlic butter sauce optional)

6 Topping Deluxe Pizza

$16.99+

Pepperoni, fresh Italian sausage, mushrooms, fresh sliced green peppers, red onions, black olives, mozzarella & provolone cheese on our traditional savory red sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.99+

Tender grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, red onions, mozzarella & provolone cheese on our savory buttermilk ranch sauce

Hawaiian Luau Pizza

$16.99+

Ham, smoked bacon, pineapple, mandarin orange, mozzarella & provolone cheese on your choice of our traditional savory red sauce, BBQ, or garlic butter sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99+

Grilled buffalo chicken breast, red onion, mozzarella & provolone cheese on our mild buffalo sauce (hot buffalo sauce optional)

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99+

Tender grilled chicken breast, red onions, fresh sliced green peppers mozzarella & provolone cheese on tangy BBQ sauce

Tuscan 7 Cheese Pizza

$16.99+

Provolone, mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, sharp Cheddar, mild Cheddar, Swiss cheese on our traditional savory red sauce or garlic butter sauce

Half and Half Gourmet Pizza

$16.99+

Other

Calzone

$9.99

Pizza sauce and our fresh mozzarella and provolone cheeses round out your two selected toppings. The calzone is folded closed and cooked golden brown. 6 large pieces, easily serves two

Stromboli

$12.99

Over 12" long baked with savory ham, Italian salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, red onion, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, and Italian dressing - 8 pieces, easily serves two

Main Menu

Savory Subs

Savory Sub

$6.99+

Ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese

Roast Beef Club

$6.99+

Top round roast beef, turkey, ham and cheddar cheese

Club

$6.99+

Turkey, ham, smoked bacon and swiss cheese

Smoked Turkey Sub

$6.99+

Oven-roasted smoked turkey and provolone cheese

Grilled Chicken Sub

$6.99+

Tender grilled chicken and provolone cheese

Cajun Grilled Chicken Sub

$6.99+

Tender grilled chicken and provolone cheese

Meatball Sub

$6.99+

Italian meatballs topped with marinara sauce and a blend of four melted cheeses

BLT

$6.99+

Smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$6.99+

Tender grilled chicken, topped with marinara sauce and a blend of four melted cheeses

Honey Ham and Cheese Sub

$6.99+

Honey ham and swiss cheese

Pizza Sub

$6.99+

Tender Cajun chicken and provolone cheese

Roast Beef and Cheddar Sub

$6.99+

Top round roast beef and cheddar cheese

Veggie and Cheese Sub

$6.29+

Your choice of cheese and veggie toppings

Tuna Sub

$6.99+

Tuna with mayonnaise, provolone cheese

All American Sub

$6.99+

Top round roast beef, turkey, ham and cheddar cheese

Savory Wraps

Asian Wrap

$7.99

Teriyaki chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, red onion, julienned veggies, sliced almonds and toasted rice noodles with sweet & sour dressing in a white wrap

Fiesta Turkey Wrap

$7.99

Smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, chopped romaine lettuce, tomato and red onion with guacamole in a spinach wrap

Philly Beef Wrap

$7.99

Tender slices of roast beef, shredded mozzarella, provolone and swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, peppers, onions & horseradish sauce in a white wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Buffalo chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped romaine lettuce, and tomato with bleu cheese dressing in a white wrap

Tuna Wrap

$7.99

Tuna with mayo, white American cheese, chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, and red onion in a wheat wrap

Deluxe Veggie Wrap

$7.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, julienned veggies, oil & vinegar dressing with hummus or guacamole in a tomato basil wrap

Specialty Sandwiches

Corned Beef Sandwich

$7.99

Generous portions of corned beef and swiss cheese on rye (deli style add 2.00)

Italian Beef Sandwich

$7.99

Generous portions of seasoned Italian beef, and provolone cheese with hot or mild giardiniera peppers on our Italian baguette

Grilled Reuben Sandwich

$7.99

Generous portions of corned beef and swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing on rye (deli style add 2.00)

Philly Beef Sandwich

$7.99

Generous portions of thinly sliced roast beef, blend of melted cheeses, smothered with sautéed mushroom, peppers & onions, on our Italian baguette

Gyro

$6.99

Generous portions of hand-carved gyro meat, freshly sliced tomato, red onion, laced with our cucumber sauce and served on an authentic pita bread

Savory Wings

Bone in Full Pound

$13.99

Boneless in 3/4 Pound

$10.99

Combo Meals

Bottled Drink and Chips

$2.99

Bottled Drink and Mac Salad

$3.79

Bottled Drink and Potato Salad

$3.79

Savory Sides

Macaroni Salad

$1.99

Potato Salad

$1.99

Lay's Chips

$0.99

All varieties

Regular Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.99

Large Crinkle Cut Fries

$5.99

Regular Jojos

$3.99

Large Jojos

$5.99

Regular Onion Rings

$3.99

Large Onion Rings

$5.99

Regular Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99

Large Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Regular Tots

$3.99

Large Tots (Copy)

$5.99

Desserts

Dessert Pizza

$7.99

Apple pie / s'mores / cinnamon roll

Cinna Bites

$8.99

1 Piece Fresh Baked Cookies

$1.99Out of stock

3 Pieces Fresh Baked Cookies

$5.00Out of stock

Gourmet Breadsticks

Garlic Breadsticks

$8.99

Provolone, mozzarella, parmesan, and Romano cheese

Bacon, Cheddar, and More Bacon Breadsticks

$8.99

Bacon, mild & sharp cheddar, more bacon, provolone, mozzarella, parmesan, and Romano cheese

Chopped Pepperoni Breadsticks

$8.99

Chopped pepperoni, provolone, mozzarella, parmesan, and Romano cheese

Jalapeño Cheddar Breadsticks

$8.99

Jalapeño peppers, mild cheddar, sharp cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, parmesan, and Romano cheese

Savory Salads

Greek Salad

$7.99

Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomato, red onion and banana peppers on our crispy house salad blend with grilled herb, encrusted pita, and vinaigrette dressing

Savory Antipasto Salad

$7.99

Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, shredded cheese, banana peppers, black olives, tomato and red onion on our crispy house salad blend with spicy Italian dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.99

Tender grilled chicken, cheese, tomato, red onion, fresh grated parmesan cheese, homemade croutons on our crispy house salad blend with creamy caesar dressing

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$7.99

Tender teriyaki chicken, mandarin oranges, sliced almonds, red onion, and toasted rice noodles, on our crispy house salad blend with sweet & sour dressing

Chef Salad

$7.99

Ham, smoked turkey, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, sliced hard-boiled egg, tomato, red onion, and homemade croutons on our crispy house salad blend with choice of salad dressing

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Generous portion of tuna with mayo, shredded cheese, tomato, red onion on our crispy house salad blend, with choice of salad dressing

Garden Salad

$3.99+

Shredded cheese, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, and black olives on our crispy house salad blend, choice of salad dressing

Beverage

Soft Drinks

Two Liter Soft Drinks

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.19

Diet Pepsi

$2.19

Dr.Pepper

$2.19

Mt.Dew

$2.19

Snapple

$2.19

Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.19

Can - Pepsi

$1.00

Can - Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Specials

Pizza Specials

2 Medium 2 Topping pizzas

$21.00

2 X-Large 2 Topping Pizzas

$29.00

Family Bundle

$28.00