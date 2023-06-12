Savour Coffee 16520 South Tamiami Trail Unit 136

Drinks

Espresso Drinks/Hot tea

PRICES: REGULAR - $4.5 LARGE - $5.5 HOT 16oz - 20oz ICED 16oz - 24oz

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso, Water

Breve

$4.50+

Espresso, Half and Half, Foam

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50+

Drip Coffee, Milk

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Espresso, Milk, Foam

Flat White

$4.50+

Espresso, Milk

Latte

$4.50+

Espresso, Milk, Foam

Macchiato

$4.50+

Espresso, Foam

Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, Dark Chocolate, Milk, Foam

Espresso shots

$1.50+

Hot Tea

$3.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.50+

Signature Drinks

PRICES REGULAR - $5.5 LARGE- $6.5 HOT 16oz - 20oz ICED 16oz - 24oz

Savour Sig

$5.25+

Espresso, White chocolate, Raspberry, Macadamia nut, Milk

PNW

$5.25+

Espresso, White Chocolate, Honey, Lavender, Milk

Amaretto Dark

$5.25+

Espresso, Vanilla, Dark Chocolate, Almond

Extra Basic

$5.25+

Espresso, Pumpkin Spice, Toasted Marshmallow

IDK

$5.25+

Baristas choice created specialty drink

Special Drink

$5.25+

Energy Drinks

Purple Drinc

$6.25

Huckleberry, Lavender, Elderberry, Black Raspberry.

Red Moon

$6.25

Watermelon, Cherry, Cascara

Blue Spark

$6.25

Acai, Blueberry, Blackberry, Blue Curacao

Fraps

Comes with 2 shots of espresso inside

Caramel Frap

$6.25

Espresso, Milk, Caramel

Mocha Frap

$6.25

Espresso, Milk, Dark Chocolate

Beverage Cooler

Carabao energy

$3.50

Guarana Antarctica

$3.00

Jupina- Pineapple soda

$2.50

Malta-India

$3.00

Ocean bomb-anime soda

$4.00

Peach tea

$3.00

water bottle

$1.50

Watermelon soda

$2.50

Yeo-Soy milk

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Food

Summer Menu

PReck

$7.00

Pork roll(taylor ham), Egg, Cheese,Kaiser roll

Beck

$6.50

Bacon, Egg, Cheese, mango chutney Kaiser roll

Heck

$6.50

Ham, Egg, Cheese, smokey pineapple citrus sauce glaze, Kaiser roll

Seck

$6.50

Sausage, Egg, Cheese, grilled peppers and onions, Kaiser roll

BReck

$7.50

Brisket, Egg, Cheese, smoked maple aioli, fried onion straws, Kaiser roll

Waffle House bowl

$8.50

Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Egg scramble, Cheese, Sugar waffle Maple cream

Skinny Mini bowl

$9.00

Scrambled eggs, Tomatoes, Sauteed Peppers, onions, spinach, basil pesto shredded romaine

Boujee sandwich

$9.00

Brie, honey, roasted apple, ham, arugula

Turk sandwich

$9.00

Oven roasted turkey, cranberry, cream cheese, arugula

Banh Mi-Vietnamese sandwich

$9.00

Marinated grilled pork, pickled daikon and carrot, jalapeño, cilantro, cucumber, 5 spice aioli

Eastern Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Yellow curry, diced chicken, mayo celery, grapes, apples, dried cranberry , arugula

Ginger Sesame Salad

$8.50

crispy lettuce, shredded cabbage & carrots, mandarin oranges and sweet ginger soy sesame dressing.

Island Coconut Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine. Toasted coconut, fresh pineapple, fresh croutons, tropical coconut ancholade dressing

Coffee Bar food

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Croissant

$4.50

Bagel

$4.00

Choice of "plain" or "everything" bagel

Coffee Cake

$5.00

Yogurt

$3.50

Glazed Donut

$4.00

Crumb Donut

$4.50

Beignets

$4.50

Wildberry OR Chocolate Hazelnut Filled

Muffin

$2.50

Chips

$2.00

Everything Bagel

$4.00