Savour Coffee 16520 South Tamiami Trail Unit 136
Drinks
Espresso Drinks/Hot tea
Americano
Espresso, Water
Breve
Espresso, Half and Half, Foam
Cafe Au Lait
Drip Coffee, Milk
Cappuccino
Espresso, Milk, Foam
Flat White
Espresso, Milk
Latte
Espresso, Milk, Foam
Macchiato
Espresso, Foam
Mocha
Espresso, Dark Chocolate, Milk, Foam
Espresso shots
Hot Tea
Drip Coffee
Vietnamese Coffee
Signature Drinks
Savour Sig
Espresso, White chocolate, Raspberry, Macadamia nut, Milk
PNW
Espresso, White Chocolate, Honey, Lavender, Milk
Amaretto Dark
Espresso, Vanilla, Dark Chocolate, Almond
Extra Basic
Espresso, Pumpkin Spice, Toasted Marshmallow
IDK
Baristas choice created specialty drink
Special Drink
Energy Drinks
Fraps
Beverage Cooler
Food
Summer Menu
PReck
Pork roll(taylor ham), Egg, Cheese,Kaiser roll
Beck
Bacon, Egg, Cheese, mango chutney Kaiser roll
Heck
Ham, Egg, Cheese, smokey pineapple citrus sauce glaze, Kaiser roll
Seck
Sausage, Egg, Cheese, grilled peppers and onions, Kaiser roll
BReck
Brisket, Egg, Cheese, smoked maple aioli, fried onion straws, Kaiser roll
Waffle House bowl
Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Egg scramble, Cheese, Sugar waffle Maple cream
Skinny Mini bowl
Scrambled eggs, Tomatoes, Sauteed Peppers, onions, spinach, basil pesto shredded romaine
Boujee sandwich
Brie, honey, roasted apple, ham, arugula
Turk sandwich
Oven roasted turkey, cranberry, cream cheese, arugula
Banh Mi-Vietnamese sandwich
Marinated grilled pork, pickled daikon and carrot, jalapeño, cilantro, cucumber, 5 spice aioli
Eastern Chicken Salad Sandwich
Yellow curry, diced chicken, mayo celery, grapes, apples, dried cranberry , arugula
Ginger Sesame Salad
crispy lettuce, shredded cabbage & carrots, mandarin oranges and sweet ginger soy sesame dressing.
Island Coconut Salad
Crisp romaine. Toasted coconut, fresh pineapple, fresh croutons, tropical coconut ancholade dressing