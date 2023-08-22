Matcha

Military Latte

$6.45

Our signature drink has espresso, matcha, vanilla, milk & cocoa powder. This high octane drink is rich, creamy & unique. We use our own blend of Sawada Matcha- a powerful, ground green tea from Japan.

Matcha Latte

$5.95

This latte has our own blend of Sawada Matcha from Shizouka, Japan. This powerful, ground green tea is combined with vanilla & milk, creating a rich, velvety latte.

Matcha Americano

$4.15

Our Matcha Americano is bold and earthy with strong umami tones.

Matcha Cortado

$4.65

Our Matcha Cortado is a short, powerful drink with matcha, vanilla & milk. The flavor is rich & earthy.

Black Camo Latte

$6.45

One of our signature drinks that contains houjicha, espresso, vanilla, milk & cocoa powder. Houjicha is a roasted matcha with rich, earthy, chocolatey notes.

Espresso & Chai

Latte Hot

$4.25+

Our classic latte is smooth & rich.

Latte Iced

$5.25

Our classic latte is smooth & rich.

Cappuccino Hot

$4.25+

Our cappuccino is strong & classic.

Americano Hot

$3.65+

Our Americano is rich, bold & powerful.

Americano Iced

$3.65

Our Americano is rich, bold & powerful.

Cortado

$3.75

Our cortado is a short, powerful drink with espresso & milk.

Espresso

$1.95+

Our espresso is a ristretto shot pulled with our Project X beans. Powerful, bold & rich.

High Five Mocha

$5.65Out of stock

This drink is a nod to our sister restaurant, High Five Ramen. It's a classic mocha with the addition of Sansho & orange peel. Sansho is an intense, aromatic, high toned Japanese spice that is used in the Kanabo Bowl at High Five Ramen.

Chai Latte Hot

$4.25+

Our Chai Latte has classic notes of cinnamon, clove & black pepper. Add a shot of espresso for a Dirty Chai.

Chai Latte Iced

$5.25

Our Chai Latte has classic notes of cinnamon, clove & black pepper. Add a shot of espresso for a Dirty Chai.

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Coffee & Tea

Strong Drip

$2.65+

Our drip coffee is strong, rich & bold. Made from our signature Project X beans.

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.95

Our cold brew is made from our signature Project X blend of coffee and steeped for 24 hours. It is rich, bold, chocolatey & powerful.

Hot Tea

$3.15

we offer a selection of organic tea sachets from Rishi. (Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Jasmine, Japanese Green, Chamomile, Peppermint, Turmeric).

Jasmine Cold Brew Green Tea

$3.95

This iced green tea is soft, light & aromatic.

Hot Tea Pour-Over

$4.75

Our hot tea pour-over is made from Gyokuro tea leaves. This shade grown green tea from Japan is brewed at a slightly slower temperature to emphasize the beautiful, earthy, umami tones of traditional Japanese green tea.

Coffee Pour-Over

$4.75

We use a single origin coffee from Colombia for our pour-over. This coffee is ground & brewed to order and is tangy and sweet like a green apple dipped in caramel. Balanced, round body with a long and clean finish. This is not available decaf.

Food

Buttermilk Doughnut

$4.00Out of stock

This simple, classic doughnut is made fresh daily.

Chocolate Doughnut

$4.00Out of stock

This chocolate dougnut is made fresh daily with chocolate frosting.

Camouflage Doughnut

$4.00Out of stock

Our signature doughnut is made fresh daily with notes of matcha, caramel & coffee. The perfect pair with a Military Latte.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Our chocolate chip cookies are big, soft & extra chocolately. Made fresh daily.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

This classic peanut butter cookie is topped with chocolatey frosting and made fresh daily. Contains nuts.

Sprinkle Cookie

$4.25Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

These muffins are made fresh daily and jam packed with blueberries.

Monkey Bread

$4.50Out of stock
Croissant

$4.50Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

$4.50Out of stock
Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.50Out of stock