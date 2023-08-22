Sawada Coffee
Matcha
Military Latte
Our signature drink has espresso, matcha, vanilla, milk & cocoa powder. This high octane drink is rich, creamy & unique. We use our own blend of Sawada Matcha- a powerful, ground green tea from Japan.
Matcha Latte
This latte has our own blend of Sawada Matcha from Shizouka, Japan. This powerful, ground green tea is combined with vanilla & milk, creating a rich, velvety latte.
Matcha Americano
Our Matcha Americano is bold and earthy with strong umami tones.
Matcha Cortado
Our Matcha Cortado is a short, powerful drink with matcha, vanilla & milk. The flavor is rich & earthy.
Black Camo Latte
One of our signature drinks that contains houjicha, espresso, vanilla, milk & cocoa powder. Houjicha is a roasted matcha with rich, earthy, chocolatey notes.
Espresso & Chai
Latte Hot
Our classic latte is smooth & rich.
Latte Iced
Our classic latte is smooth & rich.
Cappuccino Hot
Our cappuccino is strong & classic.
Americano Hot
Our Americano is rich, bold & powerful.
Americano Iced
Our Americano is rich, bold & powerful.
Cortado
Our cortado is a short, powerful drink with espresso & milk.
Espresso
Our espresso is a ristretto shot pulled with our Project X beans. Powerful, bold & rich.
High Five Mocha
This drink is a nod to our sister restaurant, High Five Ramen. It's a classic mocha with the addition of Sansho & orange peel. Sansho is an intense, aromatic, high toned Japanese spice that is used in the Kanabo Bowl at High Five Ramen.
Chai Latte Hot
Our Chai Latte has classic notes of cinnamon, clove & black pepper. Add a shot of espresso for a Dirty Chai.
Chai Latte Iced
Our Chai Latte has classic notes of cinnamon, clove & black pepper. Add a shot of espresso for a Dirty Chai.
Hot Chocolate
Coffee & Tea
Strong Drip
Our drip coffee is strong, rich & bold. Made from our signature Project X beans.
Cold Brew Coffee
Our cold brew is made from our signature Project X blend of coffee and steeped for 24 hours. It is rich, bold, chocolatey & powerful.
Hot Tea
we offer a selection of organic tea sachets from Rishi. (Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Jasmine, Japanese Green, Chamomile, Peppermint, Turmeric).
Jasmine Cold Brew Green Tea
This iced green tea is soft, light & aromatic.
Hot Tea Pour-Over
Our hot tea pour-over is made from Gyokuro tea leaves. This shade grown green tea from Japan is brewed at a slightly slower temperature to emphasize the beautiful, earthy, umami tones of traditional Japanese green tea.
Coffee Pour-Over
We use a single origin coffee from Colombia for our pour-over. This coffee is ground & brewed to order and is tangy and sweet like a green apple dipped in caramel. Balanced, round body with a long and clean finish. This is not available decaf.
Food
Buttermilk Doughnut
This simple, classic doughnut is made fresh daily.
Chocolate Doughnut
This chocolate dougnut is made fresh daily with chocolate frosting.
Camouflage Doughnut
Our signature doughnut is made fresh daily with notes of matcha, caramel & coffee. The perfect pair with a Military Latte.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Our chocolate chip cookies are big, soft & extra chocolately. Made fresh daily.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie
This classic peanut butter cookie is topped with chocolatey frosting and made fresh daily. Contains nuts.
Sprinkle Cookie
Blueberry Muffin
These muffins are made fresh daily and jam packed with blueberries.