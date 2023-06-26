Sawasdee Thai Cuisine 5050 Soquel Dr

Dinner

Appetizers

Chicken Satay

$10.95

On skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.

Tofu Satay

$10.95

On skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.

Thai Egg Rolls

$9.95

Stuffed with vegetable, silver noodles, served with homemade sweet and sour sauce.

Fried Tofu

$9.95

Deep-fried tofu served with homemade sauce and ground peanuts.

1/2 Fresh Rolls (2 Pieces)

$5.95

Mixture of fresh vegetables and tofu wrapped in delicate rice paper with peanut dressing.

Fresh Rolls (4 Pieces)

$10.95

Mixture of fresh vegetables and tofu wrapped in delicate rice paper with peanut dressing.

Angel Wings

$14.95

Stuffed with silver noodles, celery, carrot, mushrooms and ground chicken with cucumber in spicy sauce.

Goong Gra Bok ( Shrimp Rolls )

$11.95

Crispy deep-fried prawns in egg roll wraps; served with sweet and sour sauce.

Fried Calamari

$12.95

Deep-fried calamari served with sweet and sour sauce.

Crab Rolls (Cream Cheese w/ real crab meat)

$12.95

Deep-fried, stuffed with vegetable, silver noodles, served with homemade sweet and sour sauce.

Fried Wontons

$9.95

Deep-fried wontons stuffed with chicken; served with homemade sauce.

House Dumplings

$11.95

Steamed pork and shrimp wrapped with wonton skins.

Mun Tod

$9.95

Thai-style crispy fried sweet potatoes.

Crispy Wings

$9.95

Wings and drumsticks served with Thai sriracha.

Crispy Garlic Prawns

$11.95

Marinated garlic deep fried prawns.

Potstickers ( Chicken )

$9.95

Steamed potstickers with house honey soy sauce.

Salad

House Salad ( Salad Khaeg )

$12.95

Cucumber, tomatoes, tofu and assorted lettuce topped with peanut dressing.

Silver Noodle Salad ( Shrimp & Ground Chicken )

$13.95

Silver noodles tossed with onions, mint leaves, cilantro and Thai spicy lemon dressing

Beef Salad

$12.95

Sliced grilled, tossed with ground chili, mint leaves, onions, cilantro and lemon dressing.

Prawn Salad

$13.95

Broiled over open fire with red onion, mint leaves, cilantro, chili and lemon dressing.

Calamari Salad

$13.95

Broiled over open fire with red onion, mint leaves, cilantro, chili and lemon dressing.

Laab Chicken ( Ground Chicken )

$11.95

With red onion, mint leaves, cilantro, lemon dressing and roasted rice powder.

Papaya Salad ( Som Tum )

$11.95

Fresh string green papaya, carrot, green beans, tomatoes, ground peanuts, chili tossed in lemon dressing.

Seafood Salad ( Prawns, Calamari and Scallop )

$17.95

Seafood combination, red onion, carrot, mint leaves, cilantro with lemon dressing and ground chili.

Duck Salad

$16.95

Roast duck with red onion, mint leaves, cilantro, roasted rice powder, in lemon dressing

Ginger Salad ( Ground Chicken )

$11.95

With chili, fresh ginger, roasted peanuts, mint leaves, red onion, and cilantro in garlic lemon dressing.

Small Green Salad ( Peanut or Lemon Dressing )

$7.95

Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and carrots.

Soup

Small Tom Yum ( Hot and sour broth )

$5.95

Hot and sour soup with onion, mushrooms, celery, tomato, lemon grass, galanga, kaffir leaves and chili oil.

Medium Tom Yum ( Hot and sour broth )

$10.95

Hot and sour soup with onion, mushrooms, celery, tomato, lemon grass, galanga, kaffir leaves and chili oil.

Large Tom Yum ( Hot and sour broth )

$14.95

Hot and sour soup with onion, mushrooms, celery, tomato, lemon grass, galanga, kaffir leaves and chili oil.

Medium Poh-Tak ( Prawns, Scallops, & Calamari )

$15.95

Hot and sour soup with onion, mushrooms, tomato, celery, ginger, lemon grass, kaffir leaves, galanga and mint leaves.

Large Poh-Tak ( Prawns, Scallops, & Calamari )

$19.95

Hot and sour soup with onion, mushrooms, tomato, celery, ginger, lemon grass, kaffir leaves, galanga and mint leaves.

Small Tom Kha ( Coconut broth )

$5.95

Hot and sour coconut milk soup with onion, mushrooms, celery, lemon grass, kaffir leaves and galanga.

Medium Tom Kha ( Coconut broth )

$10.95

Hot and sour coconut milk soup with onion, mushrooms, celery, lemon grass, kaffir leaves and galanga.

Large Tom Kha ( Coconut broth )

$14.95

Hot and sour coconut milk soup with onion, mushrooms, celery, lemon grass, kaffir leaves and galanga.

Medium Wonton Chicken Soup

$10.95

Wontons stuffed with chicken, chicken slices, and baby bok choy in a delightful broth.

Large Wonton Chicken Soup

$14.95

Wontons stuffed with chicken, chicken slices, and baby bok choy in a delightful broth.

Medium Vegetable Soup ( Chicken or Tofu )

$10.95

Fresh tofu and mushrooms with celery, onion, carrot, zucchini and broccoli in a tasty clear broth.

Large Vegetable Soup ( Chicken or Tofu )

$14.95

Fresh tofu and mushrooms with celery, onion, carrot, zucchini and broccoli in a tasty clear broth.

Medium Kao Lao Beef ( Thai beef broth )

$10.95

Sliced beef, bok choy, celery, onion, carrot, zucchini and bean sprout in beef broth.

Large Kao Lao Beef ( Thai beef broth )

$14.95

Sliced beef, bok choy, celery, onion, carrot, zucchini and bean sprout in beef broth.

Curries

Red Curry

$13.75

Coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, green beans, carrots, zucchini and Thai basil.

Green Curry

$13.75

Coconut milk, string beans, eggplant, zucchini, carrots, bell pepper, and Thai basil leaves.

Yellow Curry

$13.75

Coconut milk, potatoes, onions, green beans and carrots.

Pa-naeng Curry

$13.75

Coconut milk, carrot, bell pepper, zucchini, green beans and Thai basil.

Duck Curry

$18.95

Roast duck with red curry, coconut milk, tomato, pineapple, bell pepper and Thai basil.

Pineapple Curry

$16.95

In red curry, coconut milk, pineapple, bell pepper and Thai basil.

Massaman Curry

$13.75

With peanuts, onion, carrots, string bean, and potatoes in coconut milk.

Pumpkin Red Curry

$16.95

Red curry in coconut milk with pumpkin, bell pepper and Thai basil.

Sawasdee Curry

$16.95

With sweet potatoes, carrot and string beans in turmeric curry.

Seafood Delight

$18.95

Red curry in coconut milk with bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, green beans and pineapple.

Fresh Salmon Chu Chee ( Wild Salmon )

$17.95

Topped with Panaeng curry, green beans, zucchini, carrots, bell pepper and Thai basil.

Fish Curry ( Steamed fillet of Basa)

$17.95

Choice of Red, Green, Pa-naeng or Yellow curry.

Other Dishes

Pad Nam Prik Pao

$13.75

In a tasty chili sauce with mushrooms, zucchini, onion, carrot, bell pepper, baby corn.

Garlic & Pepper

$13.75

Tender sliced meat sautéed with fresh garlic, and pepper sauce, served on mixed vegetables.

Pad Prik Sod ( fresh jalapeno )

$13.75

Fresh chili and garlic sautéed with bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, carrots and zucchini.

Pad Gra Prow - Basil Chicken ( ground chicken )

$13.75

Stir-fried with fresh chili, garlic, bell pepper, carrot, zucchini, string bean, Thai basil.

Sweet and Sour ( fried chicken )

$13.75

With pineapple, tomato, bell pepper, onion, zucchini and carrot.

Eggplant with Thai Basil ( Pad Ma Khuea )

$13.95

Stir-fried eggplant, fresh chili, garlic, bell pepper, carrot, broccoli, zucchini, bean sauce and basil.

Ginger with Meat

$13.75

Sauteed with fresh ginger, mushrooms, celery, zucchini, baby corn, bell pepper, onion and carrot.

Cashew Chicken ( Gai Hima-paan )

$13.95

Sautéed with roasted chili, zucchini, cashew nuts, carrot, onion and broccoli.

Mixed Vegetables

$13.75

Assorted vegetables sautéed with garlic sauce.

Garlic and Black Bean Sauce

$13.75

With black bean sauce, baby corn, onion, zucchini, carrots, mushrooms, celery, bell pepper.

Broccoli

$13.75

Tender meat or tofu sautéed in garlic sauce over steamed broccoli.

Pra Ram ( Peanut Sauce )

$13.75

With mixed vegetables and spinach topped with peanut sauce.

House Specials

Devil Duck

$18.95

With fresh chili, bell pepper, zucchini, carrot, onion, string beans and Thai basil.

Roast Duck Dinner

$18.95

Special roast duck and whole leg over mixed vegetables served with spicy soy sauce.

Fresh Ginger Duck

$18.95

With garlic, fresh ginger, mushrooms, zucchini, baby corn, celery, bell pepper, onions and carrots.

BBQ Chicken

$13.95

Thai-style special marinated chicken served on a bed of steamed vegetables.

BBQ Pork

$13.95

Thai-style special marinated pork served on a bed of steamed vegetables.

Sawasdee Curry

$16.95

With sweet potatoes, carrot and string beans in turmeric curry.

Crispy Garlic Fish ( Catfish )

$18.95

Breaded, fried, crispy with lots of garlic served on a bed of steamed vegetables.

Three Season Fish ( Deep-fried fillet of Tilapia )

$18.95

With tomato, pineapple, onion, bell pepper, zucchini, carrot and spicy sweet and sour sauce.

Chef Special

Prawns in a Claypot ( Goong Ob Woon Sen )

$17.95

Sautéed with silver noodles, ginger, carrot, onion, zucchini, mushroom, baby corn, celery and sesame oil.

Fresh Salmon Chu Chee ( Wild Salmon )

$17.95

Topped with Panaeng curry, green beans, zucchini, carrots, bell pepper and Thai basil.

Spicy Catfish ( Deep-fried )

$17.95

Sautéed with carrot, bell pepper, string beans, zucchini, eggplant, and Thai basil in red chili sauce.

Pumpkin Red Curry

$16.95

Red curry in coconut milk with pumpkin, bell pepper and Thai basil.

Eggplant Delight

$17.95

Stir-fried eggplant with egg, mushrooms, zucchini, onion, celery, bell pepper, baby corn and carrot in gravy sauce.

Seafood Delight

$18.95

Red curry in coconut milk with bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, green beans and pineapple.

Pad Woon Sen

$17.95

Stir-fried silver noodle, eggs, carrots, zucchini, onions, baby corn, mushroom and celery.

Cashew Seafood

$18.95

Sautéed in toasted chili with mushrooms, onion, carrots, zucchini, bell pepper and cashew nuts.

Crispy Chicken ( Fried Chicken )

$14.95

Topped with pineapple, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, bell pepper, carrots and spicy sweet and sour sauce.

Seafood

Steamed Fish with Fresh Ginger (Plajian Basa Fish)

$18.95

With garlic, ginger, onion, carrots, baby corn, celery, zucchini, bell pepper and mushrooms.

Basil Seafood ( Calamari & Prawns )

$17.95

Sautéed with fresh chili, garlic, bell pepper, zucchini, green beans,carrot and Thai basil.

Pad Ta-lay ( Prawns, Scallops & Calamari )

$19.95

Sautéed in chili paste with zucchini green beans, bell pepper, carrot and Thai basil.

Sweet & Sour Fish ( Deep-fried fillet of Tilapia )

$17.95

Topped with onion, pineapple, bell pepper, zucchini, carrot and tomato in sweet and sour sauce.

Fish Curry ( Steamed fillet of Basa)

$17.95

Choice of Red, Green, Pa-naeng or Yellow curry.

Seafood with Garlic Oyster Sauce ( Calamari, Scallops and Shrimps )

$18.95

Sautéed with mushrooms, zucchini, carrot, bell pepper, onion and garlic oyster sauce.

Jalapeno Fish ( Deep fried Tilapia )

$17.95

Fresh jalapeno and garlic sauteed with bell pepper, onion, carrot, zucchini.

Fish Fillet in Garlic Ginger Sauce (Deep-fried filet of Tilapia)

$18.95

Zucchini, carrot, bell pepper, mushroom, baby corn, onion, sauteed in garlic ginger sauce.

Noodles

Pad Thai ( Traditional pan-fried noodles )

$13.95

With fried tofu, bean sprouts, egg, green onion, and ground peanuts.

Pad See-Ew

$13.95

Wide rice noodles pan-fried with egg, and broccoli.

Pad Khee Mao ( Drunken Noodles )

$13.95

Wide rice noodles with chili, string beans, bell pepper, zucchini, carrot, bean sprouts and basil.

Rad Nah

$13.95

Wide rice noodles and broccoli topped with Thai gravy.

Yellow Noodles ( Singapore style )

$13.95

Pan-fried thin rice noodles in curry sauce, egg, baby bok choy, and bean sprouts.

Gai Kua

$13.95

Wide rice noodles and chicken stir fried with lettuce, egg, green onion, bean sprout, and cilantro.

Chow Mein

$13.95

Egg noodles stir-fried with celery, onions, carrots, cabbage, baby bok choy, egg and bean sprouts.

Fried Rice Dishes

Thai Fried Rice

$13.95

Thai-style fried rice with meat, eggs, and onion.

Authentic Spicy Fried Rice

$13.95

Spicy fried rice with bell pepper, chili, green beans, carrots, zucchini and thai basil.

Combination Fried Rice ( Chicken, Beef, Pork & Shrimp )

$16.95

Thai-style fried rice with combination of meat, eggs, and onion.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

With eggs, pineapple, onions, cashew nuts, raisins.

Crab Fried Rice (Real Crab)

$17.95

Thai-style fried rice with crab meat, egg, and onion.

Egg Fried Rice

$10.95

Thai-style fried rice with eggs, and onion.

Noodle Soup

Noodle Soup

$13.95

Clear broth with choice of protein and rice noodles, bok choy, green onions, and bean sprouts.

Beef Noodle Soup

$13.95

Beef broth with beef slices, rice noodles, bok choy, green onions, and bean sprouts.

Duck Noodle Soup

$17.95

Duck broth with duck meat, rice noodles, bok choy, green onions, and bean sprouts.

Vegetarian Noodle Soup

$13.95

Clear vegetarian broth with rice noodles, assorted vegetables, bok choy, green onions, and bean sprouts.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$13.95

Tom Yum broth with choice of protein and rice noodles, bok choy, green onions, and bean sprouts.

Tom Kha Noodle Soup

$13.95

Tom Kha broth with choice of protein and rice noodles, bok choy, green onions, and bean sprouts.

Dessert/Sides

Sweet Rice with Mango

$8.95

Fried Bananas With Coconut Ice Cream

$8.95

Sticky Rice with Coconut Ice Cream

$4.95

Fried Bananas

$4.95

Fried Ice Cream

$5.95

Coconut Ice Cream

$4.50

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.50

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$2.95

Sticky Rice

$2.95

Peanut Sauce

$1.75

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.75

Steamed Rice Noodles

$4.95

Steamed Flat Noodles

$4.95

Steamed Vegetables

$7.95

Steamed Tofu

$4.50

Cucumber Salad

$4.50

Fried Egg

$2.50

Steamed Chicken

$7.95

Curry Sauce

$7.95

To Go Beverages

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea with Black Pearls

$4.95

Thai Iced Coffee with Black Pearls

$4.95

Thai iced Tea

$3.75

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.75

Thai Tea (No Ice)

$4.50

Thai Iced Coffee (No Ice)

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Lipton Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger Hot Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.50

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Bottle of Water

$2.00