NEW Sawasdee Thai Cuisine 6064 West Chester Road
Appetizer
Chicken Satay
Served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish
Fried Tofu
Crab Rangoon
Potstickers
Fresh Rolls Shrimp
Fresh Rolls Tofu
Veggie Spring Rolls
Veggie Egg Rolls
Cream Cheese Spring Rolls
Tod Mun
Lightly fried curry fish cakes served with sweet chili cucumber relish
Sleeping Beauty
Shrimp in house marinade wrapped with crispy spring roll wrapper and served with our orange sauce
Thai-Style Chicken Wings
Fried chicken wings with basil sauce or try with our house dry rub
Salad
House Salad
Nam Tok Moo (Pork)
Grilled pork sliced thin with red onions, green onions, Thai cilantro, and roasted rice powder in chili-lime dressing
Nam Tok Nuea (Beef)
Grilled beef sliced thin with red onions, green onions, Thai cilantro, and roasted rice powder in chili-lime dressing
Papaya Salad (Som Tum)
Green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, green beans, and peanuts in chili-lime tamarin dressing
Labb Gai
Ground chicken with red onions, green onions, Thai cilantro, and roasted rice powder in chili-lime dressing
Yum Woon Sen (Thai Glass Noodle Salad)
Glass Noodles, minced pork, red onions, green onions, tomatoes, and Thai cilantro in chili-lime dressing
Kor Moo Yang (Pork)
Marinated grilled pork sliced thin topped with green onions and roasted rice powder served with spicy house sauce
Suea Rong Hai (Beef)
Marinated grilled beef sliced thin topped with green onions and roasted rice powder served with spicy house sauce
Soup
Tom Yum Shrimp
Spicy and sour lemongrass with mushroom, lime juice, and cilantro
Tom Yum (Chicken, Tofu, or Veggie)
Spicy and sour lemongrass with mushroom, lime juice, and cilantro
Tom Kha Shrimp
Thai coconut soup with mushroom, lime juice, and cilantro
Tom Kha (Chicken, Tofu, or Veggie)
Thai coconut soup with mushroom, lime juice, and cilantro
Wonton Soup
Vegetable Soup
Mixed vegetables in chicken broth (or vegetable broth per request)
Rice Soup Shrimp
Rice Soup Chicken
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Traditional Thai fried rice with egg, tomatoes, onions, and green onions
Chili Fried Rice
Egg, onions, bell peppers, and sweet chili paste
Sweet Basil Fried Rice
Egg, onions, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, carrots, and Thai sweet basil
Pineapple Fried Rice
Egg, onions, diced carrots, raisins, pineapple, yellow curry turmeric powder, topped with cashew nuts
Crabmeat Fried Rice
Real crabmeat, egg, diced carrots, onions, topped with cilantro
Chef's Special
Thai sweet sausage, egg, bean sprouts, onions, and green onions
Noodles
Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, and green onions in our signature Pad Thai sauce with side of ground peanuts
Pad See Ew
Stir-fried wide ride noodles with egg, Asian broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and sweet soy sauce
Pad Kee Mao
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with onions, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots, mushrooms, Thai sweet basil, and chili sauce
Rad Na
Stir-fried wide rice noodles topped with gravy with Asian broccoli, carrots, and cabbage
Singapore Noodles
Stir-fried vermicelli noodles with egg, cabbage, bean sprouts, green onions, and yellow curry turmeric powder
Fish & Shrimp Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Vermicelli noodles, mushrooms, and cilantro in Tom Yum soup
Stir-Fried Dishes
Thai Spicy
Bamboo shoots, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, cabbage, Thai sweet basil, and spicy red curry paste
Cahew Nut
Onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, pineapple, and cashews
Pad Cha
Green pepper corn, bell peppers, fingerroot, and kaffir lime leaves
Fresh Garlic
Choice of meat stir-fried with fresh garlic on steamed broccoli
Thai-Style Sweet & Sour
Tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, celery, pineapple, and Thai-style sweet & sour sauce
Fresh Ginger
Ginger, onions, celery, bell peppers, carrots, green onion, and soybean paste
Thai Curries
Red Curry
Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots, and Thai sweet basil simmered in coconut milk with spicy red curry paste
Green Curry
Thai eggplants, carrots, bell peppers, and Thai sweet basil simmered in coconut milk with spicy green curry paste
Yellow Curry
Potatoes, carrot, and onions simmered in coconut milk with southern-Thai style yellow curry paste
Massaman Curry
Potatoes, carrots, and onions simmered in coconut milk with Massaman curry paste and topped with peanuts
Panang Curry
Meat simmered in coconut milk with Thai Panang curry paste topped with sliced chili pepper and kaffir lime leaves
House Special
Salt & Chili Crispy Tofu
Crispy tofu tossed in flavorful salt and chili seasonings and topped with green onions
Goong Ob Woonsen
Glass noodles, shrimp, bacon, and cilantro
Pla Pad Keun Chai
Stir-fry fish, celery, onions, and ginger
Pad Ka Prao Moo Sub (Holy Basil Stir-Fry with Ground Pork)
Ground pork, chili, garlic, holy basil stir-fried with House sauce and topped with crispy fried egg
Volcano Prawn
Shrimp sautéed with jalapeños, onions, and bell peppers
Crabmeat Omelette
Real crabmeat in a 3-egg omelette topped with lump crabmeat and cilantro
Thai Garlic Fried Fish
Thai-style deep fried fish with garlic