Appetizer

Chicken Satay

$9.00

Served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish

Fried Tofu

$5.95

Crab Rangoon

$6.95

Potstickers

$5.95

Fresh Rolls Shrimp

$6.95

Fresh Rolls Tofu

$6.95

Veggie Spring Rolls

$3.50

Veggie Egg Rolls

$3.50

Cream Cheese Spring Rolls

$5.95

Tod Mun

$7.95

Lightly fried curry fish cakes served with sweet chili cucumber relish

Sleeping Beauty

$7.95

Shrimp in house marinade wrapped with crispy spring roll wrapper and served with our orange sauce

Thai-Style Chicken Wings

$9.95

Fried chicken wings with basil sauce or try with our house dry rub

Salad

House Salad

$5.00

Nam Tok Moo (Pork)

$13.95

Grilled pork sliced thin with red onions, green onions, Thai cilantro, and roasted rice powder in chili-lime dressing

Nam Tok Nuea (Beef)

$15.95

Grilled beef sliced thin with red onions, green onions, Thai cilantro, and roasted rice powder in chili-lime dressing

Papaya Salad (Som Tum)

$10.95

Green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, green beans, and peanuts in chili-lime tamarin dressing

Labb Gai

$12.95

Ground chicken with red onions, green onions, Thai cilantro, and roasted rice powder in chili-lime dressing

Yum Woon Sen (Thai Glass Noodle Salad)

$10.95

Glass Noodles, minced pork, red onions, green onions, tomatoes, and Thai cilantro in chili-lime dressing

Kor Moo Yang (Pork)

$13.95

Marinated grilled pork sliced thin topped with green onions and roasted rice powder served with spicy house sauce

Suea Rong Hai (Beef)

$15.95

Marinated grilled beef sliced thin topped with green onions and roasted rice powder served with spicy house sauce

Soup

Tom Yum Shrimp

$6.95

Spicy and sour lemongrass with mushroom, lime juice, and cilantro

Tom Yum (Chicken, Tofu, or Veggie)

$6.00

Spicy and sour lemongrass with mushroom, lime juice, and cilantro

Tom Kha Shrimp

$6.95

Thai coconut soup with mushroom, lime juice, and cilantro

Tom Kha (Chicken, Tofu, or Veggie)

$6.00

Thai coconut soup with mushroom, lime juice, and cilantro

Wonton Soup

$6.00

Vegetable Soup

$5.50

Mixed vegetables in chicken broth (or vegetable broth per request)

Rice Soup Shrimp

$6.95

Rice Soup Chicken

$5.95

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$14.50

Traditional Thai fried rice with egg, tomatoes, onions, and green onions

Chili Fried Rice

$14.50

Egg, onions, bell peppers, and sweet chili paste

Sweet Basil Fried Rice

$14.50

Egg, onions, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, carrots, and Thai sweet basil

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.50

Egg, onions, diced carrots, raisins, pineapple, yellow curry turmeric powder, topped with cashew nuts

Crabmeat Fried Rice

$17.95

Real crabmeat, egg, diced carrots, onions, topped with cilantro

Chef's Special

$14.95

Thai sweet sausage, egg, bean sprouts, onions, and green onions

Noodles

Pad Thai

$14.50

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, and green onions in our signature Pad Thai sauce with side of ground peanuts

Pad See Ew

$14.50

Stir-fried wide ride noodles with egg, Asian broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and sweet soy sauce

Pad Kee Mao

$14.50

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with onions, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots, mushrooms, Thai sweet basil, and chili sauce

Rad Na

$14.50

Stir-fried wide rice noodles topped with gravy with Asian broccoli, carrots, and cabbage

Singapore Noodles

$14.50

Stir-fried vermicelli noodles with egg, cabbage, bean sprouts, green onions, and yellow curry turmeric powder

Fish & Shrimp Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$17.50

Vermicelli noodles, mushrooms, and cilantro in Tom Yum soup

Stir-Fried Dishes

Thai Spicy

$14.95

Bamboo shoots, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, cabbage, Thai sweet basil, and spicy red curry paste

Cahew Nut

$14.95

Onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, pineapple, and cashews

Pad Cha

$14.95

Green pepper corn, bell peppers, fingerroot, and kaffir lime leaves

Fresh Garlic

$14.95

Choice of meat stir-fried with fresh garlic on steamed broccoli

Thai-Style Sweet & Sour

$14.95

Tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, celery, pineapple, and Thai-style sweet & sour sauce

Fresh Ginger

$14.95

Ginger, onions, celery, bell peppers, carrots, green onion, and soybean paste

Thai Curries

Red Curry

$14.50

Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots, and Thai sweet basil simmered in coconut milk with spicy red curry paste

Green Curry

$14.50

Thai eggplants, carrots, bell peppers, and Thai sweet basil simmered in coconut milk with spicy green curry paste

Yellow Curry

$14.50

Potatoes, carrot, and onions simmered in coconut milk with southern-Thai style yellow curry paste

Massaman Curry

$14.50

Potatoes, carrots, and onions simmered in coconut milk with Massaman curry paste and topped with peanuts

Panang Curry

$14.50

Meat simmered in coconut milk with Thai Panang curry paste topped with sliced chili pepper and kaffir lime leaves

House Special

Salt & Chili Crispy Tofu

$16.95

Crispy tofu tossed in flavorful salt and chili seasonings and topped with green onions

Goong Ob Woonsen

$18.95

Glass noodles, shrimp, bacon, and cilantro

Pla Pad Keun Chai

$17.95

Stir-fry fish, celery, onions, and ginger

Pad Ka Prao Moo Sub (Holy Basil Stir-Fry with Ground Pork)

$16.95

Ground pork, chili, garlic, holy basil stir-fried with House sauce and topped with crispy fried egg

Volcano Prawn

$18.95

Shrimp sautéed with jalapeños, onions, and bell peppers

Crabmeat Omelette

$14.95

Real crabmeat in a 3-egg omelette topped with lump crabmeat and cilantro

Thai Garlic Fried Fish

$17.95

Thai-style deep fried fish with garlic

Side

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Plain Fried Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Riceberry

$4.00

Dessert

Sticky Rice with Thai Custard

$6.95

Fried Banana

$4.95

Sushi Appetizers

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Squid Salad

$6.25

Cucumber Salad

$5.95

Crab Salad

$6.25

Edamame

$4.95

Tuna Tataki

$12.95

Jalapeño Bomb

$7.95

Nigiri

Tuna N

$6.25

Salmon N

$6.00

Yellowtail N

$6.95

Red Snapper N

$6.00

Tamago N

$5.25

Ebi N

$5.25

Octopus N

$6.00

Eel N

$7.25

White Tuna N

$6.25

Crabstick N

$5.25

Tobiko N

$5.25

Masago N

$5.25

Mackerel N

$5.95

Sashimi

Tuna S

$7.95

Salmon S

$7.25

Yellowtail S

$8.25

Red Snapper S

$7.25

Tamago S

$7.00

Ebi S

$7.00

Octopus S

$7.95

Eel S

$8.25

White Tuna S

$7.25

Crabstick S

$7.00

Mackerel S

$7.25

Classic Rolls

California Roll

$6.95

Spicy California

$7.25

Vegetable Roll

$5.75

Snow Crunch Roll

$7.25

Yum Yum Roll

$7.25

Philly Roll

$7.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.75

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.75

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.95

Unagi Roll

$8.95

Tuna Roll

$5.95

Salmon Roll

$5.95

Signature Rolls

Alaska Roll

$12.95

Rainbow Roll

$13.95

Tuna King Roll

$13.95

Tokyo Roll

$13.95

Crunchy Salmon Roll

$12.95

Crunchy Tuna Roll

$12.95

Crunchy Crab Roll

$12.95

Spicy Girl Roll

$13.75

Golden Dragon Roll

$12.95

Red Dragon Roll

$13.25

Dragon Roll

$13.95

Spanish Fly Roll

$14.25

Playboy Roll

$13.95

Crazy Dog Roll

$13.95

Four Seasons Roll

$14.25

Sunset Roll

$12.95

Caterpilla Roll

$12.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.95

Philly Cheese Roll

$9.95

Sumo Roll

$13.95

Spider Roll

$14.95

Double Dragon Roll

$15.95

Deep-Fried Rolls

Yummy Roll

$14.25

Volcano Roll

$14.95

Cincinnati Roll

$13.95

Super Crunchy Roll

$14.95

Tornado Roll

$13.95

Tide Roll

$12.95

Sunday Morning Roll

$12.95

Sushi Combo

Sawasdee Combo A

$20.25

Sawasdee Combo B

$24.95

Sawasdee Deluxe

$38.95

Love Boat

$45.75

Ocean Boat

$59.95

Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Orange Fanta

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.75

Hot Green Tea

$2.75

Hot Black Tea

$2.75

Hot Coffee

$2.75

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.55

Bottled Soda

$2.75