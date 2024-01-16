SawMill Grill 306 Market Street
Full Menu
Blade Sharpeners
- 10 Wings Jumbo Wings$15.99
Signature item. Our deep fried chicken wings tossed in mild, medium, hot, BBQ, sweet chili, garlic Parmesan, or old bay. Served with carrots, celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce
- 5 Wings Jumbo Wings$9.99
- Boneless Wings$8.99
Signature item. Hand cut all white chicken removed from the bone, battered, and deep fried
- Cheese Logs$7.99
Mozzarella cheese covered in a old fashioned crumb covering. Served with marinara sauce
- Chips with Salsa & Cheese$6.99
Basket full of Herr's white tortilla chips served with sawmill salsa and Cheddar cheese sauce
- Coconut Shrimp$11.99
These crispy shrimp are rolled in a coconut batter, and deep fried golden brown. Served with sweet red chili glaze
- Fried Pickles$9.99
Straight out of the garden, breaded, and fried to golden brown. Served with Texas petal sauce
- Full Belt Bustin' Nachos$13.99
Almost the size of chester county! Texas chili, cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños all of this sitting on a bed of Juan's refried beans, served with sour cream, and saw mill salsa
- Full Loaded Sidewinders$10.99
Crazy looking fries topped with Texas chili, cheese, bacon, and scallions
- Half Belt Bustin' Nachos$8.99
- Half Loaded Sidewinders$7.99
Crazy looking fries topped with Texas chili, cheese, bacon, and scallions
- Jalapeño Cheddar Bites$9.99
Creamy Cheddar cheese stuffed in mild jalapeño pepper halves coated in a light, crispy breading. Served with ranch dressing
- Large Crispy Buffalo Fried Cauliflower$13.99
Hand beer battered low-calorie cauliflower deep fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of wing sauces, served with sidewinder fries, and choice of bleu cheese or ranch for dipping
- Regular Crispy Buffalo Fried Cauliflower$9.99
- Shrimp... Done Buffalo Style!$10.99
Butterflied shrimp, battered, and deep fried then shaken in your favorite wing sauce. Served with choice of bleu cheese, ranch, or cocktail sauce
- Soft Pretzel Morsels$8.99
Signature item. Baked philly pretzel bites served with cheese sauce and whole grain mustard
Entrées
- Alaskan Salmon$16.99
A pair of cold-water fillets, grilled and served over rice with a side of green beans. Your choice of seasonal or Caesar
- Big country Burger$12.99
- Big Mule Ribeye$24.99
Consuming raw, or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs, may increase your risk of food borne illness. Our juicy ribeye is are most flavorful due the marbling throughout. Saw mill size is 8-10 oz. your choice of two sides
- Chicken 'N' Biscuits$13.99
Two hand breaded fresh chicken breasts between two home cooked biscuits, covered with sausage gravy and cheddar cheese, paired with sidewinder fries
- Crab Cake Platter$22.99
Two freshly house-made crab cakes served with tartar, spicy tartar, or cocktail sauce, and your choice of two sides
- Dinner Feature$18.99
- Hamburger Steak$13.99
Consuming raw, or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs, may increase your risk of food borne illness. Our seasoned, lean and juicy hamburger steak served with grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, and straight fries smothered in brown gravy
- Irish Chicken$12.99
Signature item. Grilled chicken over mashed potatoes, with grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, and shredded cheese, topped with scallions, and drizzled sweet chili sauce
- Land 'N' Sea$28.99
Consuming raw, or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs, may increase your risk of food borne illness. 6 oz. fillet of sirloin seasoned with saw mill secret seasoning and grilled, served with your choice of house-made crabcake, skewered s
- Mill Fish 'N' Chips$14.99
Corona-battered cod fillets with coleslaw and sidewinder fries your choice of seasonal or Caesar salad
- Pasta Feature$15.99
- Prime Rib$24.99
- Skewered Shrimp$15.99
Old bay crusted shrimp glazed with sweet chili sauce over rice and a side of green beans. Your choice of seasonal or Caesar
- T-Bone$26.99
Consuming raw, or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs, may increase your risk of food borne illness. A 16 oz. flavorful t-bone steak served with our special seasonings and your choice of two sides
- USDA Filet of Sirloin$19.99
6 oz. filet of sirloin seasoned with sawmill secret seasoning and grilled for salivating flavor. Your choice of two sides
Entrée Salads
- Buffalo Salad$13.99
Signature item. Chunks of our hand breaded fresh chicken deep fried, or shrimp (+3), or cauliflower (+2) served in your choice of wing sauce and over our seasonal salad and topped with bleu cheese crumbles with choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$9.99
Fresh chopped romaine drizzled with Caesar dressing topped with tomatoes, shaved cheese blend, and croutons
- Harvest Salad$10.99
Seasonal blended greens with tomato, egg, shredded Cheddar jack, fresh avocado, and a roasted corn and pepper medley, all topped with your choice of dressing
- Seasonal Salad$9.99
Seasonal greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shaved cheese blend, croutons, and bacon bits
- Side Salad$6.99
Seasonal or Caesar
Soups
- Country Chicken Chili$8.99
Bowl of shredded chicken and white beans mixed with tomatoes and green peppers, served over a bed of rice with cornbread
- Maryland Crab Soup$9.99
A traditional tomato based soup straight out of the bay, served with a chunk of homemade cornbread
- Texas Chili$8.99
Classic beef and bean stew topped with shredded cheese and diced onions served with a hunk of homemade cornbread
Just Wrappin' It!
- Caesar Wrap$9.99
Romaine lettuce and tomatoes drizzled in Caesar dressing and topped with Italian cheese blend
- Chicken Parmesan Wrap$11.99
Fresh hand battered chicken strips fried, wrapped with marinara and provolone cheese
- Chicken Salad Wrap$11.99
Special recipe served with lettuce, tomato, and red onion
- Sawblade Burger Wrap$11.99
Lean and juicy burger grilled the way your want it! Wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion
Favorites From the Mill
- Babe's French Dip$13.99
Our home slow cooked prime rib thinly sliced with melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll served au jus dipping sauce
- Beyond Burger$14.99
The plant based burger sensation sweeping the nation, served on a brioche roll with lettuce and raw onion, topped with refried beans, diced tomatoes, and jalapeños
- Bison Burger$14.99
Signature item. Consuming raw, or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs, may increase your risk of food borne illness. America's original health food, bison (aka. Buffalo) is naturally higher in protein and minerals, and lower in fat, cho
- Bruhlwich$12.99
Hand breaded fresh chicken breast, deep fried and coated in hot wing sauce, sandwiched between two waffles drizzled with syrup, and topped with powdered sugar
- Buffalo Chicken$12.99
Because our buffalo chicken sandwich has it! Hand-breaded fresh chicken breast, deep-fried and coated in your favorite wing sauce
- Burrgito$14.99
Consuming raw, or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs, may increase your risk of food borne illness. Aka saw mill burrito burger! Served on a brioche roll with refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, and raw onion, topped with cheddar jac
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.99
Grandma g's homemade chicken salad, all white diced breast meat seasoned grandma g's way. Served on a toasted brioche roll
- Chicken Tenders$10.99
Signature item. Fresh hand-breaded chicken, fried crispy, golden brown. Served with your choice of honey mustard, bbq sauce, ranch, or bleu cheese
- Crab Cake Sandwich$14.99
Fresh house-made crab cake, served on a brioche roll with your choice of cocktail, tartar, or spicy tartar sauce
- Cross Cut Burger$14.99
Consuming raw, or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs, may increase your risk of food borne illness. Grilled the way you want it, lean and juicy burger served with Swiss, bacon, and mushrooms. Topped with BBQ sauce
- Mill Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Seasoned fresh grilled chicken breast. We will finish with your favorite toppings
- Prime Rib Rachel$14.99
Sliced roasted prime rib, Amish coleslaw, Swiss cheese, topped with house made 1000 island. Served on Texas toast
- Pulled Pork on a Bun$12.99
Tender, slow-cooked pork in sweet baby ray's BBQ sauce, served with coleslaw
- Sawblade Burger$11.99
Consuming raw, or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs, may increase your risk of food borne illness. Our seasoned, lean, and juicy burger grilled just the way you want it! Just add all of your favorite toppings
- Smothered Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Seasoned fresh grilled chicken breast with sautéed mushrooms, onions, and cheese
- South Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
Pipin' hot straight out of South philly with grilled onions, mushrooms, and topped with melted provolone cheese. Choose from beef or chicken
- Surf 'N' Turf$13.99
Premium shaved steak, sautéed mushrooms, shrimp topped with provolone cheese and old bay seasoning. Served on a hoagie roll
- Texas Petal Burger$14.99
Consuming raw, or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs, may increase your risk of food borne illness. Our saw blade burger with bacon, American cheese, and drizzled with our secret Texas petal sauce
Food Mods
- +Sour Cream$1.29
- 4oz Grilled Chicken$4.00
- 7oz Grilled Chicken$7.00
- Applesauce$0.99
- As App
- As Meal
- Avocado$1.29
- Bacon$1.29
- BBQ$1.29
- Bison$7.00
- Blt$2.99
- Blue Cheese$1.29
- Blue Cheese Crumbles$1.29
- Brown Gravy$1.29
- Bun$1.29
- Burger$4.00
- Cajun Carrots$3.99
- Carrots Raw$1.29
- Celery$1.29
- Cheese$1.29
- Cheese Sauce$1.29
- Chicken Salad$4.00
- Cocktail Sauce$0.29
- Corn Bread$2.99
- Crab Cake$8.00
- Eggs$1.29
- Garlic Parm$1.29
- Green Beans$3.99
- Grilled Cheese$2.99
- Grilled Mushrooms$1.29
- Grilled Onions$1.29
- Herr's Chips$2.00
- Honey Mustard$1.29
- Horseradish$0.59
- Hot$1.29
- Japs$1.29
- Jar of Blue Chs$8.99
- Marinara$1.29
- Mashed Potatoes$3.99
- Mayo
- Medium$1.29
- Mild$1.29
- Old Bay$1.29
- Open Food$1.00
- Pickled (Shopped)$1.29
- Pickles$1.29
- Ranch$1.29
- ReFried Beans$1.99
- Relish$1.29
- Rice$3.99
- Roasted Corn$3.99
- Salmon$7.00
- Salsa$1.29
- Sausage Gravy$2.99
- Shrimp$5.00
- Side of Chilli$1.29
- Sidewider Loaded$3.99
- Sidewinder Fries$2.99
- Slaw$3.99
- Straight Fries$2.99
- Sweat Heat$1.29
- Sweet. Chili$1.29
- Tatar Sauce$0.29
- TX Petal Sauce$1.29