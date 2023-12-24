Saxbys University of Pennsylvania
- Breakfast Burrito$5.69
Fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese in a golden flour tortilla. Add bacon or turkey sausage or sub a Gluten-Free* Tortilla. *We are not an allergen-free cafe & cannot guarantee that this item is allergen-free.
- Habanero Steak Breakfast Burrito$6.85
Steak, scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar and American cheeses, and Saint Lucifer Habanero Spice in a warm golden flour tortilla. Sub a Gluten-Free* Tortilla. *We are not an allergen-free cafe & cannot guarantee that this item is allergen-free.
- Everything Avo Toast$4.99
How to eat your avocado toast & pay your rent too. Smashed avocado on wheatberry toast, topped with everything spice.
- Pumpkin Brown Sugar Rush Energy Drink$4.95+
One of the firsts of its kind. Pumpkin. With spice, cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba mate & butterfly tea to give you that comforting energy you're looking for this time of the year.
- Milk & Pumpkin Cold Brew$4.95+
Pumpkin. With spice, plus cold brew & whole milk. Everything you love about cold brew meets everything you love about fall.
- Pumpkin Latte$4.95+
Pumpkin. With spice, plus our Go-Getter espresso & steamed milk. Worth! The! Hype!
- Iced Pumpkin Latte$4.95+
Pumpkin. With spice, plus our Go-Getter espresso & milk. Served over ice. Second only to a fall foliage trip; perfect for those surprisingly summery days.
- Pumpkin Matcha$5.45+
Pumpkin. With spice, plus organic matcha & steamed milk. Shout out to our friends at Matchaful for helping us create the drink of the season.
- Iced Pumpkin Matcha$5.45+
Pumpkin. With spice, plus organic matcha & milk. Our favorite kind of calm energy goes seasonal. Served over ice.
- Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew$4.95+
Peppermint, Dark Chocolate, Cold Brew, whole milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes. It's a winter wonderland in a cup, but don't just take our word for it.
- Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha$4.95+
Go-Getter espresso & house-made dark chocolate peppermint sauce, paired with steamed milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes.
- Iced Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha$4.95+
Go-Getter espresso & house-made dark chocolate peppermint sauce, paired with milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes. Served over ice.
- Vanilla Bean Cold Brew$4.75+
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this flavorful cold brew is made with fresh vanllla beans
- Strawberry Rush Energy Drink$4.95+
Spritz it up with our maté spritz energy drink: a sweet rush of our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea, and strawberry.
- French Toast Muffin$3.55
Who doesn't like a hybrid? Especially when the result is better than the sum of its parts. Expect a big bakery-style muffin with buttery cinnamon apple flavor and a sweet sugar crunch.
- Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$6.99
We aim to cheese: Twin slabs of golden brown wheatberry toast, shredded chicken, melted American & cheddar cheese, garlic herb cheese spread & wing-worthy buffalo sauce. “To me, you are perfect.”
- Breakfast Burrito$5.69
Fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese in a golden flour tortilla. Add bacon or turkey sausage or sub a Gluten-Free* Tortilla. *We are not an allergen-free cafe & cannot guarantee that this item is allergen-free.
- Cold Brew$3.95+
Not just coffee over ice. We steep our coffee grounds in cool water overnight to create the smoothest, most flavorful cold brew imaginable.
- Salted Caramel Cold Brew$4.75+
Made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this exceptionally well-rounded cold brew is finished with salted caramel.
- Sweet Mint Cold Brew$4.75+
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this uniquely refreshing cold brew is finished with sweet mint
- Milk & Honey Cold Brew$4.75+
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this well-balanced cold brew is finished with Grade A pure honey and a splash of milk
- Vanilla Bean Cold Brew$4.75+
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this flavorful cold brew is made with fresh vanllla beans
- Pep Talk Brewed Coffee$2.65+
A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), Colombia (Huila region) & Brazil (Cerrado region).
- Liquid Courage Dark Roast Brewed Coffee$2.65+
Can’t champion a life full of calculated risks without a little Liquid Courage Dark Roast. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Sourced personally from: El Salvador, Guatemala & Colombia. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla.
- Cafe Au Lait$3.55+
Our signature coffee blend served with steamed milk
- Go-Getter Espresso$2.95
We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel. Sourced personally from: Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia & Ethiopia.
- Hot Red Eye$3.65+
Our Pep Talk coffee with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.
- Iced Red Eye$3.95+
Our cold brew with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.
- Americano$3.45+
Our Go-Getter Espresso, diluted with hot water.
- Iced Americano$3.45+
Our Go-Getter Espresso, served over ice.
- Cappuccino$3.95+
Equal parts Go-Getter Espresso and milk, made with heavy foam.
- Flat White$4.75
Go-Getter Espresso & microfoam (steamed milk with small, fine bubbles). Comparable to a latte, but with a higher ratio of coffee to milk.
- Latte$3.95+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and topped with fresh foam.
- Iced Latte$3.95+
Freshly ground and brewed Go-Getter Espresso, combined with cold milk and served over ice.
- Vanilla Latte$4.75+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and all-natural vanilla, topped with fresh foam.
- Iced Vanilla Latte$4.75+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with all-natural vanilla and served over ice.
- Mocha$4.75+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, milk chocolate, and topped with house-made whipped cream.
- Caramel Macchiato$5.25+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, all-natural vanilla, and caramel.
- Peach Bourbon Sweet Tea$3.45+
A punch of flavor you'll ap-peach-iate: Black tea with a sweet swirl of peach bourbon syrup.
- Sweet Raspberry Tea$3.45+
Sweet dreams are made of tea. Meet this delicious & refreshing take on Raspberry tea that's equal parts fruity & sweet.
- Matcha Latte$4.45+
A creamy, three-ingredient, antioxidant-rich hot matcha latte. Made with 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.
- Iced Matcha Latte$4.45+
Calm energy, served over ice. Made from 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.
- Hot Tea$2.85+
Teas rotate daily. Check your nearest cafe for the latest selection.
- Black Iced Tea$2.95+
Nothing says refreshing like this handpicked and organic Chinese black iced tea from Harney & Sons Master Tea Blenders. Enjoy as-is over ice, or with honey for a touch of sweetness.
- Raspberry Iced Tea$2.95+
A blend of floral rosehips, tropical hibiscus, fresh raspberry leaves, and citrus peels, with hints of spearmint, apple, and peppermint. Caffeine-free, light, and refreshing.
- Green Iced Tea$2.95+
A tropical twist on traditional green tea courtesy of our friends at Harney & Sons. Taste the pineapple!
- Iced Chai Latte$5.25+
David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.
- Chai Latte$5.25+
Our chai is a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. All natural, non-GMO, and gluten free.
- Hot Chocolate$3.55+
A classic hot chocolate made with steamed milk and chocolate sauce.
- Steamer$3.55+
Freshly steamed milk with any flavor of your choice, served with whipped cream
- London Fog$4.45+
Strong earl grey tea made with steamed milk and spiked with vanilla
- Green Goals$6.25
So fresh & so green. Nothing but spinach, mango, banana, & pineapple juice.
- The Daily Grind$6.25
An uplifting blend of Cold Brew, banana, peanut butter, vanilla, and oat milk.
- Vacay All Day$5.95
Hold the daily hustle; add mango, pineapple juice and strawberry puree. 16oz.
- Bananas for Strawberries$5.95
Strawberry meets Banana meets Oat Milk.
- Simply Orange Juice$2.39
Vitamin C, anyone? 11.5 ounces of never sweetened, concentrated, or frozen OJ.
- Coca-Cola Classic$1.49
The world's most popular caffeinated soft drink. 16.9 ounces.
- Diet Coke$1.49
An iconic sugar-free & zero calorie soft drink. 16.9 ounces; best enjoyed cold.
- Dasani Water$2.19
20 oz bottled water
- Aquafina$2.19
16.9 ounces of on-the-go hydration in a distinctive bottle. pH balanced, with added electrolytes for taste.
- Breakfast Sandwich$5.29
Choose your breakfast sandwich! Start with a classic fried egg & cheddar cheese sandwich and pick if you'd like to add Bacon or Sausage. Served on your choice of bagel or bread.
- Everything Avo Toast$4.99
How to eat your avocado toast & pay your rent too. Smashed avocado on wheatberry toast, topped with everything spice.
- Bagel$2.99
Your choice of bagel, served with classic cream cheese, butter, or peanut butter. Also available plain; just ask!
- Steak Grilled Cheese$6.99
Thinly sliced beefsteak with cheddar & American cheeses, and a garlic herb cheese spread on golden Wheatberry toast.
- Grilled Three Cheese$4.99
Good things come in threes. Melted cheddar, American, & roasted garlic cheddar spread, sandwiched between two slices of crispy wheatberry bread.
- Greens Grilled Cheese$6.49
Say cheese! Three kinds -- cheddar, American, & garlic herb cheese spread, paired with spinach and served on toasted wheatberry.
- Bacon Grilled Cheese$6.49
Crusty on the outside, total softie on the inside. Featuring crumbled bacon, gooey American and cheddar cheeses & garlic herb cheese spread on wheatberry bread.
- Pickle Grilled Cheese$5.99
It’s like finding out your two favorite things in the world are dating. Golden brown wheatberry bread, American cheese, cheddar cheese, garlic herb cheese spread & dill pickles. Not so easily swayed? Trust! We’re not loafing around with this one.
- Blueberry Muffin$3.55
Studded with fresh blueberries and the kind of crumb topping you'll either want to eat first or save for last, depending on your snack strategy.
- Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.55Out of stock
A traditional yogurt muffin filled with an untraditional (read: awesome) amount of chocolate chips.
- Crumb Cake$3.55
A tender crumb cake, topped with brown sugar, sweet cinnamon streusel, and dusted with powered sugar. Hint: Pairs well with a Pep Talk!
- Brownie$3.55
Decadent chocolate chip brownie
- Miss Vickie’s Sea Salt Chips$1.75
Crispy, crunchy and carefully kettle cooked to perfection. Free of artificial flavors or preservatives.
- Olli's Genoa & Fontina Snack Pack$5.95
Calling all cheese board enthusiasts. Pre-sliced Genoa salami, all-natural Fontina cheese, & crispy artisan crackers, in a convenient ‘lil container. 13 grams of protein per serving; made with 100% vegetarian-fed pork.
- Chobani Strawberry Greek Yogurt$2.00
Single-serve, high-protein, nonfat Greek yogurt, blended with rich & pure strawberry.
- Rx Bar: Blueberry$3.75
Made with sweet blueberries and a few other simple ingredients - egg whites for protein, dates to bind and nuts for texture. These blueberry protein bars cure the Monday blues.
- Rx Bar: Chocolate Banana Walnut$3.75Out of stock
Banana, chocolate & walnuts, we dare you to name a better trio.
- Goldfish$0.95
The Snack That Smiles Back®, baked with cheddar cheese.
- Dutch Caramel & Vanilla Stroopwafel$1.95Out of stock
The best in bourbon vanilla, cinnamon, & molasses. Snack wafer with just 3 grams of sugar & 6 grams of fiber. Magical when slightly melted, dipped in a hot beverage.
- Chocolate Brownie Stroopwafel$1.95
Rich & fudgy on-the-go treat with just 3 grams of sugar & 6 grams of fiber. Best enjoyed dunked in your beverage of choice.
- KIND Caramel Almond Sea Salt Bar$2.75
A sweet, salty, satisfying snack made from almonds, caramel, and sea salt. Gluten free. Check out the label (never mind, we’ve got ya) & note there’s only 5 grams of sugar to a serving.
- KIND Fruit & Nut Bar$2.75
A chewy nut bar with a slight crunch. Packed with apricots, sultanas, almonds, & peanuts. Gluten free.
- Pep Talk Single Steeped Coffee Bag$2.75
Bring this convenient single serve Pep Talk coffee bag home with you to steep in 8oz of hot or cold water. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry.
- Liquid Courage Single Steeped Coffee Bag$2.75
Bring Saxbys home with you! Meet our fav Liquid Courage Dark Roast that's now in a convenient single serve coffee bag that you can steep in 8oz of hot or cold water! We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla.
- Pep Talk Whole Bean Coffee$13.50
A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry. Sourced personally from: Guatemala, Colombia & Brazil. 12 oz.
- Liquid Courage Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee$13.50
Can’t champion a life full of calculated risks without a little Liquid Courage Dark Roast. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Sourced personally from: El Salvador, Guatemala, & Colombia. 12 oz.
- Go-Getter Espresso Whole Bean Coffee$14.00
We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel. Sourced personally from: Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia & Ethiopia. 12 oz.