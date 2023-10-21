Antojitos

2 Cunapes
$5.00

Glutten free cheese bread

Pukacapa
$5.00

Spicy cheese empanada

Huminta
$5.00

Corn cheese cake in corn husk

Papa rellena Carne
$7.00

Mashed potato stuffed with beef, creaded and fried

Papa rellena Queso
$7.00

Mashed potato stuffed with cheese, creaded and fried

Sandwiches

Sandwich de chola
$12.00

Roasted pork on brioche

Sandwich de pollo
$12.00

Fried chicken with spicy peanut sauce

Quinua Burguer
$14.00

with spicy peanut sauce

Quinua Salad
$10.00

Soup

Sopa de Mani
$9.00

Saltenas

Spicy beef
$6.00

Ground beef, kalamata olive, egg, peas potato and andean spices

Spicy Chicken
$6.00

Chicken, kalamata olive, egg, peas, potato and andean spices

Beef Saltena
$6.00

Ground beef, kalamata olive, egg, peas potato and andean spices

Chicken Saltena
$6.00

Chicken, kalamata olive, egg, peas, potato and andean spices

Vegan Saltena
$6.00

Quinua, mushroom, peas, potatoes and andean spices

Desert

Apple Saltena
$4.00

Passion fruit filling

Pear Saltena
$4.00

Cranberry and almond

Passion fruit mousse
$3.00

Passion fruit mousse

Guava & Cheese Empanada
$3.00

Dressing

Llajwa
$1.50

2 oz llajwa

Peanut Sauce
$1.50

2 oz peanut sauce

Coffee Bar

Coffee Regular
$3.75

Regular Coffee

Americano
$4.00

Americano

Expresso
$3.75
Double Expresso
$4.75
Extra shot of expresso
$1.50
Capuccino
$4.00

Capuccino

Macchiato
$4.00

Macchiato

Flat White
$4.00
Tea
$3.00

Assorted teas

Iced Cofee

Iced Coffee

Soda

Mexican Coke
$3.50

Mex Coke

Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.50

Sprite

Water
$3.00

Water

Mocochinchi
$4.00