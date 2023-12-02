Sazan Ramen 6929 Airport Blvd
Food
Starters
- Mini Chashu Don$6.25
Koshihikari rice topped with your choice of chasu (chicken or pork) & our special wasabi yuzu dressing.
- Indomitable Fries [V without aioli]$7.00
Served with a side yuzu aioli **(yuzu aioli contains eggs)
- Indomitable Chicken Wings [5] GF$10.00
Fried chicken wings dry-rubbed with a tantalizing blend of fiery spices & curry.
- Indomitable Chicken Wings [10] GF$18.00
Fried chicken wings dry-rubbed with a tantalizing blend of fiery spices & curry.
- Takoyaki$9.00
A Japanese street food delicacy consisting of a mouthwatering flour-based batter brimming with minced octopus. Served irresistibly crispy, accompanied by a combination of mayo, Japanese date sauce, bonito flakes, aonori and beni shoga.
- ATX Tempura [V]$6.50
Crispy tempura ball of white onions, arugula & beni shoga. Served with aonori salt.
- Edamame [V, GF]$4.50
Steamed soybeans in their pods. Tossed with sea salt.
- Spicy Edamame [V, GF]$5.50
Steamed soybeans in their pods. Tossed with sea salt and spicy seasoning.
- Side of Rice [V, GF]$2.00
A side of Koshihikari rice. Steamed to perfection.
Ramen
- Signature Paitan$14.25
Sazan's signature broth made from a blend of chicken & pork. Served with arugula, ajitama (umami egg), red onions and your choice of pork or chicken chashu.
- Spicy Paitan$16.25
Paitan broth ramen topped with our classic spicy bomb, fresh cilantro, ajitama, toasted cashews, roasted tomatoes, housemade la-yu, white onions and your choice of pork or chashu. **contains nuts**
- Ma-yu Black$15.25
Paitan broth ramen topped with roasted garlic & ginger aroma oil with bean sprouts & red cabbage mix, seared menma, scallions, ajitama and your choice of pork or chicken chashu.
- Just Like Paitan [V]$15.25
Creamy vegan broth, spicy housemade la-yu, kale noodles. Served with the option of ATX Tempura or ATX FRESH with arugula, white onions and beni shoga.
- Paitan Jr.$8.25
Half portion of our ramen served with ajitama and your choice of pork or chicken chashu.