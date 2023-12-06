Coming soon! Fall 2023
Sazón Mexican Cafe
FOOD
Appetizers
- Bean & Cheese Nachos$8.69
- Beef Fajita Quesadilla$6.99+
Served with jalapeños, sour cream & guacamole.
- Cheese Quesadilla$4.69+
Add jalapeños & sour cream.
- Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$6.99+
Served with jalapeños, sour cream & guacamole.
- Chips & Salsa (To Go)$3.49
- Chips & Salsa before 10:30$2.00
- ChoriQueso$8.99
Melted Monterrey Jack cheese with chorizo, served with 4 flour tortillas.
- Deluxe Bean & Cheese Nachos$8.69
Refried beans, melted cheddar cheese, guacamole, jalapeños & sour cream
- Queso Dip$6.99
Served with chips
- Sazon Nachos$11.99
Beans, cheese, beef or chicken fajita, guacamole, jalapeños & sour cream.
- Sazon Sampler$11.49
4 mini flautas, 4 beef or chicken fajita quesadillas, 4 bean & cheese nachos, guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños
Salads & Caldos
- Fajita Salad$9.49
Crisp heart of romaine lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, onion & cheddar cheese with your choice of Beef or Chicken Fajita
- Diego Bowl$6.49+
Bowl of rice and charro beans with your choice of picadillo or shredded chicken. Served with 2 tortillas.
- Tortilla Soup$4.29+
Features shredded chicken with a rich broth of a special blend of seasonings, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, sliced avocado, and then topped with crispy tortilla strips. A true customer favorite!
- Tortilla Soup & Flauta Combo$9.99+
Served with guacamole and sour cream
- Caldo de Pollo$9.49+
- Caldo de Res$10.99+
- Menudo$8.49+
- Fideoloco$3.49+
Our delicious fideo mixed with charro beans and picadillo
- Crudo Special$13.99+
Tacos
- Bean & Cheese Taco$1.69
- Bean Taco$1.49
- Beef Fajita Taco$4.69
- Carne Asada Taco$4.29
- Carne Guisada Taco$4.29
- Chicken Fajita Taco$3.99
- Crispy Taco$2.69
Picadillo or Shredded Chicken Comes with lettuce, tomato and cheese
- Guacamole Taco$1.99
- Picadillo Taco$3.49
- Pirata Taco$4.69
Carne Asada, Beans & Cheese
- Pollo de Guisado$3.49
- Pork Chop & Beans Taco$3.99
- Quesadilla Taco$2.29
- Rice & Bean Taco$1.99
- Steak al la Mx Taco$4.49
- Taco Norteno$4.89
Beef or Chicken Fajita
- Tripa Taco$3.99
- Avocado Taco (4 slices)$2.69
Kids
A La Carte
- 1 Beef Enchiliada$2.99
- 1 Cheese Enchilada$2.49
- 1 Chicken Enchilada$2.99
- 1 Chicken Flauta$1.89
- 1 Egg$1.75
- 2 Bean & Cheese Chalupas$4.69
- 2 Cheese Enchiladas$4.49
- Bean & Cheese Chalupa$2.69
- Bean Chalupa$2.49
- Beef Chalupa Compuesta$3.49
- Chicken Chalupa Compuesta$3.49
- Chile Relleno$7.49
- Chips & Salsa (To Go)$3.49
- Crispy Taco$2.69
- Gordita
- Pork Chop$3.69
- Puffy Taco
- Side of Limes$1.00
- Tortilla$0.50
Combination Platters
- Araceli's Special$9.99
1 cheese enchilada, 1 envuelto de pollo topped with cheese & ranchero sauce, 1 mini beef or chicken chalupa, served with rice, beans, salad & guacamole.
- Combo Plate$9.29
2 chicken flautas, 1 cheese enchilada served with rice, beans, salad & guacamole.
- Deluxe Mexican Plate$9.99
2 cheese enchiladas, 1 beef or chicken puffy taco, served with rice & beans.
- Fiesta Combo$11.99
1 beef or chicken chalupa, 1 cheese enchilada, 1 beef or chicken puffy taco, served with rice, beans, salad & guacamole.
- Mexican Plate$9.49
2 cheese enchiladas, 1 beef or chicken crispy taco, served with rice & beans.
- Pork Chop Combo$9.99
1 pork chop topped with ranchero sauce, 2 cheese enchiladas, served with rice, beans, salad & guacamole.
- Sazon Daily Special$12.99
Fajitas & Carne Asada
- Beef Fajita Plate$13.99
- Chicken Fajita Plate$11.49
- Carne Asada Plate$111.99
Carne Asada served with rice, charro beans, pico de gallo salad & guacamole.
- Parrillada$27.99
Mixed beef and chicken fajita, country sausage, grilled onion and peppers on a sizzling platter. Served with a side of charro beans, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and 6 tortillas.
- Beef and Chicken Fajita Mix Plate$12.99
Enchiladas
- Beef (2) Enchiladas Plate$9.29
Beef enchiladas served with rice, beans & salad.
- Beef (3) Enchiladas Plate$9.99
Beef enchiladas served with rice, beans & salad.
- Cheese (2) Enchiladas Plate$8.49
Cheese enchiladas, rice, beans & salad.
- Cheese (3) Enchiladas Plate$9.49
Cheese enchiladas, rice, beans & salad.
- Chicken (2) Enchiladas Plate$9.29
Chicken enchiladas served with rice, beans & salad.
- Chicken (3) Enchiladas Plate$9.99
Chicken enchiladas served with rice, beans & salad.
- Enchiladas de Cilantro (2) Plate$9.29
Chicken enchiladas topped with our delicious cilantro cream sauce, served with rice, beans & salad.
- Enchiladas de Cilantro (3) Plate$9.99
Chicken enchiladas topped with our delicious cilantro cream sauce, served with rice, beans & salad.
- Enchiladas de Mole (2) Plate$9.29
Chicken enchiladas covered with a delicious mole sauce, served with rice, beans & salad.
- Enchiladas de Mole (3) Plate$9.99
Chicken enchiladas covered with a delicious mole sauce, served with rice, beans & salad.
- Enchiladas Verdes (2) Plate$9.29
Chicken enchiladas topped with salsa verde, served with rice, beans & salad.
- Enchiladas Verdes (3) Plate$9.99
Chicken enchiladas topped with salsa verde, served with rice, beans & salad.
- Lydias Envueltos de Pollo (2) Plate$9.29
Soft chicken envueltos topped with cheese and ranchero sauce, served with rice, charro beans, salad & guacamole.
- Lydias Envueltos de Pollo (3) Plate$9.99
Soft chicken envueltos topped with cheese and ranchero sauce, served with rice, charro beans, salad & guacamole.
- Veggie Enchiladas (2) Plate$9.29
- Veggie Enchiladas (3) Plate$9.99
Lunch & Dinner Plates
- Carne Guisada Plate$10.99
Tender Angus stew meat simmered with spices and gravy. Served with rice, beans, and salad.
- Chalupas Compuestas Plate(2)$8.99
2 chalupas topped with refried beans, beef or chicken, cheese, sour cream & guacamole, with a side of rice.
- Crispy Taco Plate (2)$8.49
Crispy tacos served with rice & beans. Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese
- Crispy Taco Plate (3)$9.49
Crispy tacos served with rice & beans. Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese
- Flautas de Pollo (3)$8.99
Crispy chicken flautas served with rice, beans, salad & guacamole.
- Flautas de Pollo (4)$9.99
Crispy chicken flautas served with rice, beans, salad & guacamole.
- Gordita Plate$10.99
2 beef/chicken gorditas served with rice, beans, salad and guacamole.
- Javi's Special$10.99
2 cheese enchiladas with a side of carne guisada or beef/chicken fajita, served with rice, beans and salad.
- Pechuga a la Plancha$11.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with our delicious cilantro cream sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, salad & guacamole.
- Picadillo Plate$9.99
Delicious picadillo served with rice, beans & salad.
- Pork Chop Ranchero Plate$10.49
2 pork chops covered with ranchero sauce served with rice, beans, salad & guacamole.
- Puffy Taco Plate$10.99
Delicious picadillo served with rice, beans & salad.
- Steak a la Mexicana Plate$11.99
Sliced asada simmered in a spicy red sauce, served with rice, beans, salad & guacamole.
- Steak Ranchero$16.49
Delicious rib eye steak topped with ranchero sauce, served with rice, charro beans, salad & guacamole.
- Tacos Callejaeros$9.89
4 mini tacos with diced beef, pork loin, bacon & poblano peppers, served with a cup of charros and a side of cilantro, onions & lime wedges.
- Tripa Plate$11.49
Delicious tripas cooked to order served with rice, beans, salad and guacamole.
- Chille Relleno Plate$11.49
Sides
- add Chorizo to Beans$1.29
- add Chorizo to papas$1.29
- Avacado Slice$0.65
- Avocado Slices 5$2.99
- Bacon 3 slices$3.29
- Bacon Slice$1.05
- Beans side$2.29
- Cheese Deep 3.25 cup$2.89
- Cheese for Taco$0.65
- Cheese on plate$1.29
- Chile Toreado$0.89
- Choribeans side$2.69
- Chorizo Side$3.29
- Cilantro small$0.55
- Cinnamon$0.50
- Country Sausage side$3.29
- Cup of Plain Fideo$2.49
- Ferna's Charro Beans Cup$2.89
- Ferna's Charro Beans Large$9.49
- Ferna's Charro Beans Small$4.99
- Gravy Side$0.65
- Guacamole L$3.29
- Guacamole M$1.69
- Guacamole SM$1.00
- Ham$3.29
- Honey$0.50
- Jalapeno Large$1.00
- Jalapeno Small$0.50
- Limes$0.65
- Onions Small$0.69
- Order of Toast (2)$1.00
- Pico de Gallo Large$1.19
- Pico de Gallo Small$0.69
- Rice side$2.29
- side of cheese$1.49
- Side Potatoes$2.29
- Slice of Toast (1)$0.50
- Sour Cream Large$1.49
- Sour Cream Small$0.89
- Tomato Slices (5)$1.50
- Tomato Small$0.55
- Tortillas$0.50
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Plates
- Bacon & Egg Plate$7.99
2 eggs scrambled with bacon, served with refried beans & papas. Served with 2 tortillas.
- Barbacoa Plate$13.49
- Chicharron Plate$8.99
Chicharron guisado en salsa roja, served with refried beans & papas. Served with 2 tortillas.
- Chilaquiles Plate$8.99
2 eggs scrambled with fried corn tortillas, pico de gallo, covered with melted Cheddar cheese, served with refried beans & papas. Served with 2 tortillas.
- Chori Quiles Plate$9.99
Chilaquiles deliciously blended with chorizo served with refried beans and papas. Served with 2 tortillas.
- Chorizo & Egg Plate$7.99
2 eggs scrambled with chorizo, served with refried beans & papas. Served with 2 tortillas.
- Country Ranchero Plate$9.99
- Country Sausage & Egg Plate$7.99
2 eggs scrambled with country sausage, served with refried beans & papas. Served with 2 tortillas.
- Fajitas & Eggs Plate$9.99
2 eggs any style covered with ranchero sauce, served with a side of beef fajita, refried beans & papas. Served with 2 tortillas.
- Ham & Egg Plate$7.99
2 eggs scrambled with ham, served with refried beans & papas. Served with 2 tortillas.
- HR & Pork Chop$9.99
1 pork chop, 2 eggs any style covered with ranchero sauce, served with refried beans & papas. Served with 2 tortillas.
- HR w/ Carne Guisada$9.99
2 eggs any style covered with ranchero sauce, beans, papas and side of carne guisada. Served with 2 tortillas.
- HR w/Barbacoa$10.29
2 eggs any style covered with ranchero sauce, served with a side of barbacoa, refried beans & papas. Served with 2 tortillas.
- Huevos a la Mexicana Plate$7.29
2 eggs scrambled with pico de gallo, served with refried beans & papas. Served with 2 tortillas.
- Huevos Rancheros$7.29
2 eggs any style covered with ranchero sauce, served with refried beans & papas. Served with 2 tortillas.
- Lengua Plate$11.49
Lengua guisada served with refried beans & papas. Served with 2 tortillas.
- Macha Quile Plate$10.29
A delicious combination of our machacado and chilaquiles served with refried beans and papas. Served with 2 tortillas.
- Machacado & Egg Plate$9.29
2 eggs scrambled with dried beef & pico de gallo. Served with refried beans & papas. Served with 2 tortillas.
- Migas Plate$7.99
2 eggs scrambled with fried corn tortillas, served with refried beans & papas. Served with 2 tortillas.
- Papa & Egg Plate$7.99
- Papa al la Mexicana Plate$7.99
- Sazon Special Plate$7.99
2 fried corn tortillas topped with 2 eggs, ranchero sauce, papas, 2 slices of bacon & charro beans. Served with 2 tortillas.
- Steak & Egg Plate$10.29
2 eggs any style covered with ranchero salsa & a carne asada steak, served with refried beans & papas. Served with 2 tortillas.
Breakfast Tacos
- Avacado Taco$2.69
- Bacon & Egg Mix Taco$2.09
- Bacon Taco$2.49
- Bacon, Egg, & Strip Taco$2.29
- Barbacoa Taco$4.49
- Bean & Bacon Taco$2.09
- Bean & Egg Taco$1.89
- Bean and Cheese Taco$1.69
- Bean Taco$1.49
- Chicharron & Egg Taco$3.99
- Chicharron Taco$3.69
- Chilaquiles Taco$2.69
- Chori Quiles Taco$4.29
- Chorizo & Bean Taco$1.89
- Chorizo & Egg Taco$2.09
- Chorizo Taco$3.49
- Country & Egg Taco$2.29
- Country Ranchero Taco$2.99
- Country Sausage Taco$2.89
- Egg Taco$1.89
- Ham & Egg Taco$2.29
- Huevos a la Mexicana Taco$1.89
- Lengua Taco$4.49
- Macha Quile Taco$4.49
- Machacado & Egg Taco$3.29
- Machacado Taco$5.69
- Migas Taco$1.89
- Papa a la Mexicana Taco$1.89
- Papa con Chorizo Taco$2.09
- Papa con Country Taco$2.29
- Papa con Huevo Taco$2.09
- Papa Ranchera$1.89
- Potato Taco$1.99
- Potato & Bacon Taco$2.29
- Rafa's Special Taco$4.49
Pancakes & Oatmeal
- Avena (Oatmeal)$4.99
Sprinkled with cinnamon and served with toast.
- Buttermilk Pancake (1)$3.49
- Junior Pancake Special$5.89
1 Buttermilk pancake, 1 egg any style & 1 strip of bacon.
- Pancake Special$9.89
2 buttermilk pancakes, 2 eggs any style & 2 strips of bacon.
- 1 Slice French Toast$3.49
Sprinkled with powdered sugar. Syrup on the side.
- Junior French Toast Special$5.89
1 Slice of French Toast sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with 1 egg any style and 1 slice of Bacon.
- French Toast Special$9.89
2 Slices of French Toast sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with 2 eggs any style and 2 slices of bacon
- Extra Slice Toast$0.50
- Cup of Oatmeal$2.69
Omelettes
DRINKS
Drink options
- Kids 12oz Drink$1.29
- 20oz Drinks$1.99
- 32oz Drinks$2.49
- 32oz To go Cup$0.50
- Sweet Tea$1.99+
- Unsweet Tea$1.99+
- Half and Half Tea$1.99+
- Limo Tea$1.99+
- Coffee$2.69
- Regular Coffee (To Go) 12oz$2.69
- Lg Coffee (To Go) 20oz$3.69
- Cup of water$0+
- Bottled Water$1.75
- Apple Juice$2.69
- Orange Juice$2.69
- Chocolate Milk$2.89
- Milk$2.89
- Hot Chocolate$1.99
- Hot Tea$1.99
- Limonada 20oz$2.49
- Limonada refill$1.00
- Lg Limonada (To Go) 32oz$2.89
- Limonada$2.49
- Bottled Mandarina$2.29
- Bottled Pineapple$2.29
- Bottled Mineral Water$2.29
- Bottled Fruit Punch$2.29
- Bottled Apple$2.29
- 16oz Mexican Coca-Cola 500ml$2.89
- 12oz Mexican Coke$2.29
- Coke Zero$1.50
- Big Red$1.50
