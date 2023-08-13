TAKEOUT MENU

Appetizers & Small Plates

Spanakopita

$13.00

phyllo pastry, spinish, feta cheese

Crispy Calamari

$12.00

caper berry, pepperoncini, wasabi aioli, marinara

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

$14.00

Seared rare, red onion, radish relish, sliced avocado, wonton chips, frisseé, Thai chili mirror, wasabi drizzle

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Thai chili dipping sauce

Charleston Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Andouille sausage, celery, tomato, onion, radish, scallion, shrimp nage

Grilled Portabella Mushroom

$10.00

EVOO, layered with Red pepper & cheese

She Crab Soup

$12.00

Pint

Chop Chop Greek Salad

$9.00

Romaine, red onion, tomatoes, feta, olives.

Caeser Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Caeser Dressing, croutons

Strawberry & Goat Cheese Salad

$10.00

Field Greens, golden beets, pistachios, balsamic vinaigrette

Portuguese Octapus "Carpaccio

$17.00

Sliced charred octopus, yuzu aioli, piquillo pepper fermented Swiss chard, olives, grilled potato

Chesapeake Lump Crab Cake

$15.00

Red pepper coulis, caper remoulade, frisseé

House Made Ricotta Cheese

$14.00

Lemon zest, roasted red peppers, grilled rustic bread, XVOO, balsamic glaze

Langosta Empanadas

$18.00

Maine lobster meat, Pico de Gallo, queso fresco , black bean and corn sauces

Kids Menu

Kids Penne Pasta

$8.00

choice of marinara or butter

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

seasoned panko crumbs

Big Dishes & Specialties

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon

$27.00

Spiced Lentils, herb pesto, braised Swiss Chard

Seared Sea Scallops

$34.00

Deilicata squash, jasmine rice, Pineapple Calypso glaze, fried plantains

Shrimp Athenia

$28.00

jumbo shrimp, plum tomato, feta, fettuccini

Seafood Riviera

$38.00

local clams & scallops, shrimp, calamari, green Kiwi mussels sauteed with oyster mushroom, shaved fennel, diced tomato, broccoli florets in a white wine light cream broth

Roasted Rack of Lamb

$38.00

rutabaga, carrot, peas, apple mint puree, Pomegranate demi-glace

Char Grilled Filet Mignon

$40.00

Whipped potatoes, farmers beans, Bordelaise

Herb Roasted Organic Frenched Chicken Breast

$25.00

broccoli & cauliflower casserole, pan sauce

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$22.00

tomato concasse, shallots, mushroom, cream sauce

Grilled Veggie Platte

$20.00

Portobello Mushroom, Red Bell Pepper, Spanish Onion, zucchini, quinoa, balsamic drizzle

BEER, WINE, COCKTAILS

Beer

Bud Light Bottle

$2.00

Coors Light Bottle

$2.00

Corona Bottle

$2.00

Yuengling Bottle

$2.00

Bass Bottle

$2.00

Sam Adams Lager

$2.00

Fat Tire Ale Bottle

$2.00

Wine

Clos De Bois Chardonnay 375ml

$12.00

PJ Valckenberg Riesling 750ml

$15.00
Ruffino Pinot Grigio 750ml

$12.00

Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc 750ml

$15.00

3 Tieves Chardonnay 750ml

$15.00

Hess "Shirt Tail" Cabernet 750ml

$18.00

Crios Malbec 750ml

$15.00

Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir 750ml

$12.00

Trinity Oaks Merlot 750ml

$12.00