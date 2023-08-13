Scarborough Fair Restaurant
TAKEOUT MENU
Appetizers & Small Plates
Spanakopita
phyllo pastry, spinish, feta cheese
Crispy Calamari
caper berry, pepperoncini, wasabi aioli, marinara
Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna
Seared rare, red onion, radish relish, sliced avocado, wonton chips, frisseé, Thai chili mirror, wasabi drizzle
Coconut Shrimp
Thai chili dipping sauce
Charleston Shrimp & Grits
Andouille sausage, celery, tomato, onion, radish, scallion, shrimp nage
Grilled Portabella Mushroom
EVOO, layered with Red pepper & cheese
She Crab Soup
Pint
Chop Chop Greek Salad
Romaine, red onion, tomatoes, feta, olives.
Caeser Salad
Romaine, Caeser Dressing, croutons
Strawberry & Goat Cheese Salad
Field Greens, golden beets, pistachios, balsamic vinaigrette
Portuguese Octapus "Carpaccio
Sliced charred octopus, yuzu aioli, piquillo pepper fermented Swiss chard, olives, grilled potato
Chesapeake Lump Crab Cake
Red pepper coulis, caper remoulade, frisseé
House Made Ricotta Cheese
Lemon zest, roasted red peppers, grilled rustic bread, XVOO, balsamic glaze
Langosta Empanadas
Maine lobster meat, Pico de Gallo, queso fresco , black bean and corn sauces
Kids Menu
Big Dishes & Specialties
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon
Spiced Lentils, herb pesto, braised Swiss Chard
Seared Sea Scallops
Deilicata squash, jasmine rice, Pineapple Calypso glaze, fried plantains
Shrimp Athenia
jumbo shrimp, plum tomato, feta, fettuccini
Seafood Riviera
local clams & scallops, shrimp, calamari, green Kiwi mussels sauteed with oyster mushroom, shaved fennel, diced tomato, broccoli florets in a white wine light cream broth
Roasted Rack of Lamb
rutabaga, carrot, peas, apple mint puree, Pomegranate demi-glace
Char Grilled Filet Mignon
Whipped potatoes, farmers beans, Bordelaise
Herb Roasted Organic Frenched Chicken Breast
broccoli & cauliflower casserole, pan sauce
Wild Mushroom Ravioli
tomato concasse, shallots, mushroom, cream sauce
Grilled Veggie Platte
Portobello Mushroom, Red Bell Pepper, Spanish Onion, zucchini, quinoa, balsamic drizzle