Popular Items

French Fries

$3.69

Side of 3/8" crinkle cut french fries

Sides

$2.29

A 4oz. dish of dipping sauce or dressing

Brown Gravy Sm. Side (monkey)

$2.49

Brown Gravy (Cup)

$2.79

A soup cup of Brown Gravy

$3.19

Sausage Gravy (cup)

$3.49

A soup cup of country sausage Gravy

Onion Rings

$8.49

Side of battered Onion Rings

American Fries

$3.69

Side of grilled diced potato

Hash Browns

$3.69

Side of golden crisp hash browns

Mashed Potatoes with Brown Gravy

$3.49

Mashed Potatoes with Country Gravy

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.69

Toppings for Loaded Baked Potato

$4.99

Add diced bacon, melted cheese and diced onion to your potato.

Dinner Side Salad

$4.49

Side of crisp iceberg lettuced with fresh diced cucumbers and tomatoes.

Coleslaw

$4.49

A 4oz dish of home made coleslaw

Cottage Cheese

$4.49

A 4oz dish of 2% cottage cheese

1oz Dipping Sauce

$0.49

Spanish Sauce Side

$2.49

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.69

Tartar Sauce

$0.59

Desserts

By the Slice

Banana Cream Pie

$3.49

One slice of home made banana cream pie

Chocolate Cream Pie

$3.49

One slice of home made chocolate cream pie

Coconut Cream Pie

$3.49

One slice of home made coconut cream pie

Pumpkin Pie

$3.99

One slice of home made pumpkin pie

Apple Pie

$3.99

One slice of delicious double crusted Apple Pie

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$3.99

One slice of delicious double crusted Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

Pierette Pie

$4.29

One slice of home made Pierette Pie

Pecan Pie

$4.29

One slice of home made Pecan Pie

Caramel Apple Walnut Pie

$4.29

One slice of delicious Caramel Apple Walnut Pie

Cherry Pie

$4.29

One slice of delicious Cherry Pie

Blueberry Pie

$4.29

One slice of delicious Blueberry Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

$4.29

One slice of home made Lemon Meringue Pie

Sour Cream Raisin

$4.29

One slice of home made Sour Cream Raisin Pie

Cheesecake

$5.99

German Chocolate

$3.99

Treats

Caramel Roll

$4.19

Scotcharoo

$2.99

Cookie

$1.99

One fresh home made cookie

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.29