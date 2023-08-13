Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
Sides
Ranch or other dressing
A 4oz. dish of dipping sauce or dressing
Brown Gravy Sm. Side (monkey)
Brown Gravy (Cup)
A soup cup of Brown Gravy
Sausage Gravy Side (monkey)
Sausage Gravy (cup)
A soup cup of country sausage Gravy
French Fries
Side of 3/8" crinkle cut french fries
Onion Rings
Side of battered Onion Rings
American Fries
Side of grilled diced potato
Hash Browns
Side of golden crisp hash browns
Mashed Potatoes with Brown Gravy
Mashed Potatoes with Country Gravy
Baked Potato
Toppings for Loaded Baked Potato
Add diced bacon, melted cheese and diced onion to your potato.
Dinner Side Salad
Side of crisp iceberg lettuced with fresh diced cucumbers and tomatoes.
Coleslaw
A 4oz dish of home made coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
A 4oz dish of 2% cottage cheese
1oz Dipping Sauce
Spanish Sauce Side
Loaded Baked Potato
Tartar Sauce
Desserts
By the Slice
Banana Cream Pie
One slice of home made banana cream pie
Chocolate Cream Pie
One slice of home made chocolate cream pie
Coconut Cream Pie
One slice of home made coconut cream pie
Pumpkin Pie
One slice of home made pumpkin pie
Apple Pie
One slice of delicious double crusted Apple Pie
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
One slice of delicious double crusted Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
Pierette Pie
One slice of home made Pierette Pie
Pecan Pie
One slice of home made Pecan Pie
Caramel Apple Walnut Pie
One slice of delicious Caramel Apple Walnut Pie
Cherry Pie
One slice of delicious Cherry Pie
Blueberry Pie
One slice of delicious Blueberry Pie
Lemon Meringue Pie
One slice of home made Lemon Meringue Pie
Sour Cream Raisin
One slice of home made Sour Cream Raisin Pie