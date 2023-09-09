Food

Breakfast

Lox and Fish Bagel Sandwiches

$16.00

Nova Lox is a traditional premium smoked salmon product, we bring it in from Empire Treasure. Gravlax is an unsmoked cured salmon, we make this in house. The flavor is very clean and fresh. Whitefish salad is a traditional recipe made in house.

Bagel + Cream Cheese

$5.50

Bagel + Butter

$4.00

Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$12.00

Beef Bacon Egg and Cheese

$12.00

Salami Egg and Cheese

$12.00

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Corned Beef Hash

$14.50

Crispy shredded potaotes with corned beef, onions, and peppers. Comes with your choice of a bagel or 2 slices of toast.

Veggie Hash

$12.00

Crispy shredded potaotes with vegetables, onions, and peppers. Comes with your choice of a bagel or 2 slices of toast.

SD Breakfast Plate

$14.00

French Toast

$14.00

Yogurt + Granola

$8.00

Stellar Granola and greek yogurt

Side of Beef Bacon (2 slices)

$4.00

Side of Hashbrowns

$4.00

Toast Side

$2.00

Two Eggs Any Style

$4.00

Bakery

Rice Crispy Treats

$4.00

Kiddush Cake

$5.00+

Chocolate Coffee Cake

$12.00+

Chocolate Cherry Coffee Cake

$15.00+

Bagels

$2.50+

INSTRUCTIONS: INDICATE IN THE COMMENTS HOW MANY OF EACH FLAVOR.

Braided Challah [FRIDAYS ONLY]

$15.00

Muffins

$3.50

Cookies

$3.00

Core Sandwiches

Corned Beef Sandwich

$15.00+

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.00+

Oven Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$14.00+

Salami Sandwich

$14.00+

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00+

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.00+

Signature Sandwiches

The Good Eater

$25.00

10 oz sandwhich, pick any two meats (corned beef, pastrami, turkey)

Pickled Mushroom Sandwich

$12.00

pickled mushrooms, crispy latke, onion dip

Corned Beef Burger

$12.00

Ground beef patty made of chuck and corned beef, onion knot roll, pickled red onions, swiss cheese

Eggplant Sandwich

$12.00

Charred eggplant, lemon tahini sauce, crispy latke, onion knot roll

Soup and Salads

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, chickpeas, red onion, broccoli

Matzoh Ball Soup

$8.00

Lunch Specials

1/2 Sandwich and Salad

1/2 Sandwich and Soup

2 Hot Dogs and a Coke

$12.00

2 all beef hotdogs with deli mustard and corned-beef-braised sauerkraut

Sides and Snacks

Dill Pickles

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Health Salad

$2.50+

Coleslaw

$2.50+

Pasta Salad

$3.25+

Tuna Salad

$6.00+

Egg Salad

$3.50+

Smoked Whitefish Salad

$8.00+

Latkes with Apple Sauce and Sour Cream

$6.00

2 latkes, sour cream, and apple sauce

Cream Cheese

$3.50+

Lox Cream Cheese

$4.50+

Kugel

$6.00

Hot Dog

$6.50

Pizza Bialy

$7.00

Onion Dip with Crackers Snack

$6.00

Drinks

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Soda float

Egg cream

$6.00

Canned soda

House Made Soda

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Cold brew

$4.00+

Coffee

$3.00+

Desserts

Soda Float

$6.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.00

Ice Cream Bar

$6.50

Merchandise

General

Hat

$15.00