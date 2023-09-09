Schneider Deli
Food
Breakfast
Lox and Fish Bagel Sandwiches
Nova Lox is a traditional premium smoked salmon product, we bring it in from Empire Treasure. Gravlax is an unsmoked cured salmon, we make this in house. The flavor is very clean and fresh. Whitefish salad is a traditional recipe made in house.
Bagel + Cream Cheese
Bagel and cream cheese
Bagel + Butter
Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese
Beef Bacon Egg and Cheese
Salami Egg and Cheese
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Corned Beef Hash
Crispy shredded potaotes with corned beef, onions, and peppers. Comes with your choice of a bagel or 2 slices of toast.
Veggie Hash
Crispy shredded potaotes with vegetables, onions, and peppers. Comes with your choice of a bagel or 2 slices of toast.
SD Breakfast Plate
French Toast
Challah French toast
Yogurt + Granola
Stellar Granola and greek yogurt
Side of Beef Bacon (2 slices)
Side of Hashbrowns
Toast Side
Two Eggs Any Style
Bakery
Core Sandwiches
Signature Sandwiches
The Good Eater
10 oz sandwhich, pick any two meats (corned beef, pastrami, turkey)
Pickled Mushroom Sandwich
pickled mushrooms, crispy latke, onion dip
Corned Beef Burger
Ground beef patty made of chuck and corned beef, onion knot roll, pickled red onions, swiss cheese
Eggplant Sandwich
Charred eggplant, lemon tahini sauce, crispy latke, onion knot roll
Soup and Salads
Lunch Specials
Sides and Snacks
Dill Pickles
Chips
Health Salad
Coleslaw
Pasta Salad
Tuna Salad
Egg Salad
Smoked Whitefish Salad
Latkes with Apple Sauce and Sour Cream
2 latkes, sour cream, and apple sauce