Schreiber's on Rye 1115 North Brevard Street Suit #14
Food
Sandwiches
- The Bowery$19.00
1/2 pound house smoked pastrami on seedless rye bread with deli mustard
- The Lower East Side$19.00
6oz hot corned beef on seedless rye bread with deli mustard
- The Houston$18.00
Hot pastami and corned beef on crispy knish with slaw and deli mustard
- The Mullberry$14.00
sopresatta, capicola, mortadella, prosciutto, aged provolone, lettuce, banana peppers, oil and vinegar, mayo, on hero roll
- The Washington$12.00
Roast Beef and White Cheddar horseradish cream, crispy onions, lettuce, and tomato on hero roll
- The 54th$12.00
Roasted turkey breast, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on hero roll
- The Riverside$12.00
Smoked turkey breast, swiss cheese, slaw, Russian dressing on seedless rye
- The Union Square$12.00
Roasted veggies, fresh mozz, pesto, arugula, lemon oil, white wine vin, on hero roll
