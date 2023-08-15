2x points for loyalty members
Scotty's
Hamburgers
REBEL 1/3#
3 patties, American cheese, ketchup, pickle onions & mustard
BIG REBEL 3/4#
3 patties, American cheese, ketchup, pickle onions & mustard
DELUXE WITH CHEESE 1/4#
American Cheese, Mayo, Ketchup, Pickles, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and Mustard
BACON CHEESEBURGER
Bacon, American Cheese, Mayo, Ketchup, Pickles, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and Mustard
BACON RANCH DELUXE WITH CHEESE 1/4#
Home Made Ranch with tomatoes and Lettuce with Bacon & American Cheese
HAMBURGER 1/4#
ketchup, pickle onions & mustard
CHEESEBURGER 1/4#
American cheese, ketchup, pickle onions & mustard
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER 1/2#
American cheese, ketchup, pickle onions & mustard
THE OUTLAW 1/4#
Bacon, BBQ sauce, pickles, onion rings, jalapenos & Pepperjack Cheese
BIG SCOTTY 1/2#
Secret Sauce, Onions, Lettuce and American Cheese
TARTAR BURGER 1/4#
Homemade Tartar Sauce
BACON MUSHROOM & SWISS 1/4#
Bacon, Mushrooms & Beef Gravy with Swiss Cheese
BACON JALAPENO MELT 1/4#
Bacon, Cheese Sauce, Fresh Diced Jalapenos and Pepperjack Cheese
KRAUTNATOR 1/4#
Sauteed Sauerkraut, Secret Sauce and Swiss Cheese
PIZZA BURGER 1/4#
Pizza Sauce, onions, Parmesan Cheese & American Cheese
POUTINE BACON BURGER 1/4#
Bacon, Beef Gravy, French Fries & Cheese Curds
Jr. Hamburgers
JR. BIG SCOTTY 1/4#
Secret Sauce, Onions, Lettuce and American Cheese
JR. TARTAR BURGER 2oz
Homemade Tartar Sauce
JR. DOUBLECHEESE 1/4#
2 patties, cheese, ketchup, pickle onions & mustard
JR. HAMBURGER 2oz
ketchup, pickle onions & mustard
JR. CHEESEBURGER 2oz
cheese, ketchup, pickle onions & mustard
Chicken
BREADED CHICKEN
Mayo, pickles & lettuce
BREADED CHICKEN BACON SWISS
Bacon, Ranch, tomatoes, Lettuce & Swiss Cheese
SANTA FE CHICKEN SANDWICH
Breaded Chicken with Bacon, Cheese sauce, Fresh Diced Jalapenos and Pepperjack Cheese
GRILLED CHICKEN
Mayo, pickles & lettuce
GRILLED CHICKEN BACON SWISS
Bacon, Ranch, tomatoes, Lettuce & Swiss Cheese
CHICKEN NUGGETS 5 PIECE
Choice of Ranch, BBQ, Homey Mustard & Sweet & Spicy
CHICKEN NUGGETS 10 PIECE
Choice of Ranch, BBQ, Homey Mustard & Sweet & Spicy
CHICKEN STRIPS
Choice of Ranch, BBQ, Homey Mustard & Sweet & Spicy
BONELESS WINGS
Choice of BBQ, Spicy Dry Rub & Sweet & Spicy
SPICY BREAD CKN
Hot Dogs
HOT DOG
Ketchup, Mustard & Sweet Pickle Relish
CHICAGO DOG
Mustard, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes & Sweet Pickle Relish
CHILI CHEESE DOG
Home Made Chili & Cheese
CONEY DOG
Home Made Sloppy Joe Meat & Cheese Sauce
KRAUT DOG
Sauteed Sauerkraut
BACON CHEESE DOG
Bacon Pieces and Cheese Sauce
TACO DOG
Home Made Taco Meat with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese
BIG SCOTTY DOG
Secret Sauce, Onions, Lettuce and American Cheese
BACON JALAPENO DOG
Bacon, Cheese Sauce, Fresh Diced Jalapenos and Pepperjack Cheese
Other Sandwiches
HOT HAMBURGER
1/4# Beef Patty Inbetween 2 slices of Sourdough bread with Mashed Potatoes and smothered in our homemade Beef Gravy
SLOPPY JOE
Home made Sloppy Joe
BIG SLOPPY JOE
Home made Sloppy Joe
TACO BURGER
Home Made Taco Meat with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Grilled Steak, Peppers, oniions and Pepperjack Cheese on a Toasted Hoagie Bun
GRILLED HAM & SWISS
Grilled Ham, with Swiss Cheese
FISH SANDWICH (POLLOCK)
Pollock Fillet with Home made Tartar Sauce & Lettuce
SHRIMP SANDWICH
Lightly Breaded Shrimp, Lettuce and our Spicy Mayo
GRILLED CHEESE
Grilled SourDough Bread with American Cheese
ULTIMATE GRILLED CHEESE
Grilled SourDough Bread with Tomatoes, American Cheese, Pepperjack & Swiss Cheese with Special Seasoning
Salads
TACO SALAD
Shredded Lettuce, Home Made Taco Meat, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Corn Chips, Salsa & Sourcream
BCN RNCH SALAD
Mixed Greens, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Ranch with diced breaded chicken.
SHRIMP SALAD
Mixed Greens, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese and Lightly Breaded Shrimp with Spicy Mayo Dressing
SIDE SALAD
Mixed Greens, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Cucumbers and Shredded Cheese
Soups
CHILI CUP
CHILI BOWL
KNOEPHLA CUP
KNOEPHLA BOWL
BEER CHEESE CUP
BEER CHEESE BOWL
CHICKEN TORTILLA CUP
CHICKEN TORTILLA BOWL
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK CUP
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK BOWL
CHICKEN NOODLE CUP
CHICKEN NOODLE BOWL
TOMATO SOUP CUP
TOMATO SOUP BOWL
Kids Cruiser Meals
KIDS MEAL HAMBURGER
Ketchup If ordering Kids Meals for Delivery, they come in a bag with a Kids Racing Car. Unless you specify otherwise, then they will come in the Paper Classic Car.
KIDS MEAL CHEESEBURGER
Ketchup If ordering Kids Meals for Delivery, they come in a bag with a Kids Racing Car. Unless you specify otherwise, then they will come in the Paper Classic Car.
KIDS MEAL 4 CHICKEN NUGGETS
Choice of Sauce, BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard or Sweet & Spicy If ordering Kids Meals for Delivery, they come in a bag with a Kids Racing Car. Unless you specify otherwise, then they will come in the Paper Classic Car.
KIDS MEAL CHICKEN STRIPS
Choice of Sauce, BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard or Sweet & Spicy If ordering Kids Meals for Delivery, they come in a bag with a Kids Racing Car. Unless you specify otherwise, then they will come in the Paper Classic Car.
KIDS MEAL HOT DOG
Ketchup If ordering Kids Meals for Delivery, they come in a bag with a Kids Racing Car. Unless you specify otherwise, then they will come in the Paper Classic Car.
KIDS MEAL GRILLED CHEESE
Grilled SourDough Bread with American Cheese If ordering Kids Meals for Delivery, they come in a bag with a Kids Racing Car. Unless you specify otherwise, then they will come in the Paper Classic Car.
French Fries, Rings & Sides
FRIES SMALL
FRIES MEDIUM
FRIES LARGE
NO SALT ON FRIES
RANCH DRESSING (for fries)
ONION RINGS SMALL
ONION RINGS MEDIUM
ONION RINGS LARGE
FAMILY BOX FRIES
(Feeds 4 to 5)
FAMILY BOX ONION RINGS
(Feeds 4 to 5)
GRAVY SMALL
Home Made Beef Gravy
GRAVY MEDIUM
Home Made Beef Gravy
GRAVY LARGE
Home Made Beef Gravy
SPICY MAYO (for fries)
CHEESE SAUCE (SIDE ITEM)
SMOKEY CHEDD CHZ SAUCE (for Onion Rings)
SPICY SEASONING (for fries)
POUTINE FRIES
Fries, Cheese Curds and Beef Gravy
BACON RANCH FRIES
Fries, Cheese Sauce, Ranch and Bacon Pieces
CHILI CHEESE FRIES
Fries, Home made Chili and Cheese Sauce
CHEESE FRIES
Fries and Cheese Sauce
CHILI CORN CHIPS & CHEESE
Corn Chips, Home made Chil and Cheese Sauce
MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY
Mashed Potatoes topped with our homemade beef gravy.
Sides
Ranch
Gravy Small
Cheese Sauce
Side of Spicy Mayo
Smokey Cheddar
Side of Sriracha Sauce
Side of Tartar
Side of Secret Sauce
BBQ Sauce
Sweet & Spicy
Honey Mustard
Side of Pizza Sauce
Extra Crackers
Mayo Packet
Mustard Packet
Sour Cream
Taco Sauce Packet
Bun 4"
Bun 4 1/2"
Bun Dog
Bun Hoagie
Bulk Items Togo
1/2 GALLON OF KNEOPHLA SOUP
Call ahead if your ordering bulk items to make sure we have enough to fill your order.
1/2 GALLON OF CHILI
Call ahead if your ordering bulk items to make sure we have enough to fill your order.
PINT OF TARTAR SAUCE
Call ahead if your ordering bulk items to make sure we have enough to fill your order.
PINT OF RANCH
Call ahead if your ordering bulk items to make sure we have enough to fill your order.
1/2 GALLON OF GRAVY
Call ahead if your ordering bulk items to make sure we have enough to fill your order.
1/2 GALLON OF SLOPPY JOES
Call ahead if your ordering bulk items to make sure we have enough to fill your order.
1/2 GALLON OF TACO MEAT
Call ahead if your ordering bulk items to make sure we have enough to fill your order.
1 GALLON LEMONADE (Regular)
Call ahead if your ordering bulk items to make sure we have enough to fill your order.
1/2 GALLON LEMONADE (Regular)
Call ahead if your ordering bulk items to make sure we have enough to fill your order.