Hamburgers

REBEL 1/3#

REBEL 1/3#

$7.99

3 patties, American cheese, ketchup, pickle onions & mustard

BIG REBEL 3/4#

$12.49

3 patties, American cheese, ketchup, pickle onions & mustard

DELUXE WITH CHEESE 1/4#

$5.99

American Cheese, Mayo, Ketchup, Pickles, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and Mustard

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$7.99

Bacon, American Cheese, Mayo, Ketchup, Pickles, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and Mustard

BACON RANCH DELUXE WITH CHEESE 1/4#

$7.69

Home Made Ranch with tomatoes and Lettuce with Bacon & American Cheese

HAMBURGER 1/4#

$5.49

ketchup, pickle onions & mustard

CHEESEBURGER 1/4#

$5.49

American cheese, ketchup, pickle onions & mustard

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER 1/2#

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER 1/2#

$8.99

American cheese, ketchup, pickle onions & mustard

THE OUTLAW 1/4#

THE OUTLAW 1/4#

$7.99

Bacon, BBQ sauce, pickles, onion rings, jalapenos & Pepperjack Cheese

BIG SCOTTY 1/2#

BIG SCOTTY 1/2#

$9.29

Secret Sauce, Onions, Lettuce and American Cheese

TARTAR BURGER 1/4#

$5.39

Homemade Tartar Sauce

BACON MUSHROOM & SWISS 1/4#

$7.69

Bacon, Mushrooms & Beef Gravy with Swiss Cheese

BACON JALAPENO MELT 1/4#

BACON JALAPENO MELT 1/4#

$7.69

Bacon, Cheese Sauce, Fresh Diced Jalapenos and Pepperjack Cheese

KRAUTNATOR 1/4#

KRAUTNATOR 1/4#

$7.49

Sauteed Sauerkraut, Secret Sauce and Swiss Cheese

PIZZA BURGER 1/4#

$6.49

Pizza Sauce, onions, Parmesan Cheese & American Cheese

POUTINE BACON BURGER 1/4#

$7.99

Bacon, Beef Gravy, French Fries & Cheese Curds

Jr. Hamburgers

JR. BIG SCOTTY 1/4#

JR. BIG SCOTTY 1/4#

$5.99

Secret Sauce, Onions, Lettuce and American Cheese

JR. TARTAR BURGER 2oz

$3.29

Homemade Tartar Sauce

JR. DOUBLECHEESE 1/4#

$4.99

2 patties, cheese, ketchup, pickle onions & mustard

JR. HAMBURGER 2oz

$3.29

ketchup, pickle onions & mustard

JR. CHEESEBURGER 2oz

$3.29

cheese, ketchup, pickle onions & mustard

Chicken

BREADED CHICKEN

$6.99

Mayo, pickles & lettuce

BREADED CHICKEN BACON SWISS

$7.99

Bacon, Ranch, tomatoes, Lettuce & Swiss Cheese

SANTA FE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.79

Breaded Chicken with Bacon, Cheese sauce, Fresh Diced Jalapenos and Pepperjack Cheese

GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.99

Mayo, pickles & lettuce

GRILLED CHICKEN BACON SWISS

$8.99

Bacon, Ranch, tomatoes, Lettuce & Swiss Cheese

CHICKEN NUGGETS 5 PIECE

$2.49

Choice of Ranch, BBQ, Homey Mustard & Sweet & Spicy

CHICKEN NUGGETS 10 PIECE

$4.99

Choice of Ranch, BBQ, Homey Mustard & Sweet & Spicy

CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.99

Choice of Ranch, BBQ, Homey Mustard & Sweet & Spicy

BONELESS WINGS

$8.99

Choice of BBQ, Spicy Dry Rub & Sweet & Spicy

SPICY BREAD CKN

$6.99

Hot Dogs

HOT DOG

HOT DOG

$4.29

Ketchup, Mustard & Sweet Pickle Relish

CHICAGO DOG

$4.99

Mustard, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes & Sweet Pickle Relish

CHILI CHEESE DOG

$4.99

Home Made Chili & Cheese

CONEY DOG

$4.49

Home Made Sloppy Joe Meat & Cheese Sauce

KRAUT DOG

$4.49

Sauteed Sauerkraut

BACON CHEESE DOG

$4.99

Bacon Pieces and Cheese Sauce

TACO DOG

$4.99

Home Made Taco Meat with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese

BIG SCOTTY DOG

BIG SCOTTY DOG

$4.99

Secret Sauce, Onions, Lettuce and American Cheese

BACON JALAPENO DOG

BACON JALAPENO DOG

$4.99

Bacon, Cheese Sauce, Fresh Diced Jalapenos and Pepperjack Cheese

Other Sandwiches

HOT HAMBURGER

HOT HAMBURGER

$9.99

1/4# Beef Patty Inbetween 2 slices of Sourdough bread with Mashed Potatoes and smothered in our homemade Beef Gravy

SLOPPY JOE

SLOPPY JOE

$3.99

Home made Sloppy Joe

BIG SLOPPY JOE

$5.99

Home made Sloppy Joe

TACO BURGER

TACO BURGER

$3.99

Home Made Taco Meat with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$12.99

Grilled Steak, Peppers, oniions and Pepperjack Cheese on a Toasted Hoagie Bun

GRILLED HAM & SWISS

$6.39

Grilled Ham, with Swiss Cheese

FISH SANDWICH (POLLOCK)

FISH SANDWICH (POLLOCK)

$7.29

Pollock Fillet with Home made Tartar Sauce & Lettuce

SHRIMP SANDWICH

SHRIMP SANDWICH

$6.99

Lightly Breaded Shrimp, Lettuce and our Spicy Mayo

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$3.99

Grilled SourDough Bread with American Cheese

ULTIMATE GRILLED CHEESE

$4.49

Grilled SourDough Bread with Tomatoes, American Cheese, Pepperjack & Swiss Cheese with Special Seasoning

Salads

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$9.99

Shredded Lettuce, Home Made Taco Meat, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Corn Chips, Salsa & Sourcream

BCN RNCH SALAD

BCN RNCH SALAD

$11.39

Mixed Greens, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Ranch with diced breaded chicken.

SHRIMP SALAD

SHRIMP SALAD

$9.99

Mixed Greens, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese and Lightly Breaded Shrimp with Spicy Mayo Dressing

SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

Mixed Greens, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Cucumbers and Shredded Cheese

Soups

CHILI CUP

CHILI CUP

$4.89
CHILI BOWL

CHILI BOWL

$5.29
KNOEPHLA CUP

KNOEPHLA CUP

$4.89
KNOEPHLA BOWL

KNOEPHLA BOWL

$5.29

BEER CHEESE CUP

$4.89Out of stock

BEER CHEESE BOWL

$5.29Out of stock

CHICKEN TORTILLA CUP

$4.89Out of stock

CHICKEN TORTILLA BOWL

$5.29Out of stock

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK CUP

$4.89Out of stock

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK BOWL

$5.29Out of stock

CHICKEN NOODLE CUP

$4.89Out of stock

CHICKEN NOODLE BOWL

$5.29Out of stock

TOMATO SOUP CUP

$4.89Out of stock

TOMATO SOUP BOWL

$5.29Out of stock

Kids Cruiser Meals

KIDS MEAL HAMBURGER

KIDS MEAL HAMBURGER

$5.49

Ketchup If ordering Kids Meals for Delivery, they come in a bag with a Kids Racing Car. Unless you specify otherwise, then they will come in the Paper Classic Car.

KIDS MEAL CHEESEBURGER

$5.49

Ketchup If ordering Kids Meals for Delivery, they come in a bag with a Kids Racing Car. Unless you specify otherwise, then they will come in the Paper Classic Car.

KIDS MEAL 4 CHICKEN NUGGETS

$5.49

Choice of Sauce, BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard or Sweet & Spicy If ordering Kids Meals for Delivery, they come in a bag with a Kids Racing Car. Unless you specify otherwise, then they will come in the Paper Classic Car.

KIDS MEAL CHICKEN STRIPS

$5.49

Choice of Sauce, BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard or Sweet & Spicy If ordering Kids Meals for Delivery, they come in a bag with a Kids Racing Car. Unless you specify otherwise, then they will come in the Paper Classic Car.

KIDS MEAL HOT DOG

$5.49

Ketchup If ordering Kids Meals for Delivery, they come in a bag with a Kids Racing Car. Unless you specify otherwise, then they will come in the Paper Classic Car.

KIDS MEAL GRILLED CHEESE

$5.49

Grilled SourDough Bread with American Cheese If ordering Kids Meals for Delivery, they come in a bag with a Kids Racing Car. Unless you specify otherwise, then they will come in the Paper Classic Car.

French Fries, Rings & Sides

FRIES SMALL

$2.59

FRIES MEDIUM

$3.59

FRIES LARGE

$4.69

NO SALT ON FRIES

RANCH DRESSING (for fries)

$0.75

ONION RINGS SMALL

$3.49

ONION RINGS MEDIUM

$4.99

ONION RINGS LARGE

$5.49

FAMILY BOX FRIES

$10.99

(Feeds 4 to 5)

FAMILY BOX ONION RINGS

$15.99

(Feeds 4 to 5)

GRAVY SMALL

$1.59

Home Made Beef Gravy

GRAVY MEDIUM

$2.99

Home Made Beef Gravy

GRAVY LARGE

$3.99

Home Made Beef Gravy

SPICY MAYO (for fries)

$0.69

CHEESE SAUCE (SIDE ITEM)

$1.49

SMOKEY CHEDD CHZ SAUCE (for Onion Rings)

$0.69

SPICY SEASONING (for fries)

$0.25

POUTINE FRIES

$5.49

Fries, Cheese Curds and Beef Gravy

BACON RANCH FRIES

$4.99

Fries, Cheese Sauce, Ranch and Bacon Pieces

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$4.99

Fries, Home made Chili and Cheese Sauce

CHEESE FRIES

$4.99

Fries and Cheese Sauce

CHILI CORN CHIPS & CHEESE

$4.99

Corn Chips, Home made Chil and Cheese Sauce

MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes topped with our homemade beef gravy.

Beverages

SMALL

$2.49

MEDIUM

$2.99

LARGE

$3.59

CAPRI SUN FRUIT PUNCH

$1.39

CUP OF WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$1.49

MILK CHOCOLATE

$1.79

MILK WHITE

$1.79
COFFEE (Dakota Dirt)

COFFEE (Dakota Dirt)

$1.29

HOT CHOCOLATE

$1.29

Premium Beverages

SM FROZEN BEVERAGE

$2.99

MD FROZEN BEVERAGE

$3.49

LG FROZEN BEVERAGE

$3.99

SM LEMONADE

$2.49

MD LEMONADE

$2.99

LG LEMONADE

$3.59

Desserts

SM SHAKE

SM SHAKE

$5.49
LG SHAKE

LG SHAKE

$6.49

SM MALT

$5.49

LG MALT

$6.49
SM SCOOTER

SM SCOOTER

$5.99
LG SCOOTER

LG SCOOTER

$6.99

SUNDAE

$3.39

Choice of Toppings

ICE CREAM DISH

$2.99

Vanilla

Appetizers

APPETIZER MUSHROOM

APPETIZER MUSHROOM

$4.99

Fried Mushroms, Comes with Ranch

CHEESY FRIED PICKLE

CHEESY FRIED PICKLE

$3.99

Pickle Spear wrapped in Havarti Cheese in a Egg Roll, Comes with Sriracha Sauce

Sides

Ranch

$0.75

Gravy Small

$1.59

Cheese Sauce

$1.49

Side of Spicy Mayo

$0.69

Smokey Cheddar

$0.69

Side of Sriracha Sauce

$0.75

Side of Tartar

$0.69

Side of Secret Sauce

$0.69

BBQ Sauce

$0.69

Sweet & Spicy

$0.69

Honey Mustard

$0.69

Side of Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Extra Crackers

Mayo Packet

Mustard Packet

Sour Cream

$0.75

Taco Sauce Packet

Bun 4"

$0.75

Bun 4 1/2"

$0.75

Bun Dog

$0.75

Bun Hoagie

$0.75

Bulk Items Togo

1/2 GALLON OF KNEOPHLA SOUP

$17.99

Call ahead if your ordering bulk items to make sure we have enough to fill your order.

1/2 GALLON OF CHILI

$29.99

Call ahead if your ordering bulk items to make sure we have enough to fill your order.

PINT OF TARTAR SAUCE

$4.99

Call ahead if your ordering bulk items to make sure we have enough to fill your order.

PINT OF RANCH

$4.99

Call ahead if your ordering bulk items to make sure we have enough to fill your order.

1/2 GALLON OF GRAVY

$16.99

Call ahead if your ordering bulk items to make sure we have enough to fill your order.

1/2 GALLON OF SLOPPY JOES

$29.99

Call ahead if your ordering bulk items to make sure we have enough to fill your order.

1/2 GALLON OF TACO MEAT

$29.99

Call ahead if your ordering bulk items to make sure we have enough to fill your order.

1 GALLON LEMONADE (Regular)

$13.99

Call ahead if your ordering bulk items to make sure we have enough to fill your order.

1/2 GALLON LEMONADE (Regular)

$6.99

Call ahead if your ordering bulk items to make sure we have enough to fill your order.