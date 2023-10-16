Drinks

coffee

drip coffee

$2.50+

roasted in house, single origin

cafe au lait

$3.50+

drip coffee with steamed milk

cold brew

$4.25+

18 hour cold brew

pour over

$5.00

hand poured coffee

espresso

latte

$5.00+

double espresso with steamed milk

espresso

$3.00

macchiato

$4.00

double espresso with a dab of steamed milk

cortado

$4.25

double espresso with a bit of steamed milk

cappuccino

$4.50

double espresso with steamed milk

americano

$3.25+

double espresso with filtered water

mocha

$5.50+

double espresso with valrhona chocolate

seasonal drinks

Harvest Spice Latte

$6.00+

Ceylon Hot Cider

$6.00+

Witch's Brew

$6.25+

Molasses Marzipan Cold Foam Topper

$3.00

Butter Pecan Cortado

$6.50

Rose Gold Cappuccino

$6.75

bottled drink

still water

$2.00

saratoga springs glass bottle

topo chico sparkling mineral water

$2.50

fuji apple juice

$5.00

natalie's orange juice

$4.50

fresh coconut water

$7.00

kombucha

$7.75

flavors will vary, Pilot Kombucha

mexican coke

$4.00

tonic water bottle

$4.00

tea

london fog

$4.75+

earl grey tea with vanilla and steamed milk

paris mist

$4.75+

paris tea with rose syrup and steamed milk

diy tea latte

$4.00+

choose a tea/syrup/milk, surprise us

steeped tea

$3.50+

choice of loose leaf tea

chai latte

$4.75+

sweetened and spiced black tea with milk

matcha latte

$4.75+

ceremonial grade matcha with milk

batch brew tea

$3.00+

classic iced tea

hot water

$2.00

other

hot cocoa

$3.50+

milk hot cocoa

lemonade

$2.50+

homemade lemonade

golden latte

$5.00+

spiced turmeric, honey and oat milk

milk

$2.00+

your choice, hot or steamed

Bakery

Vegan Muffins

pumpkin pecan chocolate chip

$4.00Out of stock

cranberry walnut

$4.00Out of stock

cinnamon crumb

$4.00Out of stock

apple crumb

$4.00Out of stock

blueberry

$4.00

gluten free banana, chocolate chip, walnut

$4.50

morning glory

$4.00Out of stock

Scones

blueberry scone

$4.00Out of stock

stacked buttery cinnamon scone

$4.00

pumpkin cinnamon scone

$4.00Out of stock

pumpkin white chocolate scone

$4.00Out of stock

jalapeño and cheddar scone

$4.00Out of stock

pesto, garlic mozzaralla scone

$4.00Out of stock

matcha white chocolate chip

$4.00Out of stock

everything bagel cream cheese scone

$4.00Out of stock

chipotle cheddar sausage

$4.00Out of stock

cinnamon raisin

$4.00Out of stock

turkey stuffing

$4.00Out of stock

cranberry rosemary orange

$4.00Out of stock

cacio e pepe

$4.00Out of stock

Croissants

chocolate croissant

$3.50Out of stock

butter croissant

$3.00Out of stock

Bars

brownie

$5.00Out of stock

shortbread

$5.00

magic bar

$5.00

lemon bar

$5.00

seasonal bar

$5.00Out of stock

Cookies

chocolate chip cookie

$2.25

stroopwafel

$2.00

Grab & Go

Burritos

bacon, refried beans, eggs, and cheese

$12.00

sausage, sweet potatoes, and eggs(contains milk)

$12.00

mushrooms, pesto, goat cheese, eggs

$12.00

roasted veggies

$11.00

Grab & Go Packaged

yogurt parfait

$7.50

vegan

scout's sauce

$11.00

our signature sauce!

beef jerky

$7.00

granola bar

$3.00

dam good english muffins pack

$8.00

jeni's street treats ice cream

$4.50

chicken salad sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

cranberries, walnuts, cumin mixed with mayo

sesame noodles

$8.00Out of stock

fresh made in house

raaka chocolate bar

$8.00

raaka waffle

$5.00Out of stock

Soup

cream of corn

$8.00Out of stock

spicy chickpea, coconut, and kale

$8.00Out of stock

cream of mushroom

$8.00Out of stock

pumpkin bisque

$8.00

Coffee Bean Bags

Scout's Beans

Guatemalan Huehuetenango

$16.00Out of stock

Colombia Nariño Aponte Honey Wash

$16.00