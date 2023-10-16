2x points now for loyalty members
Scout's Coffee Bar + Mercantile
Drinks
coffee
espresso
latte
$5.00+
double espresso with steamed milk
espresso
$3.00
macchiato
$4.00
double espresso with a dab of steamed milk
cortado
$4.25
double espresso with a bit of steamed milk
cappuccino
$4.50
double espresso with steamed milk
americano
$3.25+
double espresso with filtered water
mocha
$5.50+
double espresso with valrhona chocolate
seasonal drinks
bottled drink
tea
london fog
$4.75+
earl grey tea with vanilla and steamed milk
paris mist
$4.75+
paris tea with rose syrup and steamed milk
diy tea latte
$4.00+
choose a tea/syrup/milk, surprise us
steeped tea
$3.50+
choice of loose leaf tea
chai latte
$4.75+
sweetened and spiced black tea with milk
matcha latte
$4.75+
ceremonial grade matcha with milk
batch brew tea
$3.00+
classic iced tea
hot water
$2.00
other
Bakery
Vegan Muffins
Scones
blueberry scone
$4.00Out of stock
stacked buttery cinnamon scone
$4.00
pumpkin cinnamon scone
$4.00Out of stock
pumpkin white chocolate scone
$4.00Out of stock
jalapeño and cheddar scone
$4.00Out of stock
pesto, garlic mozzaralla scone
$4.00Out of stock
matcha white chocolate chip
$4.00Out of stock
everything bagel cream cheese scone
$4.00Out of stock
chipotle cheddar sausage
$4.00Out of stock
cinnamon raisin
$4.00Out of stock
turkey stuffing
$4.00Out of stock
cranberry rosemary orange
$4.00Out of stock
cacio e pepe
$4.00Out of stock
Bars
Grab & Go
Burritos
Grab & Go Packaged
yogurt parfait
$7.50
vegan
scout's sauce
$11.00
our signature sauce!
beef jerky
$7.00
granola bar
$3.00
dam good english muffins pack
$8.00
jeni's street treats ice cream
$4.50
chicken salad sandwich
$12.00Out of stock
cranberries, walnuts, cumin mixed with mayo
sesame noodles
$8.00Out of stock
fresh made in house
raaka chocolate bar
$8.00
raaka waffle
$5.00Out of stock
Soup
Coffee Bean Bags
